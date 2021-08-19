C++ Core Guidelines

August 19, 2021
This document is a set of guidelines for using C++ well. The aim of this document is to help people to use modern C++ effectively. By “modern C++” we mean effective use of the ISO C++ standard (currently C++17, but almost all of our recommendations also apply to C++14 and C++11). In other words, what would you like your code to look like in 5 years’ time, given that you can start now? In 10 years’ time?
The guidelines are focused on relatively high-level issues, such as interfaces, resource management, memory management, and concurrency. Such rules affect application architecture and library design. Following the rules will lead to code that is statically type safe, has no resource leaks, and catches many more programming logic errors than is common in code today. And it will run fast – you can afford to do things right.
We are less concerned with low-level issues, such as naming conventions and indentation style. However, no topic that can help a programmer is out of bounds.
Our initial set of rules emphasizes safety (of various forms) and simplicity. They might very well be too strict. We expect to have to introduce more exceptions to better accommodate real-world needs. We also need more rules.
You will find some of the rules contrary to your expectations or even contrary to your experience. If we haven’t suggested you change your coding style in any way, we have failed! Please try to verify or disprove rules! In particular, we’d really like to have some of our rules backed up with measurements or better examples.
You will find some of the rules obvious or even trivial. Please remember that one purpose of a guideline is to help someone who is less experienced or coming from a different background or language to get up to speed.
Many of the rules are designed to be supported by an analysis tool. Violations of rules will be flagged with references (or links) to the relevant rule. We do not expect you to memorize all the rules before trying to write code. One way of thinking about these guidelines is as a specification for tools that happens to be readable by humans.
The rules are meant for gradual introduction into a code base. We plan to build tools for that and hope others will too.
Comments and suggestions for improvements are most welcome. We plan to modify and extend this document as our understanding improves and the language and the set of available libraries improve.
This is a set of core guidelines for modern C++ (currently C++17) taking likely future enhancements and ISO Technical Specifications (TSs) into account. The aim is to help C++ programmers to write simpler, more efficient, more maintainable code.
All C++ programmers. This includes programmers who might consider C.
The purpose of this document is to help developers to adopt modern C++ (currently C++17) and to achieve a more uniform style across code bases.
We do not suffer the delusion that every one of these rules can be effectively applied to every code base. Upgrading old systems is hard. However, we do believe that a program that uses a rule is less error-prone and more maintainable than one that does not. Often, rules also lead to faster/easier initial development. As far as we can tell, these rules lead to code that performs as well or better than older, more conventional techniques; they are meant to follow the zero-overhead principle (“what you don’t use, you don’t pay for” or “when you use an abstraction mechanism appropriately, you get at least as good performance as if you had handcoded using lower-level language constructs”). Consider these rules ideals for new code, opportunities to exploit when working on older code, and try to approximate these ideals as closely as feasible. Remember:
Take the time to understand the implications of a guideline rule on your program.
These guidelines are designed according to the “subset of superset” principle (Stroustrup05). They do not simply define a subset of C++ to be used (for reliability, safety, performance, or whatever). Instead, they strongly recommend the use of a few simple “extensions” (library components) that make the use of the most error-prone features of C++ redundant, so that they can be banned (in our set of rules).
The rules emphasize static type safety and resource safety.
For that reason, they emphasize possibilities for range checking, for avoiding dereferencing
nullptr, for avoiding dangling pointers, and the systematic use of exceptions (via RAII).
Partly to achieve that and partly to minimize obscure code as a source of errors, the rules also emphasize simplicity and the hiding of necessary complexity behind well-specified interfaces.
Many of the rules are prescriptive. We are uncomfortable with rules that simply state “don’t do that!” without offering an alternative. One consequence of that is that some rules can be supported only by heuristics, rather than precise and mechanically verifiable checks. Other rules articulate general principles. For these more general rules, more detailed and specific rules provide partial checking.
These guidelines address the core of C++ and its use. We expect that most large organizations, specific application areas, and even large projects will need further rules, possibly further restrictions, and further library support. For example, hard-real-time programmers typically can’t use free store (dynamic memory) freely and will be restricted in their choice of libraries. We encourage the development of such more specific rules as addenda to these core guidelines. Build your ideal small foundation library and use that, rather than lowering your level of programming to glorified assembly code.
The rules are designed to allow gradual adoption.
Some rules aim to increase various forms of safety while others aim to reduce the likelihood of accidents, many do both. The guidelines aimed at preventing accidents often ban perfectly legal C++. However, when there are two ways of expressing an idea and one has shown itself a common source of errors and the other has not, we try to guide programmers towards the latter.
The rules are not intended to be minimal or orthogonal. In particular, general rules can be simple, but unenforceable. Also, it is often hard to understand the implications of a general rule. More specialized rules are often easier to understand and to enforce, but without general rules, they would just be a long list of special cases. We provide rules aimed at helping novices as well as rules supporting expert use. Some rules can be completely enforced, but others are based on heuristics.
These rules are not meant to be read serially, like a book. You can browse through them using the links. However, their main intended use is to be targets for tools. That is, a tool looks for violations and the tool returns links to violated rules. The rules then provide reasons, examples of potential consequences of the violation, and suggested remedies.
These guidelines are not intended to be a substitute for a tutorial treatment of C++. If you need a tutorial for some given level of experience, see the references.
This is not a guide on how to convert old C++ code to more modern code. It is meant to articulate ideas for new code in a concrete fashion. However, see the modernization section for some possible approaches to modernizing/rejuvenating/upgrading. Importantly, the rules support gradual adoption: It is typically infeasible to completely convert a large code base all at once.
These guidelines are not meant to be complete or exact in every language-technical detail. For the final word on language definition issues, including every exception to general rules and every feature, see the ISO C++ standard.
The rules are not intended to force you to write in an impoverished subset of C++. They are emphatically not meant to define a, say, Java-like subset of C++. They are not meant to define a single “one true C++” language. We value expressiveness and uncompromised performance.
The rules are not value-neutral. They are meant to make code simpler and more correct/safer than most existing C++ code, without loss of performance. They are meant to inhibit perfectly valid C++ code that correlates with errors, spurious complexity, and poor performance.
The rules are not precise to the point where a person (or machine) can follow them without thinking. The enforcement parts try to be that, but we would rather leave a rule or a definition a bit vague and open to interpretation than specify something precisely and wrong. Sometimes, precision comes only with time and experience. Design is not (yet) a form of Math.
The rules are not perfect. A rule can do harm by prohibiting something that is useful in a given situation. A rule can do harm by failing to prohibit something that enables a serious error in a given situation. A rule can do a lot of harm by being vague, ambiguous, unenforceable, or by enabling every solution to a problem. It is impossible to completely meet the “do no harm” criteria. Instead, our aim is the less ambitious: “Do the most good for most programmers”; if you cannot live with a rule, object to it, ignore it, but don’t water it down until it becomes meaningless. Also, suggest an improvement.
Rules with no enforcement are unmanageable for large code bases. Enforcement of all rules is possible only for a small weak set of rules or for a specific user community.
So, we need subsetting to meet a variety of needs.
We want guidelines that help a lot of people, make code more uniform, and strongly encourage people to modernize their code. We want to encourage best practices, rather than leave all to individual choices and management pressures. The ideal is to use all rules; that gives the greatest benefits.
This adds up to quite a few dilemmas. We try to resolve those using tools. Each rule has an Enforcement section listing ideas for enforcement. Enforcement might be done by code review, by static analysis, by compiler, or by run-time checks. Wherever possible, we prefer “mechanical” checking (humans are slow, inaccurate, and bore easily) and static checking. Run-time checks are suggested only rarely where no alternative exists; we do not want to introduce “distributed bloat”. Where appropriate, we label a rule (in the Enforcement sections) with the name of groups of related rules (called “profiles”). A rule can be part of several profiles, or none. For a start, we have a few profiles corresponding to common needs (desires, ideals):
T as a
U through casts, unions, or varargs)
delete or multiple
delete) and no access to invalid objects (dereferencing
nullptr, using a dangling reference).
The profiles are intended to be used by tools, but also serve as an aid to the human reader. We do not limit our comment in the Enforcement sections to things we know how to enforce; some comments are mere wishes that might inspire some tool builder.
Tools that implement these rules shall respect the following syntax to explicitly suppress a rule:
[[gsl::suppress(tag)]]
and optionally with a message (following usual C++11 standard attribute syntax):
[[gsl::suppress(tag, justification: "message")]]
where
tag is the anchor name of the item where the Enforcement rule appears (e.g., for C.134 it is “Rh-public”), the
name of a profile group-of-rules (“type”, “bounds”, or “lifetime”),
or a specific rule in a profile (type.4, or bounds.2)
"message" is a string literal
Each rule (guideline, suggestion) can have several parts:
new
Some rules are hard to check mechanically, but they all meet the minimal criteria that an expert programmer can spot many violations without too much trouble. We hope that “mechanical” tools will improve with time to approximate what such an expert programmer notices. Also, we assume that the rules will be refined over time to make them more precise and checkable.
A rule is aimed at being simple, rather than carefully phrased to mention every alternative and special case. Such information is found in the Alternative paragraphs and the Discussion sections. If you don’t understand a rule or disagree with it, please visit its Discussion. If you feel that a discussion is missing or incomplete, enter an Issue explaining your concerns and possibly a corresponding PR.
Examples are written to illustrate rules.
f,
base, and
x.
vector rather than
std::vector.
This is not a language manual. It is meant to be helpful, rather than complete, fully accurate on technical details, or a guide to existing code. Recommended information sources can be found in the references.
The rules in this section are very general.
Philosophical rules are generally not mechanically checkable. However, individual rules reflecting these philosophical themes are. Without a philosophical basis, the more concrete/specific/checkable rules lack rationale.
Compilers don’t read comments (or design documents) and neither do many programmers (consistently). What is expressed in code has defined semantics and can (in principle) be checked by compilers and other tools.
class Date {
public:
Month month() const; // do
int month(); // don't
// ...
};
The first declaration of
month is explicit about returning a
Month and about not modifying the state of the
Date object.
The second version leaves the reader guessing and opens more possibilities for uncaught bugs.
This loop is a restricted form of
std::find:
void f(vector<string>& v)
{
string val;
cin >> val;
// ...
int index = -1; // bad, plus should use gsl::index
for (int i = 0; i < v.size(); ++i) {
if (v[i] == val) {
index = i;
break;
}
}
// ...
}
A much clearer expression of intent would be:
void f(vector<string>& v)
{
string val;
cin >> val;
// ...
auto p = find(begin(v), end(v), val); // better
// ...
}
A well-designed library expresses intent (what is to be done, rather than just how something is being done) far better than direct use of language features.
A C++ programmer should know the basics of the standard library, and use it where appropriate. Any programmer should know the basics of the foundation libraries of the project being worked on, and use them appropriately. Any programmer using these guidelines should know the guidelines support library, and use it appropriately.
change_speed(double s); // bad: what does s signify?
// ...
change_speed(2.3);
A better approach is to be explicit about the meaning of the double (new speed or delta on old speed?) and the unit used:
change_speed(Speed s); // better: the meaning of s is specified
// ...
change_speed(2.3); // error: no unit
change_speed(23_m / 10s); // meters per second
We could have accepted a plain (unit-less)
double as a delta, but that would have been error-prone.
If we wanted both absolute speed and deltas, we would have defined a
Delta type.
Very hard in general.
const consistently (check if member functions modify their object; check if functions modify arguments passed by pointer or reference)
This is a set of guidelines for writing ISO Standard C++.
There are environments where extensions are necessary, e.g., to access system resources. In such cases, localize the use of necessary extensions and control their use with non-core Coding Guidelines. If possible, build interfaces that encapsulate the extensions so they can be turned off or compiled away on systems that do not support those extensions.
Extensions often do not have rigorously defined semantics. Even extensions that are common and implemented by multiple compilers might have slightly different behaviors and edge case behavior as a direct result of not having a rigorous standard definition. With sufficient use of any such extension, expected portability will be impacted.
Using valid ISO C++ does not guarantee portability (let alone correctness).
Avoid dependence on undefined behavior (e.g., undefined order of evaluation)
and be aware of constructs with implementation defined meaning (e.g.,
sizeof(int)).
There are environments where restrictions on use of standard C++ language or library features are necessary, e.g., to avoid dynamic memory allocation as required by aircraft control software standards. In such cases, control their (dis)use with an extension of these Coding Guidelines customized to the specific environment.
Use an up-to-date C++ compiler (currently C++17, C++14, or C++11) with a set of options that do not accept extensions.
Unless the intent of some code is stated (e.g., in names or comments), it is impossible to tell whether the code does what it is supposed to do.
gsl::index i = 0;
while (i < v.size()) {
// ... do something with v[i] ...
}
The intent of “just” looping over the elements of
v is not expressed here. The implementation detail of an index is exposed (so that it might be misused), and
i outlives the scope of the loop, which might or might not be intended. The reader cannot know from just this section of code.
Better:
for (const auto& x : v) { /* do something with the value of x */ }
Now, there is no explicit mention of the iteration mechanism, and the loop operates on a reference to
const elements so that accidental modification cannot happen. If modification is desired, say so:
for (auto& x : v) { /* modify x */ }
For more details about for-statements, see ES.71.
Sometimes better still, use a named algorithm. This example uses the
for_each from the Ranges TS because it directly expresses the intent:
for_each(v, [](int x) { /* do something with the value of x */ });
for_each(par, v, [](int x) { /* do something with the value of x */ });
The last variant makes it clear that we are not interested in the order in which the elements of
v are handled.
A programmer should be familiar with
Alternative formulation: Say what should be done, rather than just how it should be done.
Some language constructs express intent better than others.
If two
ints are meant to be the coordinates of a 2D point, say so:
draw_line(int, int, int, int); // obscure
draw_line(Point, Point); // clearer
Look for common patterns for which there are better alternatives
for loops vs. range-
for loops
f(T*, int) interfaces vs.
f(span<T>) interfaces
new and
delete
There is a huge scope for cleverness and semi-automated program transformation.
Ideally, a program would be completely statically (compile-time) type safe. Unfortunately, that is not possible. Problem areas:
These areas are sources of serious problems (e.g., crashes and security violations). We try to provide alternative techniques.
We can ban, restrain, or detect the individual problem categories separately, as required and feasible for individual programs. Always suggest an alternative. For example:
variant (in C++17)
span (from the GSL)
span
narrow or
narrow_cast (from the GSL) where they are necessary
Code clarity and performance. You don’t need to write error handlers for errors caught at compile time.
// Int is an alias used for integers
int bits = 0; // don't: avoidable code
for (Int i = 1; i; i <<= 1)
++bits;
if (bits < 32)
cerr << "Int too small\n";
This example fails to achieve what it is trying to achieve (because overflow is undefined) and should be replaced with a simple
static_assert:
// Int is an alias used for integers
static_assert(sizeof(Int) >= 4); // do: compile-time check
Or better still just use the type system and replace
Int with
int32_t.
void read(int* p, int n); // read max n integers into *p
int a[100];
read(a, 1000); // bad, off the end
better
void read(span<int> r); // read into the range of integers r
int a[100];
read(a); // better: let the compiler figure out the number of elements
Alternative formulation: Don’t postpone to run time what can be done well at compile time.
Leaving hard-to-detect errors in a program is asking for crashes and bad results.
Ideally, we catch all errors (that are not errors in the programmer’s logic) at either compile time or run time. It is impossible to catch all errors at compile time and often not affordable to catch all remaining errors at run time. However, we should endeavor to write programs that in principle can be checked, given sufficient resources (analysis programs, run-time checks, machine resources, time).
// separately compiled, possibly dynamically loaded
extern void f(int* p);
void g(int n)
{
// bad: the number of elements is not passed to f()
f(new int[n]);
}
Here, a crucial bit of information (the number of elements) has been so thoroughly “obscured” that static analysis is probably rendered infeasible and dynamic checking can be very difficult when
f() is part of an ABI so that we cannot “instrument” that pointer. We could embed helpful information into the free store, but that requires global changes to a system and maybe to the compiler. What we have here is a design that makes error detection very hard.
We can of course pass the number of elements along with the pointer:
// separately compiled, possibly dynamically loaded
extern void f2(int* p, int n);
void g2(int n)
{
f2(new int[n], m); // bad: a wrong number of elements can be passed to f()
}
Passing the number of elements as an argument is better (and far more common) than just passing the pointer and relying on some (unstated) convention for knowing or discovering the number of elements. However (as shown), a simple typo can introduce a serious error. The connection between the two arguments of
f2() is conventional, rather than explicit.
Also, it is implicit that
f2() is supposed to
delete its argument (or did the caller make a second mistake?).
The standard library resource management pointers fail to pass the size when they point to an object:
// separately compiled, possibly dynamically loaded
// NB: this assumes the calling code is ABI-compatible, using a
// compatible C++ compiler and the same stdlib implementation
extern void f3(unique_ptr<int[]>, int n);
void g3(int n)
{
f3(make_unique<int[]>(n), m); // bad: pass ownership and size separately
}
We need to pass the pointer and the number of elements as an integral object:
extern void f4(vector<int>&); // separately compiled, possibly dynamically loaded
extern void f4(span<int>); // separately compiled, possibly dynamically loaded
// NB: this assumes the calling code is ABI-compatible, using a
// compatible C++ compiler and the same stdlib implementation
void g3(int n)
{
vector<int> v(n);
f4(v); // pass a reference, retain ownership
f4(span<int>{v}); // pass a view, retain ownership
}
This design carries the number of elements along as an integral part of an object, so that errors are unlikely and dynamic (run-time) checking is always feasible, if not always affordable.
How do we transfer both ownership and all information needed for validating use?
vector<int> f5(int n) // OK: move
{
vector<int> v(n);
// ... initialize v ...
return v;
}
unique_ptr<int[]> f6(int n) // bad: loses n
{
auto p = make_unique<int[]>(n);
// ... initialize *p ...
return p;
}
owner<int*> f7(int n) // bad: loses n and we might forget to delete
{
owner<int*> p = new int[n];
// ... initialize *p ...
return p;
}
Avoid “mysterious” crashes. Avoid errors leading to (possibly unrecognized) wrong results.
void increment1(int* p, int n) // bad: error-prone
{
for (int i = 0; i < n; ++i) ++p[i];
}
void use1(int m)
{
const int n = 10;
int a[n] = {};
// ...
increment1(a, m); // maybe typo, maybe m <= n is supposed
// but assume that m == 20
// ...
}
Here we made a small error in
use1 that will lead to corrupted data or a crash.
The (pointer, count)-style interface leaves
increment1() with no realistic way of defending itself against out-of-range errors.
If we could check subscripts for out of range access, then the error would not be discovered until
p[10] was accessed.
We could check earlier and improve the code:
void increment2(span<int> p)
{
for (int& x : p) ++x;
}
void use2(int m)
{
const int n = 10;
int a[n] = {};
// ...
increment2({a, m}); // maybe typo, maybe m <= n is supposed
// ...
}
Now,
m <= n can be checked at the point of call (early) rather than later.
If all we had was a typo so that we meant to use
n as the bound, the code could be further simplified (eliminating the possibility of an error):
void use3(int m)
{
const int n = 10;
int a[n] = {};
// ...
increment2(a); // the number of elements of a need not be repeated
// ...
}
Don’t repeatedly check the same value. Don’t pass structured data as strings:
Date read_date(istream& is); // read date from istream
Date extract_date(const string& s); // extract date from string
void user1(const string& date) // manipulate date
{
auto d = extract_date(date);
// ...
}
void user2()
{
Date d = read_date(cin);
// ...
user1(d.to_string());
// ...
}
The date is validated twice (by the
Date constructor) and passed as a character string (unstructured data).
Excess checking can be costly.
There are cases where checking early is inefficient because you might never need the value, or might only need part of the value that is more easily checked than the whole. Similarly, don’t add validity checks that change the asymptotic behavior of your interface (e.g., don’t add a
O(n) check to an interface with an average complexity of
O(1)).
class Jet { // Physics says: e * e < x * x + y * y + z * z
float x;
float y;
float z;
float e;
public:
Jet(float x, float y, float z, float e)
:x(x), y(y), z(z), e(e)
{
// Should I check here that the values are physically meaningful?
}
float m() const
{
// Should I handle the degenerate case here?
return sqrt(x * x + y * y + z * z - e * e);
}
???
};
The physical law for a jet (
e * e < x * x + y * y + z * z) is not an invariant because of the possibility for measurement errors.
???
Even a slow growth in resources will, over time, exhaust the availability of those resources. This is particularly important for long-running programs, but is an essential piece of responsible programming behavior.
void f(char* name)
{
FILE* input = fopen(name, "r");
// ...
if (something) return; // bad: if something == true, a file handle is leaked
// ...
fclose(input);
}
Prefer RAII:
void f(char* name)
{
ifstream input {name};
// ...
if (something) return; // OK: no leak
// ...
}
See also: The resource management section
A leak is colloquially “anything that isn’t cleaned up.” The more important classification is “anything that can no longer be cleaned up.” For example, allocating an object on the heap and then losing the last pointer that points to that allocation. This rule should not be taken as requiring that allocations within long-lived objects must be returned during program shutdown. For example, relying on system guaranteed cleanup such as file closing and memory deallocation upon process shutdown can simplify code. However, relying on abstractions that implicitly clean up can be as simple, and often safer.
Enforcing the lifetime safety profile eliminates leaks. When combined with resource safety provided by RAII, it eliminates the need for “garbage collection” (by generating no garbage). Combine this with enforcement of the type and bounds profiles and you get complete type- and resource-safety, guaranteed by tools.
owner from the GSL.
new and
delete
fopen,
malloc, and
strdup)
This is C++.
Time and space that you spend well to achieve a goal (e.g., speed of development, resource safety, or simplification of testing) is not wasted. “Another benefit of striving for efficiency is that the process forces you to understand the problem in more depth.” - Alex Stepanov
struct X {
char ch;
int i;
string s;
char ch2;
X& operator=(const X& a);
X(const X&);
};
X waste(const char* p)
{
if (!p) throw Nullptr_error{};
int n = strlen(p);
auto buf = new char[n];
if (!buf) throw Allocation_error{};
for (int i = 0; i < n; ++i) buf[i] = p[i];
// ... manipulate buffer ...
X x;
x.ch = 'a';
x.s = string(n); // give x.s space for *p
for (gsl::index i = 0; i < x.s.size(); ++i) x.s[i] = buf[i]; // copy buf into x.s
delete[] buf;
return x;
}
void driver()
{
X x = waste("Typical argument");
// ...
}
Yes, this is a caricature, but we have seen every individual mistake in production code, and worse.
Note that the layout of
X guarantees that at least 6 bytes (and most likely more) are wasted.
The spurious definition of copy operations disables move semantics so that the return operation is slow
(please note that the Return Value Optimization, RVO, is not guaranteed here).
The use of
new and
delete for
buf is redundant; if we really needed a local string, we should use a local
string.
There are several more performance bugs and gratuitous complication.
void lower(zstring s)
{
for (int i = 0; i < strlen(s); ++i) s[i] = tolower(s[i]);
}
This is actually an example from production code.
We can see that in our condition we have
i < strlen(s). This expression will be evaluated on every iteration of the loop, which means that
strlen must walk through string every loop to discover its length. While the string contents are changing, it’s assumed that
toLower will not affect the length of the string, so it’s better to cache the length outside the loop and not incur that cost each iteration.
An individual example of waste is rarely significant, and where it is significant, it is typically easily eliminated by an expert. However, waste spread liberally across a code base can easily be significant and experts are not always as available as we would like. The aim of this rule (and the more specific rules that support it) is to eliminate most waste related to the use of C++ before it happens. After that, we can look at waste related to algorithms and requirements, but that is beyond the scope of these guidelines.
Many more specific rules aim at the overall goals of simplicity and elimination of gratuitous waste.
operator++ or
operator-- function. Prefer using the prefix form instead. (Note: “User-defined non-defaulted” is intended to reduce noise. Review this enforcement if it’s still too noisy in practice.)
It is easier to reason about constants than about variables. Something immutable cannot change unexpectedly. Sometimes immutability enables better optimization. You can’t have a data race on a constant.
See Con: Constants and immutability
Messy code is more likely to hide bugs and harder to write. A good interface is easier and safer to use. Messy, low-level code breeds more such code.
int sz = 100;
int* p = (int*) malloc(sizeof(int) * sz);
int count = 0;
// ...
for (;;) {
// ... read an int into x, exit loop if end of file is reached ...
// ... check that x is valid ...
if (count == sz)
p = (int*) realloc(p, sizeof(int) * sz * 2);
p[count++] = x;
// ...
}
This is low-level, verbose, and error-prone.
For example, we “forgot” to test for memory exhaustion.
Instead, we could use
vector:
vector<int> v;
v.reserve(100);
// ...
for (int x; cin >> x; ) {
// ... check that x is valid ...
v.push_back(x);
}
The standards library and the GSL are examples of this philosophy.
For example, instead of messing with the arrays, unions, cast, tricky lifetime issues,
gsl::owner, etc.,
that are needed to implement key abstractions, such as
vector,
span,
lock_guard, and
future, we use the libraries
designed and implemented by people with more time and expertise than we usually have.
Similarly, we can and should design and implement more specialized libraries, rather than leaving the users (often ourselves)
with the challenge of repeatedly getting low-level code well.
This is a variant of the subset of superset principle that underlies these guidelines.
There are many things that are done better “by machine”. Computers don’t tire or get bored by repetitive tasks. We typically have better things to do than repeatedly do routine tasks.
Run a static analyzer to verify that your code follows the guidelines you want it to follow.
See
There are many other kinds of tools, such as source code repositories, build tools, etc., but those are beyond the scope of these guidelines.
Be careful not to become dependent on over-elaborate or over-specialized tool chains. Those can make your otherwise portable code non-portable.
Using a well-designed, well-documented, and well-supported library saves time and effort; its quality and documentation are likely to be greater than what you could do if the majority of your time must be spent on an implementation. The cost (time, effort, money, etc.) of a library can be shared over many users. A widely used library is more likely to be kept up-to-date and ported to new systems than an individual application. Knowledge of a widely-used library can save time on other/future projects. So, if a suitable library exists for your application domain, use it.
std::sort(begin(v), end(v), std::greater<>());
Unless you are an expert in sorting algorithms and have plenty of time, this is more likely to be correct and to run faster than anything you write for a specific application. You need a reason not to use the standard library (or whatever foundational libraries your application uses) rather than a reason to use it.
By default use
If no well-designed, well-documented, and well-supported library exists for an important domain, maybe you should design and implement it, and then use it.
An interface is a contract between two parts of a program. Precisely stating what is expected of a supplier of a service and a user of that service is essential. Having good (easy-to-understand, encouraging efficient use, not error-prone, supporting testing, etc.) interfaces is probably the most important single aspect of code organization.
Interface rule summary:
const global variables
Expects() for expressing preconditions
Ensures() for expressing postconditions
T*) or reference (
T&)
not_null
See also:
Correctness. Assumptions not stated in an interface are easily overlooked and hard to test.
Controlling the behavior of a function through a global (namespace scope) variable (a call mode) is implicit and potentially confusing. For example:
int round(double d)
{
return (round_up) ? ceil(d) : d; // don't: "invisible" dependency
}
It will not be obvious to a caller that the meaning of two calls of
round(7.2) might give different results.
Sometimes we control the details of a set of operations by an environment variable, e.g., normal vs. verbose output or debug vs. optimized. The use of a non-local control is potentially confusing, but controls only implementation details of otherwise fixed semantics.
Reporting through non-local variables (e.g.,
errno) is easily ignored. For example:
// don't: no test of printf's return value
fprintf(connection, "logging: %d %d %d\n", x, y, s);
What if the connection goes down so that no logging output is produced? See I.???.
Alternative: Throw an exception. An exception cannot be ignored.
Alternative formulation: Avoid passing information across an interface through non-local or implicit state.
Note that non-
const member functions pass information to other member functions through their object’s state.
Alternative formulation: An interface should be a function or a set of functions. Functions can be function templates and sets of functions can be classes or class templates.
const global variables
Non-
const global variables hide dependencies and make the dependencies subject to unpredictable changes.
struct Data {
// ... lots of stuff ...
} data; // non-const data
void compute() // don't
{
// ... use data ...
}
void output() // don't
{
// ... use data ...
}
Who else might modify
data?
Warning: The initialization of global objects is not totally ordered.
If you use a global object initialize it with a constant.
Note that it is possible to get undefined initialization order even for
const objects.
A global object is often better than a singleton.
Global constants are useful.
The rule against global variables applies to namespace scope variables as well.
Alternative: If you use global (more generally namespace scope) data to avoid copying, consider passing the data as an object by reference to
const.
Another solution is to define the data as the state of some object and the operations as member functions.
Warning: Beware of data races: If one thread can access non-local data (or data passed by reference) while another thread executes the callee, we can have a data race. Every pointer or reference to mutable data is a potential data race.
Using global pointers or references to access and change non-const, and otherwise non-global, data isn’t a better alternative to non-const global variables since that doesn’t solve the issues of hidden dependencies or potential race conditions.
You cannot have a race condition on immutable data.
References: See the rules for calling functions.
The rule is “avoid”, not “don’t use.” Of course there will be (rare) exceptions, such as
cin,
cout, and
cerr.
(Simple) Report all non-
const variables declared at namespace scope and global pointers/references to non-const data.
Singletons are basically complicated global objects in disguise.
class Singleton {
// ... lots of stuff to ensure that only one Singleton object is created,
// that it is initialized properly, etc.
};
There are many variants of the singleton idea. That’s part of the problem.
If you don’t want a global object to change, declare it
const or
constexpr.
You can use the simplest “singleton” (so simple that it is often not considered a singleton) to get initialization on first use, if any:
X& myX()
{
static X my_x {3};
return my_x;
}
This is one of the most effective solutions to problems related to initialization order. In a multi-threaded environment, the initialization of the static object does not introduce a race condition (unless you carelessly access a shared object from within its constructor).
Note that the initialization of a local
static does not imply a race condition.
However, if the destruction of
X involves an operation that needs to be synchronized we must use a less simple solution.
For example:
X& myX()
{
static auto p = new X {3};
return *p; // potential leak
}
Now someone must
delete that object in some suitably thread-safe way.
That’s error-prone, so we don’t use that technique unless
myX is in multi-threaded code,
X object needs to be destroyed (e.g., because it releases a resource), and
X’s destructor’s code needs to be synchronized.
If you, as many do, define a singleton as a class for which only one object is created, functions like
myX are not singletons, and this useful technique is not an exception to the no-singleton rule.
Very hard in general.
singleton.
Types are the simplest and best documentation, improve legibility due to their well-defined meaning, and are checked at compile time. Also, precisely typed code is often optimized better.
Consider:
void pass(void* data); // weak and under qualified type void* is suspicious
Callers are unsure what types are allowed and if the data may
be mutated as
const is not specified. Note all pointer types
implicitly convert to void*, so it is easy for callers to provide this value.
The callee must
static_cast data to an unverified type to use it.
That is error-prone and verbose.
Only use
const void* for passing in data in designs that are indescribable in C++. Consider using a
variant or a pointer to base instead.
Alternative: Often, a template parameter can eliminate the
void* turning it into a
T* or
T&.
For generic code these
Ts can be general or concept constrained template parameters.
Consider:
draw_rect(100, 200, 100, 500); // what do the numbers specify?
draw_rect(p.x, p.y, 10, 20); // what units are 10 and 20 in?
It is clear that the caller is describing a rectangle, but it is unclear what parts they relate to. Also, an
int can carry arbitrary forms of information, including values of many units, so we must guess about the meaning of the four
ints. Most likely, the first two are an
x,
y coordinate pair, but what are the last two?
Comments and parameter names can help, but we could be explicit:
void draw_rectangle(Point top_left, Point bottom_right);
void draw_rectangle(Point top_left, Size height_width);
draw_rectangle(p, Point{10, 20}); // two corners
draw_rectangle(p, Size{10, 20}); // one corner and a (height, width) pair
Obviously, we cannot catch all errors through the static type system (e.g., the fact that a first argument is supposed to be a top-left point is left to convention (naming and comments)).
Consider:
set_settings(true, false, 42); // what do the numbers specify?
The parameter types and their values do not communicate what settings are being specified or what those values mean.
This design is more explicit, safe and legible:
alarm_settings s{};
s.enabled = true;
s.displayMode = alarm_settings::mode::spinning_light;
s.frequency = alarm_settings::every_10_seconds;
set_settings(s);
For the case of a set of boolean values consider using a flags enum; a pattern that expresses a set of boolean values.
enable_lamp_options(lamp_option::on | lamp_option::animate_state_transitions);
In the following example, it is not clear from the interface what
time_to_blink means: Seconds? Milliseconds?
void blink_led(int time_to_blink) // bad -- the unit is ambiguous
{
// ...
// do something with time_to_blink
// ...
}
void use()
{
blink_led(2);
}
std::chrono::duration types helps making the unit of time duration explicit.
void blink_led(milliseconds time_to_blink) // good -- the unit is explicit
{
// ...
// do something with time_to_blink
// ...
}
void use()
{
blink_led(1500ms);
}
The function can also be written in such a way that it will accept any time duration unit.
template<class rep, class period>
void blink_led(duration<rep, period> time_to_blink) // good -- accepts any unit
{
// assuming that millisecond is the smallest relevant unit
auto milliseconds_to_blink = duration_cast<milliseconds>(time_to_blink);
// ...
// do something with milliseconds_to_blink
// ...
}
void use()
{
blink_led(2s);
blink_led(1500ms);
}
void* as a parameter or return type.
bool parameter.
Arguments have meaning that might constrain their proper use in the callee.
Consider:
double sqrt(double x);
Here
x must be non-negative. The type system cannot (easily and naturally) express that, so we must use other means. For example:
double sqrt(double x); // x must be non-negative
Some preconditions can be expressed as assertions. For example:
double sqrt(double x) { Expects(x >= 0); /* ... */ }
Ideally, that
Expects(x >= 0) should be part of the interface of
sqrt() but that’s not easily done. For now, we place it in the definition (function body).
References:
Expects() is described in GSL.
Prefer a formal specification of requirements, such as
Expects(p);.
If that is infeasible, use English text in comments, such as
// the sequence [p:q) is ordered using <.
Most member functions have as a precondition that some class invariant holds. That invariant is established by a constructor and must be reestablished upon exit by every member function called from outside the class. We don’t need to mention it for each member function.
(Not enforceable)
See also: The rules for passing pointers. ???
Expects() for expressing preconditions
To make it clear that the condition is a precondition and to enable tool use.
int area(int height, int width)
{
Expects(height > 0 && width > 0); // good
if (height <= 0 || width <= 0) my_error(); // obscure
// ...
}
Preconditions can be stated in many ways, including comments,
if-statements, and
assert().
This can make them hard to distinguish from ordinary code, hard to update, hard to manipulate by tools, and might have the wrong semantics (do you always want to abort in debug mode and check nothing in productions runs?).
Preconditions should be part of the interface rather than part of the implementation, but we don’t yet have the language facilities to do that. Once language support becomes available (e.g., see the contract proposal) we will adopt the standard version of preconditions, postconditions, and assertions.
Expects() can also be used to check a condition in the middle of an algorithm.
No, using
unsigned is not a good way to sidestep the problem of ensuring that a value is non-negative.
(Not enforceable) Finding the variety of ways preconditions can be asserted is not feasible. Warning about those that can be easily identified (
assert()) has questionable value in the absence of a language facility.
To detect misunderstandings about the result and possibly catch erroneous implementations.
Consider:
int area(int height, int width) { return height * width; } // bad
Here, we (incautiously) left out the precondition specification, so it is not explicit that height and width must be positive.
We also left out the postcondition specification, so it is not obvious that the algorithm (
height * width) is wrong for areas larger than the largest integer.
Overflow can happen.
Consider using:
int area(int height, int width)
{
auto res = height * width;
Ensures(res > 0);
return res;
}
Consider a famous security bug:
void f() // problematic
{
char buffer[MAX];
// ...
memset(buffer, 0, sizeof(buffer));
}
There was no postcondition stating that the buffer should be cleared and the optimizer eliminated the apparently redundant
memset() call:
void f() // better
{
char buffer[MAX];
// ...
memset(buffer, 0, sizeof(buffer));
Ensures(buffer[0] == 0);
}
Postconditions are often informally stated in a comment that states the purpose of a function;
Ensures() can be used to make this more systematic, visible, and checkable.
Postconditions are especially important when they relate to something that is not directly reflected in a returned result, such as a state of a data structure used.
Consider a function that manipulates a
Record, using a
mutex to avoid race conditions:
mutex m;
void manipulate(Record& r) // don't
{
m.lock();
// ... no m.unlock() ...
}
Here, we “forgot” to state that the
mutex should be released, so we don’t know if the failure to ensure release of the
mutex was a bug or a feature.
Stating the postcondition would have made it clear:
void manipulate(Record& r) // postcondition: m is unlocked upon exit
{
m.lock();
// ... no m.unlock() ...
}
The bug is now obvious (but only to a human reading comments).
Better still, use RAII to ensure that the postcondition (“the lock must be released”) is enforced in code:
void manipulate(Record& r) // best
{
lock_guard<mutex> _ {m};
// ...
}
Ideally, postconditions are stated in the interface/declaration so that users can easily see them. Only postconditions related to the users can be stated in the interface. Postconditions related only to internal state belongs in the definition/implementation.
(Not enforceable) This is a philosophical guideline that is infeasible to check directly in the general case. Domain specific checkers (like lock-holding checkers) exist for many toolchains.
Ensures() for expressing postconditions
To make it clear that the condition is a postcondition and to enable tool use.
void f()
{
char buffer[MAX];
// ...
memset(buffer, 0, MAX);
Ensures(buffer[0] == 0);
}
Postconditions can be stated in many ways, including comments,
if-statements, and
assert().
This can make them hard to distinguish from ordinary code, hard to update, hard to manipulate by tools, and might have the wrong semantics.
Alternative: Postconditions of the form “this resource must be released” are best expressed by RAII.
Ideally, that
Ensures should be part of the interface, but that’s not easily done.
For now, we place it in the definition (function body).
Once language support becomes available (e.g., see the contract proposal) we will adopt the standard version of preconditions, postconditions, and assertions.
(Not enforceable) Finding the variety of ways postconditions can be asserted is not feasible. Warning about those that can be easily identified (
assert()) has questionable value in the absence of a language facility.
Make the interface precisely specified and compile-time checkable in the (not so distant) future.
Use the C++20 style of requirements specification. For example:
template<typename Iter, typename Val>
// requires InputIterator<Iter> && EqualityComparable<ValueType<Iter>, Val>
Iter find(Iter first, Iter last, Val v)
{
// ...
}
Soon (in C++20), all compilers will be able to check
requires clauses once the
// is removed.
Concepts are supported in GCC 6.1 and later.
See also: Generic programming and concepts.
(Not yet enforceable) A language facility is under specification. When the language facility is available, warn if any non-variadic template parameter is not constrained by a concept (in its declaration or mentioned in a
requires clause).
It should not be possible to ignore an error because that could leave the system or a computation in an undefined (or unexpected) state. This is a major source of errors.
int printf(const char* ...); // bad: return negative number if output fails
template<class F, class ...Args>
// good: throw system_error if unable to start the new thread
explicit thread(F&& f, Args&&... args);
What is an error?
An error means that the function cannot achieve its advertised purpose (including establishing postconditions). Calling code that ignores an error could lead to wrong results or undefined systems state. For example, not being able to connect to a remote server is not by itself an error: the server can refuse a connection for all kinds of reasons, so the natural thing is to return a result that the caller should always check. However, if failing to make a connection is considered an error, then a failure should throw an exception.
Many traditional interface functions (e.g., UNIX signal handlers) use error codes (e.g.,
errno) to report what are really status codes, rather than errors. You don’t have a good alternative to using such, so calling these does not violate the rule.
If you can’t use exceptions (e.g., because your code is full of old-style raw-pointer use or because there are hard-real-time constraints), consider using a style that returns a pair of values:
int val;
int error_code;
tie(val, error_code) = do_something();
if (error_code) {
// ... handle the error or exit ...
}
// ... use val ...
This style unfortunately leads to uninitialized variables. Since C++17 the “structured bindings” feature can be used to initialize variables directly from the return value:
auto [val, error_code] = do_something();
if (error_code) {
// ... handle the error or exit ...
}
// ... use val ...
We don’t consider “performance” a valid reason not to use exceptions.
See also: I.5 and I.7 for reporting precondition and postcondition violations.
errno.
T*) or reference (
T&)
If there is any doubt whether the caller or the callee owns an object, leaks or premature destruction will occur.
Consider:
X* compute(args) // don't
{
X* res = new X{};
// ...
return res;
}
Who deletes the returned
X? The problem would be harder to spot if
compute returned a reference.
Consider returning the result by value (use move semantics if the result is large):
vector<double> compute(args) // good
{
vector<double> res(10000);
// ...
return res;
}
Alternative: Pass ownership using a “smart pointer”, such as
unique_ptr (for exclusive ownership) and
shared_ptr (for shared ownership).
However, that is less elegant and often less efficient than returning the object itself,
so use smart pointers only if reference semantics are needed.
Alternative: Sometimes older code can’t be modified because of ABI compatibility requirements or lack of resources.
In that case, mark owning pointers using
owner from the guidelines support library:
owner<X*> compute(args) // It is now clear that ownership is transferred
{
owner<X*> res = new X{};
// ...
return res;
}
This tells analysis tools that
res is an owner.
That is, its value must be
deleted or transferred to another owner, as is done here by the
return.
owner is used similarly in the implementation of resource handles.
Every object passed as a raw pointer (or iterator) is assumed to be owned by the caller, so that its lifetime is handled by the caller. Viewed another way: ownership transferring APIs are relatively rare compared to pointer-passing APIs, so the default is “no ownership transfer.”
See also: Argument passing, use of smart pointer arguments, and value return.
delete of a raw pointer that is not an
owner<T>. Suggest use of standard-library resource handle or use of
owner<T>.
reset or explicitly
delete an
owner pointer on every code path.
new or a function call with an
owner return value is assigned to a raw pointer or non-
owner reference.
not_null
To help avoid dereferencing
nullptr errors.
To improve performance by avoiding redundant checks for
nullptr.
int length(const char* p); // it is not clear whether length(nullptr) is valid
length(nullptr); // OK?
int length(not_null<const char*> p); // better: we can assume that p cannot be nullptr
int length(const char* p); // we must assume that p can be nullptr
By stating the intent in source, implementers and tools can provide better diagnostics, such as finding some classes of errors through static analysis, and perform optimizations, such as removing branches and null tests.
not_null is defined in the guidelines support library.
The assumption that the pointer to
char pointed to a C-style string (a zero-terminated string of characters) was still implicit, and a potential source of confusion and errors. Use
czstring in preference to
const char*.
// we can assume that p cannot be nullptr
// we can assume that p points to a zero-terminated array of characters
int length(not_null<zstring> p);
Note:
length() is, of course,
std::strlen() in disguise.
nullptr before access, on all control-flow paths, then warn it should be declared
not_null.
nullptr on all return paths, then warn the return type should be declared
not_null.
(pointer, size)-style interfaces are error-prone. Also, a plain pointer (to array) must rely on some convention to allow the callee to determine the size.
Consider:
void copy_n(const T* p, T* q, int n); // copy from [p:p+n) to [q:q+n)
What if there are fewer than
n elements in the array pointed to by
q? Then, we overwrite some probably unrelated memory.
What if there are fewer than
n elements in the array pointed to by
p? Then, we read some probably unrelated memory.
Either is undefined behavior and a potentially very nasty bug.
Consider using explicit spans:
void copy(span<const T> r, span<T> r2); // copy r to r2
Consider:
void draw(Shape* p, int n); // poor interface; poor code
Circle arr[10];
// ...
draw(arr, 10);
Passing
10 as the
n argument might be a mistake: the most common convention is to assume
[0:n) but that is nowhere stated. Worse is that the call of
draw() compiled at all: there was an implicit conversion from array to pointer (array decay) and then another implicit conversion from
Circle to
Shape. There is no way that
draw() can safely iterate through that array: it has no way of knowing the size of the elements.
Alternative: Use a support class that ensures that the number of elements is correct and prevents dangerous implicit conversions. For example:
void draw2(span<Circle>);
Circle arr[10];
// ...
draw2(span<Circle>(arr)); // deduce the number of elements
draw2(arr); // deduce the element type and array size
void draw3(span<Shape>);
draw3(arr); // error: cannot convert Circle[10] to span<Shape>
This
draw2() passes the same amount of information to
draw(), but makes the fact that it is supposed to be a range of
Circles explicit. See ???.
Use
zstring and
czstring to represent C-style, zero-terminated strings.
But when doing so, use
std::string_view or
span<char> from the GSL to prevent range errors.
Complex initialization can lead to undefined order of execution.
// file1.c
extern const X x;
const Y y = f(x); // read x; write y
// file2.c
extern const Y y;
const X x = g(y); // read y; write x
Since
x and
y are in different translation units the order of calls to
f() and
g() is undefined;
one will access an uninitialized
const.
This shows that the order-of-initialization problem for global (namespace scope) objects is not limited to global variables.
Order of initialization problems become particularly difficult to handle in concurrent code. It is usually best to avoid global (namespace scope) objects altogether.
constexpr functions
extern objects
Having many arguments opens opportunities for confusion. Passing lots of arguments is often costly compared to alternatives.
The two most common reasons why functions have too many parameters are:
Missing an abstraction. There is an abstraction missing, so that a compound value is being passed as individual elements instead of as a single object that enforces an invariant. This not only expands the parameter list, but it leads to errors because the component values are no longer protected by an enforced invariant.
Violating “one function, one responsibility.” The function is trying to do more than one job and should probably be refactored.
The standard-library
merge() is at the limit of what we can comfortably handle:
template<class InputIterator1, class InputIterator2, class OutputIterator, class Compare>
OutputIterator merge(InputIterator1 first1, InputIterator1 last1,
InputIterator2 first2, InputIterator2 last2,
OutputIterator result, Compare comp);
Note that this is because of problem 1 above – missing abstraction. Instead of passing a range (abstraction), STL passed iterator pairs (unencapsulated component values).
Here, we have four template arguments and six function arguments.
To simplify the most frequent and simplest uses, the comparison argument can be defaulted to
<:
template<class InputIterator1, class InputIterator2, class OutputIterator>
OutputIterator merge(InputIterator1 first1, InputIterator1 last1,
InputIterator2 first2, InputIterator2 last2,
OutputIterator result);
This doesn’t reduce the total complexity, but it reduces the surface complexity presented to many users. To really reduce the number of arguments, we need to bundle the arguments into higher-level abstractions:
template<class InputRange1, class InputRange2, class OutputIterator>
OutputIterator merge(InputRange1 r1, InputRange2 r2, OutputIterator result);
Grouping arguments into “bundles” is a general technique to reduce the number of arguments and to increase the opportunities for checking.
Alternatively, we could use concepts (as defined by the ISO TS) to define the notion of three types that must be usable for merging:
Mergeable{In1, In2, Out}
OutputIterator merge(In1 r1, In2 r2, Out result);
The safety Profiles recommend replacing
void f(int* some_ints, int some_ints_length); // BAD: C style, unsafe
with
void f(gsl::span<int> some_ints); // GOOD: safe, bounds-checked
Here, using an abstraction has safety and robustness benefits, and naturally also reduces the number of parameters.
How many parameters are too many? Try to use fewer than four (4) parameters. There are functions that are best expressed with four individual parameters, but not many.
Alternative: Use better abstraction: Group arguments into meaningful objects and pass the objects (by value or by reference).
Alternative: Use default arguments or overloads to allow the most common forms of calls to be done with fewer arguments.
Adjacent arguments of the same type are easily swapped by mistake.
Consider:
void copy_n(T* p, T* q, int n); // copy from [p:p + n) to [q:q + n)
This is a nasty variant of a K&R C-style interface. It is easy to reverse the “to” and “from” arguments.
Use
const for the “from” argument:
void copy_n(const T* p, T* q, int n); // copy from [p:p + n) to [q:q + n)
If the order of the parameters is not important, there is no problem:
int max(int a, int b);
Don’t pass arrays as pointers, pass an object representing a range (e.g., a
span):
void copy_n(span<const T> p, span<T> q); // copy from p to q
Define a
struct as the parameter type and name the fields for those parameters accordingly:
struct SystemParams {
string config_file;
string output_path;
seconds timeout;
};
void initialize(SystemParams p);
This tends to make invocations of this clear to future readers, as the parameters are often filled in by name at the call site.
Only the interface’s designer can adequately address the source of violations of this guideline.
(Simple) Warn if two consecutive parameters share the same type
We are still looking for a less-simple enforcement.
Abstract classes that are empty (have no non-static member data) are more likely to be stable than base classes with state.
You just knew that
Shape would turn up somewhere :-)
class Shape { // bad: interface class loaded with data
public:
Point center() const { return c; }
virtual void draw() const;
virtual void rotate(int);
// ...
private:
Point c;
vector<Point> outline;
Color col;
};
This will force every derived class to compute a center – even if that’s non-trivial and the center is never used. Similarly, not every
Shape has a
Color, and many
Shapes are best represented without an outline defined as a sequence of
Points. Using an abstract class is better:
class Shape { // better: Shape is a pure interface
public:
virtual Point center() const = 0; // pure virtual functions
virtual void draw() const = 0;
virtual void rotate(int) = 0;
// ...
// ... no data members ...
// ...
virtual ~Shape() = default;
};
(Simple) Warn if a pointer/reference to a class
C is assigned to a pointer/reference to a base of
C and the base class contains data members.
Different compilers implement different binary layouts for classes, exception handling, function names, and other implementation details.
Common ABIs are emerging on some platforms freeing you from the more draconian restrictions.
If you use a single compiler, you can use full C++ in interfaces. That might require recompilation after an upgrade to a new compiler version.
(Not enforceable) It is difficult to reliably identify where an interface forms part of an ABI.
Because private data members participate in class layout and private member functions participate in overload resolution, changes to those implementation details require recompilation of all users of a class that uses them. A non-polymorphic interface class holding a pointer to implementation (Pimpl) can isolate the users of a class from changes in its implementation at the cost of an indirection.
interface (widget.h)
class widget {
class impl;
std::unique_ptr<impl> pimpl;
public:
void draw(); // public API that will be forwarded to the implementation
widget(int); // defined in the implementation file
~widget(); // defined in the implementation file, where impl is a complete type
widget(widget&&); // defined in the implementation file
widget(const widget&) = delete;
widget& operator=(widget&&); // defined in the implementation file
widget& operator=(const widget&) = delete;
};
implementation (widget.cpp)
class widget::impl {
int n; // private data
public:
void draw(const widget& w) { /* ... */ }
impl(int n) : n(n) {}
};
void widget::draw() { pimpl->draw(*this); }
widget::widget(int n) : pimpl{std::make_unique<impl>(n)} {}
widget::widget(widget&&) = default;
widget::~widget() = default;
widget& widget::operator=(widget&&) = default;
See GOTW #100 and cppreference for the trade-offs and additional implementation details associated with this idiom.
(Not enforceable) It is difficult to reliably identify where an interface forms part of an ABI.
To keep code simple and safe. Sometimes, ugly, unsafe, or error-prone techniques are necessary for logical or performance reasons. If so, keep them local, rather than “infecting” interfaces so that larger groups of programmers have to be aware of the subtleties. Implementation complexity should, if at all possible, not leak through interfaces into user code.
Consider a program that, depending on some form of input (e.g., arguments to
main), should consume input
from a file, from the command line, or from standard input.
We might write
bool owned;
owner<istream*> inp;
switch (source) {
case std_in: owned = false; inp = &cin; break;
case command_line: owned = true; inp = new istringstream{argv[2]}; break;
case file: owned = true; inp = new ifstream{argv[2]}; break;
}
istream& in = *inp;
This violated the rule against uninitialized variables, the rule against ignoring ownership, and the rule against magic constants. In particular, someone has to remember to somewhere write
if (owned) delete inp;
We could handle this particular example by using
unique_ptr with a special deleter that does nothing for
cin,
but that’s complicated for novices (who can easily encounter this problem) and the example is an example of a more general
problem where a property that we would like to consider static (here, ownership) needs infrequently be addressed
at run time.
The common, most frequent, and safest examples can be handled statically, so we don’t want to add cost and complexity to those.
But we must also cope with the uncommon, less-safe, and necessarily more expensive cases.
Such examples are discussed in [Str15].
So, we write a class
class Istream { [[gsl::suppress(lifetime)]]
public:
enum Opt { from_line = 1 };
Istream() { }
Istream(zstring p) : owned{true}, inp{new ifstream{p}} {} // read from file
Istream(zstring p, Opt) : owned{true}, inp{new istringstream{p}} {} // read from command line
~Istream() { if (owned) delete inp; }
operator istream&() { return *inp; }
private:
bool owned = false;
istream* inp = &cin;
};
Now, the dynamic nature of
istream ownership has been encapsulated.
Presumably, a bit of checking for potential errors would be added in real code.
A function specifies an action or a computation that takes the system from one consistent state to the next. It is the fundamental building block of programs.
It should be possible to name a function meaningfully, to specify the requirements of its argument, and clearly state the relationship between the arguments and the result. An implementation is not a specification. Try to think about what a function does as well as about how it does it. Functions are the most critical part in most interfaces, so see the interface rules.
Function definition rules:
constexpr
noexcept
T* or
T& arguments rather than smart pointers
Parameter passing expression rules:
const
const
X&& and
std::move the parameter
TP&& and only
std::forward the parameter
T* over
T& when “no argument” is a valid option
Parameter passing semantic rules:
T* or
owner<T*> to designate a single object
not_null<T> to indicate that “null” is not a valid value
span<T> or a
span_p<T> to designate a half-open sequence
zstring or a
not_null<zstring> to designate a C-style string
unique_ptr<T> to transfer ownership where a pointer is needed
shared_ptr<T> to share ownership
T* to indicate a position (only)
T& when copy is undesirable and “returning no object” isn’t needed
T&&
int is the return type for
main()
T& from assignment operators
return std::move(local)
Other function rules:
this, capture all variables explicitly (no default capture)
va_arg arguments
Functions have strong similarities to lambdas and function objects.
See also: C.lambdas: Function objects and lambdas
A function definition is a function declaration that also specifies the function’s implementation, the function body.
Factoring out common code makes code more readable, more likely to be reused, and limit errors from complex code. If something is a well-specified action, separate it out from its surrounding code and give it a name.
void read_and_print(istream& is) // read and print an int
{
int x;
if (is >> x)
cout << "the int is " << x << '\n';
else
cerr << "no int on input\n";
}
Almost everything is wrong with
read_and_print.
It reads, it writes (to a fixed
ostream), it writes error messages (to a fixed
ostream), it handles only
ints.
There is nothing to reuse, logically separate operations are intermingled and local variables are in scope after the end of their logical use.
For a tiny example, this looks OK, but if the input operation, the output operation, and the error handling had been more complicated the tangled
mess could become hard to understand.
If you write a non-trivial lambda that potentially can be used in more than one place, give it a name by assigning it to a (usually non-local) variable.
sort(a, b, [](T x, T y) { return x.rank() < y.rank() && x.value() < y.value(); });
Naming that lambda breaks up the expression into its logical parts and provides a strong hint to the meaning of the lambda.
auto lessT = [](T x, T y) { return x.rank() < y.rank() && x.value() < y.value(); };
sort(a, b, lessT);
find_if(a, b, lessT);
The shortest code is not always the best for performance or maintainability.
Loop bodies, including lambdas used as loop bodies, rarely need to be named. However, large loop bodies (e.g., dozens of lines or dozens of pages) can be a problem. The rule Keep functions short and simple implies “Keep loop bodies short.” Similarly, lambdas used as callback arguments are sometimes non-trivial, yet unlikely to be reusable.
A function that performs a single operation is simpler to understand, test, and reuse.
Consider:
void read_and_print() // bad
{
int x;
cin >> x;
// check for errors
cout << x << "\n";
}
This is a monolith that is tied to a specific input and will never find another (different) use. Instead, break functions up into suitable logical parts and parameterize:
int read(istream& is) // better
{
int x;
is >> x;
// check for errors
return x;
}
void print(ostream& os, int x)
{
os << x << "\n";
}
These can now be combined where needed:
void read_and_print()
{
auto x = read(cin);
print(cout, x);
}
If there was a need, we could further templatize
read() and
print() on the data type, the I/O mechanism, the response to errors, etc. Example:
auto read = [](auto& input, auto& value) // better
{
input >> value;
// check for errors
};
auto print(auto& output, const auto& value)
{
output << value << "\n";
}
tuple for multiple return values.
Large functions are hard to read, more likely to contain complex code, and more likely to have variables in larger than minimal scopes. Functions with complex control structures are more likely to be long and more likely to hide logical errors
Consider:
double simple_func(double val, int flag1, int flag2)
// simple_func: takes a value and calculates the expected ASIC output,
// given the two mode flags.
{
double intermediate;
if (flag1 > 0) {
intermediate = func1(val);
if (flag2 % 2)
intermediate = sqrt(intermediate);
}
else if (flag1 == -1) {
intermediate = func1(-val);
if (flag2 % 2)
intermediate = sqrt(-intermediate);
flag1 = -flag1;
}
if (abs(flag2) > 10) {
intermediate = func2(intermediate);
}
switch (flag2 / 10) {
case 1: if (flag1 == -1) return finalize(intermediate, 1.171);
break;
case 2: return finalize(intermediate, 13.1);
default: break;
}
return finalize(intermediate, 0.);
}
This is too complex. How would you know if all possible alternatives have been correctly handled? Yes, it breaks other rules also.
We can refactor:
double func1_muon(double val, int flag)
{
// ???
}
double func1_tau(double val, int flag1, int flag2)
{
// ???
}
double simple_func(double val, int flag1, int flag2)
// simple_func: takes a value and calculates the expected ASIC output,
// given the two mode flags.
{
if (flag1 > 0)
return func1_muon(val, flag2);
if (flag1 == -1)
// handled by func1_tau: flag1 = -flag1;
return func1_tau(-val, flag1, flag2);
return 0.;
}
“It doesn’t fit on a screen” is often a good practical definition of “far too large.” One-to-five-line functions should be considered normal.
Break large functions up into smaller cohesive and named functions. Small simple functions are easily inlined where the cost of a function call is significant.
constexpr
constexpr is needed to tell the compiler to allow compile-time evaluation.
The (in)famous factorial:
constexpr int fac(int n)
{
constexpr int max_exp = 17; // constexpr enables max_exp to be used in Expects
Expects(0 <= n && n < max_exp); // prevent silliness and overflow
int x = 1;
for (int i = 2; i <= n; ++i) x *= i;
return x;
}
This is C++14.
For C++11, use a recursive formulation of
fac().
constexpr does not guarantee compile-time evaluation;
it just guarantees that the function can be evaluated at compile time for constant expression arguments if the programmer requires it or the compiler decides to do so to optimize.
constexpr int min(int x, int y) { return x < y ? x : y; }
void test(int v)
{
int m1 = min(-1, 2); // probably compile-time evaluation
constexpr int m2 = min(-1, 2); // compile-time evaluation
int m3 = min(-1, v); // run-time evaluation
constexpr int m4 = min(-1, v); // error: cannot evaluate at compile time
}
Don’t try to make all functions
constexpr.
Most computation is best done at run time.
Any API that might eventually depend on high-level run-time configuration or
business logic should not be made
constexpr. Such customization can not be
evaluated by the compiler, and any
constexpr functions that depended upon
that API would have to be refactored or drop
constexpr.
Impossible and unnecessary.
The compiler gives an error if a non-
constexpr function is called where a constant is required.
inline
Some optimizers are good at inlining without hints from the programmer, but don’t rely on it. Measure! Over the last 40 years or so, we have been promised compilers that can inline better than humans without hints from humans. We are still waiting. Specifying inline (explicitly, or implicitly when writing member functions inside a class definition) encourages the compiler to do a better job.
inline string cat(const string& s, const string& s2) { return s + s2; }
Do not put an
inline function in what is meant to be a stable interface unless you are certain that it will not change.
An inline function is part of the ABI.
constexpr implies
inline.
Member functions defined in-class are
inline by default.
Function templates (including member functions of class templates
A<T>::function() and member function templates
A::function<T>()) are normally defined in headers and therefore inline.
Flag
inline functions that are more than three statements and could have been declared out of line (such as class member functions).
noexcept
If an exception is not supposed to be thrown, the program cannot be assumed to cope with the error and should be terminated as soon as possible. Declaring a function
noexcept helps optimizers by reducing the number of alternative execution paths. It also speeds up the exit after failure.
Put
noexcept on every function written completely in C or in any other language without exceptions.
The C++ Standard Library does that implicitly for all functions in the C Standard Library.
constexpr functions can throw when evaluated at run time, so you might need conditional
noexcept for some of those.
You can use
noexcept even on functions that can throw:
vector<string> collect(istream& is) noexcept
{
vector<string> res;
for (string s; is >> s;)
res.push_back(s);
return res;
}
If
collect() runs out of memory, the program crashes.
Unless the program is crafted to survive memory exhaustion, that might be just the right thing to do;
terminate() might generate suitable error log information (but after memory runs out it is hard to do anything clever).
You must be aware of the execution environment that your code is running when
deciding whether to tag a function
noexcept, especially because of the issue
of throwing and allocation. Code that is intended to be perfectly general (like
the standard library and other utility code of that sort) needs to support
environments where a
bad_alloc exception could be handled meaningfully.
However, most programs and execution environments cannot meaningfully
handle a failure to allocate, and aborting the program is the cleanest and
simplest response to an allocation failure in those cases. If you know that
your application code cannot respond to an allocation failure, it could be
appropriate to add
noexcept even on functions that allocate.
Put another way: In most programs, most functions can throw (e.g., because they
use
new, call functions that do, or use library functions that reports failure
by throwing), so don’t just sprinkle
noexcept all over the place without
considering whether the possible exceptions can be handled.
noexcept is most useful (and most clearly correct) for frequently used,
low-level functions.
Destructors,
swap functions, move operations, and default constructors should never throw.
See also C.44.
noexcept, yet cannot throw.
swap,
move, destructors, and default constructors.
T* or
T& arguments rather than smart pointers
Passing a smart pointer transfers or shares ownership and should only be used when ownership semantics are intended. A function that does not manipulate lifetime should take raw pointers or references instead.
Passing by smart pointer restricts the use of a function to callers that use smart pointers.
A function that needs a
widget should be able to accept any
widget object, not just ones whose lifetimes are managed by a particular kind of smart pointer.
Passing a shared smart pointer (e.g.,
std::shared_ptr) implies a run-time cost.
// accepts any int*
void f(int*);
// can only accept ints for which you want to transfer ownership
void g(unique_ptr<int>);
// can only accept ints for which you are willing to share ownership
void g(shared_ptr<int>);
// doesn't change ownership, but requires a particular ownership of the caller
void h(const unique_ptr<int>&);
// accepts any int
void h(int&);
// callee
void f(shared_ptr<widget>& w)
{
// ...
use(*w); // only use of w -- the lifetime is not used at all
// ...
};
// caller
shared_ptr<widget> my_widget = /* ... */;
f(my_widget);
widget stack_widget;
f(stack_widget); // error
// callee
void f(widget& w)
{
// ...
use(w);
// ...
};
// caller
shared_ptr<widget> my_widget = /* ... */;
f(*my_widget);
widget stack_widget;
f(stack_widget); // ok -- now this works
We can catch many common cases of dangling pointers statically (see lifetime safety profile). Function arguments naturally live for the lifetime of the function call, and so have fewer lifetime problems.
operator-> or
operator*) that is copyable but the function only calls any of:
operator*,
operator-> or
get().
Suggest using a
T* or
T& instead.
operator-> or
operator*) that is copyable/movable but never copied/moved from in the function body, and that is never modified, and that is not passed along to another function that could do so. That means the ownership semantics are not used.
Suggest using a
T* or
T& instead.
see also:
Pure functions are easier to reason about, sometimes easier to optimize (and even parallelize), and sometimes can be memoized.
template<class T>
auto square(T t) { return t * t; }
Not possible.
Readability. Suppression of unused parameter warnings.
X* find(map<Blob>& m, const string& s, Hint); // once upon a time, a hint was used
Allowing parameters to be unnamed was introduced in the early 1980 to address this problem.
Flag named unused parameters.
There are a variety of ways to pass parameters to a function and to return values.
Using “unusual and clever” techniques causes surprises, slows understanding by other programmers, and encourages bugs. If you really feel the need for an optimization beyond the common techniques, measure to ensure that it really is an improvement, and document/comment because the improvement might not be portable.
The following tables summarize the advice in the following Guidelines, F.16-21.
Normal parameter passing:
Advanced parameter passing:
Use the advanced techniques only after demonstrating need, and document that need in a comment.
For passing sequences of characters see String.
const
Both let the caller know that a function will not modify the argument, and both allow initialization by rvalues.
What is “cheap to copy” depends on the machine architecture, but two or three words (doubles, pointers, references) are usually best passed by value. When copying is cheap, nothing beats the simplicity and safety of copying, and for small objects (up to two or three words) it is also faster than passing by reference because it does not require an extra indirection to access from the function.
void f1(const string& s); // OK: pass by reference to const; always cheap
void f2(string s); // bad: potentially expensive
void f3(int x); // OK: Unbeatable
void f4(const int& x); // bad: overhead on access in f4()
For advanced uses (only), where you really need to optimize for rvalues passed to “input-only” parameters:
&&. See F.18.
const& (for lvalues),
add an overload that passes the parameter by
&& (for rvalues) and in the body
std::moves it to its destination. Essentially this overloads a “will-move-from”; see F.18.
int multiply(int, int); // just input ints, pass by value
// suffix is input-only but not as cheap as an int, pass by const&
string& concatenate(string&, const string& suffix);
void sink(unique_ptr<widget>); // input only, and moves ownership of the widget
Avoid “esoteric techniques” such as:
T&& “for efficiency”.
Most rumors about performance advantages from passing by
&& are false or brittle (but see F.18 and F.19).
const T& from assignments and similar operations (see F.47.)
Assuming that
Matrix has move operations (possibly by keeping its elements in a
std::vector):
Matrix operator+(const Matrix& a, const Matrix& b)
{
Matrix res;
// ... fill res with the sum ...
return res;
}
Matrix x = m1 + m2; // move constructor
y = m3 + m3; // move assignment
The return value optimization doesn’t handle the assignment case, but the move assignment does.
A reference can be assumed to refer to a valid object (language rule).
There is no (legitimate) “null reference.”
If you need the notion of an optional value, use a pointer,
std::optional, or a special value used to denote “no value.”
2 * sizeof(void*).
Suggest using a reference to
const instead.
const has a size less than
2 * sizeof(void*). Suggest passing by value instead.
const is
moved.
const
This makes it clear to callers that the object is assumed to be modified.
void update(Record& r); // assume that update writes to r
A
T& argument can pass information into a function as well as out of it.
Thus
T& could be an in-out-parameter. That can in itself be a problem and a source of errors:
void f(string& s)
{
s = "New York"; // non-obvious error
}
void g()
{
string buffer = ".................................";
f(buffer);
// ...
}
Here, the writer of
g() is supplying a buffer for
f() to fill, but
f() simply replaces it (at a somewhat higher cost than a simple copy of the characters).
A bad logic error can happen if the writer of
g() incorrectly assumes the size of the
buffer.
const parameters that do not write to them.
const parameter being passed by reference is
moved.
X&& and
std::move the parameter
It’s efficient and eliminates bugs at the call site:
X&& binds to rvalues, which requires an explicit
std::move at the call site if passing an lvalue.
void sink(vector<int>&& v) // sink takes ownership of whatever the argument owned
{
// usually there might be const accesses of v here
store_somewhere(std::move(v));
// usually no more use of v here; it is moved-from
}
Note that the
std::move(v) makes it possible for
store_somewhere() to leave
v in a moved-from state.
That could be dangerous.
Unique owner types that are move-only and cheap-to-move, such as
unique_ptr, can also be passed by value which is simpler to write and achieves the same effect. Passing by value does generate one extra (cheap) move operation, but prefer simplicity and clarity first.
For example:
template<class T>
void sink(std::unique_ptr<T> p)
{
// use p ... possibly std::move(p) onward somewhere else
} // p gets destroyed
X&& parameters (where
X is not a template type parameter name) where the function body uses them without
std::move.
TP&& and only
std::forward the parameter
If the object is to be passed onward to other code and not directly used by this function, we want to make this function agnostic to the argument
const-ness and rvalue-ness.
In that case, and only that case, make the parameter
TP&& where
TP is a template type parameter – it both ignores and preserves
const-ness and rvalue-ness. Therefore any code that uses a
TP&& is implicitly declaring that it itself doesn’t care about the variable’s
const-ness and rvalue-ness (because it is ignored), but that intends to pass the value onward to other code that does care about
const-ness and rvalue-ness (because it is preserved). When used as a parameter
TP&& is safe because any temporary objects passed from the caller will live for the duration of the function call. A parameter of type
TP&& should essentially always be passed onward via
std::forward in the body of the function.
template<class F, class... Args>
inline auto invoke(F f, Args&&... args)
{
return f(forward<Args>(args)...);
}
??? calls ???
TP&& parameter (where
TP is a template type parameter name) and does anything with it other than
std::forwarding it exactly once on every static path.
A return value is self-documenting, whereas a
& could be either in-out or out-only and is liable to be misused.
This includes large objects like standard containers that use implicit move operations for performance and to avoid explicit memory management.
If you have multiple values to return, use a tuple or similar multi-member type.
// OK: return pointers to elements with the value x
vector<const int*> find_all(const vector<int>&, int x);
// Bad: place pointers to elements with value x in-out
void find_all(const vector<int>&, vector<const int*>& out, int x);
A
struct of many (individually cheap-to-move) elements might be in aggregate expensive to move.
It is not recommended to return a
const value.
Such older advice is now obsolete; it does not add value, and it interferes with move semantics.
const vector<int> fct(); // bad: that "const" is more trouble than it is worth
vector<int> g(const vector<int>& vx)
{
// ...
fct() = vx; // prevented by the "const"
// ...
return fct(); // expensive copy: move semantics suppressed by the "const"
}
The argument for adding
const to a return value is that it prevents (very rare) accidental access to a temporary.
The argument against is that it prevents (very frequent) use of move semantics.
unique_ptr or
shared_ptr.
array<BigPOD>), consider allocating it on the free store and return a handle (e.g.,
unique_ptr), or passing it in a reference to non-
const target object to fill (to be used as an out-parameter).
std::string,
std::vector) across multiple calls to the function in an inner loop: treat it as an in/out parameter and pass by reference.
struct Package { // exceptional case: expensive-to-move object
char header[16];
char load[2024 - 16];
};
Package fill(); // Bad: large return value
void fill(Package&); // OK
int val(); // OK
void val(int&); // Bad: Is val reading its argument
const parameters that are not read before being written to and are a type that could be cheaply returned; they should be “out” return values.
const value. To fix: Remove
const to return a non-
const value instead.
A return value is self-documenting as an “output-only” value.
Note that C++ does have multiple return values, by convention of using a
tuple (including
pair), possibly with the extra convenience of
tie or structured bindings (C++17) at the call site.
Prefer using a named struct where there are semantics to the returned value. Otherwise, a nameless
tuple is useful in generic code.
// BAD: output-only parameter documented in a comment
int f(const string& input, /*output only*/ string& output_data)
{
// ...
output_data = something();
return status;
}
// GOOD: self-documenting
tuple<int, string> f(const string& input)
{
// ...
return make_tuple(status, something());
}
C++98’s standard library already used this style, because a
pair is like a two-element
tuple.
For example, given a
set<string> my_set, consider:
// C++98
result = my_set.insert("Hello");
if (result.second) do_something_with(result.first); // workaround
With C++11 we can write this, putting the results directly in existing local variables:
Sometype iter; // default initialize if we haven't already
Someothertype success; // used these variables for some other purpose
tie(iter, success) = my_set.insert("Hello"); // normal return value
if (success) do_something_with(iter);
With C++17 we are able to use “structured bindings” to declare and initialize the multiple variables:
if (auto [ iter, success ] = my_set.insert("Hello"); success) do_something_with(iter);
Sometimes, we need to pass an object to a function to manipulate its state.
In such cases, passing the object by reference
T& is usually the right technique.
Explicitly passing an in-out parameter back out again as a return value is often not necessary.
For example:
istream& operator>>(istream& is, string& s); // much like std::operator>>()
for (string s; cin >> s; ) {
// do something with line
}
Here, both
s and
cin are used as in-out parameters.
We pass
cin by (non-
const) reference to be able to manipulate its state.
We pass
s to avoid repeated allocations.
By reusing
s (passed by reference), we allocate new memory only when we need to expand
s’s capacity.
This technique is sometimes called the “caller-allocated out” pattern and is particularly useful for types,
such as
string and
vector, that needs to do free store allocations.
To compare, if we passed out all values as return values, we would something like this:
pair<istream&, string> get_string(istream& is) // not recommended
{
string s;
is >> s;
return {is, s};
}
for (auto p = get_string(cin); p.first; ) {
// do something with p.second
}
We consider that significantly less elegant with significantly less performance.
For a truly strict reading of this rule (F.21), the exception isn’t really an exception because it relies on in-out parameters, rather than the plain out parameters mentioned in the rule. However, we prefer to be explicit, rather than subtle.
In many cases, it can be useful to return a specific, user-defined type. For example:
struct Distance {
int value;
int unit = 1; // 1 means meters
};
Distance d1 = measure(obj1); // access d1.value and d1.unit
auto d2 = measure(obj2); // access d2.value and d2.unit
auto [value, unit] = measure(obj3); // access value and unit; somewhat redundant
// to people who know measure()
auto [x, y] = measure(obj4); // don't; it's likely to be confusing
The overly-generic
pair and
tuple should be used only when the value returned represents independent entities rather than an abstraction.
Another example, use a specific type along the lines of
variant<T, error_code>, rather than using the generic
tuple.
const member function, or passes on as a non-
const.
T* or
owner<T*> to designate a single object
Readability: it makes the meaning of a plain pointer clear. Enables significant tool support.
In traditional C and C++ code, plain
T* is used for many weakly-related purposes, such as:
nullptr
This makes it hard to understand what the code does and is supposed to do. It complicates checking and tool support.
void use(int* p, int n, char* s, int* q)
{
p[n - 1] = 666; // Bad: we don't know if p points to n elements;
// assume it does not or use span<int>
cout << s; // Bad: we don't know if that s points to a zero-terminated array of char;
// assume it does not or use zstring
delete q; // Bad: we don't know if *q is allocated on the free store;
// assume it does not or use owner
}
better
void use2(span<int> p, zstring s, owner<int*> q)
{
p[p.size() - 1] = 666; // OK, a range error can be caught
cout << s; // OK
delete q; // OK
}
owner<T*> represents ownership,
zstring represents a C-style string.
Also: Assume that a
T* obtained from a smart pointer to
T (e.g.,
unique_ptr<T>) points to a single element.
See also: Support library
See also: Do not pass an array as a single pointer
not_null<T> to indicate that “null” is not a valid value
Clarity. A function with a
not_null<T> parameter makes it clear that the caller of the function is responsible for any
nullptr checks that might be necessary.
Similarly, a function with a return value of
not_null<T> makes it clear that the caller of the function does not need to check for
nullptr.
not_null<T*> makes it obvious to a reader (human or machine) that a test for
nullptr is not necessary before dereference.
Additionally, when debugging,
owner<T*> and
not_null<T> can be instrumented to check for correctness.
Consider:
int length(Record* p);
When I call
length(p) should I check if
p is
nullptr first? Should the implementation of
length() check if
p is
nullptr?
// it is the caller's job to make sure p != nullptr
int length(not_null<Record*> p);
// the implementor of length() must assume that p == nullptr is possible
int length(Record* p);
A
not_null<T*> is assumed not to be the
nullptr; a
T* might be the
nullptr; both can be represented in memory as a
T* (so no run-time overhead is implied).
not_null is not just for built-in pointers. It works for
unique_ptr,
shared_ptr, and other pointer-like types.
nullptr (or equivalent) within a function, suggest it is declared
not_null instead.
nullptr (or equivalent) within the function and sometimes is not.
not_null pointer is tested against
nullptr within a function.
span<T> or a
span_p<T> to designate a half-open sequence
Informal/non-explicit ranges are a source of errors.
X* find(span<X> r, const X& v); // find v in r
vector<X> vec;
// ...
auto p = find({vec.begin(), vec.end()}, X{}); // find X{} in vec
Ranges are extremely common in C++ code. Typically, they are implicit and their correct use is very hard to ensure.
In particular, given a pair of arguments
(p, n) designating an array
[p:p+n),
it is in general impossible to know if there really are
n elements to access following
*p.
span<T> and
span_p<T> are simple helper classes designating a
[p:q) range and a range starting with
p and ending with the first element for which a predicate is true, respectively.
A
span represents a range of elements, but how do we manipulate elements of that range?
void f(span<int> s)
{
// range traversal (guaranteed correct)
for (int x : s) cout << x << '\n';
// C-style traversal (potentially checked)
for (gsl::index i = 0; i < s.size(); ++i) cout << s[i] << '\n';
// random access (potentially checked)
s[7] = 9;
// extract pointers (potentially checked)
std::sort(&s[0], &s[s.size() / 2]);
}
A
span<T> object does not own its elements and is so small that it can be passed by value.
Passing a
span object as an argument is exactly as efficient as passing a pair of pointer arguments or passing a pointer and an integer count.
See also: Support library
(Complex) Warn where accesses to pointer parameters are bounded by other parameters that are integral types and suggest they could use
span instead.
zstring or a
not_null<zstring> to designate a C-style string
C-style strings are ubiquitous. They are defined by convention: zero-terminated arrays of characters. We must distinguish C-style strings from a pointer to a single character or an old-fashioned pointer to an array of characters.
If you don’t need null termination, use
string_view.
Consider:
int length(const char* p);
When I call
length(s) should I check if
s is
nullptr first? Should the implementation of
length() check if
p is
nullptr?
// the implementor of length() must assume that p == nullptr is possible
int length(zstring p);
// it is the caller's job to make sure p != nullptr
int length(not_null<zstring> p);
zstring does not represent ownership.
See also: Support library
unique_ptr<T> to transfer ownership where a pointer is needed
Using
unique_ptr is the cheapest way to pass a pointer safely.
See also: C.50 regarding when to return a
shared_ptr from a factory.
unique_ptr<Shape> get_shape(istream& is) // assemble shape from input stream
{
auto kind = read_header(is); // read header and identify the next shape on input
switch (kind) {
case kCircle:
return make_unique<Circle>(is);
case kTriangle:
return make_unique<Triangle>(is);
// ...
}
}
You need to pass a pointer rather than an object if what you are transferring is an object from a class hierarchy that is to be used through an interface (base class).
(Simple) Warn if a function returns a locally allocated raw pointer. Suggest using either
unique_ptr or
shared_ptr instead.
shared_ptr<T> to share ownership
Using
std::shared_ptr is the standard way to represent shared ownership. That is, the last owner deletes the object.
shared_ptr<const Image> im { read_image(somewhere) };
std::thread t0 {shade, args0, top_left, im};
std::thread t1 {shade, args1, top_right, im};
std::thread t2 {shade, args2, bottom_left, im};
std::thread t3 {shade, args3, bottom_right, im};
// detach threads
// last thread to finish deletes the image
Prefer a
unique_ptr over a
shared_ptr if there is never more than one owner at a time.
shared_ptr is for shared ownership.
Note that pervasive use of
shared_ptr has a cost (atomic operations on the
shared_ptr’s reference count have a measurable aggregate cost).
Have a single object own the shared object (e.g. a scoped object) and destroy that (preferably implicitly) when all users have completed.
(Not enforceable) This is a too complex pattern to reliably detect.
T* over
T& when “no argument” is a valid option
A pointer (
T*) can be a
nullptr and a reference (
T&) cannot, there is no valid “null reference”.
Sometimes having
nullptr as an alternative to indicated “no object” is useful, but if it is not, a reference is notationally simpler and might yield better code.
string zstring_to_string(zstring p) // zstring is a char*; that is a C-style string
{
if (!p) return string{}; // p might be nullptr; remember to check
return string{p};
}
void print(const vector<int>& r)
{
// r refers to a vector<int>; no check needed
}
It is possible, but not valid C++ to construct a reference that is essentially a
nullptr (e.g.,
T* p = nullptr; T& r = *p;).
That error is very uncommon.
If you prefer the pointer notation (
-> and/or
* vs.
.),
not_null<T*> provides the same guarantee as
T&.
T* to indicate a position (only)
That’s what pointers are good for.
Returning a
T* to transfer ownership is a misuse.
Node* find(Node* t, const string& s) // find s in a binary tree of Nodes
{
if (!t || t->name == s) return t;
if ((auto p = find(t->left, s))) return p;
if ((auto p = find(t->right, s))) return p;
return nullptr;
}
If it isn’t the
nullptr, the pointer returned by
find indicates a
Node holding
s.
Importantly, that does not imply a transfer of ownership of the pointed-to object to the caller.
Positions can also be transferred by iterators, indices, and references.
A reference is often a superior alternative to a pointer if there is no need to use
nullptr or if the object referred to should not change.
Do not return a pointer to something that is not in the caller’s scope; see F.43.
See also: discussion of dangling pointer prevention
delete,
std::free(), etc. applied to a plain
T*.
Only owners should be deleted.
new,
malloc(), etc. assigned to a plain
T*.
Only owners should be responsible for deletion.
To avoid the crashes and data corruption that can result from the use of such a dangling pointer.
After the return from a function its local objects no longer exist:
int* f()
{
int fx = 9;
return &fx; // BAD
}
void g(int* p) // looks innocent enough
{
int gx;
cout << "*p == " << *p << '\n';
*p = 999;
cout << "gx == " << gx << '\n';
}
void h()
{
int* p = f();
int z = *p; // read from abandoned stack frame (bad)
g(p); // pass pointer to abandoned stack frame to function (bad)
}
Here on one popular implementation I got the output:
*p == 999
gx == 999
I expected that because the call of
g() reuses the stack space abandoned by the call of
f() so
*p refers to the space now occupied by
gx.
fx and
gx were of different types.
fx or
gx was a type with an invariant.
Fortunately, most (all?) modern compilers catch and warn against this simple case.
This applies to references as well:
int& f()
{
int x = 7;
// ...
return x; // Bad: returns reference to object that is about to be destroyed
}
This applies only to non-
static local variables.
All
static variables are (as their name indicates) statically allocated, so that pointers to them cannot dangle.
Not all examples of leaking a pointer to a local variable are that obvious:
int* glob; // global variables are bad in so many ways
template<class T>
void steal(T x)
{
glob = x(); // BAD
}
void f()
{
int i = 99;
steal([&] { return &i; });
}
int main()
{
f();
cout << *glob << '\n';
}
Here I managed to read the location abandoned by the call of
f.
The pointer stored in
glob could be used much later and cause trouble in unpredictable ways.
The address of a local variable can be “returned”/leaked by a return statement, by a
T& out-parameter, as a member of a returned object, as an element of a returned array, and more.
Similar examples can be constructed “leaking” a pointer from an inner scope to an outer one; such examples are handled equivalently to leaks of pointers out of a function.
A slightly different variant of the problem is placing pointers in a container that outlives the objects pointed to.
See also: Another way of getting dangling pointers is pointer invalidation. It can be detected/prevented with similar techniques.
T& when copy is undesirable and “returning no object” isn’t needed
The language guarantees that a
T& refers to an object, so that testing for
nullptr isn’t necessary.
See also: The return of a reference must not imply transfer of ownership: discussion of dangling pointer prevention and discussion of ownership.
class Car
{
array<wheel, 4> w;
// ...
public:
wheel& get_wheel(int i) { Expects(i < w.size()); return w[i]; }
// ...
};
void use()
{
Car c;
wheel& w0 = c.get_wheel(0); // w0 has the same lifetime as c
}
Flag functions where no
return expression could yield
nullptr
T&&
It’s asking to return a reference to a destroyed temporary object.
A
&& is a magnet for temporary objects.
A returned rvalue reference goes out of scope at the end of the full expression to which it is returned:
auto&& x = max(0, 1); // OK, so far
foo(x); // Undefined behavior
This kind of use is a frequent source of bugs, often incorrectly reported as a compiler bug. An implementer of a function should avoid setting such traps for users.
The lifetime safety profile will (when completely implemented) catch such problems.
Returning an rvalue reference is fine when the reference to the temporary is being passed “downward” to a callee;
then, the temporary is guaranteed to outlive the function call (see F.18 and F.19).
However, it’s not fine when passing such a reference “upward” to a larger caller scope.
For passthrough functions that pass in parameters (by ordinary reference or by perfect forwarding) and want to return values, use simple
auto return type deduction (not
auto&&).
Assume that
F returns by value:
template<class F>
auto&& wrapper(F f)
{
log_call(typeid(f)); // or whatever instrumentation
return f(); // BAD: returns a reference to a temporary
}
Better:
template<class F>
auto wrapper(F f)
{
log_call(typeid(f)); // or whatever instrumentation
return f(); // OK
}
std::move and
std::forward do return
&&, but they are just casts – used by convention only in expression contexts where a reference to a temporary object is passed along within the same expression before the temporary is destroyed. We don’t know of any other good examples of returning
&&.
Flag any use of
&& as a return type, except in
std::move and
std::forward.
int is the return type for
main()
It’s a language rule, but violated through “language extensions” so often that it is worth mentioning.
Declaring
main (the one global
main of a program)
void limits portability.
void main() { /* ... */ }; // bad, not C++
int main()
{
std::cout << "This is the way to do it\n";
}
We mention this only because of the persistence of this error in the community.
T& from assignment operators
The convention for operator overloads (especially on concrete types) is for
operator=(const T&) to perform the assignment and then return (non-
const)
*this. This ensures consistency with standard-library types and follows the
principle of “do as the ints do.”
Historically there was some guidance to make the assignment operator return
const T&.
This was primarily to avoid code of the form
(a = b) = c – such code is not common enough to warrant violating consistency with standard types.
class Foo
{
public:
...
Foo& operator=(const Foo& rhs)
{
// Copy members.
...
return *this;
}
};
This should be enforced by tooling by checking the return type (and return value) of any assignment operator.
return std::move(local)
With guaranteed copy elision, it is now almost always a pessimization to expressly use
std::move in a return statement.
S f()
{
S result;
return std::move(result);
}
S f()
{
S result;
return result;
}
This should be enforced by tooling by checking the return expression .
Functions can’t capture local variables or be defined at local scope; if you need those things, prefer a lambda where possible, and a handwritten function object where not. On the other hand, lambdas and function objects don’t overload; if you need to overload, prefer a function (the workarounds to make lambdas overload are ornate). If either will work, prefer writing a function; use the simplest tool necessary.
// writing a function that should only take an int or a string
// -- overloading is natural
void f(int);
void f(const string&);
// writing a function object that needs to capture local state and appear
// at statement or expression scope -- a lambda is natural
vector<work> v = lots_of_work();
for (int tasknum = 0; tasknum < max; ++tasknum) {
pool.run([=, &v] {
/*
...
... process 1 / max - th of v, the tasknum - th chunk
...
*/
});
}
pool.join();
Generic lambdas offer a concise way to write function templates and so can be useful even when a normal function template would do equally well with a little more syntax. This advantage will probably disappear in the future once all functions gain the ability to have Concept parameters.
auto x = [](int i) { /*...*/; };) that captures nothing and appears at global scope. Write an ordinary function instead.
Default arguments simply provide alternative interfaces to a single implementation. There is no guarantee that a set of overloaded functions all implement the same semantics. The use of default arguments can avoid code replication.
There is a choice between using default argument and overloading when the alternatives are from a set of arguments of the same types. For example:
void print(const string& s, format f = {});
as opposed to
void print(const string& s); // use default format
void print(const string& s, format f);
There is not a choice when a set of functions are used to do a semantically equivalent operation to a set of types. For example:
void print(const char&);
void print(int);
void print(zstring);
Default arguments for virtual functions
f(int),
f(int, const string&),
f(int, const string&, double)). (Note: Review this enforcement if it’s too noisy in practice.)
For efficiency and correctness, you nearly always want to capture by reference when using the lambda locally. This includes when writing or calling parallel algorithms that are local because they join before returning.
The efficiency consideration is that most types are cheaper to pass by reference than by value.
The correctness consideration is that many calls want to perform side effects on the original object at the call site (see example below). Passing by value prevents this.
Unfortunately, there is no simple way to capture by reference to
const to get the efficiency for a local call but also prevent side effects.
Here, a large object (a network message) is passed to an iterative algorithm, and it is not efficient or correct to copy the message (which might not be copyable):
std::for_each(begin(sockets), end(sockets), [&message](auto& socket)
{
socket.send(message);
});
This is a simple three-stage parallel pipeline. Each
stage object encapsulates a worker thread and a queue, has a
process function to enqueue work, and in its destructor automatically blocks waiting for the queue to empty before ending the thread.
void send_packets(buffers& bufs)
{
stage encryptor([](buffer& b) { encrypt(b); });
stage compressor([&](buffer& b) { compress(b); encryptor.process(b); });
stage decorator([&](buffer& b) { decorate(b); compressor.process(b); });
for (auto& b : bufs) { decorator.process(b); }
} // automatically blocks waiting for pipeline to finish
Flag a lambda that captures by reference, but is used other than locally within the function scope or passed to a function by reference. (Note: This rule is an approximation, but does flag passing by pointer as those are more likely to be stored by the callee, writing to a heap location accessed via a parameter, returning the lambda, etc. The Lifetime rules will also provide general rules that flag escaping pointers and references including via lambdas.)
Pointers and references to locals shouldn’t outlive their scope. Lambdas that capture by reference are just another place to store a reference to a local object, and shouldn’t do so if they (or a copy) outlive the scope.
int local = 42;
// Want a reference to local.
// Note, that after program exits this scope,
// local no longer exists, therefore
// process() call will have undefined behavior!
thread_pool.queue_work([&] { process(local); });
int local = 42;
// Want a copy of local.
// Since a copy of local is made, it will
// always be available for the call.
thread_pool.queue_work([=] { process(local); });
const and non-local context
this, capture all variables explicitly (no default capture)
It’s confusing. Writing
[=] in a member function appears to capture by value, but actually captures data members by reference because it actually captures the invisible
this pointer by value. If you meant to do that, write
this explicitly.
class My_class {
int x = 0;
// ...
void f()
{
int i = 0;
// ...
auto lambda = [=] { use(i, x); }; // BAD: "looks like" copy/value capture
// [&] has identical semantics and copies the this pointer under the current rules
// [=,this] and [&,this] are not much better, and confusing
x = 42;
lambda(); // calls use(0, 42);
x = 43;
lambda(); // calls use(0, 43);
// ...
auto lambda2 = [i, this] { use(i, x); }; // ok, most explicit and least confusing
// ...
}
};
This is under active discussion in standardization, and might be addressed in a future version of the standard by adding a new capture mode or possibly adjusting the meaning of
[=]. For now, just be explicit.
this (whether explicitly or via default capture)
va_arg arguments
Reading from a
va_arg assumes that the correct type was actually passed.
Passing to varargs assumes the correct type will be read.
This is fragile because it cannot generally be enforced to be safe in the language and so relies on programmer discipline to get it right.
int sum(...)
{
// ...
while (/*...*/)
result += va_arg(list, int); // BAD, assumes it will be passed ints
// ...
}
sum(3, 2); // ok
sum(3.14159, 2.71828); // BAD, undefined
template<class ...Args>
auto sum(Args... args) // GOOD, and much more flexible
{
return (... + args); // note: C++17 "fold expression"
}
sum(3, 2); // ok: 5
sum(3.14159, 2.71828); // ok: ~5.85987
variant arguments
initializer_list (homogeneous)
Declaring a
... parameter is sometimes useful for techniques that don’t involve actual argument passing, notably to declare “take-anything” functions so as to disable “everything else” in an overload set or express a catchall case in a template metaprogram.
va_list,
va_start, or
va_arg.
[[suppress(types)]].
Shallow nesting of conditions makes the code easier to follow. It also makes the intent clearer. Strive to place the essential code at outermost scope, unless this obscures intent.
Use a guard-clause to take care of exceptional cases and return early.
// Bad: Deep nesting
void foo() {
...
if (x) {
computeImportantThings(x);
}
}
// Bad: Still a redundant else.
void foo() {
...
if (!x) {
return;
}
else {
computeImportantThings(x);
}
}
// Good: Early return, no redundant else
void foo() {
...
if (!x)
return;
computeImportantThings(x);
}
// Bad: Unnecessary nesting of conditions
void foo() {
...
if (x) {
if (y) {
computeImportantThings(x);
}
}
}
// Good: Merge conditions + return early
void foo() {
...
if (!(x && y))
return;
computeImportantThings(x);
}
Flag a redundant
else.
Flag a functions whose body is simply a conditional statement enclosing a block.
Class rule summary:
structs or
classes)
class if the class has an invariant; use
struct if the data members can vary independently
class rather than
struct if any member is non-public
structs or
classes)
Ease of comprehension. If data is related (for fundamental reasons), that fact should be reflected in code.
void draw(int x, int y, int x2, int y2); // BAD: unnecessary implicit relationships
void draw(Point from, Point to); // better
A simple class without virtual functions implies no space or time overhead.
From a language perspective
class and
struct differ only in the default visibility of their members.
Probably impossible. Maybe a heuristic looking for data items used together is possible.
class if the class has an invariant; use
struct if the data members can vary independently
Readability.
Ease of comprehension.
The use of
class alerts the programmer to the need for an invariant.
This is a useful convention.
An invariant is a logical condition for the members of an object that a constructor must establish for the public member functions to assume.
After the invariant is established (typically by a constructor) every member function can be called for the object.
An invariant can be stated informally (e.g., in a comment) or more formally using
Expects.
If all data members can vary independently of each other, no invariant is possible.
struct Pair { // the members can vary independently
string name;
int volume;
};
but:
class Date {
public:
// validate that {yy, mm, dd} is a valid date and initialize
Date(int yy, Month mm, char dd);
// ...
private:
int y;
Month m;
char d; // day
};
If a class has any
private data, a user cannot completely initialize an object without the use of a constructor.
Hence, the class definer will provide a constructor and must specify its meaning.
This effectively means the definer need to define an invariant.
See also:
class
protected data
Look for
structs with all data private and
classes with public members.
An explicit distinction between interface and implementation improves readability and simplifies maintenance.
class Date {
public:
Date();
// validate that {yy, mm, dd} is a valid date and initialize
Date(int yy, Month mm, char dd);
int day() const;
Month month() const;
// ...
private:
// ... some representation ...
};
For example, we can now change the representation of a
Date without affecting its users (recompilation is likely, though).
Using a class in this way to represent the distinction between interface and implementation is of course not the only way. For example, we can use a set of declarations of freestanding functions in a namespace, an abstract base class, or a function template with concepts to represent an interface. The most important issue is to explicitly distinguish between an interface and its implementation “details.” Ideally, and typically, an interface is far more stable than its implementation(s).
???
Less coupling than with member functions, fewer functions that can cause trouble by modifying object state, reduces the number of functions that needs to be modified after a change in representation.
class Date {
// ... relatively small interface ...
};
// helper functions:
Date next_weekday(Date);
bool operator==(Date, Date);
The “helper functions” have no need for direct access to the representation of a
Date.
This rule becomes even better if C++ gets “uniform function call”.
The language requires
virtual functions to be members, and not all
virtual functions directly access data.
In particular, members of an abstract class rarely do.
Note multi-methods.
The language requires operators
=,
(),
[], and
-> to be members.
An overload set could have some members that do not directly access
private data:
class Foobar {
public:
void foo(long x) { /* manipulate private data */ }
void foo(double x) { foo(std::lround(x)); }
// ...
private:
// ...
};
Similarly, a set of functions could be designed to be used in a chain:
x.scale(0.5).rotate(45).set_color(Color::red);
Typically, some but not all of such functions directly access
private data.
virtual member functions that do not touch data members directly.
The snag is that many member functions that do not need to touch data members directly do.
virtual functions.
private members.
this.
A helper function is a function (usually supplied by the writer of a class) that does not need direct access to the representation of the class, yet is seen as part of the useful interface to the class. Placing them in the same namespace as the class makes their relationship to the class obvious and allows them to be found by argument dependent lookup.
namespace Chrono { // here we keep time-related services
class Time { /* ... */ };
class Date { /* ... */ };
// helper functions:
bool operator==(Date, Date);
Date next_weekday(Date);
// ...
}
This is especially important for overloaded operators.
Mixing a type definition and the definition of another entity in the same declaration is confusing and unnecessary.
struct Data { /*...*/ } data{ /*...*/ };
struct Data { /*...*/ };
Data data{ /*...*/ };
} of a class or enumeration definition is not followed by a
;. The
; is missing.
class rather than
struct if any member is non-public
Readability. To make it clear that something is being hidden/abstracted. This is a useful convention.
struct Date {
int d, m;
Date(int i, Month m);
// ... lots of functions ...
private:
int y; // year
};
There is nothing wrong with this code as far as the C++ language rules are concerned, but nearly everything is wrong from a design perspective. The private data is hidden far from the public data. The data is split in different parts of the class declaration. Different parts of the data have different access. All of this decreases readability and complicates maintenance.
Prefer to place the interface first in a class, see NL.16.
Flag classes declared with
struct if there is a
private or
protected member.
Encapsulation. Information hiding. Minimize the chance of unintended access. This simplifies maintenance.
template<typename T, typename U>
struct pair {
T a;
U b;
// ...
};
Whatever we do in the
//-part, an arbitrary user of a
pair can arbitrarily and independently change its
a and
b.
In a large code base, we cannot easily find which code does what to the members of
pair.
This might be exactly what we want, but if we want to enforce a relation among members, we need to make them
private
and enforce that relation (invariant) through constructors and member functions.
For example:
class Distance {
public:
// ...
double meters() const { return magnitude*unit; }
void set_unit(double u)
{
// ... check that u is a factor of 10 ...
// ... change magnitude appropriately ...
unit = u;
}
// ...
private:
double magnitude;
double unit; // 1 is meters, 1000 is kilometers, 0.001 is millimeters, etc.
};
If the set of direct users of a set of variables cannot be easily determined, the type or usage of that set cannot be (easily) changed/improved.
For
public and
protected data, that’s usually the case.
A class can provide two interfaces to its users.
One for derived classes (
protected) and one for general users (
public).
For example, a derived class might be allowed to skip a run-time check because it has already guaranteed correctness:
class Foo {
public:
int bar(int x) { check(x); return do_bar(x); }
// ...
protected:
int do_bar(int x); // do some operation on the data
// ...
private:
// ... data ...
};
class Dir : public Foo {
//...
int mem(int x, int y)
{
/* ... do something ... */
return do_bar(x + y); // OK: derived class can bypass check
}
};
void user(Foo& x)
{
int r1 = x.bar(1); // OK, will check
int r2 = x.do_bar(2); // error: would bypass check
// ...
}
Prefer the order
public members before
protected members before
private members see.
public and private
data
Concrete type rule summary:
const or references
A concrete type is fundamentally simpler than a type in a class hierarchy: easier to design, easier to implement, easier to use, easier to reason about, smaller, and faster. You need a reason (use cases) for using a hierarchy.
class Point1 {
int x, y;
// ... operations ...
// ... no virtual functions ...
};
class Point2 {
int x, y;
// ... operations, some virtual ...
virtual ~Point2();
};
void use()
{
Point1 p11 {1, 2}; // make an object on the stack
Point1 p12 {p11}; // a copy
auto p21 = make_unique<Point2>(1, 2); // make an object on the free store
auto p22 = p21->clone(); // make a copy
// ...
}
If a class is part of a hierarchy, we (in real code if not necessarily in small examples) must manipulate its objects through pointers or references. That implies more memory overhead, more allocations and deallocations, and more run-time overhead to perform the resulting indirections.
Concrete types can be stack-allocated and be members of other classes.
The use of indirection is fundamental for run-time polymorphic interfaces. The allocation/deallocation overhead is not (that’s just the most common case). We can use a base class as the interface of a scoped object of a derived class. This is done where dynamic allocation is prohibited (e.g. hard-real-time) and to provide a stable interface to some kinds of plug-ins.
Regular types are easier to understand and reason about than types that are not regular (irregularities requires extra effort to understand and use).
The C++ built-in types are regular, and so are standard-library classes such as
string,
vector, and
map. Concrete classes without assignment and equality can be defined, but they are (and should be) rare.
struct Bundle {
string name;
vector<Record> vr;
};
bool operator==(const Bundle& a, const Bundle& b)
{
return a.name == b.name && a.vr == b.vr;
}
Bundle b1 { "my bundle", {r1, r2, r3}};
Bundle b2 = b1;
if (!(b1 == b2)) error("impossible!");
b2.name = "the other bundle";
if (b1 == b2) error("No!");
In particular, if a concrete type is copyable, prefer to also give it an equality comparison operator, and ensure that
a = b implies
a == b.
For structs intended to be shared with C code, defining
operator== may not be feasible.
Handles for resources that cannot be cloned, e.g., a
scoped_lock for a
mutex, are concrete types but typically cannot be copied (instead, they can usually be moved),
so they can’t be regular; instead, they tend to be move-only.
const or references
They are not useful, and make types difficult to use by making them either uncopyable or partially uncopyable for subtle reasons.
class bad {
const int i; // bad
string& s; // bad
// ...
};
The
const and
& data members make this class “only-sort-of-copyable” – copy-constructible but not copy-assignable.
If you need a member to point to something, use a pointer (raw or smart, and
gsl::not_null if it should not be null) instead of a reference.
Flag a data member that is
const,
&, or
&&.
These functions control the lifecycle of objects: creation, copy, move, and destruction. Define constructors to guarantee and simplify initialization of classes.
These are default operations:
X()
X(const X&)
operator=(const X&)
X(X&&)
operator=(X&&)
~X()
By default, the compiler defines each of these operations if it is used, but the default can be suppressed.
The default operations are a set of related operations that together implement the lifecycle semantics of an object. By default, C++ treats classes as value-like types, but not all types are value-like.
Set of default operations rules:
=delete any copy, move, or destructor function, define or
=delete them all
Destructor rules:
T*) or reference (
T&), consider whether it might be owning
noexcept
Constructor rules:
explicit
Copy and move rules:
virtual, take the parameter by
const&, and return by non-
const&
virtual, take the parameter by
&&, and return by non-
const&
noexcept
Other default operations rules:
=default if you have to be explicit about using the default semantics
=delete when you want to disable default behavior (without wanting an alternative)
noexcept swap function
swap must not fail
swap
noexcept
== symmetric with respect of operand types and
noexcept
== on base classes
hash
noexcept
By default, the language supplies the default operations with their default semantics. However, a programmer can disable or replace these defaults.
It’s the simplest and gives the cleanest semantics.
struct Named_map {
public:
// ... no default operations declared ...
private:
string name;
map<int, int> rep;
};
Named_map nm; // default construct
Named_map nm2 {nm}; // copy construct
Since
std::map and
string have all the special functions, no further work is needed.
This is known as “the rule of zero”.
(Not enforceable) While not enforceable, a good static analyzer can detect patterns that indicate a possible improvement to meet this rule.
For example, a class with a (pointer, size) pair of member and a destructor that
deletes the pointer could probably be converted to a
vector.
=delete any copy, move, or destructor function, define or
=delete them all
The semantics of copy, move, and destruction are closely related, so if one needs to be declared, the odds are that others need consideration too.
Declaring any copy/move/destructor function,
even as
=default or
=delete, will suppress the implicit declaration
of a move constructor and move assignment operator.
Declaring a move constructor or move assignment operator, even as
=default or
=delete, will cause an implicitly generated copy constructor
or implicitly generated copy assignment operator to be defined as deleted.
So as soon as any of these are declared, the others should
all be declared to avoid unwanted effects like turning all potential moves
into more expensive copies, or making a class move-only.
struct M2 { // bad: incomplete set of copy/move/destructor operations
public:
// ...
// ... no copy or move operations ...
~M2() { delete[] rep; }
private:
pair<int, int>* rep; // zero-terminated set of pairs
};
void use()
{
M2 x;
M2 y;
// ...
x = y; // the default assignment
// ...
}
Given that “special attention” was needed for the destructor (here, to deallocate), the likelihood that the implicitly-defined copy and move assignment operators will be correct is low (here, we would get double deletion).
This is known as “the rule of five.”
If you want a default implementation (while defining another), write
=default to show you’re doing so intentionally for that function.
If you don’t want a generated default function, suppress it with
=delete.
When a destructor needs to be declared just to make it
virtual, it can be
defined as defaulted.
class AbstractBase {
public:
virtual ~AbstractBase() = default;
// ...
};
To prevent slicing as per C.67,
make the copy and move operations protected or
=deleted, and add a
clone:
class ClonableBase {
public:
virtual unique_ptr<ClonableBase> clone() const;
virtual ~ClonableBase() = default;
CloneableBase() = default;
ClonableBase(const ClonableBase&) = delete;
ClonableBase& operator=(const ClonableBase&) = delete;
ClonableBase(ClonableBase&&) = delete;
ClonableBase& operator=(ClonableBase&&) = delete;
// ... other constructors and functions ...
};
Defining only the move operations or only the copy operations would have the same effect here, but stating the intent explicitly for each special member makes it more obvious to the reader.
Compilers enforce much of this rule and ideally warn about any violation.
Relying on an implicitly generated copy operation in a class with a destructor is deprecated.
Writing these functions can be error prone. Note their argument types:
class X {
public:
// ...
virtual ~X() = default; // destructor (virtual if X is meant to be a base class)
X(const X&) = default; // copy constructor
X& operator=(const X&) = default; // copy assignment
X(X&&) = default; // move constructor
X& operator=(X&&) = default; // move assignment
};
A minor mistake (such as a misspelling, leaving out a
const, using
& instead of
&&, or leaving out a special function) can lead to errors or warnings.
To avoid the tedium and the possibility of errors, try to follow the rule of zero.
(Simple) A class should have a declaration (even a
=delete one) for either all or none of the copy/move/destructor functions.
The default operations are conceptually a matched set. Their semantics are interrelated. Users will be surprised if copy/move construction and copy/move assignment do logically different things. Users will be surprised if constructors and destructors do not provide a consistent view of resource management. Users will be surprised if copy and move don’t reflect the way constructors and destructors work.
class Silly { // BAD: Inconsistent copy operations
class Impl {
// ...
};
shared_ptr<Impl> p;
public:
Silly(const Silly& a) : p(make_shared<Impl>()) { *p = *a.p; } // deep copy
Silly& operator=(const Silly& a) { p = a.p; } // shallow copy
// ...
};
These operations disagree about copy semantics. This will lead to confusion and bugs.
“Does this class need a destructor?” is a surprisingly insightful design question. For most classes the answer is “no” either because the class holds no resources or because destruction is handled by the rule of zero; that is, its members can take care of themselves as concerns destruction. If the answer is “yes”, much of the design of the class follows (see the rule of five).
A destructor is implicitly invoked at the end of an object’s lifetime. If the default destructor is sufficient, use it. Only define a non-default destructor if a class needs to execute code that is not already part of its members’ destructors.
template<typename A>
struct final_action { // slightly simplified
A act;
final_action(A a) : act{a} {}
~final_action() { act(); }
};
template<typename A>
final_action<A> finally(A act) // deduce action type
{
return final_action<A>{act};
}
void test()
{
auto act = finally([] { cout << "Exit test\n"; }); // establish exit action
// ...
if (something) return; // act done here
// ...
} // act done here
The whole purpose of
final_action is to get a piece of code (usually a lambda) executed upon destruction.
There are two general categories of classes that need a user-defined destructor:
vector or a transaction class.
final_action.
class Foo { // bad; use the default destructor
public:
// ...
~Foo() { s = ""; i = 0; vi.clear(); } // clean up
private:
string s;
int i;
vector<int> vi;
};
The default destructor does it better, more efficiently, and can’t get it wrong.
If the default destructor is needed, but its generation has been suppressed (e.g., by defining a move constructor), use
=default.
Look for likely “implicit resources”, such as pointers and references. Look for classes with destructors even though all their data members have destructors.
Prevention of resource leaks, especially in error cases.
For resources represented as classes with a complete set of default operations, this happens automatically.
class X {
ifstream f; // might own a file
// ... no default operations defined or =deleted ...
};
X’s
ifstream implicitly closes any file it might have open upon destruction of its
X.
class X2 { // bad
FILE* f; // might own a file
// ... no default operations defined or =deleted ...
};
X2 might leak a file handle.
What about a socket that won’t close? A destructor, close, or cleanup operation should never fail. If it does nevertheless, we have a problem that has no really good solution. For starters, the writer of a destructor does not know why the destructor is called and cannot “refuse to act” by throwing an exception. See discussion. To make the problem worse, many “close/release” operations are not retryable. Many have tried to solve this problem, but no general solution is known. If at all possible, consider failure to close/cleanup a fundamental design error and terminate.
A class can hold pointers and references to objects that it does not own.
Obviously, such objects should not be
deleted by the class’s destructor.
For example:
Preprocessor pp { /* ... */ };
Parser p { pp, /* ... */ };
Type_checker tc { p, /* ... */ };
Here
p refers to
pp but does not own it.
gsl::owner), then they should be referenced in its destructor.
T*) or reference (
T&), consider whether it might be owning
There is a lot of code that is non-specific about ownership.
???
If the
T* or
T& is owning, mark it
owning. If the
T* is not owning, consider marking it
ptr.
This will aid documentation and analysis.
Look at the initialization of raw member pointers and member references and see if an allocation is used.
An owned object must be
deleted upon destruction of the object that owns it.
A pointer member could represent a resource.
A
T* should not do so, but in older code, that’s common.
Consider a
T* a possible owner and therefore suspect.
template<typename T>
class Smart_ptr {
T* p; // BAD: vague about ownership of *p
// ...
public:
// ... no user-defined default operations ...
};
void use(Smart_ptr<int> p1)
{
// error: p2.p leaked (if not nullptr and not owned by some other code)
auto p2 = p1;
}
Note that if you define a destructor, you must define or delete all default operations:
template<typename T>
class Smart_ptr2 {
T* p; // BAD: vague about ownership of *p
// ...
public:
// ... no user-defined copy operations ...
~Smart_ptr2() { delete p; } // p is an owner!
};
void use(Smart_ptr2<int> p1)
{
auto p2 = p1; // error: double deletion
}
The default copy operation will just copy the
p1.p into
p2.p leading to a double destruction of
p1.p. Be explicit about ownership:
template<typename T>
class Smart_ptr3 {
owner<T*> p; // OK: explicit about ownership of *p
// ...
public:
// ...
// ... copy and move operations ...
~Smart_ptr3() { delete p; }
};
void use(Smart_ptr3<int> p1)
{
auto p2 = p1; // OK: no double deletion
}
Often the simplest way to get a destructor is to replace the pointer with a smart pointer (e.g.,
std::unique_ptr) and let the compiler arrange for proper destruction to be done implicitly.
Why not just require all owning pointers to be “smart pointers”? That would sometimes require non-trivial code changes and might affect ABIs.
owner<T> should define its default operations.
To prevent undefined behavior. If the destructor is public, then calling code can attempt to destroy a derived class object through a base class pointer, and the result is undefined if the base class’s destructor is non-virtual. If the destructor is protected, then calling code cannot destroy through a base class pointer and the destructor does not need to be virtual; it does need to be protected, not private, so that derived destructors can invoke it. In general, the writer of a base class does not know the appropriate action to be done upon destruction.
See this in the Discussion section.
struct Base { // BAD: implicitly has a public non-virtual destructor
virtual void f();
};
struct D : Base {
string s {"a resource needing cleanup"};
~D() { /* ... do some cleanup ... */ }
// ...
};
void use()
{
unique_ptr<Base> p = make_unique<D>();
// ...
} // p's destruction calls ~Base(), not ~D(), which leaks D::s and possibly more
A virtual function defines an interface to derived classes that can be used without looking at the derived classes. If the interface allows destroying, it should be safe to do so.
A destructor must be non-private or it will prevent using the type:
class X {
~X(); // private destructor
// ...
};
void use()
{
X a; // error: cannot destroy
auto p = make_unique<X>(); // error: cannot destroy
}
We can imagine one case where you could want a protected virtual destructor: When an object of a derived type (and only of such a type) should be allowed to destroy another object (not itself) through a pointer to base. We haven’t seen such a case in practice, though.
In general we do not know how to write error-free code if a destructor should fail. The standard library requires that all classes it deals with have destructors that do not exit by throwing.
class X {
public:
~X() noexcept;
// ...
};
X::~X() noexcept
{
// ...
if (cannot_release_a_resource) terminate();
// ...
}
Many have tried to devise a fool-proof scheme for dealing with failure in destructors. None have succeeded to come up with a general scheme. This can be a real practical problem: For example, what about a socket that won’t close? The writer of a destructor does not know why the destructor is called and cannot “refuse to act” by throwing an exception. See discussion. To make the problem worse, many “close/release” operations are not retryable. If at all possible, consider failure to close/cleanup a fundamental design error and terminate.
Declare a destructor
noexcept. That will ensure that it either completes normally or terminates the program.
If a resource cannot be released and the program must not fail, try to signal the failure to the rest of the system somehow (maybe even by modifying some global state and hope something will notice and be able to take care of the problem). Be fully aware that this technique is special-purpose and error-prone. Consider the “my connection will not close” example. Probably there is a problem at the other end of the connection and only a piece of code responsible for both ends of the connection can properly handle the problem. The destructor could send a message (somehow) to the responsible part of the system, consider that to have closed the connection, and return normally.
If a destructor uses operations that could fail, it can catch exceptions and in some cases still complete successfully (e.g., by using a different clean-up mechanism from the one that threw an exception).
(Simple) A destructor should be declared
noexcept if it could throw.
noexcept
A destructor must not fail. If a destructor tries to exit with an exception, it’s a bad design error and the program had better terminate.
A destructor (either user-defined or compiler-generated) is implicitly declared
noexcept (independently of what code is in its body) if all of the members of its class have
noexcept destructors. By explicitly marking destructors
noexcept, an author guards against the destructor becoming implicitly
noexcept(false) through the addition or modification of a class member.
Not all destructors are noexcept by default; one throwing member poisons the whole class hierarchy
struct X {
Details x; // happens to have a throwing destructor
// ...
~X() { } // implicitly noexcept(false); aka can throw
};
So, if in doubt, declare a destructor noexcept.
Why not then declare all destructors noexcept? Because that would in many cases – especially simple cases – be distracting clutter.
(Simple) A destructor should be declared
noexcept if it could throw.
A constructor defines how an object is initialized (constructed).
That’s what constructors are for.
class Date { // a Date represents a valid date
// in the January 1, 1900 to December 31, 2100 range
Date(int dd, int mm, int yy)
:d{dd}, m{mm}, y{yy}
{
if (!is_valid(d, m, y)) throw Bad_date{}; // enforce invariant
}
// ...
private:
int d, m, y;
};
It is often a good idea to express the invariant as an
Ensures on the constructor.
A constructor can be used for convenience even if a class does not have an invariant. For example:
struct Rec {
string s;
int i {0};
Rec(const string& ss) : s{ss} {}
Rec(int ii) :i{ii} {}
};
Rec r1 {7};
Rec r2 {"Foo bar"};
The C++11 initializer list rule eliminates the need for many constructors. For example:
struct Rec2{
string s;
int i;
Rec2(const string& ss, int ii = 0) :s{ss}, i{ii} {} // redundant
};
Rec2 r1 {"Foo", 7};
Rec2 r2 {"Bar"};
The
Rec2 constructor is redundant.
Also, the default for
int would be better done as a member initializer.
See also: construct valid object and constructor throws.
A constructor establishes the invariant for a class. A user of a class should be able to assume that a constructed object is usable.
class X1 {
FILE* f; // call init() before any other function
// ...
public:
X1() {}
void init(); // initialize f
void read(); // read from f
// ...
};
void f()
{
X1 file;
file.read(); // crash or bad read!
// ...
file.init(); // too late
// ...
}
Compilers do not read comments.
If a valid object cannot conveniently be constructed by a constructor, use a factory function.
Ensures contract, try to see if it holds as a postcondition.
If a constructor acquires a resource (to create a valid object), that resource should be released by the destructor. The idiom of having constructors acquire resources and destructors release them is called RAII (“Resource Acquisition Is Initialization”).
Leaving behind an invalid object is asking for trouble.
class X2 {
FILE* f;
// ...
public:
X2(const string& name)
:f{fopen(name.c_str(), "r")}
{
if (!f) throw runtime_error{"could not open" + name};
// ...
}
void read(); // read from f
// ...
};
void f()
{
X2 file {"Zeno"}; // throws if file isn't open
file.read(); // fine
// ...
}
class X3 { // bad: the constructor leaves a non-valid object behind
FILE* f; // call is_valid() before any other function
bool valid;
// ...
public:
X3(const string& name)
:f{fopen(name.c_str(), "r")}, valid{false}
{
if (f) valid = true;
// ...
}
bool is_valid() { return valid; }
void read(); // read from f
// ...
};
void f()
{
X3 file {"Heraclides"};
file.read(); // crash or bad read!
// ...
if (file.is_valid()) {
file.read();
// ...
}
else {
// ... handle error ...
}
// ...
}
For a variable definition (e.g., on the stack or as a member of another object) there is no explicit function call from which an error code could be returned.
Leaving behind an invalid object and relying on users to consistently check an
is_valid() function before use is tedious, error-prone, and inefficient.
There are domains, such as some hard-real-time systems (think airplane controls) where (without additional tool support) exception handling is not sufficiently predictable from a timing perspective.
There the
is_valid() technique must be used. In such cases, check
is_valid() consistently and immediately to simulate RAII.
If you feel tempted to use some “post-constructor initialization” or “two-stage initialization” idiom, try not to do that. If you really have to, look at factory functions.
One reason people have used
init() functions rather than doing the initialization work in a constructor has been to avoid code replication.
Delegating constructors and default member initialization do that better.
Another reason has been to delay initialization until an object is needed; the solution to that is often not to declare a variable until it can be properly initialized
???
That is, ensure that if a concrete class is copyable it also satisfies the rest of “semiregular.”
Many language and library facilities rely on default constructors to initialize their elements, e.g.
T a[10] and
std::vector<T> v(10).
A default constructor often simplifies the task of defining a suitable moved-from state for a type that is also copyable.
class Date { // BAD: no default constructor
public:
Date(int dd, int mm, int yyyy);
// ...
};
vector<Date> vd1(1000); // default Date needed here
vector<Date> vd2(1000, Date{Month::October, 7, 1885}); // alternative
The default constructor is only auto-generated if there is no user-declared constructor, hence it’s impossible to initialize the vector
vd1 in the example above.
The absence of a default value can cause surprises for users and complicate its use, so if one can be reasonably defined, it should be.
Date is chosen to encourage thought:
There is no “natural” default date (the big bang is too far back in time to be useful for most people), so this example is non-trivial.
{0, 0, 0} is not a valid date in most calendar systems, so choosing that would be introducing something like floating-point’s
NaN.
However, most realistic
Date classes have a “first date” (e.g. January 1, 1970 is popular), so making that the default is usually trivial.
class Date {
public:
Date(int dd, int mm, int yyyy);
Date() = default; // [See also](#Rc-default)
// ...
private:
int dd = 1;
int mm = 1;
int yyyy = 1970;
// ...
};
vector<Date> vd1(1000);
A class with members that all have default constructors implicitly gets a default constructor:
struct X {
string s;
vector<int> v;
};
X x; // means X{{}, {}}; that is the empty string and the empty vector
Beware that built-in types are not properly default constructed:
struct X {
string s;
int i;
};
void f()
{
X x; // x.s is initialized to the empty string; x.i is uninitialized
cout << x.s << ' ' << x.i << '\n';
++x.i;
}
Statically allocated objects of built-in types are by default initialized to
0, but local built-in variables are not.
Beware that your compiler might default initialize local built-in variables, whereas an optimized build will not.
Thus, code like the example above might appear to work, but it relies on undefined behavior.
Assuming that you want initialization, an explicit default initialization can help:
struct X {
string s;
int i {}; // default initialize (to 0)
};
Classes that don’t have a reasonable default construction are usually not copyable either, so they don’t fall under this guideline.
For example, a base class should not be copyable, and so does not necessarily need a default constructor:
// Shape is an abstract base class, not a copyable type.
// It might or might not need a default constructor.
struct Shape {
virtual void draw() = 0;
virtual void rotate(int) = 0;
// =delete copy/move functions
// ...
};
A class that must acquire a caller-provided resource during construction often cannot have a default constructor, but it does not fall under this guideline because such a class is usually not copyable anyway:
// std::lock_guard is not a copyable type.
// It does not have a default constructor.
lock_guard g {mx}; // guard the mutex mx
lock_guard g2; // error: guarding nothing
A class that has a “special state” that must be handled separately from other states by member functions or users causes extra work (and most likely more errors). Such a type can naturally use the special state as a default constructed value, whether or not it is copyable:
// std::ofstream is not a copyable type.
// It does happen to have a default constructor
// that goes along with a special "not open" state.
ofstream out {"Foobar"};
// ...
out << log(time, transaction);
Similar special-state types that are copyable, such as copyable smart pointers that have the special state “==nullptr”, should use the special state as their default constructed value.
However, it is preferable to have a default constructor default to a meaningful state such as
std::strings
"" and
std::vectors
{}.
= without a default constructor
== but not copyable
Being able to set a value to “the default” without operations that might fail simplifies error handling and reasoning about move operations.
template<typename T>
// elem points to space-elem element allocated using new
class Vector0 {
public:
Vector0() :Vector0{0} {}
Vector0(int n) :elem{new T[n]}, space{elem + n}, last{elem} {}
// ...
private:
own<T*> elem;
T* space;
T* last;
};
This is nice and general, but setting a
Vector0 to empty after an error involves an allocation, which might fail.
Also, having a default
Vector represented as
{new T[0], 0, 0} seems wasteful.
For example,
Vector0<int> v[100] costs 100 allocations.
template<typename T>
// elem is nullptr or elem points to space-elem element allocated using new
class Vector1 {
public:
// sets the representation to {nullptr, nullptr, nullptr}; doesn't throw
Vector1() noexcept {}
Vector1(int n) :elem{new T[n]}, space{elem + n}, last{elem} {}
// ...
private:
own<T*> elem = nullptr;
T* space = nullptr;
T* last = nullptr;
};
Using
{nullptr, nullptr, nullptr} makes
Vector1{} cheap, but a special case and implies run-time checks.
Setting a
Vector1 to empty after detecting an error is trivial.
Using in-class member initializers lets the compiler generate the function for you. The compiler-generated function can be more efficient.
class X1 { // BAD: doesn't use member initializers
string s;
int i;
public:
X1() :s{"default"}, i{1} { }
// ...
};
class X2 {
string s = "default";
int i = 1;
public:
// use compiler-generated default constructor
// ...
};
(Simple) A default constructor should do more than just initialize member variables with constants.
To avoid unintended conversions.
class String {
public:
String(int); // BAD
// ...
};
String s = 10; // surprise: string of size 10
If you really want an implicit conversion from the constructor argument type to the class type, don’t use
explicit:
class Complex {
public:
Complex(double d); // OK: we want a conversion from d to {d, 0}
// ...
};
Complex z = 10.7; // unsurprising conversion
See also: Discussion of implicit conversions
Copy and move constructors should not be made
explicit because they do not perform conversions. Explicit copy/move constructors make passing and returning by value difficult.
(Simple) Single-argument constructors should be declared
explicit. Good single argument non-
explicit constructors are rare in most code bases. Warn for all that are not on a “positive list”.
To minimize confusion and errors. That is the order in which the initialization happens (independent of the order of member initializers).
class Foo {
int m1;
int m2;
public:
Foo(int x) :m2{x}, m1{++x} { } // BAD: misleading initializer order
// ...
};
Foo x(1); // surprise: x.m1 == x.m2 == 2
(Simple) A member initializer list should mention the members in the same order they are declared.
See also: Discussion
Makes it explicit that the same value is expected to be used in all constructors. Avoids repetition. Avoids maintenance problems. It leads to the shortest and most efficient code.
class X { // BAD
int i;
string s;
int j;
public:
X() :i{666}, s{"qqq"} { } // j is uninitialized
X(int ii) :i{ii} {} // s is "" and j is uninitialized
// ...
};
How would a maintainer know whether
j was deliberately uninitialized (probably a bad idea anyway) and whether it was intentional to give
s the default value
"" in one case and
qqq in another (almost certainly a bug)? The problem with
j (forgetting to initialize a member) often happens when a new member is added to an existing class.
class X2 {
int i {666};
string s {"qqq"};
int j {0};
public:
X2() = default; // all members are initialized to their defaults
X2(int ii) :i{ii} {} // s and j initialized to their defaults
// ...
};
Alternative: We can get part of the benefits from default arguments to constructors, and that is not uncommon in older code. However, that is less explicit, causes more arguments to be passed, and is repetitive when there is more than one constructor:
class X3 { // BAD: inexplicit, argument passing overhead
int i;
string s;
int j;
public:
X3(int ii = 666, const string& ss = "qqq", int jj = 0)
:i{ii}, s{ss}, j{jj} { } // all members are initialized to their defaults
// ...
};
An initialization explicitly states that initialization, rather than assignment, is done and can be more elegant and efficient. Prevents “use before set” errors.
class A { // Good
string s1;
public:
A(czstring p) : s1{p} { } // GOOD: directly construct (and the C-string is explicitly named)
// ...
};
class B { // BAD
string s1;
public:
B(const char* p) { s1 = p; } // BAD: default constructor followed by assignment
// ...
};
class C { // UGLY, aka very bad
int* p;
public:
C() { cout << *p; p = new int{10}; } // accidental use before initialized
// ...
};
Instead of those
const char*s we could use C++17
std::string_view or
gsl::span<char>
as a more general way to present arguments to a function:
class D { // Good
string s1;
public:
D(string_view v) : s1{v} { } // GOOD: directly construct
// ...
};
If the state of a base class object must depend on the state of a derived part of the object, we need to use a virtual function (or equivalent) while minimizing the window of opportunity to misuse an imperfectly constructed object.
The return type of the factory should normally be
unique_ptr by default; if some uses are shared, the caller can
move the
unique_ptr into a
shared_ptr. However, if the factory author knows that all uses of the returned object will be shared uses, return
shared_ptr and use
make_shared in the body to save an allocation.
class B {
public:
B()
{
/* ... */
f(); // BAD: C.82: Don't call virtual functions in constructors and destructors
/* ... */
}
virtual void f() = 0;
};
class B {
protected:
class Token {};
public:
explicit B(Token) { /* ... */ } // create an imperfectly initialized object
virtual void f() = 0;
template<class T>
static shared_ptr<T> create() // interface for creating shared objects
{
auto p = make_shared<T>(typename T::Token{});
p->post_initialize();
return p;
}
protected:
virtual void post_initialize() // called right after construction
{ /* ... */ f(); /* ... */ } // GOOD: virtual dispatch is safe
};
class D : public B { // some derived class
protected:
class Token {};
public:
explicit D(Token) : B{ B::Token{} } {}
void f() override { /* ... */ };
protected:
template<class T>
friend shared_ptr<T> B::create();
};
shared_ptr<D> p = D::create<D>(); // creating a D object
make_shared requires that the constructor is public. By requiring a protected
Token the constructor cannot be publicly called anymore, so we avoid an incompletely constructed object escaping into the wild.
By providing the factory function
create(), we make construction (on the free store) convenient.
Conventional factory functions allocate on the free store, rather than on the stack or in an enclosing object.
See also: Discussion
To avoid repetition and accidental differences.
class Date { // BAD: repetitive
int d;
Month m;
int y;
public:
Date(int dd, Month mm, year yy)
:d{dd}, m{mm}, y{yy}
{ if (!valid(d, m, y)) throw Bad_date{}; }
Date(int dd, Month mm)
:d{dd}, m{mm} y{current_year()}
{ if (!valid(d, m, y)) throw Bad_date{}; }
// ...
};
The common action gets tedious to write and might accidentally not be common.
class Date2 {
int d;
Month m;
int y;
public:
Date2(int dd, Month mm, year yy)
:d{dd}, m{mm}, y{yy}
{ if (!valid(d, m, y)) throw Bad_date{}; }
Date2(int dd, Month mm)
:Date2{dd, mm, current_year()} {}
// ...
};
See also: If the “repeated action” is a simple initialization, consider an in-class member initializer.
(Moderate) Look for similar constructor bodies.
If you need those constructors for a derived class, re-implementing them is tedious and error-prone.
std::vector has a lot of tricky constructors, so if I want my own
vector, I don’t want to reimplement them:
class Rec {
// ... data and lots of nice constructors ...
};
class Oper : public Rec {
using Rec::Rec;
// ... no data members ...
// ... lots of nice utility functions ...
};
struct Rec2 : public Rec {
int x;
using Rec::Rec;
};
Rec2 r {"foo", 7};
int val = r.x; // uninitialized
Make sure that every member of the derived class is initialized.
Concrete types should generally be copyable, but interfaces in a class hierarchy should not. Resource handles might or might not be copyable. Types can be defined to move for logical as well as performance reasons.
virtual, take the parameter by
const&, and return by non-
const&
It is simple and efficient. If you want to optimize for rvalues, provide an overload that takes a
&& (see F.18).
class Foo {
public:
Foo& operator=(const Foo& x)
{
// GOOD: no need to check for self-assignment (other than performance)
auto tmp = x;
swap(tmp); // see C.83
return *this;
}
// ...
};
Foo a;
Foo b;
Foo f();
a = b; // assign lvalue: copy
a = f(); // assign rvalue: potentially move
The
swap implementation technique offers the strong guarantee.
But what if you can get significantly better performance by not making a temporary copy? Consider a simple
Vector intended for a domain where assignment of large, equal-sized
Vectors is common. In this case, the copy of elements implied by the
swap implementation technique could cause an order of magnitude increase in cost:
template<typename T>
class Vector {
public:
Vector& operator=(const Vector&);
// ...
private:
T* elem;
int sz;
};
Vector& Vector::operator=(const Vector& a)
{
if (a.sz > sz) {
// ... use the swap technique, it can't be bettered ...
return *this;
}
// ... copy sz elements from *a.elem to elem ...
if (a.sz < sz) {
// ... destroy the surplus elements in *this and adjust size ...
}
return *this;
}
By writing directly to the target elements, we will get only the basic guarantee rather than the strong guarantee offered by the
swap technique. Beware of self-assignment.
Alternatives: If you think you need a
virtual assignment operator, and understand why that’s deeply problematic, don’t call it
operator=. Make it a named function like
virtual void assign(const Foo&).
See copy constructor vs.
clone().
T& to enable chaining, not alternatives like
const T& which interfere with composability and putting objects in containers.
That is the generally assumed semantics. After
x = y, we should have
x == y.
After a copy
x and
y can be independent objects (value semantics, the way non-pointer built-in types and the standard-library types work) or refer to a shared object (pointer semantics, the way pointers work).
class X { // OK: value semantics
public:
X();
X(const X&); // copy X
void modify(); // change the value of X
// ...
~X() { delete[] p; }
private:
T* p;
int sz;
};
bool operator==(const X& a, const X& b)
{
return a.sz == b.sz && equal(a.p, a.p + a.sz, b.p, b.p + b.sz);
}
X::X(const X& a)
:p{new T[a.sz]}, sz{a.sz}
{
copy(a.p, a.p + sz, p);
}
X x;
X y = x;
if (x != y) throw Bad{};
x.modify();
if (x == y) throw Bad{}; // assume value semantics
class X2 { // OK: pointer semantics
public:
X2();
X2(const X2&) = default; // shallow copy
~X2() = default;
void modify(); // change the pointed-to value
// ...
private:
T* p;
int sz;
};
bool operator==(const X2& a, const X2& b)
{
return a.sz == b.sz && a.p == b.p;
}
X2 x;
X2 y = x;
if (x != y) throw Bad{};
x.modify();
if (x != y) throw Bad{}; // assume pointer semantics
Prefer value semantics unless you are building a “smart pointer”. Value semantics is the simplest to reason about and what the standard-library facilities expect.
(Not enforceable)
If
x = x changes the value of
x, people will be surprised and bad errors will occur (often including leaks).
The standard-library containers handle self-assignment elegantly and efficiently:
std::vector<int> v = {3, 1, 4, 1, 5, 9};
v = v;
// the value of v is still {3, 1, 4, 1, 5, 9}
The default assignment generated from members that handle self-assignment correctly handles self-assignment.
struct Bar {
vector<pair<int, int>> v;
map<string, int> m;
string s;
};
Bar b;
// ...
b = b; // correct and efficient
You can handle self-assignment by explicitly testing for self-assignment, but often it is faster and more elegant to cope without such a test (e.g., using
swap).
class Foo {
string s;
int i;
public:
Foo& operator=(const Foo& a);
// ...
};
Foo& Foo::operator=(const Foo& a) // OK, but there is a cost
{
if (this == &a) return *this;
s = a.s;
i = a.i;
return *this;
}
This is obviously safe and apparently efficient. However, what if we do one self-assignment per million assignments? That’s about a million redundant tests (but since the answer is essentially always the same, the computer’s branch predictor will guess right essentially every time). Consider:
Foo& Foo::operator=(const Foo& a) // simpler, and probably much better
{
s = a.s;
i = a.i;
return *this;
}
std::string is safe for self-assignment and so are
int. All the cost is carried by the (rare) case of self-assignment.
(Simple) Assignment operators should not contain the pattern
if (this == &a) return *this; ???
virtual, take the parameter by
&&, and return by non-
const&
It is simple and efficient.
See: The rule for copy-assignment.
Equivalent to what is done for copy-assignment.
T& to enable chaining, not alternatives like
const T& which interfere with composability and putting objects in containers.
That is the generally assumed semantics.
After
y = std::move(x) the value of
y should be the value
x had and
x should be in a valid state.
template<typename T>
class X { // OK: value semantics
public:
X();
X(X&& a) noexcept; // move X
void modify(); // change the value of X
// ...
~X() { delete[] p; }
private:
T* p;
int sz;
};
X::X(X&& a)
:p{a.p}, sz{a.sz} // steal representation
{
a.p = nullptr; // set to "empty"
a.sz = 0;
}
void use()
{
X x{};
// ...
X y = std::move(x);
x = X{}; // OK
} // OK: x can be destroyed
Ideally, that moved-from should be the default value of the type. Ensure that unless there is an exceptionally good reason not to. However, not all types have a default value and for some types establishing the default value can be expensive. The standard requires only that the moved-from object can be destroyed. Often, we can easily and cheaply do better: The standard library assumes that it is possible to assign to a moved-from object. Always leave the moved-from object in some (necessarily specified) valid state.
Unless there is an exceptionally strong reason not to, make
x = std::move(y); y = z; work with the conventional semantics.
(Not enforceable) Look for assignments to members in the move operation. If there is a default constructor, compare those assignments to the initializations in the default constructor.
If
x = x changes the value of
x, people will be surprised and bad errors can occur. However, people don’t usually directly write a self-assignment that turn into a move, but it can occur. However,
std::swap is implemented using move operations so if you accidentally do
swap(a, b) where
a and
b refer to the same object, failing to handle self-move could be a serious and subtle error.
class Foo {
string s;
int i;
public:
Foo& operator=(Foo&& a);
// ...
};
Foo& Foo::operator=(Foo&& a) noexcept // OK, but there is a cost
{
if (this == &a) return *this; // this line is redundant
s = std::move(a.s);
i = a.i;
return *this;
}
The one-in-a-million argument against
if (this == &a) return *this; tests from the discussion of self-assignment is even more relevant for self-move.
There is no known general way of avoiding an
if (this == &a) return *this; test for a move assignment and still get a correct answer (i.e., after
x = x the value of
x is unchanged).
The ISO standard guarantees only a “valid but unspecified” state for the standard-library containers. Apparently this has not been a problem in about 10 years of experimental and production use. Please contact the editors if you find a counter example. The rule here is more caution and insists on complete safety.
Here is a way to move a pointer without a test (imagine it as code in the implementation a move assignment):
// move from other.ptr to this->ptr
T* temp = other.ptr;
other.ptr = nullptr;
delete ptr;
ptr = temp;
deleted or set to
nullptr.
string) and consider them safe for ordinary (not life-critical) uses.
noexcept
A throwing move violates most people’s reasonable assumptions. A non-throwing move will be used more efficiently by standard-library and language facilities.
template<typename T>
class Vector {
public:
Vector(Vector&& a) noexcept :elem{a.elem}, sz{a.sz} { a.sz = 0; a.elem = nullptr; }
Vector& operator=(Vector&& a) noexcept { elem = a.elem; sz = a.sz; a.sz = 0; a.elem = nullptr; }
// ...
private:
T* elem;
int sz;
};
These operations do not throw.
template<typename T>
class Vector2 {
public:
Vector2(Vector2&& a) { *this = a; } // just use the copy
Vector2& operator=(Vector2&& a) { *this = a; } // just use the copy
// ...
private:
T* elem;
int sz;
};
This
Vector2 is not just inefficient, but since a vector copy requires allocation, it can throw.
(Simple) A move operation should be marked
noexcept.
A polymorphic class is a class that defines or inherits at least one virtual function. It is likely that it will be used as a base class for other derived classes with polymorphic behavior. If it is accidentally passed by value, with the implicitly generated copy constructor and assignment, we risk slicing: only the base portion of a derived object will be copied, and the polymorphic behavior will be corrupted.
If the class has no data,
=delete the copy/move functions. Otherwise, make them protected.
class B { // BAD: polymorphic base class doesn't suppress copying
public:
virtual char m() { return 'B'; }
// ... nothing about copy operations, so uses default ...
};
class D : public B {
public:
char m() override { return 'D'; }
// ...
};
void f(B& b)
{
auto b2 = b; // oops, slices the object; b2.m() will return 'B'
}
D d;
f(d);
class B { // GOOD: polymorphic class suppresses copying
public:
B() = default;
B(const B&) = delete;
B& operator=(const B&) = delete;
virtual char m() { return 'B'; }
// ...
};
class D : public B {
public:
char m() override { return 'D'; }
// ...
};
void f(B& b)
{
auto b2 = b; // ok, compiler will detect inadvertent copying, and protest
}
D d;
f(d);
If you need to create deep copies of polymorphic objects, use
clone() functions: see C.130.
Classes that represent exception objects need both to be polymorphic and copy-constructible.
In addition to the operations for which the language offers default implementations,
there are a few operations that are so foundational that specific rules for their definition are needed:
comparisons,
swap, and
hash.
=default if you have to be explicit about using the default semantics
The compiler is more likely to get the default semantics right and you cannot implement these functions better than the compiler.
class Tracer {
string message;
public:
Tracer(const string& m) : message{m} { cerr << "entering " << message << '\n'; }
~Tracer() { cerr << "exiting " << message << '\n'; }
Tracer(const Tracer&) = default;
Tracer& operator=(const Tracer&) = default;
Tracer(Tracer&&) = default;
Tracer& operator=(Tracer&&) = default;
};
Because we defined the destructor, we must define the copy and move operations. The
= default is the best and simplest way of doing that.
class Tracer2 {
string message;
public:
Tracer2(const string& m) : message{m} { cerr << "entering " << message << '\n'; }
~Tracer2() { cerr << "exiting " << message << '\n'; }
Tracer2(const Tracer2& a) : message{a.message} {}
Tracer2& operator=(const Tracer2& a) { message = a.message; return *this; }
Tracer2(Tracer2&& a) :message{a.message} {}
Tracer2& operator=(Tracer2&& a) { message = a.message; return *this; }
};
Writing out the bodies of the copy and move operations is verbose, tedious, and error-prone. A compiler does it better.
(Moderate) The body of a special operation should not have the same accessibility and semantics as the compiler-generated version, because that would be redundant
=delete when you want to disable default behavior (without wanting an alternative)
In a few cases, a default operation is not desirable.
class Immortal {
public:
~Immortal() = delete; // do not allow destruction
// ...
};
void use()
{
Immortal ugh; // error: ugh cannot be destroyed
Immortal* p = new Immortal{};
delete p; // error: cannot destroy *p
}
A
unique_ptr can be moved, but not copied. To achieve that its copy operations are deleted. To avoid copying it is necessary to
=delete its copy operations from lvalues:
template<class T, class D = default_delete<T>> class unique_ptr {
public:
// ...
constexpr unique_ptr() noexcept;
explicit unique_ptr(pointer p) noexcept;
// ...
unique_ptr(unique_ptr&& u) noexcept; // move constructor
// ...
unique_ptr(const unique_ptr&) = delete; // disable copy from lvalue
// ...
};
unique_ptr<int> make(); // make "something" and return it by moving
void f()
{
unique_ptr<int> pi {};
auto pi2 {pi}; // error: no move constructor from lvalue
auto pi3 {make()}; // OK, move: the result of make() is an rvalue
}
Note that deleted functions should be public.
The elimination of a default operation is (should be) based on the desired semantics of the class. Consider such classes suspect, but maintain a “positive list” of classes where a human has asserted that the semantics is correct.
The function called will be that of the object constructed so far, rather than a possibly overriding function in a derived class. This can be most confusing. Worse, a direct or indirect call to an unimplemented pure virtual function from a constructor or destructor results in undefined behavior.
class Base {
public:
virtual void f() = 0; // not implemented
virtual void g(); // implemented with Base version
virtual void h(); // implemented with Base version
virtual ~Base(); // implemented with Base version
};
class Derived : public Base {
public:
void g() override; // provide Derived implementation
void h() final; // provide Derived implementation
Derived()
{
// BAD: attempt to call an unimplemented virtual function
f();
// BAD: will call Derived::g, not dispatch further virtually
g();
// GOOD: explicitly state intent to call only the visible version
Derived::g();
// ok, no qualification needed, h is final
h();
}
};
Note that calling a specific explicitly qualified function is not a virtual call even if the function is
virtual.
See also factory functions for how to achieve the effect of a call to a derived class function without risking undefined behavior.
There is nothing inherently wrong with calling virtual functions from constructors and destructors. The semantics of such calls is type safe. However, experience shows that such calls are rarely needed, easily confuse maintainers, and become a source of errors when used by novices.
noexcept swap function
A
swap can be handy for implementing a number of idioms, from smoothly moving objects around to implementing assignment easily to providing a guaranteed commit function that enables strongly error-safe calling code. Consider using swap to implement copy assignment in terms of copy construction. See also destructors, deallocation, and swap must never fail.
class Foo {
public:
void swap(Foo& rhs) noexcept
{
m1.swap(rhs.m1);
std::swap(m2, rhs.m2);
}
private:
Bar m1;
int m2;
};
Providing a non-member
swap function in the same namespace as your type for callers’ convenience.
void swap(Foo& a, Foo& b)
{
a.swap(b);
}
swap member function, it should be declared
noexcept.
swap function must not fail
swap is widely used in ways that are assumed never to fail and programs cannot easily be written to work correctly in the presence of a failing
swap. The standard-library containers and algorithms will not work correctly if a swap of an element type fails.
void swap(My_vector& x, My_vector& y)
{
auto tmp = x; // copy elements
x = y;
y = tmp;
}
This is not just slow, but if a memory allocation occurs for the elements in
tmp, this
swap could throw and would make STL algorithms fail if used with them.
(Simple) When a class has a
swap member function, it should be declared
noexcept.
swap
noexcept
A
swap must not fail.
If a
swap tries to exit with an exception, it’s a bad design error and the program had better terminate.
(Simple) When a class has a
swap member function, it should be declared
noexcept.
== symmetric with respect to operand types and
noexcept
Asymmetric treatment of operands is surprising and a source of errors where conversions are possible.
== is a fundamental operation and programmers should be able to use it without fear of failure.
struct X {
string name;
int number;
};
bool operator==(const X& a, const X& b) noexcept {
return a.name == b.name && a.number == b.number;
}
class B {
string name;
int number;
bool operator==(const B& a) const {
return name == a.name && number == a.number;
}
// ...
};
B’s comparison accepts conversions for its second operand, but not its first.
If a class has a failure state, like
double’s
NaN, there is a temptation to make a comparison against the failure state throw.
The alternative is to make two failure states compare equal and any valid state compare false against the failure state.
This rule applies to all the usual comparison operators:
!=,
<,
<=,
>, and
>=.
operator==() for which the argument types differ; same for other comparison operators:
!=,
<,
<=,
>, and
>=.
operator==()s; same for other comparison operators:
!=,
<,
<=,
>, and
>=.
== on base classes
It is really hard to write a foolproof and useful
== for a hierarchy.
class B {
string name;
int number;
virtual bool operator==(const B& a) const
{
return name == a.name && number == a.number;
}
// ...
};
B’s comparison accepts conversions for its second operand, but not its first.
class D : B {
char character;
virtual bool operator==(const D& a) const
{
return name == a.name && number == a.number && character == a.character;
}
// ...
};
B b = ...
D d = ...
b == d; // compares name and number, ignores d's character
d == b; // error: no == defined
D d2;
d == d2; // compares name, number, and character
B& b2 = d2;
b2 == d; // compares name and number, ignores d2's and d's character
Of course there are ways of making
== work in a hierarchy, but the naive approaches do not scale
This rule applies to all the usual comparison operators:
!=,
<,
<=,
>,
>=, and
<=>.
operator==(); same for other comparison operators:
!=,
<,
<=,
>,
>=, and
<=>.
hash
noexcept
Users of hashed containers use hash indirectly and don’t expect simple access to throw. It’s a standard-library requirement.
template<>
struct hash<My_type> { // thoroughly bad hash specialization
using result_type = size_t;
using argument_type = My_type;
size_t operator()(const My_type & x) const
{
size_t xs = x.s.size();
if (xs < 4) throw Bad_My_type{}; // "Nobody expects the Spanish inquisition!"
return hash<size_t>()(x.s.size()) ^ trim(x.s);
}
};
int main()
{
unordered_map<My_type, int> m;
My_type mt{ "asdfg" };
m[mt] = 7;
cout << m[My_type{ "asdfg" }] << '\n';
}
If you have to define a
hash specialization, try simply to let it combine standard-library
hash specializations with
^ (xor).
That tends to work better than “cleverness” for non-specialists.
hashes.
memset and
memcpy
The standard C++ mechanism to construct an instance of a type is to call its constructor. As specified in guideline C.41: a constructor should create a fully initialized object. No additional initialization, such as by
memcpy, should be required.
A type will provide a copy constructor and/or copy assignment operator to appropriately make a copy of the class, preserving the type’s invariants. Using memcpy to copy a non-trivially copyable type has undefined behavior. Frequently this results in slicing, or data corruption.
struct base {
virtual void update() = 0;
std::shared_ptr<int> sp;
};
struct derived : public base {
void update() override {}
};
void init(derived& a)
{
memset(&a, 0, sizeof(derived));
}
This is type-unsafe and overwrites the vtable.
void copy(derived& a, derived& b)
{
memcpy(&a, &b, sizeof(derived));
}
This is also type-unsafe and overwrites the vtable.
memset or
memcpy.
A container is an object holding a sequence of objects of some type;
std::vector is the archetypical container.
A resource handle is a class that owns a resource;
std::vector is the typical resource handle; its resource is its sequence of elements.
Summary of container rules:
* and
->
See also: Resources
The STL containers are familiar to most C++ programmers and a fundamentally sound design.
There are of course other fundamentally sound design styles and sometimes reasons to depart from the style of the standard library, but in the absence of a solid reason to differ, it is simpler and easier for both implementers and users to follow the standard.
In particular,
std::vector and
std::map provide useful relatively simple models.
// simplified (e.g., no allocators):
template<typename T>
class Sorted_vector {
using value_type = T;
// ... iterator types ...
Sorted_vector() = default;
Sorted_vector(initializer_list<T>); // initializer-list constructor: sort and store
Sorted_vector(const Sorted_vector&) = default;
Sorted_vector(Sorted_vector&&) = default;
Sorted_vector& operator=(const Sorted_vector&) = default; // copy assignment
Sorted_vector& operator=(Sorted_vector&&) = default; // move assignment
~Sorted_vector() = default;
Sorted_vector(const std::vector<T>& v); // store and sort
Sorted_vector(std::vector<T>&& v); // sort and "steal representation"
const T& operator[](int i) const { return rep[i]; }
// no non-const direct access to preserve order
void push_back(const T&); // insert in the right place (not necessarily at back)
void push_back(T&&); // insert in the right place (not necessarily at back)
// ... cbegin(), cend() ...
private:
std::vector<T> rep; // use a std::vector to hold elements
};
template<typename T> bool operator==(const Sorted_vector<T>&, const Sorted_vector<T>&);
template<typename T> bool operator!=(const Sorted_vector<T>&, const Sorted_vector<T>&);
// ...
Here, the STL style is followed, but incompletely.
That’s not uncommon.
Provide only as much functionality as makes sense for a specific container.
The key is to define the conventional constructors, assignments, destructors, and iterators
(as meaningful for the specific container) with their conventional semantics.
From that base, the container can be expanded as needed.
Here, special constructors from
std::vector were added.
Regular objects are simpler to think and reason about than irregular ones. Familiarity.
If meaningful, make a container
Regular (the concept).
In particular, ensure that an object compares equal to its copy.
void f(const Sorted_vector<string>& v)
{
Sorted_vector<string> v2 {v};
if (v != v2)
cout << "Behavior against reason and logic.\n";
// ...
}
???
Containers tend to get large; without a move constructor and a copy constructor an object can be expensive to move around, thus tempting people to pass pointers to it around and getting into resource management problems.
Sorted_vector<int> read_sorted(istream& is)
{
vector<int> v;
cin >> v; // assume we have a read operation for vectors
Sorted_vector<int> sv = v; // sorts
return sv;
}
A user can reasonably assume that returning a standard-like container is cheap.
???
People expect to be able to initialize a container with a set of values. Familiarity.
Sorted_vector<int> sv {1, 3, -1, 7, 0, 0}; // Sorted_vector sorts elements as needed
???
To make it
Regular.
vector<Sorted_sequence<string>> vs(100); // 100 Sorted_sequences each with the value ""
???
* and
->
That’s what is expected from pointers. Familiarity.
???
???
A function object is an object supplying an overloaded
() so that you can call it.
A lambda expression (colloquially often shortened to “a lambda”) is a notation for generating a function object.
Function objects should be cheap to copy (and therefore passed by value).
Summary:
const variables
A class hierarchy is constructed to represent a set of hierarchically organized concepts (only). Typically base classes act as interfaces. There are two major uses for hierarchies, often named implementation inheritance and interface inheritance.
Class hierarchy rule summary:
Designing rules for classes in a hierarchy summary:
virtual,
override, or
final
clone function instead of public copy construction/assignment
virtual without reason
protected data
const data members have the same access level
virtual bases to avoid overly general base classes
using
final on classes sparingly
Accessing objects in a hierarchy rule summary:
dynamic_cast where class hierarchy navigation is unavoidable
dynamic_cast to a reference type when failure to find the required class is considered an error
dynamic_cast to a pointer type when failure to find the required class is considered a valid alternative
unique_ptr or
shared_ptr to avoid forgetting to
delete objects created using
new
make_unique() to construct objects owned by
unique_ptrs
make_shared() to construct objects owned by
shared_ptrs
Direct representation of ideas in code eases comprehension and maintenance. Make sure the idea represented in the base class exactly matches all derived types and there is not a better way to express it than using the tight coupling of inheritance.
Do not use inheritance when simply having a data member will do. Usually this means that the derived type needs to override a base virtual function or needs access to a protected member.
class DrawableUIElement {
public:
virtual void render() const = 0;
// ...
};
class AbstractButton : public DrawableUIElement {
public:
virtual void onClick() = 0;
// ...
};
class PushButton : public AbstractButton {
void render() const override;
void onClick() override;
// ...
};
class Checkbox : public AbstractButton {
// ...
};
Do not represent non-hierarchical domain concepts as class hierarchies.
template<typename T>
class Container {
public:
// list operations:
virtual T& get() = 0;
virtual void put(T&) = 0;
virtual void insert(Position) = 0;
// ...
// vector operations:
virtual T& operator[](int) = 0;
virtual void sort() = 0;
// ...
// tree operations:
virtual void balance() = 0;
// ...
};
Here most overriding classes cannot implement most of the functions required in the interface well.
Thus the base class becomes an implementation burden.
Furthermore, the user of
Container cannot rely on the member functions actually performing meaningful operations reasonably efficiently;
it might throw an exception instead.
Thus users have to resort to run-time checking and/or
not using this (over)general interface in favor of a particular interface found by a run-time type inquiry (e.g., a
dynamic_cast).
B where the derived class
D does not override a virtual function or access a protected member in
B, and
B is not one of the following: empty, a template parameter or parameter pack of
D, a class template specialized with
D.
A class is more stable (less brittle) if it does not contain data. Interfaces should normally be composed entirely of public pure virtual functions and a default/empty virtual destructor.
class My_interface {
public:
// ...only pure virtual functions here ...
virtual ~My_interface() {} // or =default
};
class Goof {
public:
// ...only pure virtual functions here ...
// no virtual destructor
};
class Derived : public Goof {
string s;
// ...
};
void use()
{
unique_ptr<Goof> p {new Derived{"here we go"}};
f(p.get()); // use Derived through the Goof interface
g(p.get()); // use Derived through the Goof interface
} // leak
The
Derived is
deleted through its
Goof interface, so its
string is leaked.
Give
Goof a virtual destructor and all is well.
final) virtual function that wasn’t inherited from a base class.
Such as on an ABI (link) boundary.
struct Device {
virtual ~Device() = default;
virtual void write(span<const char> outbuf) = 0;
virtual void read(span<char> inbuf) = 0;
};
class D1 : public Device {
// ... data ...
void write(span<const char> outbuf) override;
void read(span<char> inbuf) override;
};
class D2 : public Device {
// ... different data ...
void write(span<const char> outbuf) override;
void read(span<char> inbuf) override;
};
A user can now use
D1s and
D2s interchangeably through the interface provided by
Device.
Furthermore, we can update
D1 and
D2 in ways that are not binary compatible with older versions as long as all access goes through
Device.
???
An abstract class typically does not have any data for a constructor to initialize.
class Shape {
public:
// no user-written constructor needed in abstract base class
virtual Point center() const = 0; // pure virtual
virtual void move(Point to) = 0;
// ... more pure virtual functions...
virtual ~Shape() {} // destructor
};
class Circle : public Shape {
public:
Circle(Point p, int rad); // constructor in derived class
Point center() const override { return x; }
};
Flag abstract classes with constructors.
A class with a virtual function is usually (and in general) used via a pointer to base. Usually, the last user has to call delete on a pointer to base, often via a smart pointer to base, so the destructor should be public and virtual. Less commonly, if deletion through a pointer to base is not intended to be supported, the destructor should be protected and non-virtual; see C.35.
struct B {
virtual int f() = 0;
// ... no user-written destructor, defaults to public non-virtual ...
};
// bad: derived from a class without a virtual destructor
struct D : B {
string s {"default"};
// ...
};
void use()
{
unique_ptr<B> p = make_unique<D>();
// ...
} // undefined behavior, might call B::~B only and leak the string
There are people who don’t follow this rule because they plan to use a class only through a
shared_ptr:
std::shared_ptr<B> p = std::make_shared<D>(args); Here, the shared pointer will take care of deletion, so no leak will occur from an inappropriate
delete of the base. People who do this consistently can get a false positive, but the rule is important – what if one was allocated using
make_unique? It’s not safe unless the author of
B ensures that it can never be misused, such as by making all constructors private and providing a factory function to enforce the allocation with
make_shared.
delete of a class with a virtual function but no virtual destructor.
virtual,
override, or
final
Readability.
Detection of mistakes.
Writing explicit
virtual,
override, or
final is self-documenting and enables the compiler to catch mismatch of types and/or names between base and derived classes. However, writing more than one of these three is both redundant and a potential source of errors.
It’s simple and clear:
virtual means exactly and only “this is a new virtual function.”
override means exactly and only “this is a non-final overrider.”
final means exactly and only “this is a final overrider.”
struct B {
void f1(int);
virtual void f2(int) const;
virtual void f3(int);
// ...
};
struct D : B {
void f1(int); // bad (hope for a warning): D::f1() hides B::f1()
void f2(int) const; // bad (but conventional and valid): no explicit override
void f3(double); // bad (hope for a warning): D::f3() hides B::f3()
// ...
};
struct Better : B {
void f1(int) override; // error (caught): Better::f1() hides B::f1()
void f2(int) const override;
void f3(double) override; // error (caught): Better::f3() hides B::f3()
// ...
};
We want to eliminate two particular classes of errors:
Note: On a class defined as
final, it doesn’t matter whether you put
override or
final on an individual virtual function.
Note: Use
final on functions sparingly. It does not necessarily lead to optimization, and it precludes further overriding.
override nor
final.
virtual,
override, and
final.
Implementation details in an interface make the interface brittle; that is, make its users vulnerable to having to recompile after changes in the implementation. Data in a base class increases the complexity of implementing the base and can lead to replication of code.
Definition:
A pure interface class is simply a set of pure virtual functions; see I.25.
In early OOP (e.g., in the 1980s and 1990s), implementation inheritance and interface inheritance were often mixed and bad habits die hard. Even now, mixtures are not uncommon in old code bases and in old-style teaching material.
The importance of keeping the two kinds of inheritance increases
class Shape { // BAD, mixed interface and implementation
public:
Shape();
Shape(Point ce = {0, 0}, Color co = none): cent{ce}, col {co} { /* ... */}
Point center() const { return cent; }
Color color() const { return col; }
virtual void rotate(int) = 0;
virtual void move(Point p) { cent = p; redraw(); }
virtual void redraw();
// ...
private:
Point cent;
Color col;
};
class Circle : public Shape {
public:
Circle(Point c, int r) : Shape{c}, rad{r} { /* ... */ }
// ...
private:
int rad;
};
class Triangle : public Shape {
public:
Triangle(Point p1, Point p2, Point p3); // calculate center
// ...
};
Problems:
Shape, the constructors get harder to write and maintain.
Triangle? we might never use it.
Shape (e.g., drawing style or canvas)
and all classes derived from
Shape and all code using
Shape will need to be reviewed, possibly changed, and probably recompiled.
The implementation of
Shape::move() is an example of implementation inheritance:
we have defined
move() once and for all for all derived classes.
The more code there is in such base class member function implementations and the more data is shared by placing it in the base,
the more benefits we gain - and the less stable the hierarchy is.
This Shape hierarchy can be rewritten using interface inheritance:
class Shape { // pure interface
public:
virtual Point center() const = 0;
virtual Color color() const = 0;
virtual void rotate(int) = 0;
virtual void move(Point p) = 0;
virtual void redraw() = 0;
// ...
};
Note that a pure interface rarely has constructors: there is nothing to construct.
class Circle : public Shape {
public:
Circle(Point c, int r, Color c) : cent{c}, rad{r}, col{c} { /* ... */ }
Point center() const override { return cent; }
Color color() const override { return col; }
// ...
private:
Point cent;
int rad;
Color col;
};
The interface is now less brittle, but there is more work in implementing the member functions.
For example,
center has to be implemented by every class derived from
Shape.
How can we gain the benefit of stable hierarchies from implementation hierarchies and the benefit of implementation reuse from implementation inheritance? One popular technique is dual hierarchies. There are many ways of implementing the idea of dual hierarchies; here, we use a multiple-inheritance variant.
First we devise a hierarchy of interface classes:
class Shape { // pure interface
public:
virtual Point center() const = 0;
virtual Color color() const = 0;
virtual void rotate(int) = 0;
virtual void move(Point p) = 0;
virtual void redraw() = 0;
// ...
};
class Circle : public virtual Shape { // pure interface
public:
virtual int radius() = 0;
// ...
};
To make this interface useful, we must provide its implementation classes (here, named equivalently, but in the
Impl namespace):
class Impl::Shape : public virtual ::Shape { // implementation
public:
// constructors, destructor
// ...
Point center() const override { /* ... */ }
Color color() const override { /* ... */ }
void rotate(int) override { /* ... */ }
void move(Point p) override { /* ... */ }
void redraw() override { /* ... */ }
// ...
};
Now
Shape is a poor example of a class with an implementation,
but bear with us because this is just a simple example of a technique aimed at more complex hierarchies.
class Impl::Circle : public virtual ::Circle, public Impl::Shape { // implementation
public:
// constructors, destructor
int radius() override { /* ... */ }
// ...
};
And we could extend the hierarchies by adding a Smiley class (:-)):
class Smiley : public virtual Circle { // pure interface
public:
// ...
};
class Impl::Smiley : public virtual ::Smiley, public Impl::Circle { // implementation
public:
// constructors, destructor
// ...
}
There are now two hierarchies:
Since each implementation is derived from its interface as well as its implementation base class we get a lattice (DAG):
Smiley -> Circle -> Shape
^ ^ ^
| | |
Impl::Smiley -> Impl::Circle -> Impl::Shape
As mentioned, this is just one way to construct a dual hierarchy.
The implementation hierarchy can be used directly, rather than through the abstract interface.
void work_with_shape(Shape&);
int user()
{
Impl::Smiley my_smiley{ /* args */ }; // create concrete shape
// ...
my_smiley.some_member(); // use implementation class directly
// ...
work_with_shape(my_smiley); // use implementation through abstract interface
// ...
}
This can be useful when the implementation class has members that are not offered in the abstract interface
or if direct use of a member offers optimization opportunities (e.g., if an implementation member function is
final)
Another (related) technique for separating interface and implementation is Pimpl.
There is often a choice between offering common functionality as (implemented) base class functions and free-standing functions (in an implementation namespace). Base classes gives a shorter notation and easier access to shared data (in the base) at the cost of the functionality being available only to users of the hierarchy.
clone function instead of public copy construction/assignment
Copying a polymorphic class is discouraged due to the slicing problem, see C.67. If you really need copy semantics, copy deeply: Provide a virtual
clone function that will copy the actual most-derived type and return an owning pointer to the new object, and then in derived classes return the derived type (use a covariant return type).
class B {
public:
virtual owner<B*> clone() = 0;
B() = default;
virtual ~B() = default;
B(const B&) = delete;
B& operator=(const B&) = delete;
};
class D : public B {
public:
owner<D*> clone() override;
~D() override;
};
Generally, it is recommended to use smart pointers to represent ownership (see R.20). However, because of language rules, the covariant return type cannot be a smart pointer:
D::clone can’t return a
unique_ptr<D> while
B::clone returns
unique_ptr<B>. Therefore, you either need to consistently return
unique_ptr<B> in all overrides, or use
owner<> utility from the Guidelines Support Library.
A trivial getter or setter adds no semantic value; the data item could just as well be
public.
class Point { // Bad: verbose
int x;
int y;
public:
Point(int xx, int yy) : x{xx}, y{yy} { }
int get_x() const { return x; }
void set_x(int xx) { x = xx; }
int get_y() const { return y; }
void set_y(int yy) { y = yy; }
// no behavioral member functions
};
Consider making such a class a
struct – that is, a behaviorless bunch of variables, all public data and no member functions.
struct Point {
int x {0};
int y {0};
};
Note that we can put default initializers on member variables: C.49: Prefer initialization to assignment in constructors.
The key to this rule is whether the semantics of the getter/setter are trivial. While it is not a complete definition of “trivial”, consider whether there would be any difference beyond syntax if the getter/setter was a public data member instead. Examples of non-trivial semantics would be: maintaining a class invariant or converting between an internal type and an interface type.
Flag multiple
get and
set member functions that simply access a member without additional semantics.
virtual without reason
Redundant
virtual increases run-time and object-code size.
A virtual function can be overridden and is thus open to mistakes in a derived class.
A virtual function ensures code replication in a templated hierarchy.
template<class T>
class Vector {
public:
// ...
virtual int size() const { return sz; } // bad: what good could a derived class do?
private:
T* elem; // the elements
int sz; // number of elements
};
This kind of “vector” isn’t meant to be used as a base class at all.
protected data
protected data is a source of complexity and errors.
protected data complicates the statement of invariants.
protected data inherently violates the guidance against putting data in base classes, which usually leads to having to deal with virtual inheritance as well.
class Shape {
public:
// ... interface functions ...
protected:
// data for use in derived classes:
Color fill_color;
Color edge_color;
Style st;
};
Now it is up to every derived
Shape to manipulate the protected data correctly.
This has been popular, but also a major source of maintenance problems.
In a large class hierarchy, the consistent use of protected data is hard to maintain because there can be a lot of code,
spread over a lot of classes.
The set of classes that can touch that data is open: anyone can derive a new class and start manipulating the protected data.
Often, it is not possible to examine the complete set of classes, so any change to the representation of the class becomes infeasible.
There is no enforced invariant for the protected data; it is much like a set of global variables.
The protected data has de facto become global to a large body of code.
Protected data often looks tempting to enable arbitrary improvements through derivation.
Often, what you get is unprincipled changes and errors.
Prefer
private data with a well-specified and enforced invariant.
Alternative, and often better, keep data out of any class used as an interface.
Protected member function can be just fine.
Flag classes with
protected data.
const data members have the same access level
Prevention of logical confusion leading to errors.
If the non-
const data members don’t have the same access level, the type is confused about what it’s trying to do.
Is it a type that maintains an invariant or simply a collection of values?
The core question is: What code is responsible for maintaining a meaningful/correct value for that variable?
There are exactly two kinds of data members:
Data members in category A should just be
public (or, more rarely,
protected if you only want derived classes to see them). They don’t need encapsulation. All code in the system might as well see and manipulate them.
Data members in category B should be
private or
const. This is because encapsulation is important. To make them non-
private and non-
const would mean that the object can’t control its own state: An unbounded amount of code beyond the class would need to know about the invariant and participate in maintaining it accurately – if these data members were
public, that would be all calling code that uses the object; if they were
protected, it would be all the code in current and future derived classes. This leads to brittle and tightly coupled code that quickly becomes a nightmare to maintain. Any code that inadvertently sets the data members to an invalid or unexpected combination of values would corrupt the object and all subsequent uses of the object.
Most classes are either all A or all B:
public.
By convention, declare such classes
struct rather than
class
const variables should be private – it should be encapsulated.
Occasionally classes will mix A and B, usually for debug reasons. An encapsulated object might contain something like non-
const debug instrumentation that isn’t part of the invariant and so falls into category A – it isn’t really part of the object’s value or meaningful observable state either. In that case, the A parts should be treated as A’s (made
public, or in rarer cases
protected if they should be visible only to derived classes) and the B parts should still be treated like B’s (
private or
const).
Flag any class that has non-
const data members with different access levels.
Not all classes will necessarily support all interfaces, and not all callers will necessarily want to deal with all operations. Especially to break apart monolithic interfaces into “aspects” of behavior supported by a given derived class.
class iostream : public istream, public ostream { // very simplified
// ...
};
istream provides the interface to input operations;
ostream provides the interface to output operations.
iostream provides the union of the
istream and
ostream interfaces and the synchronization needed to allow both on a single stream.
This is a very common use of inheritance because the need for multiple different interfaces to an implementation is common and such interfaces are often not easily or naturally organized into a single-rooted hierarchy.
Such interfaces are typically abstract classes.
???
Some forms of mixins have state and often operations on that state. If the operations are virtual the use of inheritance is necessary, if not using inheritance can avoid boilerplate and forwarding.
class iostream : public istream, public ostream { // very simplified
// ...
};
istream provides the interface to input operations (and some data);
ostream provides the interface to output operations (and some data).
iostream provides the union of the
istream and
ostream interfaces and the synchronization needed to allow both on a single stream.
This a relatively rare use because implementation can often be organized into a single-rooted hierarchy.
Sometimes, an “implementation attribute” is more like a “mixin” that determine the behavior of an implementation and inject
members to enable the implementation of the policies it requires.
For example, see
std::enable_shared_from_this
or various bases from boost.intrusive (e.g.
list_base_hook or
intrusive_ref_counter).
???
virtual bases to avoid overly general base classes
Allow separation of shared data and interface. To avoid all shared data to being put into an ultimate base class.
struct Interface {
virtual void f();
virtual int g();
// ... no data here ...
};
class Utility { // with data
void utility1();
virtual void utility2(); // customization point
public:
int x;
int y;
};
class Derive1 : public Interface, virtual protected Utility {
// override Interface functions
// Maybe override Utility virtual functions
// ...
};
class Derive2 : public Interface, virtual protected Utility {
// override Interface functions
// Maybe override Utility virtual functions
// ...
};
Factoring out
Utility makes sense if many derived classes share significant “implementation details.”
Obviously, the example is too “theoretical”, but it is hard to find a small realistic example.
Interface is the root of an interface hierarchy
and
Utility is the root of an implementation hierarchy.
Here is a slightly more realistic example with an explanation.
Often, linearization of a hierarchy is a better solution.
Flag mixed interface and implementation hierarchies.
using
Without a using declaration, member functions in the derived class hide the entire inherited overload sets.
#include <iostream>
class B {
public:
virtual int f(int i) { std::cout << "f(int): "; return i; }
virtual double f(double d) { std::cout << "f(double): "; return d; }
virtual ~B() = default;
};
class D: public B {
public:
int f(int i) override { std::cout << "f(int): "; return i + 1; }
};
int main()
{
D d;
std::cout << d.f(2) << '\n'; // prints "f(int): 3"
std::cout << d.f(2.3) << '\n'; // prints "f(int): 3"
}
class D: public B {
public:
int f(int i) override { std::cout << "f(int): "; return i + 1; }
using B::f; // exposes f(double)
};
This issue affects both virtual and non-virtual member functions
For variadic bases, C++17 introduced a variadic form of the using-declaration,
template<class... Ts>
struct Overloader : Ts... {
using Ts::operator()...; // exposes operator() from every base
};
Diagnose name hiding
final on classes sparingly
Capping a hierarchy with
final classes is rarely needed for logical reasons and can be damaging to the extensibility of a hierarchy.
class Widget { /* ... */ };
// nobody will ever want to improve My_widget (or so you thought)
class My_widget final : public Widget { /* ... */ };
class My_improved_widget : public My_widget { /* ... */ }; // error: can't do that
Not every class is meant to be a base class.
Most standard-library classes are examples of that (e.g.,
std::vector and
std::string are not designed to be derived from).
This rule is about using
final on classes with virtual functions meant to be interfaces for a class hierarchy.
Capping an individual virtual function with
final is error-prone as
final can easily be overlooked when defining/overriding a set of functions.
Fortunately, the compiler catches such mistakes: You cannot re-declare/re-open a
final member in a derived class.
Claims of performance improvements from
final should be substantiated.
Too often, such claims are based on conjecture or experience with other languages.
There are examples where
final can be important for both logical and performance reasons.
One example is a performance-critical AST hierarchy in a compiler or language analysis tool.
New derived classes are not added every year and only by library implementers.
However, misuses are (or at least have been) far more common.
Flag uses of
final on classes.
That can cause confusion: An overrider does not inherit default arguments.
class Base {
public:
virtual int multiply(int value, int factor = 2) = 0;
virtual ~Base() = default;
};
class Derived : public Base {
public:
int multiply(int value, int factor = 10) override;
};
Derived d;
Base& b = d;
b.multiply(10); // these two calls will call the same function but
d.multiply(10); // with different arguments and so different results
Flag default arguments on virtual functions if they differ between base and derived declarations.
If you have a class with a virtual function, you don’t (in general) know which class provided the function to be used.
struct B { int a; virtual int f(); virtual ~B() = default };
struct D : B { int b; int f() override; };
void use(B b)
{
D d;
B b2 = d; // slice
B b3 = b;
}
void use2()
{
D d;
use(d); // slice
}
Both
ds are sliced.
You can safely access a named polymorphic object in the scope of its definition, just don’t slice it.
void use3()
{
D d;
d.f(); // OK
}
A polymorphic class should suppress copying
Flag all slicing.
dynamic_cast where class hierarchy navigation is unavoidable
dynamic_cast is checked at run time.
struct B { // an interface
virtual void f();
virtual void g();
virtual ~B();
};
struct D : B { // a wider interface
void f() override;
virtual void h();
};
void user(B* pb)
{
if (D* pd = dynamic_cast<D*>(pb)) {
// ... use D's interface ...
}
else {
// ... make do with B's interface ...
}
}
Use of the other casts can violate type safety and cause the program to access a variable that is actually of type
X to be accessed as if it were of an unrelated type
Z:
void user2(B* pb) // bad
{
D* pd = static_cast<D*>(pb); // I know that pb really points to a D; trust me
// ... use D's interface ...
}
void user3(B* pb) // unsafe
{
if (some_condition) {
D* pd = static_cast<D*>(pb); // I know that pb really points to a D; trust me
// ... use D's interface ...
}
else {
// ... make do with B's interface ...
}
}
void f()
{
B b;
user(&b); // OK
user2(&b); // bad error
user3(&b); // OK *if* the programmer got the some_condition check right
}
Like other casts,
dynamic_cast is overused.
Prefer virtual functions to casting.
Prefer static polymorphism to hierarchy navigation where it is possible (no run-time resolution necessary)
and reasonably convenient.
Some people use
dynamic_cast where a
typeid would have been more appropriate;
dynamic_cast is a general “is kind of” operation for discovering the best interface to an object,
whereas
typeid is a “give me the exact type of this object” operation to discover the actual type of an object.
The latter is an inherently simpler operation that ought to be faster.
The latter (
typeid) is easily hand-crafted if necessary (e.g., if working on a system where RTTI is – for some reason – prohibited),
the former (
dynamic_cast) is far harder to implement correctly in general.
Consider:
struct B {
const char* name {"B"};
// if pb1->id() == pb2->id() *pb1 is the same type as *pb2
virtual const char* id() const { return name; }
// ...
};
struct D : B {
const char* name {"D"};
const char* id() const override { return name; }
// ...
};
void use()
{
B* pb1 = new B;
B* pb2 = new D;
cout << pb1->id(); // "B"
cout << pb2->id(); // "D"
if (pb1->id() == "D") { // looks innocent
D* pd = static_cast<D*>(pb1);
// ...
}
// ...
}
The result of
pb2->id() == "D" is actually implementation defined.
We added it to warn of the dangers of home-brew RTTI.
This code might work as expected for years, just to fail on a new machine, new compiler, or a new linker that does not unify character literals.
If you implement your own RTTI, be careful.
If your implementation provided a really slow
dynamic_cast, you might have to use a workaround.
However, all workarounds that cannot be statically resolved involve explicit casting (typically
static_cast) and are error-prone.
You will basically be crafting your own special-purpose
dynamic_cast.
So, first make sure that your
dynamic_cast really is as slow as you think it is (there are a fair number of unsupported rumors about)
and that your use of
dynamic_cast is really performance critical.
We are of the opinion that current implementations of
dynamic_cast are unnecessarily slow.
For example, under suitable conditions, it is possible to perform a
dynamic_cast in fast constant time.
However, compatibility makes changes difficult even if all agree that an effort to optimize is worthwhile.
In very rare cases, if you have measured that the
dynamic_cast overhead is material, you have other means to statically guarantee that a downcast will succeed (e.g., you are using CRTP carefully), and there is no virtual inheritance involved, consider tactically resorting
static_cast with a prominent comment and disclaimer summarizing this paragraph and that human attention is needed under maintenance because the type system can’t verify correctness. Even so, in our experience such “I know what I’m doing” situations are still a known bug source.
Consider:
template<typename B>
class Dx : B {
// ...
};
static_cast for downcasts, including C-style casts that perform a
static_cast.
dynamic_cast to a reference type when failure to find the required class is considered an error
Casting to a reference expresses that you intend to end up with a valid object, so the cast must succeed.
dynamic_cast will then throw if it does not succeed.
???
???
dynamic_cast to a pointer type when failure to find the required class is considered a valid alternative
The
dynamic_cast conversion allows to test whether a pointer is pointing at a polymorphic object that has a given class in its hierarchy. Since failure to find the class merely returns a null value, it can be tested during run time. This allows writing code that can choose alternative paths depending on the results.
Contrast with C.147, where failure is an error, and should not be used for conditional execution.
The example below describes the
add function of a
Shape_owner that takes ownership of constructed
Shape objects. The objects are also sorted into views, according to their geometric attributes.
In this example,
Shape does not inherit from
Geometric_attributes. Only its subclasses do.
void add(Shape* const item)
{
// Ownership is always taken
owned_shapes.emplace_back(item);
// Check the Geometric_attributes and add the shape to none/one/some/all of the views
if (auto even = dynamic_cast<Even_sided*>(item))
{
view_of_evens.emplace_back(even);
}
if (auto trisym = dynamic_cast<Trilaterally_symmetrical*>(item))
{
view_of_trisyms.emplace_back(trisym);
}
}
A failure to find the required class will cause
dynamic_cast to return a null value, and de-referencing a null-valued pointer will lead to undefined behavior.
Therefore the result of the
dynamic_cast should always be treated as if it might contain a null value, and tested.
dynamic_cast of a pointer type, warn upon dereference of the pointer.
unique_ptr or
shared_ptr to avoid forgetting to
delete objects created using
new
Avoid resource leaks.
void use(int i)
{
auto p = new int {7}; // bad: initialize local pointers with new
auto q = make_unique<int>(9); // ok: guarantee the release of the memory-allocated for 9
if (0 < i) return; // maybe return and leak
delete p; // too late
}
new
delete of local variable
make_unique() to construct objects owned by
unique_ptrs
See R.23
make_shared() to construct objects owned by
shared_ptrs
See R.22
Subscripting the resulting base pointer will lead to invalid object access and probably to memory corruption.
struct B { int x; };
struct D : B { int y; };
void use(B*);
D a[] = {{1, 2}, {3, 4}, {5, 6}};
B* p = a; // bad: a decays to &a[0] which is converted to a B*
p[1].x = 7; // overwrite a[0].y
use(a); // bad: a decays to &a[0] which is converted to a B*
span rather than as a pointer, and don’t let the array name suffer a derived-to-base conversion before getting into the
span
A virtual function call is safe, whereas casting is error-prone. A virtual function call reaches the most derived function, whereas a cast might reach an intermediate class and therefore give a wrong result (especially as a hierarchy is modified during maintenance).
???
See C.146 and ???
You can overload ordinary functions, function templates, and operators. You cannot overload function objects.
Overload rule summary:
using for customization points
& only as part of a system of smart pointers and references
Minimize surprises.
class X {
public:
// ...
X& operator=(const X&); // member function defining assignment
friend bool operator==(const X&, const X&); // == needs access to representation
// after a = b we have a == b
// ...
};
Here, the conventional semantics is maintained: Copies compare equal.
X operator+(X a, X b) { return a.v - b.v; } // bad: makes + subtract
Non-member operators should be either friends or defined in the same namespace as their operands. Binary operators should treat their operands equivalently.
Possibly impossible.
If you use member functions, you need two.
Unless you use a non-member function for (say)
==,
a == b and
b == a will be subtly different.
bool operator==(Point a, Point b) { return a.x == b.x && a.y == b.y; }
Flag member operator functions.
Having different names for logically equivalent operations on different argument types is confusing, leads to encoding type information in function names, and inhibits generic programming.
Consider:
void print(int a);
void print(int a, int base);
void print(const string&);
These three functions all print their arguments (appropriately). Conversely:
void print_int(int a);
void print_based(int a, int base);
void print_string(const string&);
These three functions all print their arguments (appropriately). Adding to the name just introduced verbosity and inhibits generic code.
???
Having the same name for logically different functions is confusing and leads to errors when using generic programming.
Consider:
void open_gate(Gate& g); // remove obstacle from garage exit lane
void fopen(const char* name, const char* mode); // open file
The two operations are fundamentally different (and unrelated) so it is good that their names differ. Conversely:
void open(Gate& g); // remove obstacle from garage exit lane
void open(const char* name, const char* mode ="r"); // open file
The two operations are still fundamentally different (and unrelated) but the names have been reduced to their (common) minimum, opening opportunities for confusion. Fortunately, the type system will catch many such mistakes.
Be particularly careful about common and popular names, such as
open,
move,
+, and
==.
???
Implicit conversions can be essential (e.g.,
double to
int) but often cause surprises (e.g.,
String to C-style string).
Prefer explicitly named conversions until a serious need is demonstrated.
By “serious need” we mean a reason that is fundamental in the application domain (such as an integer to complex number conversion)
and frequently needed. Do not introduce implicit conversions (through conversion operators or non-
explicit constructors)
just to gain a minor convenience.
struct S1 {
string s;
// ...
operator char*() { return s.data(); } // BAD, likely to cause surprises
};
struct S2 {
string s;
// ...
explicit operator char*() { return s.data(); }
};
void f(S1 s1, S2 s2)
{
char* x1 = s1; // OK, but can cause surprises in many contexts
char* x2 = s2; // error (and that's usually a good thing)
char* x3 = static_cast<char*>(s2); // we can be explicit (on your head be it)
}
The surprising and potentially damaging implicit conversion can occur in arbitrarily hard-to spot contexts, e.g.,
S1 ff();
char* g()
{
return ff();
}
The string returned by
ff() is destroyed before the returned pointer into it can be used.
Flag all non-explicit conversion operators.
using for customization points
To find function objects and functions defined in a separate namespace to “customize” a common function.
Consider
swap. It is a general (standard-library) function with a definition that will work for just about any type.
However, it is desirable to define specific
swap()s for specific types.
For example, the general
swap() will copy the elements of two
vectors being swapped, whereas a good specific implementation will not copy elements at all.
namespace N {
My_type X { /* ... */ };
void swap(X&, X&); // optimized swap for N::X
// ...
}
void f1(N::X& a, N::X& b)
{
std::swap(a, b); // probably not what we wanted: calls std::swap()
}
The
std::swap() in
f1() does exactly what we asked it to do: it calls the
swap() in namespace
std.
Unfortunately, that’s probably not what we wanted.
How do we get
N::X considered?
void f2(N::X& a, N::X& b)
{
swap(a, b); // calls N::swap
}
But that might not be what we wanted for generic code. There, we typically want the specific function if it exists and the general function if not. This is done by including the general function in the lookup for the function:
void f3(N::X& a, N::X& b)
{
using std::swap; // make std::swap available
swap(a, b); // calls N::swap if it exists, otherwise std::swap
}
Unlikely, except for known customization points, such as
swap.
The problem is that the unqualified and qualified lookups both have uses.
& only as part of a system of smart pointers and references
The
& operator is fundamental in C++.
Many parts of the C++ semantics assume its default meaning.
class Ptr { // a somewhat smart pointer
Ptr(X* pp) : p(pp) { /* check */ }
X* operator->() { /* check */ return p; }
X operator[](int i);
X operator*();
private:
T* p;
};
class X {
Ptr operator&() { return Ptr{this}; }
// ...
};
If you “mess with” operator
& be sure that its definition has matching meanings for
->,
[],
*, and
. on the result type.
Note that operator
. currently cannot be overloaded so a perfect system is impossible.
We hope to remedy that: http://www.open-std.org/jtc1/sc22/wg21/docs/papers/2015/n4477.pdf.
Note that
std::addressof() always yields a built-in pointer.
Tricky. Warn if
& is user-defined without also defining
-> for the result type.
Readability. Convention. Reusability. Support for generic code
void cout_my_class(const My_class& c) // confusing, not conventional,not generic
{
std::cout << /* class members here */;
}
std::ostream& operator<<(std::ostream& os, const my_class& c) // OK
{
return os << /* class members here */;
}
By itself,
cout_my_class would be OK, but it is not usable/composable with code that rely on the
<< convention for output:
My_class var { /* ... */ };
// ...
cout << "var = " << var << '\n';
There are strong and vigorous conventions for the meaning of most operators, such as
==,
!=,
<,
<=,
>,
>=, and
<=>),
+,
-,
*,
/, and
%)
.,
->, unary
*, and
[])
=)
Don’t define those unconventionally and don’t invent your own names for them.
Tricky. Requires semantic insight.
Readability. Ability for find operators using ADL. Avoiding inconsistent definition in different namespaces
struct S { };
bool operator==(S, S); // OK: in the same namespace as S, and even next to S
S s;
bool x = (s == s);
This is what a default
== would do, if we had such defaults.
namespace N {
struct S { };
bool operator==(S, S); // OK: in the same namespace as S, and even next to S
}
N::S s;
bool x = (s == s); // finds N::operator==() by ADL
struct S { };
S s;
namespace N {
S::operator!(S a) { return true; }
S not_s = !s;
}
namespace M {
S::operator!(S a) { return false; }
S not_s = !s;
}
Here, the meaning of
!s differs in
N and
M.
This can be most confusing.
Remove the definition of
namespace M and the confusion is replaced by an opportunity to make the mistake.
If a binary operator is defined for two types that are defined in different namespaces, you cannot follow this rule. For example:
Vec::Vector operator*(const Vec::Vector&, const Mat::Matrix&);
This might be something best avoided.
This is a special case of the rule that helper functions should be defined in the same namespace as their class.
You cannot overload by defining two different lambdas with the same name.
void f(int);
void f(double);
auto f = [](char); // error: cannot overload variable and function
auto g = [](int) { /* ... */ };
auto g = [](double) { /* ... */ }; // error: cannot overload variables
auto h = [](auto) { /* ... */ }; // OK
The compiler catches the attempt to overload a lambda.
A
union is a
struct where all members start at the same address so that it can hold only one member at a time.
A
union does not keep track of which member is stored so the programmer has to get it right;
this is inherently error-prone, but there are ways to compensate.
A type that is a
union plus an indicator of which member is currently held is called a tagged union, a discriminated union, or a variant.
Union rule summary:
unions to save Memory
unions
unions to implement tagged unions
union for type punning
unions to save memory
A
union allows a single piece of memory to be used for different types of objects at different times.
Consequently, it can be used to save memory when we have several objects that are never used at the same time.
union Value {
int x;
double d;
};
Value v = { 123 }; // now v holds an int
cout << v.x << '\n'; // write 123
v.d = 987.654; // now v holds a double
cout << v.d << '\n'; // write 987.654
But heed the warning: Avoid “naked”
unions
// Short-string optimization
constexpr size_t buffer_size = 16; // Slightly larger than the size of a pointer
class Immutable_string {
public:
Immutable_string(const char* str) :
size(strlen(str))
{
if (size < buffer_size)
strcpy_s(string_buffer, buffer_size, str);
else {
string_ptr = new char[size + 1];
strcpy_s(string_ptr, size + 1, str);
}
}
~Immutable_string()
{
if (size >= buffer_size)
delete[] string_ptr;
}
const char* get_str() const
{
return (size < buffer_size) ? string_buffer : string_ptr;
}
private:
// If the string is short enough, we store the string itself
// instead of a pointer to the string.
union {
char* string_ptr;
char string_buffer[buffer_size];
};
const size_t size;
};
???
unions
A naked union is a union without an associated indicator which member (if any) it holds, so that the programmer has to keep track. Naked unions are a source of type errors.
union Value {
int x;
double d;
};
Value v;
v.d = 987.654; // v holds a double
So far, so good, but we can easily misuse the
union:
cout << v.x << '\n'; // BAD, undefined behavior: v holds a double, but we read it as an int
Note that the type error happened without any explicit cast.
When we tested that program the last value printed was
1683627180 which is the integer value for the bit pattern for
987.654.
What we have here is an “invisible” type error that happens to give a result that could easily look innocent.
And, talking about “invisible”, this code produced no output:
v.x = 123;
cout << v.d << '\n'; // BAD: undefined behavior
Wrap a
union in a class together with a type field.
The C++17
variant type (found in
<variant>) does that for you:
variant<int, double> v;
v = 123; // v holds an int
int x = get<int>(v);
v = 123.456; // v holds a double
w = get<double>(v);
???
unions to implement tagged unions
A well-designed tagged union is type safe. An anonymous union simplifies the definition of a class with a (tag, union) pair.
This example is mostly borrowed from TC++PL4 pp216-218. You can look there for an explanation.
The code is somewhat elaborate.
Handling a type with user-defined assignment and destructor is tricky.
Saving programmers from having to write such code is one reason for including
variant in the standard.
class Value { // two alternative representations represented as a union
private:
enum class Tag { number, text };
Tag type; // discriminant
union { // representation (note: anonymous union)
int i;
string s; // string has default constructor, copy operations, and destructor
};
public:
struct Bad_entry { }; // used for exceptions
~Value();
Value& operator=(const Value&); // necessary because of the string variant
Value(const Value&);
// ...
int number() const;
string text() const;
void set_number(int n);
void set_text(const string&);
// ...
};
int Value::number() const
{
if (type != Tag::number) throw Bad_entry{};
return i;
}
string Value::text() const
{
if (type != Tag::text) throw Bad_entry{};
return s;
}
void Value::set_number(int n)
{
if (type == Tag::text) {
s.~string(); // explicitly destroy string
type = Tag::number;
}
i = n;
}
void Value::set_text(const string& ss)
{
if (type == Tag::text)
s = ss;
else {
new(&s) string{ss}; // placement new: explicitly construct string
type = Tag::text;
}
}
Value& Value::operator=(const Value& e) // necessary because of the string variant
{
if (type == Tag::text && e.type == Tag::text) {
s = e.s; // usual string assignment
return *this;
}
if (type == Tag::text) s.~string(); // explicit destroy
switch (e.type) {
case Tag::number:
i = e.i;
break;
case Tag::text:
new(&s) string(e.s); // placement new: explicit construct
}
type = e.type;
return *this;
}
Value::~Value()
{
if (type == Tag::text) s.~string(); // explicit destroy
}
???
union for type punning
It is undefined behavior to read a
union member with a different type from the one with which it was written.
Such punning is invisible, or at least harder to spot than using a named cast.
Type punning using a
union is a source of errors.
union Pun {
int x;
unsigned char c[sizeof(int)];
};
The idea of
Pun is to be able to look at the character representation of an
int.
void bad(Pun& u)
{
u.x = 'x';
cout << u.c[0] << '\n'; // undefined behavior
}
If you wanted to see the bytes of an
int, use a (named) cast:
void if_you_must_pun(int& x)
{
auto p = reinterpret_cast<unsigned char*>(&x);
cout << p[0] << '\n'; // OK; better
// ...
}
Accessing the result of a
reinterpret_cast to a type different from the object’s declared type is defined behavior. (Using
reinterpret_cast is discouraged,
but at least we can see that something tricky is going on.)
Unfortunately,
unions are commonly used for type punning.
We don’t consider “sometimes, it works as expected” a conclusive argument.
C++17 introduced a distinct type
std::byte to facilitate operations on raw object representation. Use that type instead of
unsigned char or
char for these operations.
???
Enumerations are used to define sets of integer values and for defining types for such sets of values.
There are two kind of enumerations, “plain”
enums and
class enums.
Enumeration rule summary:
enum classes over “plain”
enums
ALL_CAPS for enumerators
Macros do not obey scope and type rules. Also, macro names are removed during preprocessing and so usually don’t appear in tools like debuggers.
First some bad old code:
// webcolors.h (third party header)
#define RED 0xFF0000
#define GREEN 0x00FF00
#define BLUE 0x0000FF
// productinfo.h
// The following define product subtypes based on color
#define RED 0
#define PURPLE 1
#define BLUE 2
int webby = BLUE; // webby == 2; probably not what was desired
Instead use an
enum:
enum class Web_color { red = 0xFF0000, green = 0x00FF00, blue = 0x0000FF };
enum class Product_info { red = 0, purple = 1, blue = 2 };
int webby = blue; // error: be specific
Web_color webby = Web_color::blue;
We used an
enum class to avoid name clashes.
Flag macros that define integer values.
An enumeration shows the enumerators to be related and can be a named type.
enum class Web_color { red = 0xFF0000, green = 0x00FF00, blue = 0x0000FF };
Switching on an enumeration is common and the compiler can warn against unusual patterns of case labels. For example:
enum class Product_info { red = 0, purple = 1, blue = 2 };
void print(Product_info inf)
{
switch (inf) {
case Product_info::red: cout << "red"; break;
case Product_info::purple: cout << "purple"; break;
}
}
Such off-by-one
switch-statements are often the results of an added enumerator and insufficient testing.
switch-statements where the
cases cover most but not all enumerators of an enumeration.
switch-statements where the
cases cover a few enumerators of an enumeration, but there is no
default.
To minimize surprises: traditional enums convert to int too readily.
void Print_color(int color);
enum Web_color { red = 0xFF0000, green = 0x00FF00, blue = 0x0000FF };
enum Product_info { red = 0, purple = 1, blue = 2 };
Web_color webby = Web_color::blue;
// Clearly at least one of these calls is buggy.
Print_color(webby);
Print_color(Product_info::blue);
Instead use an
enum class:
void Print_color(int color);
enum class Web_color { red = 0xFF0000, green = 0x00FF00, blue = 0x0000FF };
enum class Product_info { red = 0, purple = 1, blue = 2 };
Web_color webby = Web_color::blue;
Print_color(webby); // Error: cannot convert Web_color to int.
Print_color(Product_info::red); // Error: cannot convert Product_info to int.
(Simple) Warn on any non-class
enum definition.
Convenience of use and avoidance of errors.
enum Day { mon, tue, wed, thu, fri, sat, sun };
Day& operator++(Day& d)
{
return d = (d == Day::sun) ? Day::mon : static_cast<Day>(static_cast<int>(d)+1);
}
Day today = Day::sat;
Day tomorrow = ++today;
The use of a
static_cast is not pretty, but
Day& operator++(Day& d)
{
return d = (d == Day::sun) ? Day::mon : Day{++d}; // error
}
is an infinite recursion, and writing it without a cast, using a
switch on all cases is long-winded.
Flag repeated expressions cast back into an enumeration.
ALL_CAPS for enumerators
Avoid clashes with macros.
// webcolors.h (third party header)
#define RED 0xFF0000
#define GREEN 0x00FF00
#define BLUE 0x0000FF
// productinfo.h
// The following define product subtypes based on color
enum class Product_info { RED, PURPLE, BLUE }; // syntax error
Flag ALL_CAPS enumerators.
If you can’t name an enumeration, the values are not related
enum { red = 0xFF0000, scale = 4, is_signed = 1 };
Such code is not uncommon in code written before there were convenient alternative ways of specifying integer constants.
Use
constexpr values instead. For example:
constexpr int red = 0xFF0000;
constexpr short scale = 4;
constexpr bool is_signed = true;
Flag unnamed enumerations.
The default is the easiest to read and write.
int is the default integer type.
int is compatible with C
enums.
enum class Direction : char { n, s, e, w,
ne, nw, se, sw }; // underlying type saves space
enum class Web_color : int32_t { red = 0xFF0000,
green = 0x00FF00,
blue = 0x0000FF }; // underlying type is redundant
Specifying the underlying type is necessary in forward declarations of enumerations:
enum Flags : char;
void f(Flags);
// ....
enum Flags : char { /* ... */ };
????
It’s the simplest.
It avoids duplicate enumerator values.
The default gives a consecutive set of values that is good for
switch-statement implementations.
enum class Col1 { red, yellow, blue };
enum class Col2 { red = 1, yellow = 2, blue = 2 }; // typo
enum class Month { jan = 1, feb, mar, apr, may, jun,
jul, august, sep, oct, nov, dec }; // starting with 1 is conventional
enum class Base_flag { dec = 1, oct = dec << 1, hex = dec << 2 }; // set of bits
Specifying values is necessary to match conventional values (e.g.,
Month)
and where consecutive values are undesirable (e.g., to get separate bits as in
Base_flag).
This section contains rules related to resources. A resource is anything that must be acquired and (explicitly or implicitly) released, such as memory, file handles, sockets, and locks. The reason it must be released is typically that it can be in short supply, so even delayed release might do harm. The fundamental aim is to ensure that we don’t leak any resources and that we don’t hold a resource longer than we need to. An entity that is responsible for releasing a resource is called an owner.
There are a few cases where leaks can be acceptable or even optimal: If you are writing a program that simply produces an output based on an input and the amount of memory needed is proportional to the size of the input, the optimal strategy (for performance and ease of programming) is sometimes simply never to delete anything. If you have enough memory to handle your largest input, leak away, but be sure to give a good error message if you are wrong. Here, we ignore such cases.
Resource management rule summary:
T*) is non-owning
T&) is non-owning
const global variables
Allocation and deallocation rule summary:
malloc() and
free()
new and
delete explicitly
[] parameters, prefer
span
unique_ptr or
shared_ptr to represent ownership
unique_ptr over
shared_ptr unless you need to share ownership
make_shared() to make
shared_ptrs
make_unique() to make
unique_ptrs
std::weak_ptr to break cycles of
shared_ptrs
std smart pointers, follow the basic pattern from
std
unique_ptr<widget> parameter to express that a function assumes ownership of a
widget
unique_ptr<widget>& parameter to express that a function reseats the
widget
shared_ptr<widget> parameter to express that a function is part owner
shared_ptr<widget>& parameter to express that a function might reseat the shared pointer
const shared_ptr<widget>& parameter to express that it might retain a reference count to the object ???
To avoid leaks and the complexity of manual resource management.
C++’s language-enforced constructor/destructor symmetry mirrors the symmetry inherent in resource acquire/release function pairs such as
fopen/
fclose,
lock/
unlock, and
new/
delete.
Whenever you deal with a resource that needs paired acquire/release function calls, encapsulate that resource in an object that enforces pairing for you – acquire the resource in its constructor, and release it in its destructor.
Consider:
void send(X* x, string_view destination)
{
auto port = open_port(destination);
my_mutex.lock();
// ...
send(port, x);
// ...
my_mutex.unlock();
close_port(port);
delete x;
}
In this code, you have to remember to
unlock,
close_port, and
delete on all paths, and do each exactly once.
Further, if any of the code marked
... throws an exception, then
x is leaked and
my_mutex remains locked.
Consider:
void send(unique_ptr<X> x, string_view destination) // x owns the X
{
Port port{destination}; // port owns the PortHandle
lock_guard<mutex> guard{my_mutex}; // guard owns the lock
// ...
send(port, x);
// ...
} // automatically unlocks my_mutex and deletes the pointer in x
Now all resource cleanup is automatic, performed once on all paths whether or not there is an exception. As a bonus, the function now advertises that it takes over ownership of the pointer.
What is
Port? A handy wrapper that encapsulates the resource:
class Port {
PortHandle port;
public:
Port(string_view destination) : port{open_port(destination)} { }
~Port() { close_port(port); }
operator PortHandle() { return port; }
// port handles can't usually be cloned, so disable copying and assignment if necessary
Port(const Port&) = delete;
Port& operator=(const Port&) = delete;
};
Where a resource is “ill-behaved” in that it isn’t represented as a class with a destructor, wrap it in a class or use
finally
See also: RAII
Arrays are best represented by a container type (e.g.,
vector (owning)) or a
span (non-owning).
Such containers and views hold sufficient information to do range checking.
void f(int* p, int n) // n is the number of elements in p[]
{
// ...
p[2] = 7; // bad: subscript raw pointer
// ...
}
The compiler does not read comments, and without reading other code you do not know whether
p really points to
n elements.
Use a
span instead.
void g(int* p, int fmt) // print *p using format #fmt
{
// ... uses *p and p[0] only ...
}
C-style strings are passed as single pointers to a zero-terminated sequence of characters.
Use
zstring rather than
char* to indicate that you rely on that convention.
Many current uses of pointers to a single element could be references.
However, where
nullptr is a possible value, a reference might not be a reasonable alternative.
++) on a pointer that is not part of a container, view, or iterator.
This rule would generate a huge number of false positives if applied to an older code base.
T*) is non-owning
There is nothing (in the C++ standard or in most code) to say otherwise and most raw pointers are non-owning. We want owning pointers identified so that we can reliably and efficiently delete the objects pointed to by owning pointers.
void f()
{
int* p1 = new int{7}; // bad: raw owning pointer
auto p2 = make_unique<int>(7); // OK: the int is owned by a unique pointer
// ...
}
The
unique_ptr protects against leaks by guaranteeing the deletion of its object (even in the presence of exceptions). The
T* does not.
template<typename T>
class X {
public:
T* p; // bad: it is unclear whether p is owning or not
T* q; // bad: it is unclear whether q is owning or not
// ...
};
We can fix that problem by making ownership explicit:
template<typename T>
class X2 {
public:
owner<T*> p; // OK: p is owning
T* q; // OK: q is not owning
// ...
};
A major class of exception is legacy code, especially code that must remain compilable as C or interface with C and C-style C++ through ABIs.
The fact that there are billions of lines of code that violate this rule against owning
T*s cannot be ignored.
We’d love to see program transformation tools turning 20-year-old “legacy” code into shiny modern code,
we encourage the development, deployment and use of such tools,
we hope the guidelines will help the development of such tools,
and we even contributed (and contribute) to the research and development in this area.
However, it will take time: “legacy code” is generated faster than we can renovate old code, and so it will be for a few years.
This code cannot all be rewritten (even assuming good code transformation software), especially not soon.
This problem cannot be solved (at scale) by transforming all owning pointers to
unique_ptrs and
shared_ptrs,
partly because we need/use owning “raw pointers” as well as simple pointers in the implementation of our fundamental resource handles.
For example, common
vector implementations have one owning pointer and two non-owning pointers.
Many ABIs (and essentially all interfaces to C code) use
T*s, some of them owning.
Some interfaces cannot be simply annotated with
owner because they need to remain compilable as C
(although this would be a rare good use for a macro, that expands to
owner in C++ mode only).
owner<T*> has no default semantics beyond
T*. It can be used without changing any code using it and without affecting ABIs.
It is simply an indicator to programmers and analysis tools.
For example, if an
owner<T*> is a member of a class, that class better have a destructor that
deletes it.
Returning a (raw) pointer imposes a lifetime management uncertainty on the caller; that is, who deletes the pointed-to object?
Gadget* make_gadget(int n)
{
auto p = new Gadget{n};
// ...
return p;
}
void caller(int n)
{
auto p = make_gadget(n); // remember to delete p
// ...
delete p;
}
In addition to suffering from the problem from leak, this adds a spurious allocation and deallocation operation, and is needlessly verbose. If Gadget is cheap to move out of a function (i.e., is small or has an efficient move operation), just return it “by value” (see “out” return values):
Gadget make_gadget(int n)
{
Gadget g{n};
// ...
return g;
}
This rule applies to factory functions.
If pointer semantics are required (e.g., because the return type needs to refer to a base class of a class hierarchy (an interface)), return a “smart pointer.”
delete of a raw pointer that is not an
owner<T>.
reset or explicitly
delete an
owner<T> pointer on every code path.
new is assigned to a raw pointer.
T&) is non-owning
There is nothing (in the C++ standard or in most code) to say otherwise and most raw references are non-owning. We want owners identified so that we can reliably and efficiently delete the objects pointed to by owning pointers.
void f()
{
int& r = *new int{7}; // bad: raw owning reference
// ...
delete &r; // bad: violated the rule against deleting raw pointers
}
See also: The raw pointer rule
A scoped object is a local object, a global object, or a member. This implies that there is no separate allocation and deallocation cost in excess of that already used for the containing scope or object. The members of a scoped object are themselves scoped and the scoped object’s constructor and destructor manage the members’ lifetimes.
The following example is inefficient (because it has unnecessary allocation and deallocation), vulnerable to exception throws and returns in the
... part (leading to leaks), and verbose:
void f(int n)
{
auto p = new Gadget{n};
// ...
delete p;
}
Instead, use a local variable:
void f(int n)
{
Gadget g{n};
// ...
}
auto stack object instead.
Unique_pointer or
Shared_pointer is not moved, copied, reassigned or
reset before its lifetime ends.
const global variables
See I.2
malloc() and
free()
malloc() and
free() do not support construction and destruction, and do not mix well with
new and
delete.
class Record {
int id;
string name;
// ...
};
void use()
{
// p1 might be nullptr
// *p1 is not initialized; in particular,
// that string isn't a string, but a string-sized bag of bits
Record* p1 = static_cast<Record*>(malloc(sizeof(Record)));
auto p2 = new Record;
// unless an exception is thrown, *p2 is default initialized
auto p3 = new(nothrow) Record;
// p3 might be nullptr; if not, *p3 is default initialized
// ...
delete p1; // error: cannot delete object allocated by malloc()
free(p2); // error: cannot free() object allocated by new
}
In some implementations that
delete and that
free() might work, or maybe they will cause run-time errors.
There are applications and sections of code where exceptions are not acceptable.
Some of the best such examples are in life-critical hard-real-time code.
Beware that many bans on exception use are based on superstition (bad)
or by concerns for older code bases with unsystematic resource management (unfortunately, but sometimes necessary).
In such cases, consider the
nothrow versions of
new.
Flag explicit use of
malloc and
free.
new and
delete explicitly
The pointer returned by
new should belong to a resource handle (that can call
delete).
If the pointer returned by
new is assigned to a plain/naked pointer, the object can be leaked.
In a large program, a naked
delete (that is a
delete in application code, rather than part of code devoted to resource management)
is a likely bug: if you have N
deletes, how can you be certain that you don’t need N+1 or N-1?
The bug might be latent: it might emerge only during maintenance.
If you have a naked
new, you probably need a naked
delete somewhere, so you probably have a bug.
(Simple) Warn on any explicit use of
new and
delete. Suggest using
make_unique instead.
If you don’t, an exception or a return might lead to a leak.
void f(const string& name)
{
FILE* f = fopen(name, "r"); // open the file
vector<char> buf(1024);
auto _ = finally([f] { fclose(f); }); // remember to close the file
// ...
}
The allocation of
buf might fail and leak the file handle.
void f(const string& name)
{
ifstream f{name}; // open the file
vector<char> buf(1024);
// ...
}
The use of the file handle (in
ifstream) is simple, efficient, and safe.
If you perform two explicit resource allocations in one statement, you could leak resources because the order of evaluation of many subexpressions, including function arguments, is unspecified.
void fun(shared_ptr<Widget> sp1, shared_ptr<Widget> sp2);
This
fun can be called like this:
// BAD: potential leak
fun(shared_ptr<Widget>(new Widget(a, b)), shared_ptr<Widget>(new Widget(c, d)));
This is exception-unsafe because the compiler might reorder the two expressions building the function’s two arguments.
In particular, the compiler can interleave execution of the two expressions:
Memory allocation (by calling
operator new) could be done first for both objects, followed by attempts to call the two
Widget constructors.
If one of the constructor calls throws an exception, then the other object’s memory will never be released!
This subtle problem has a simple solution: Never perform more than one explicit resource allocation in a single expression statement. For example:
shared_ptr<Widget> sp1(new Widget(a, b)); // Better, but messy
fun(sp1, new Widget(c, d));
The best solution is to avoid explicit allocation entirely use factory functions that return owning objects:
fun(make_shared<Widget>(a, b), make_shared<Widget>(c, d)); // Best
Write your own factory wrapper if there is not one already.
[] parameters, prefer
span
An array decays to a pointer, thereby losing its size, opening the opportunity for range errors.
Use
span to preserve size information.
void f(int[]); // not recommended
void f(int*); // not recommended for multiple objects
// (a pointer should point to a single object, do not subscript)
void f(gsl::span<int>); // good, recommended
Flag
[] parameters. Use
span instead.
Otherwise you get mismatched operations and chaos.
class X {
// ...
void* operator new(size_t s);
void operator delete(void*);
// ...
};
If you want memory that cannot be deallocated,
=delete the deallocation operation.
Don’t leave it undeclared.
Flag incomplete pairs.
unique_ptr or
shared_ptr to represent ownership
They can prevent resource leaks.
Consider:
void f()
{
X x;
X* p1 { new X }; // see also ???
unique_ptr<X> p2 { new X }; // unique ownership; see also ???
shared_ptr<X> p3 { new X }; // shared ownership; see also ???
auto p4 = make_unique<X>(); // unique_ownership, preferable to the explicit use "new"
auto p5 = make_shared<X>(); // shared ownership, preferable to the explicit use "new"
}
This will leak the object used to initialize
p1 (only).
(Simple) Warn if the return value of
new or a function call with return value of pointer type is assigned to a raw pointer.
unique_ptr over
shared_ptr unless you need to share ownership
A
unique_ptr is conceptually simpler and more predictable (you know when destruction happens) and faster (you don’t implicitly maintain a use count).
This needlessly adds and maintains a reference count.
void f()
{
shared_ptr<Base> base = make_shared<Derived>();
// use base locally, without copying it -- refcount never exceeds 1
} // destroy base
This is more efficient:
void f()
{
unique_ptr<Base> base = make_unique<Derived>();
// use base locally
} // destroy base
(Simple) Warn if a function uses a
Shared_pointer with an object allocated within the function, but never returns the
Shared_pointer or passes it to a function requiring a
Shared_pointer&. Suggest using
unique_ptr instead.
make_shared() to make
shared_ptrs
make_shared gives a more concise statement of the construction.
It also gives an opportunity to eliminate a separate allocation for the reference counts, by placing the
shared_ptr’s use counts next to its object.
Consider:
shared_ptr<X> p1 { new X{2} }; // bad
auto p = make_shared<X>(2); // good
The
make_shared() version mentions
X only once, so it is usually shorter (as well as faster) than the version with the explicit
new.
(Simple) Warn if a
shared_ptr is constructed from the result of
new rather than
make_shared.
make_unique() to make
unique_ptrs
make_unique gives a more concise statement of the construction.
It also ensures exception safety in complex expressions.
unique_ptr<Foo> p {new Foo{7}}; // OK: but repetitive
auto q = make_unique<Foo>(7); // Better: no repetition of Foo
(Simple) Warn if a
unique_ptr is constructed from the result of
new rather than
make_unique.
std::weak_ptr to break cycles of
shared_ptrs
shared_ptr’s rely on use counting and the use count for a cyclic structure never goes to zero, so we need a mechanism to
be able to destroy a cyclic structure.
#include <memory>
class bar;
class foo {
public:
explicit foo(const std::shared_ptr<bar>& forward_reference)
: forward_reference_(forward_reference)
{ }
private:
std::shared_ptr<bar> forward_reference_;
};
class bar {
public:
explicit bar(const std::weak_ptr<foo>& back_reference)
: back_reference_(back_reference)
{ }
void do_something()
{
if (auto shared_back_reference = back_reference_.lock()) {
// Use *shared_back_reference
}
}
private:
std::weak_ptr<foo> back_reference_;
};
??? (HS: A lot of people say “to break cycles”, while I think “temporary shared ownership” is more to the point.)
???(BS: breaking cycles is what you must do; temporarily sharing ownership is how you do it.
You could “temporarily share ownership” simply by using another
shared_ptr.)
??? probably impossible. If we could statically detect cycles, we wouldn’t need
weak_ptr
See F.7.
std smart pointers, follow the basic pattern from
std
The rules in the following section also work for other kinds of third-party and custom smart pointers and are very useful for diagnosing common smart pointer errors that cause performance and correctness problems. You want the rules to work on all the smart pointers you use.
Any type (including primary template or specialization) that overloads unary
* and
-> is considered a smart pointer:
shared_ptr.
unique_ptr.
// use Boost's intrusive_ptr
#include <boost/intrusive_ptr.hpp>
void f(boost::intrusive_ptr<widget> p) // error under rule 'sharedptrparam'
{
p->foo();
}
// use Microsoft's CComPtr
#include <atlbase.h>
void f(CComPtr<widget> p) // error under rule 'sharedptrparam'
{
p->foo();
}
Both cases are an error under the
sharedptrparam guideline:
p is a
Shared_pointer, but nothing about its sharedness is used here and passing it by value is a silent pessimization;
these functions should accept a smart pointer only if they need to participate in the widget’s lifetime management. Otherwise they should accept a
widget*, if it can be
nullptr. Otherwise, and ideally, the function should accept a
widget&.
These smart pointers match the
Shared_pointer concept, so these guideline enforcement rules work on them out of the box and expose this common pessimization.
unique_ptr<widget> parameter to express that a function assumes ownership of a
widget
Using
unique_ptr in this way both documents and enforces the function call’s ownership transfer.
void sink(unique_ptr<widget>); // takes ownership of the widget
void uses(widget*); // just uses the widget
void thinko(const unique_ptr<widget>&); // usually not what you want
Unique_pointer<T> parameter by lvalue reference and does not either assign to it or call
reset() on it on at least one code path. Suggest taking a
T* or
T& instead.
Unique_pointer<T> parameter by reference to
const. Suggest taking a
const T* or
const T& instead.
unique_ptr<widget>& parameter to express that a function reseats the
widget
Using
unique_ptr in this way both documents and enforces the function call’s reseating semantics.
“reseat” means “making a pointer or a smart pointer refer to a different object.”
void reseat(unique_ptr<widget>&); // "will" or "might" reseat pointer
void thinko(const unique_ptr<widget>&); // usually not what you want
Unique_pointer<T> parameter by lvalue reference and does not either assign to it or call
reset() on it on at least one code path. Suggest taking a
T* or
T& instead.
Unique_pointer<T> parameter by reference to
const. Suggest taking a
const T* or
const T& instead.
shared_ptr<widget> parameter to express that a function is part owner
This makes the function’s ownership sharing explicit.
void share(shared_ptr<widget>); // share -- "will" retain refcount
void may_share(const shared_ptr<widget>&); // "might" retain refcount
void reseat(shared_ptr<widget>&); // "might" reseat ptr
Shared_pointer<T> parameter by lvalue reference and does not either assign to it or call
reset() on it on at least one code path. Suggest taking a
T* or
T& instead.
Shared_pointer<T> by value or by reference to
const and does not copy or move it to another
Shared_pointer on at least one code path. Suggest taking a
T* or
T& instead.
Shared_pointer<T> by rvalue reference. Suggesting taking it by value instead.
shared_ptr<widget>& parameter to express that a function might reseat the shared pointer
This makes the function’s reseating explicit.
“reseat” means “making a reference or a smart pointer refer to a different object.”
void share(shared_ptr<widget>); // share -- "will" retain refcount
void reseat(shared_ptr<widget>&); // "might" reseat ptr
void may_share(const shared_ptr<widget>&); // "might" retain refcount
Shared_pointer<T> parameter by lvalue reference and does not either assign to it or call
reset() on it on at least one code path. Suggest taking a
T* or
T& instead.
Shared_pointer<T> by value or by reference to
const and does not copy or move it to another
Shared_pointer on at least one code path. Suggest taking a
T* or
T& instead.
Shared_pointer<T> by rvalue reference. Suggesting taking it by value instead.
const shared_ptr<widget>& parameter to express that it might retain a reference count to the object ???
This makes the function’s ??? explicit.
void share(shared_ptr<widget>); // share -- "will" retain refcount
void reseat(shared_ptr<widget>&); // "might" reseat ptr
void may_share(const shared_ptr<widget>&); // "might" retain refcount
Shared_pointer<T> parameter by lvalue reference and does not either assign to it or call
reset() on it on at least one code path. Suggest taking a
T* or
T& instead.
Shared_pointer<T> by value or by reference to
const and does not copy or move it to another
Shared_pointer on at least one code path. Suggest taking a
T* or
T& instead.
Shared_pointer<T> by rvalue reference. Suggesting taking it by value instead.
Violating this rule is the number one cause of losing reference counts and finding yourself with a dangling pointer. Functions should prefer to pass raw pointers and references down call chains. At the top of the call tree where you obtain the raw pointer or reference from a smart pointer that keeps the object alive. You need to be sure that the smart pointer cannot inadvertently be reset or reassigned from within the call tree below.
To do this, sometimes you need to take a local copy of a smart pointer, which firmly keeps the object alive for the duration of the function and the call tree.
Consider this code:
// global (static or heap), or aliased local ...
shared_ptr<widget> g_p = ...;
void f(widget& w)
{
g();
use(w); // A
}
void g()
{
g_p = ...; // oops, if this was the last shared_ptr to that widget, destroys the widget
}
The following should not pass code review:
void my_code()
{
// BAD: passing pointer or reference obtained from a non-local smart pointer
// that could be inadvertently reset somewhere inside f or its callees
f(*g_p);
// BAD: same reason, just passing it as a "this" pointer
g_p->func();
}
The fix is simple – take a local copy of the pointer to “keep a ref count” for your call tree:
void my_code()
{
// cheap: 1 increment covers this entire function and all the call trees below us
auto pin = g_p;
// GOOD: passing pointer or reference obtained from a local unaliased smart pointer
f(*pin);
// GOOD: same reason
pin->func();
}
Unique_pointer or
Shared_pointer) that is non-local, or that is local but potentially aliased, is used in a function call. If the smart pointer is a
Shared_pointer then suggest taking a local copy of the smart pointer and obtain a pointer or reference from that instead.
Expressions and statements are the lowest and most direct way of expressing actions and computation. Declarations in local scopes are statements.
For naming, commenting, and indentation rules, see NL: Naming and layout.
General rules:
Declaration rules:
ALL_CAPS names
auto to avoid redundant repetition of type names
{}-initializer syntax
unique_ptr<T> to hold pointers
const or
constexpr unless you want to modify its value later on
std::array or
stack_array for arrays on the stack
const variables
ALL_CAPS for all macro names
Expression rules:
nullptr rather than
0 or
NULL
const
std::move() only when you need to explicitly move an object to another scope
new and
delete outside resource management functions
delete[] and non-arrays using
delete
T{e}notation for construction
Statement rules:
switch-statement to an
if-statement when there is a choice
for-statement to a
for-statement when there is a choice
for-statement to a
while-statement when there is an obvious loop variable
while-statement to a
for-statement when there is no obvious loop variable
for-statement
do-statements
goto
break and
continue in loops
switch statements
default to handle common cases (only)
== or
!= to conditions
Arithmetic rules:
unsigned
unsigned for subscripts, prefer
gsl::index
Code using a library can be much easier to write than code working directly with language features, much shorter, tend to be of a higher level of abstraction, and the library code is presumably already tested. The ISO C++ Standard Library is among the most widely known and best tested libraries. It is available as part of all C++ implementations.
auto sum = accumulate(begin(a), end(a), 0.0); // good
a range version of
accumulate would be even better:
auto sum = accumulate(v, 0.0); // better
but don’t hand-code a well-known algorithm:
int max = v.size(); // bad: verbose, purpose unstated
double sum = 0.0;
for (int i = 0; i < max; ++i)
sum = sum + v[i];
Large parts of the standard library rely on dynamic allocation (free store). These parts, notably the containers but not the algorithms, are unsuitable for some hard-real-time and embedded applications. In such cases, consider providing/using similar facilities, e.g., a standard-library-style container implemented using a pool allocator.
Not easy. ??? Look for messy loops, nested loops, long functions, absence of function calls, lack of use of non-built-in types. Cyclomatic complexity?
A “suitable abstraction” (e.g., library or class) is closer to the application concepts than the bare language, leads to shorter and clearer code, and is likely to be better tested.
vector<string> read1(istream& is) // good
{
vector<string> res;
for (string s; is >> s;)
res.push_back(s);
return res;
}
The more traditional and lower-level near-equivalent is longer, messier, harder to get right, and most likely slower:
char** read2(istream& is, int maxelem, int maxstring, int* nread) // bad: verbose and incomplete
{
auto res = new char*[maxelem];
int elemcount = 0;
while (is && elemcount < maxelem) {
auto s = new char[maxstring];
is.read(s, maxstring);
res[elemcount++] = s;
}
nread = &elemcount;
return res;
}
Once the checking for overflow and error handling has been added that code gets quite messy, and there is the problem remembering to
delete the returned pointer and the C-style strings that array contains.
Not easy. ??? Look for messy loops, nested loops, long functions, absence of function calls, lack of use of non-built-in types. Cyclomatic complexity?
Duplicated or otherwise redundant code obscures intent, makes it harder to understand the logic, and makes maintenance harder, among other problems. It often arises from cut-and-paste programming.
Use standard algorithms where appropriate, instead of writing some own implementation.
void func(bool flag) // Bad, duplicated code.
{
if (flag) {
x();
y();
}
else {
x();
z();
}
}
void func(bool flag) // Better, no duplicated code.
{
x();
if (flag)
y();
else
z();
}
A declaration is a statement. A declaration introduces a name into a scope and might cause the construction of a named object.
Readability. Minimize resource retention. Avoid accidental misuse of value.
Alternative formulation: Don’t declare a name in an unnecessarily large scope.
void use()
{
int i; // bad: i is needlessly accessible after loop
for (i = 0; i < 20; ++i) { /* ... */ }
// no intended use of i here
for (int i = 0; i < 20; ++i) { /* ... */ } // good: i is local to for-loop
if (auto pc = dynamic_cast<Circle*>(ps)) { // good: pc is local to if-statement
// ... deal with Circle ...
}
else {
// ... handle error ...
}
}
void use(const string& name)
{
string fn = name + ".txt";
ifstream is {fn};
Record r;
is >> r;
// ... 200 lines of code without intended use of fn or is ...
}
This function is by most measures too long anyway, but the point is that the resources used by
fn and the file handle held by
is
are retained for much longer than needed and that unanticipated use of
is and
fn could happen later in the function.
In this case, it might be a good idea to factor out the read:
Record load_record(const string& name)
{
string fn = name + ".txt";
ifstream is {fn};
Record r;
is >> r;
return r;
}
void use(const string& name)
{
Record r = load_record(name);
// ... 200 lines of code ...
}
Readability. Minimize resource retention.
void use()
{
for (string s; cin >> s;)
v.push_back(s);
for (int i = 0; i < 20; ++i) { // good: i is local to for-loop
// ...
}
if (auto pc = dynamic_cast<Circle*>(ps)) { // good: pc is local to if-statement
// ... deal with Circle ...
}
else {
// ... handle error ...
}
}
Note: C++17 and C++20 also add
if,
switch, and range-
for initializer statements. These require C++17 and C++20 support.
map<int, string> mymap;
if (auto result = mymap.insert(value); result.second) {
// insert succeeded, and result is valid for this block
use(result.first); // ok
// ...
} // result is destroyed here
Readability. Lowering the chance of clashes between unrelated non-local names.
Conventional short, local names increase readability:
template<typename T> // good
void print(ostream& os, const vector<T>& v)
{
for (gsl::index i = 0; i < v.size(); ++i)
os << v[i] << '\n';
}
An index is conventionally called
i and there is no hint about the meaning of the vector in this generic function, so
v is as good name as any. Compare
template<typename Element_type> // bad: verbose, hard to read
void print(ostream& target_stream, const vector<Element_type>& current_vector)
{
for (gsl::index current_element_index = 0;
current_element_index < current_vector.size();
++current_element_index
)
target_stream << current_vector[current_element_index] << '\n';
}
Yes, it is a caricature, but we have seen worse.
Unconventional and short non-local names obscure code:
void use1(const string& s)
{
// ...
tt(s); // bad: what is tt()?
// ...
}
Better, give non-local entities readable names:
void use1(const string& s)
{
// ...
trim_tail(s); // better
// ...
}
Here, there is a chance that the reader knows what
trim_tail means and that the reader can remember it after looking it up.
Argument names of large functions are de facto non-local and should be meaningful:
void complicated_algorithm(vector<Record>& vr, const vector<int>& vi, map<string, int>& out)
// read from events in vr (marking used Records) for the indices in
// vi placing (name, index) pairs into out
{
// ... 500 lines of code using vr, vi, and out ...
}
We recommend keeping functions short, but that rule isn’t universally adhered to and naming should reflect that.
Check length of local and non-local names. Also take function length into account.
Code clarity and readability. Too-similar names slow down comprehension and increase the likelihood of error.
if (readable(i1 + l1 + ol + o1 + o0 + ol + o1 + I0 + l0)) surprise();
Do not declare a non-type with the same name as a type in the same scope. This removes the need to disambiguate with a keyword such as
struct or
enum. It also removes a source of errors, as
struct X can implicitly declare
X if lookup fails.
struct foo { int n; };
struct foo foo(); // BAD, foo is a type already in scope
struct foo x = foo(); // requires disambiguation
Antique header files might declare non-types and types with the same name in the same scope.
ALL_CAPS names
Such names are commonly used for macros. Thus,
ALL_CAPS name are vulnerable to unintended macro substitution.
// somewhere in some header:
#define NE !=
// somewhere else in some other header:
enum Coord { N, NE, NW, S, SE, SW, E, W };
// somewhere third in some poor programmer's .cpp:
switch (direction) {
case N:
// ...
case NE:
// ...
// ...
}
Do not use
ALL_CAPS for constants just because constants used to be macros.
Flag all uses of ALL CAPS. For older code, accept ALL CAPS for macro names and flag all non-ALL-CAPS macro names.
One declaration per line increases readability and avoids mistakes related to the C/C++ grammar. It also leaves room for a more descriptive end-of-line comment.
char *p, c, a[7], *pp[7], **aa[10]; // yuck!
A function declaration can contain several function argument declarations.
A structured binding (C++17) is specifically designed to introduce several variables:
auto [iter, inserted] = m.insert_or_assign(k, val);
if (inserted) { /* new entry was inserted */ }
template<class InputIterator, class Predicate>
bool any_of(InputIterator first, InputIterator last, Predicate pred);
or better using concepts:
bool any_of(InputIterator first, InputIterator last, Predicate pred);
double scalbn(double x, int n); // OK: x * pow(FLT_RADIX, n); FLT_RADIX is usually 2
or:
double scalbn( // better: x * pow(FLT_RADIX, n); FLT_RADIX is usually 2
double x, // base value
int n // exponent
);
or:
// better: base * pow(FLT_RADIX, exponent); FLT_RADIX is usually 2
double scalbn(double base, int exponent);
int a = 10, b = 11, c = 12, d, e = 14, f = 15;
In a long list of declarators it is easy to overlook an uninitialized variable.
Flag variable and constant declarations with multiple declarators (e.g.,
int* p, q;)
auto to avoid redundant repetition of type names
auto, the name of the declared entity is in a fixed position in the declaration, increasing readability.
Consider:
auto p = v.begin(); // vector<int>::iterator
auto h = t.future();
auto q = make_unique<int[]>(s);
auto f = [](int x) { return x + 10; };
In each case, we save writing a longish, hard-to-remember type that the compiler already knows but a programmer could get wrong.
template<class T>
auto Container<T>::first() -> Iterator; // Container<T>::Iterator
Avoid
auto for initializer lists and in cases where you know exactly which type you want and where an initializer might require conversion.
auto lst = { 1, 2, 3 }; // lst is an initializer list
auto x{1}; // x is an int (in C++17; initializer_list in C++11)
When concepts become available, we can (and should) be more specific about the type we are deducing:
// ...
ForwardIterator p = algo(x, y, z);
auto [ quotient, remainder ] = div(123456, 73); // break out the members of the div_t result
Flag redundant repetition of type names in a declaration.
It is easy to get confused about which variable is used. Can cause maintenance problems.
int d = 0;
// ...
if (cond) {
// ...
d = 9;
// ...
}
else {
// ...
int d = 7;
// ...
d = value_to_be_returned;
// ...
}
return d;
If this is a large
if-statement, it is easy to overlook that a new
d has been introduced in the inner scope.
This is a known source of bugs.
Sometimes such reuse of a name in an inner scope is called “shadowing”.
Shadowing is primarily a problem when functions are too large and too complex.
Shadowing of function arguments in the outermost block is disallowed by the language:
void f(int x)
{
int x = 4; // error: reuse of function argument name
if (x) {
int x = 7; // allowed, but bad
// ...
}
}
Reuse of a member name as a local variable can also be a problem:
struct S {
int m;
void f(int x);
};
void S::f(int x)
{
m = 7; // assign to member
if (x) {
int m = 9;
// ...
m = 99; // assign to local variable
// ...
}
}
We often reuse function names from a base class in a derived class:
struct B {
void f(int);
};
struct D : B {
void f(double);
using B::f;
};
This is error-prone.
For example, had we forgotten the using declaration, a call
d.f(1) would not have found the
int version of
f.
??? Do we need a specific rule about shadowing/hiding in class hierarchies?
Avoid used-before-set errors and their associated undefined behavior. Avoid problems with comprehension of complex initialization. Simplify refactoring.
void use(int arg)
{
int i; // bad: uninitialized variable
// ...
i = 7; // initialize i
}
No,
i = 7 does not initialize
i; it assigns to it. Also,
i can be read in the
... part. Better:
void use(int arg) // OK
{
int i = 7; // OK: initialized
string s; // OK: default initialized
// ...
}
The always initialize rule is deliberately stronger than the an object must be set before used language rule. The latter, more relaxed rule, catches the technical bugs, but:
The always initialize rule is a style rule aimed to improve maintainability as well as a rule protecting against used-before-set errors.
Here is an example that is often considered to demonstrate the need for a more relaxed rule for initialization
widget i; // "widget" a type that's expensive to initialize, possibly a large POD
widget j;
if (cond) { // bad: i and j are initialized "late"
i = f1();
j = f2();
}
else {
i = f3();
j = f4();
}
This cannot trivially be rewritten to initialize
i and
j with initializers.
Note that for types with a default constructor, attempting to postpone initialization simply leads to a default initialization followed by an assignment.
A popular reason for such examples is “efficiency”, but a compiler that can detect whether we made a used-before-set error can also eliminate any redundant double initialization.
Assuming that there is a logical connection between
i and
j, that connection should probably be expressed in code:
pair<widget, widget> make_related_widgets(bool x)
{
return (x) ? {f1(), f2()} : {f3(), f4()};
}
auto [i, j] = make_related_widgets(cond); // C++17
If the
make_related_widgets function is otherwise redundant,
we can eliminate it by using a lambda ES.28:
auto [i, j] = [x] { return (x) ? pair{f1(), f2()} : pair{f3(), f4()} }(); // C++17
Using a value representing “uninitialized” is a symptom of a problem and not a solution:
widget i = uninit; // bad
widget j = uninit;
// ...
use(i); // possibly used before set
// ...
if (cond) { // bad: i and j are initialized "late"
i = f1();
j = f2();
}
else {
i = f3();
j = f4();
}
Now the compiler cannot even simply detect a used-before-set. Further, we’ve introduced complexity in the state space for widget: which operations are valid on an
uninit widget and which are not?
Complex initialization has been popular with clever programmers for decades. It has also been a major source of errors and complexity. Many such errors are introduced during maintenance years after the initial implementation.
This rule covers member variables.
class X {
public:
X(int i, int ci) : m2{i}, cm2{ci} {}
// ...
private:
int m1 = 7;
int m2;
int m3;
const int cm1 = 7;
const int cm2;
const int cm3;
};
The compiler will flag the uninitialized
cm3 because it is a
const, but it will not catch the lack of initialization of
m3.
Usually, a rare spurious member initialization is worth the absence of errors from lack of initialization and often an optimizer
can eliminate a redundant initialization (e.g., an initialization that occurs immediately before an assignment).
If you are declaring an object that is just about to be initialized from input, initializing it would cause a double initialization. However, beware that this might leave uninitialized data beyond the input – and that has been a fertile source of errors and security breaches:
constexpr int max = 8 * 1024;
int buf[max]; // OK, but suspicious: uninitialized
f.read(buf, max);
The cost of initializing that array could be significant in some situations. However, such examples do tend to leave uninitialized variables accessible, so they should be treated with suspicion.
constexpr int max = 8 * 1024;
int buf[max] = {}; // zero all elements; better in some situations
f.read(buf, max);
Because of the restrictive initialization rules for arrays and
std::array, they offer the most compelling examples of the need for this exception.
When feasible use a library function that is known not to overflow. For example:
string s; // s is default initialized to ""
cin >> s; // s expands to hold the string
Don’t consider simple variables that are targets for input operations exceptions to this rule:
int i; // bad
// ...
cin >> i;
In the not uncommon case where the input target and the input operation get separated (as they should not) the possibility of used-before-set opens up.
int i2 = 0; // better, assuming that zero is an acceptable value for i2
// ...
cin >> i2;
A good optimizer should know about input operations and eliminate the redundant operation.
Sometimes, a lambda can be used as an initializer to avoid an uninitialized variable:
error_code ec;
Value v = [&] {
auto p = get_value(); // get_value() returns a pair<error_code, Value>
ec = p.first;
return p.second;
}();
or maybe:
Value v = [] {
auto p = get_value(); // get_value() returns a pair<error_code, Value>
if (p.first) throw Bad_value{p.first};
return p.second;
}();
See also: ES.28
const argument can be assumed to be a write into the variable.
Readability. To limit the scope in which the variable can be used.
int x = 7;
// ... no use of x here ...
++x;
Flag declarations that are distant from their first use.
Readability. Limit the scope in which a variable can be used. Don’t risk used-before-set. Initialization is often more efficient than assignment.
string s;
// ... no use of s here ...
s = "what a waste";
SomeLargeType var; // Hard-to-read CaMeLcAsEvArIaBlE
if (cond) // some non-trivial condition
Set(&var);
else if (cond2 || !cond3) {
var = Set2(3.14);
}
else {
var = 0;
for (auto& e : something)
var += e;
}
// use var; that this isn't done too early can be enforced statically with only control flow
This would be fine if there was a default initialization for
SomeLargeType that wasn’t too expensive.
Otherwise, a programmer might very well wonder if every possible path through the maze of conditions has been covered.
If not, we have a “use before set” bug. This is a maintenance trap.
For initializers of moderate complexity, including for
const variables, consider using a lambda to express the initializer; see ES.28.
{}-initializer syntax
Prefer
{}. The rules for
{} initialization are simpler, more general, less ambiguous, and safer than for other forms of initialization.
Use
= only when you are sure that there can be no narrowing conversions. For built-in arithmetic types, use
= only with
auto.
Avoid
() initialization, which allows parsing ambiguities.
int x {f(99)};
int y = x;
vector<int> v = {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6};
For containers, there is a tradition for using
{...} for a list of elements and
(...) for sizes:
vector<int> v1(10); // vector of 10 elements with the default value 0
vector<int> v2{10}; // vector of 1 element with the value 10
vector<int> v3(1, 2); // vector of 1 element with the value 2
vector<int> v4{1, 2}; // vector of 2 element with the values 1 and 2
{}-initializers do not allow narrowing conversions (and that is usually a good thing) and allow explicit constructors (which is fine, we’re intentionally initializing a new variable).
int x {7.9}; // error: narrowing
int y = 7.9; // OK: y becomes 7. Hope for a compiler warning
int z = gsl::narrow_cast<int>(7.9); // OK: you asked for it
{} initialization can be used for nearly all initialization; other forms of initialization can’t:
auto p = new vector<int> {1, 2, 3, 4, 5}; // initialized vector
D::D(int a, int b) :m{a, b} { // member initializer (e.g., m might be a pair)
// ...
};
X var {}; // initialize var to be empty
struct S {
int m {7}; // default initializer for a member
// ...
};
For that reason,
{}-initialization is often called “uniform initialization”
(though there unfortunately are a few irregularities left).
Initialization of a variable declared using
auto with a single value, e.g.,
{v}, had surprising results until C++17.
The C++17 rules are somewhat less surprising:
auto x1 {7}; // x1 is an int with the value 7
auto x2 = {7}; // x2 is an initializer_list<int> with an element 7
auto x11 {7, 8}; // error: two initializers
auto x22 = {7, 8}; // x22 is an initializer_list<int> with elements 7 and 8
Use
={...} if you really want an
initializer_list<T>
auto fib10 = {1, 1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 13, 21, 34, 55}; // fib10 is a list
={} gives copy initialization whereas
{} gives direct initialization.
Like the distinction between copy-initialization and direct-initialization itself, this can lead to surprises.
{} accepts
explicit constructors;
={} does not. For example:
struct Z { explicit Z() {} };
Z z1{}; // OK: direct initialization, so we use explicit constructor
Z z2 = {}; // error: copy initialization, so we cannot use the explicit constructor
Use plain
{}-initialization unless you specifically want to disable explicit constructors.
template<typename T>
void f()
{
T x1(1); // T initialized with 1
T x0(); // bad: function declaration (often a mistake)
T y1 {1}; // T initialized with 1
T y0 {}; // default initialized T
// ...
}
See also: Discussion
= to initialize arithmetic types where narrowing occurs.
() initialization syntax that are actually declarations. (Many compilers should warn on this already.)
unique_ptr<T> to hold pointers
Using
std::unique_ptr is the simplest way to avoid leaks. It is reliable, it
makes the type system do much of the work to validate ownership safety, it
increases readability, and it has zero or near zero run-time cost.
void use(bool leak)
{
auto p1 = make_unique<int>(7); // OK
int* p2 = new int{7}; // bad: might leak
// ... no assignment to p2 ...
if (leak) return;
// ... no assignment to p2 ...
vector<int> v(7);
v.at(7) = 0; // exception thrown
// ...
}
If
leak == true the object pointed to by
p2 is leaked and the object pointed to by
p1 is not.
The same is the case when
at() throws.
Look for raw pointers that are targets of
new,
malloc(), or functions that might return such pointers.
const or
constexpr unless you want to modify its value later on
That way you can’t change the value by mistake. That way might offer the compiler optimization opportunities.
void f(int n)
{
const int bufmax = 2 * n + 2; // good: we can't change bufmax by accident
int xmax = n; // suspicious: is xmax intended to change?
// ...
}
Look to see if a variable is actually mutated, and flag it if
not. Unfortunately, it might be impossible to detect when a non-
const was not
intended to vary (vs when it merely did not vary).
Readability and safety.
void use()
{
int i;
for (i = 0; i < 20; ++i) { /* ... */ }
for (i = 0; i < 200; ++i) { /* ... */ } // bad: i recycled
}
As an optimization, you might want to reuse a buffer as a scratch pad, but even then prefer to limit the variable’s scope as much as possible and be careful not to cause bugs from data left in a recycled buffer as this is a common source of security bugs.
void write_to_file()
{
std::string buffer; // to avoid reallocations on every loop iteration
for (auto& o : objects) {
// First part of the work.
generate_first_string(buffer, o);
write_to_file(buffer);
// Second part of the work.
generate_second_string(buffer, o);
write_to_file(buffer);
// etc...
}
}
Flag recycled variables.
std::array or
stack_array for arrays on the stack
They are readable and don’t implicitly convert to pointers. They are not confused with non-standard extensions of built-in arrays.
const int n = 7;
int m = 9;
void f()
{
int a1[n];
int a2[m]; // error: not ISO C++
// ...
}
The definition of
a1 is legal C++ and has always been.
There is a lot of such code.
It is error-prone, though, especially when the bound is non-local.
Also, it is a “popular” source of errors (buffer overflow, pointers from array decay, etc.).
The definition of
a2 is C but not C++ and is considered a security risk
const int n = 7;
int m = 9;
void f()
{
array<int, n> a1;
stack_array<int> a2(m);
// ...
}
const variables
It nicely encapsulates local initialization, including cleaning up scratch variables needed only for the initialization, without needing to create a needless non-local yet non-reusable function. It also works for variables that should be
const but only after some initialization work.
widget x; // should be const, but:
for (auto i = 2; i <= N; ++i) { // this could be some
x += some_obj.do_something_with(i); // arbitrarily long code
} // needed to initialize x
// from here, x should be const, but we can't say so in code in this style
const widget x = [&] {
widget val; // assume that widget has a default constructor
for (auto i = 2; i <= N; ++i) { // this could be some
val += some_obj.do_something_with(i); // arbitrarily long code
} // needed to initialize x
return val;
}();
If at all possible, reduce the conditions to a simple set of alternatives (e.g., an
enum) and don’t mix up selection and initialization.
Hard. At best a heuristic. Look for an uninitialized variable followed by a loop assigning to it.
Macros are a major source of bugs. Macros don’t obey the usual scope and type rules. Macros ensure that the human reader sees something different from what the compiler sees. Macros complicate tool building.
#define Case break; case /* BAD */
This innocuous-looking macro makes a single lower case
c instead of a
C into a bad flow-control bug.
This rule does not ban the use of macros for “configuration control” use in
#ifdefs, etc.
In the future, modules are likely to eliminate the need for macros in configuration control.
This rule is meant to also discourage use of
# for stringification and
## for concatenation.
As usual for macros, there are uses that are “mostly harmless”, but even these can create problems for tools,
such as auto completers, static analyzers, and debuggers.
Often the desire to use fancy macros is a sign of an overly complex design.
Also,
# and
## encourages the definition and use of macros:
#define CAT(a, b) a ## b
#define STRINGIFY(a) #a
void f(int x, int y)
{
string CAT(x, y) = "asdf"; // BAD: hard for tools to handle (and ugly)
string sx2 = STRINGIFY(x);
// ...
}
There are workarounds for low-level string manipulation using macros. For example:
string s = "asdf" "lkjh"; // ordinary string literal concatenation
enum E { a, b };
template<int x>
constexpr const char* stringify()
{
switch (x) {
case a: return "a";
case b: return "b";
}
}
void f(int x, int y)
{
string sx = stringify<x>();
// ...
}
This is not as convenient as a macro to define, but as easy to use, has zero overhead, and is typed and scoped.
In the future, static reflection is likely to eliminate the last needs for the preprocessor for program text manipulation.
Scream when you see a macro that isn’t just used for source control (e.g.,
#ifdef)
Macros are a major source of bugs. Macros don’t obey the usual scope and type rules. Macros don’t obey the usual rules for argument passing. Macros ensure that the human reader sees something different from what the compiler sees. Macros complicate tool building.
#define PI 3.14
#define SQUARE(a, b) (a * b)
Even if we hadn’t left a well-known bug in
SQUARE there are much better behaved alternatives; for example:
constexpr double pi = 3.14;
template<typename T> T square(T a, T b) { return a * b; }
Scream when you see a macro that isn’t just used for source control (e.g.,
#ifdef)
ALL_CAPS for all macro names
Convention. Readability. Distinguishing macros.
#define forever for (;;) /* very BAD */
#define FOREVER for (;;) /* Still evil, but at least visible to humans */
Scream when you see a lower case macro.
Macros do not obey scope rules.
#define MYCHAR /* BAD, will eventually clash with someone else's MYCHAR*/
#define ZCORP_CHAR /* Still evil, but less likely to clash */
Avoid macros if you can: ES.30, ES.31, and ES.32. However, there are billions of lines of code littered with macros and a long tradition for using and overusing macros. If you are forced to use macros, use long names and supposedly unique prefixes (e.g., your organization’s name) to lower the likelihood of a clash.
Warn against short macro names.
Not type safe. Requires messy cast-and-macro-laden code to get working right.
#include <cstdarg>
// "severity" followed by a zero-terminated list of char*s; write the C-style strings to cerr
void error(int severity ...)
{
va_list ap; // a magic type for holding arguments
va_start(ap, severity); // arg startup: "severity" is the first argument of error()
for (;;) {
// treat the next var as a char*; no checking: a cast in disguise
char* p = va_arg(ap, char*);
if (!p) break;
cerr << p << ' ';
}
va_end(ap); // arg cleanup (don't forget this)
cerr << '\n';
if (severity) exit(severity);
}
void use()
{
error(7, "this", "is", "an", "error", nullptr);
error(7); // crash
error(7, "this", "is", "an", "error"); // crash
const char* is = "is";
string an = "an";
error(7, "this", "is", an, "error"); // crash
}
Alternative: Overloading. Templates. Variadic templates.
#include <iostream>
void error(int severity)
{
std::cerr << '\n';
std::exit(severity);
}
template<typename T, typename... Ts>
constexpr void error(int severity, T head, Ts... tail)
{
std::cerr << head;
error(severity, tail...);
}
void use()
{
error(7); // No crash!
error(5, "this", "is", "not", "an", "error"); // No crash!
std::string an = "an";
error(7, "this", "is", "not", an, "error"); // No crash!
error(5, "oh", "no", nullptr); // Compile error! No need for nullptr.
}
This is basically the way
printf is implemented.
#include <cstdarg> and
#include <stdarg.h>
Expressions manipulate values.
Complicated expressions are error-prone.
// bad: assignment hidden in subexpression
while ((c = getc()) != -1)
// bad: two non-local variables assigned in sub-expressions
while ((cin >> c1, cin >> c2), c1 == c2)
// better, but possibly still too complicated
for (char c1, c2; cin >> c1 >> c2 && c1 == c2;)
// OK: if i and j are not aliased
int x = ++i + ++j;
// OK: if i != j and i != k
v[i] = v[j] + v[k];
// bad: multiple assignments "hidden" in subexpressions
x = a + (b = f()) + (c = g()) * 7;
// bad: relies on commonly misunderstood precedence rules
x = a & b + c * d && e ^ f == 7;
// bad: undefined behavior
x = x++ + x++ + ++x;
Some of these expressions are unconditionally bad (e.g., they rely on undefined behavior). Others are simply so complicated and/or unusual that even good programmers could misunderstand them or overlook a problem when in a hurry.
C++17 tightens up the rules for the order of evaluation (left-to-right except right-to-left in assignments, and the order of evaluation of function arguments is unspecified; see ES.43), but that doesn’t change the fact that complicated expressions are potentially confusing.
A programmer should know and use the basic rules for expressions.
x = k * y + z; // OK
auto t1 = k * y; // bad: unnecessarily verbose
x = t1 + z;
if (0 <= x && x < max) // OK
auto t1 = 0 <= x; // bad: unnecessarily verbose
auto t2 = x < max;
if (t1 && t2) // ...
Tricky. How complicated must an expression be to be considered complicated? Writing computations as statements with one operation each is also confusing. Things to consider:
Avoid errors. Readability. Not everyone has the operator table memorized.
const unsigned int flag = 2;
unsigned int a = flag;
if (a & flag != 0) // bad: means a&(flag != 0)
Note: We recommend that programmers know their precedence table for the arithmetic operations, the logical operations, but consider mixing bitwise logical operations with other operators in need of parentheses.
if ((a & flag) != 0) // OK: works as intended
You should know enough not to need parentheses for:
if (a < 0 || a <= max) {
// ...
}
Complicated pointer manipulation is a major source of errors.
Use
gsl::span instead.
Pointers should only refer to single objects.
Pointer arithmetic is fragile and easy to get wrong, the source of many, many bad bugs and security violations.
span is a bounds-checked, safe type for accessing arrays of data.
Access into an array with known bounds using a constant as a subscript can be validated by the compiler.
void f(int* p, int count)
{
if (count < 2) return;
int* q = p + 1; // BAD
ptrdiff_t d;
int n;
d = (p - &n); // OK
d = (q - p); // OK
int n = *p++; // BAD
if (count < 6) return;
p[4] = 1; // BAD
p[count - 1] = 2; // BAD
use(&p[0], 3); // BAD
}
void f(span<int> a) // BETTER: use span in the function declaration
{
if (a.size() < 2) return;
int n = a[0]; // OK
span<int> q = a.subspan(1); // OK
if (a.size() < 6) return;
a[4] = 1; // OK
a[a.size() - 1] = 2; // OK
use(a.data(), 3); // OK
}
Subscripting with a variable is difficult for both tools and humans to validate as safe.
span is a run-time bounds-checked, safe type for accessing arrays of data.
at() is another alternative that ensures single accesses are bounds-checked.
If iterators are needed to access an array, use the iterators from a
span constructed over the array.
void f(array<int, 10> a, int pos)
{
a[pos / 2] = 1; // BAD
a[pos - 1] = 2; // BAD
a[-1] = 3; // BAD (but easily caught by tools) -- no replacement, just don't do this
a[10] = 4; // BAD (but easily caught by tools) -- no replacement, just don't do this
}
Use a
span:
void f1(span<int, 10> a, int pos) // A1: Change parameter type to use span
{
a[pos / 2] = 1; // OK
a[pos - 1] = 2; // OK
}
void f2(array<int, 10> arr, int pos) // A2: Add local span and use that
{
span<int> a = {arr.data(), pos};
a[pos / 2] = 1; // OK
a[pos - 1] = 2; // OK
}
Use
at():
void f3(array<int, 10> a, int pos) // ALTERNATIVE B: Use at() for access
{
at(a, pos / 2) = 1; // OK
at(a, pos - 1) = 2; // OK
}
void f()
{
int arr[COUNT];
for (int i = 0; i < COUNT; ++i)
arr[i] = i; // BAD, cannot use non-constant indexer
}
Use a
span:
void f1()
{
int arr[COUNT];
span<int> av = arr;
for (int i = 0; i < COUNT; ++i)
av[i] = i;
}
Use a
span and range-
for:
void f1a()
{
int arr[COUNT];
span<int, COUNT> av = arr;
int i = 0;
for (auto& e : av)
e = i++;
}
Use
at() for access:
void f2()
{
int arr[COUNT];
for (int i = 0; i < COUNT; ++i)
at(arr, i) = i;
}
Use a range-
for:
void f3()
{
int arr[COUNT];
int i = 0;
for (auto& e : arr)
e = i++;
}
Tooling can offer rewrites of array accesses that involve dynamic index expressions to use
at() instead:
static int a[10];
void f(int i, int j)
{
a[i + j] = 12; // BAD, could be rewritten as ...
at(a, i + j) = 12; // OK -- bounds-checked
}
Turning an array into a pointer (as the language does essentially always) removes opportunities for checking, so avoid it
void g(int* p);
void f()
{
int a[5];
g(a); // BAD: are we trying to pass an array?
g(&a[0]); // OK: passing one object
}
If you want to pass an array, say so:
void g(int* p, size_t length); // old (dangerous) code
void g1(span<int> av); // BETTER: get g() changed.
void f2()
{
int a[5];
span<int> av = a;
g(av.data(), av.size()); // OK, if you have no choice
g1(a); // OK -- no decay here, instead use implicit span ctor
}
std::array) where the indexer is not a compile-time constant expression with a value between
0 and the upper bound of the array.
This rule is part of the bounds-safety profile.
You have no idea what such code does. Portability. Even if it does something sensible for you, it might do something different on another compiler (e.g., the next release of your compiler) or with a different optimizer setting.
C++17 tightens up the rules for the order of evaluation: left-to-right except right-to-left in assignments, and the order of evaluation of function arguments is unspecified.
However, remember that your code might be compiled with a pre-C++17 compiler (e.g., through cut-and-paste) so don’t be too clever.
v[i] = ++i; // the result is undefined
A good rule of thumb is that you should not read a value twice in an expression where you write to it.
Can be detected by a good analyzer.
Because that order is unspecified.
C++17 tightens up the rules for the order of evaluation, but the order of evaluation of function arguments is still unspecified.
int i = 0;
f(++i, ++i);
Before C++17, the behavior is undefined, so the behavior could be anything (e.g.,
f(2, 2)).
Since C++17, this code does not have undefined behavior, but it is still not specified which argument is evaluated first. The call will be
f(1, 2) or
f(2, 1), but you don’t know which.
Overloaded operators can lead to order of evaluation problems:
f1()->m(f2()); // m(f1(), f2())
cout << f1() << f2(); // operator<<(operator<<(cout, f1()), f2())
In C++17, these examples work as expected (left to right) and assignments are evaluated right to left (just as =’s binding is right-to-left)
f1() = f2(); // undefined behavior in C++14; in C++17, f2() is evaluated before f1()
Can be detected by a good analyzer.
Unnamed constants embedded in expressions are easily overlooked and often hard to understand:
for (int m = 1; m <= 12; ++m) // don't: magic constant 12
cout << month[m] << '\n';
No, we don’t all know that there are 12 months, numbered 1..12, in a year. Better:
// months are indexed 1..12
constexpr int first_month = 1;
constexpr int last_month = 12;
for (int m = first_month; m <= last_month; ++m) // better
cout << month[m] << '\n';
Better still, don’t expose constants:
for (auto m : month)
cout << m << '\n';
Flag literals in code. Give a pass to
0,
1,
nullptr,
\n,
"", and others on a positive list.
A narrowing conversion destroys information, often unexpectedly so.
A key example is basic narrowing:
double d = 7.9;
int i = d; // bad: narrowing: i becomes 7
i = (int) d; // bad: we're going to claim this is still not explicit enough
void f(int x, long y, double d)
{
char c1 = x; // bad: narrowing
char c2 = y; // bad: narrowing
char c3 = d; // bad: narrowing
}
The guidelines support library offers a
narrow_cast operation for specifying that narrowing is acceptable and a
narrow (“narrow if”) that throws an exception if a narrowing would throw away legal values:
i = narrow_cast<int>(d); // OK (you asked for it): narrowing: i becomes 7
i = narrow<int>(d); // OK: throws narrowing_error
We also include lossy arithmetic casts, such as from a negative floating point type to an unsigned integral type:
double d = -7.9;
unsigned u = 0;
u = d; // BAD
u = narrow_cast<unsigned>(d); // OK (you asked for it): u becomes 4294967289
u = narrow<unsigned>(d); // OK: throws narrowing_error
A good analyzer can detect all narrowing conversions. However, flagging all narrowing conversions will lead to a lot of false positives. Suggestions:
float->
char and
double->
int. Here be dragons! we need data).
long->
char (I suspect
int->
char is very common. Here be dragons! we need data).
nullptr rather than
0 or
NULL
Readability. Minimize surprises:
nullptr cannot be confused with an
int.
nullptr also has a well-specified (very restrictive) type, and thus
works in more scenarios where type deduction might do the wrong thing on
NULL
or
0.
Consider:
void f(int);
void f(char*);
f(0); // call f(int)
f(nullptr); // call f(char*)
Flag uses of
0 and
NULL for pointers. The transformation might be helped by simple program transformation.
Casts are a well-known source of errors. Make some optimizations unreliable.
double d = 2;
auto p = (long*)&d;
auto q = (long long*)&d;
cout << d << ' ' << *p << ' ' << *q << '\n';
What would you think this fragment prints? The result is at best implementation defined. I got
2 0 4611686018427387904
Adding
*q = 666;
cout << d << ' ' << *p << ' ' << *q << '\n';
I got
3.29048e-321 666 666
Surprised? I’m just glad I didn’t crash the program.
Programmers who write casts typically assume that they know what they are doing, or that writing a cast makes the program “easier to read”. In fact, they often disable the general rules for using values. Overload resolution and template instantiation usually pick the right function if there is a right function to pick. If there is not, maybe there ought to be, rather than applying a local fix (cast).
Casts are necessary in a systems programming language. For example, how else would we get the address of a device register into a pointer? However, casts are seriously overused as well as a major source of errors.
If you feel the need for a lot of casts, there might be a fundamental design problem.
The type profile bans
reinterpret_cast and C-style casts.
Never cast to
(void) to ignore a
[[nodiscard]]return value.
If you deliberately want to discard such a result, first think hard about whether that is really a good idea (there is usually a good reason the author of the function or of the return type used
[[nodiscard]] in the first place).
If you still think it’s appropriate and your code reviewer agrees, use
std::ignore = to turn off the warning which is simple, portable, and easy to grep.
Casts are widely (mis)used. Modern C++ has rules and constructs that eliminate the need for casts in many contexts, such as
std::variant
std::ignore = to ignore
[[nodiscard]] values.
void.
Type(value). Use
Type{value} instead which is not narrowing. (See ES.64.)
Readability. Error avoidance. Named casts are more specific than a C-style or functional cast, allowing the compiler to catch some errors.
The named casts are:
static_cast
const_cast
reinterpret_cast
dynamic_cast
std::move //
move(x) is an rvalue reference to
x
std::forward //
forward<T>(x) is an rvalue or an lvalue reference to
x depending on
T
gsl::narrow_cast //
narrow_cast<T>(x) is
static_cast<T>(x)
gsl::narrow //
narrow<T>(x) is
static_cast<T>(x) if
static_cast<T>(x) == x or it throws
narrowing_error
class B { /* ... */ };
class D { /* ... */ };
template<typename D> D* upcast(B* pb)
{
D* pd0 = pb; // error: no implicit conversion from B* to D*
D* pd1 = (D*)pb; // legal, but what is done?
D* pd2 = static_cast<D*>(pb); // error: D is not derived from B
D* pd3 = reinterpret_cast<D*>(pb); // OK: on your head be it!
D* pd4 = dynamic_cast<D*>(pb); // OK: return nullptr
// ...
}
The example was synthesized from real-world bugs where
D used to be derived from
B, but someone refactored the hierarchy.
The C-style cast is dangerous because it can do any kind of conversion, depriving us of any protection from mistakes (now or in the future).
When converting between types with no information loss (e.g. from
float to
double or from
int32 to
int64), brace initialization might be used instead.
double d {some_float};
int64_t i {some_int32};
This makes it clear that the type conversion was intended and also prevents
conversions between types that might result in loss of precision. (It is a
compilation error to try to initialize a
float from a
double in this fashion,
for example.)
reinterpret_cast can be essential, but the essential uses (e.g., turning a machine address into pointer) are not type safe:
auto p = reinterpret_cast<Device_register>(0x800); // inherently dangerous
void.
Type(value). Use
Type{value} instead which is not narrowing. (See ES.64.)
reinterpret_cast.
static_cast between arithmetic types.
const
It makes a lie out of
const.
If the variable is actually declared
const, modifying it results in undefined behavior.
void f(const int& x)
{
const_cast<int&>(x) = 42; // BAD
}
static int i = 0;
static const int j = 0;
f(i); // silent side effect
f(j); // undefined behavior
Sometimes, you might be tempted to resort to
const_cast to avoid code duplication, such as when two accessor functions that differ only in
const-ness have similar implementations. For example:
class Bar;
class Foo {
public:
// BAD, duplicates logic
Bar& get_bar()
{
/* complex logic around getting a non-const reference to my_bar */
}
const Bar& get_bar() const
{
/* same complex logic around getting a const reference to my_bar */
}
private:
Bar my_bar;
};
Instead, prefer to share implementations. Normally, you can just have the non-
const function call the
const function. However, when there is complex logic this can lead to the following pattern that still resorts to a
const_cast:
class Foo {
public:
// not great, non-const calls const version but resorts to const_cast
Bar& get_bar()
{
return const_cast<Bar&>(static_cast<const Foo&>(*this).get_bar());
}
const Bar& get_bar() const
{
/* the complex logic around getting a const reference to my_bar */
}
private:
Bar my_bar;
};
Although this pattern is safe when applied correctly, because the caller must have had a non-
const object to begin with, it’s not ideal because the safety is hard to enforce automatically as a checker rule.
Instead, prefer to put the common code in a common helper function – and make it a template so that it deduces
const. This doesn’t use any
const_cast at all:
class Foo {
public: // good
Bar& get_bar() { return get_bar_impl(*this); }
const Bar& get_bar() const { return get_bar_impl(*this); }
private:
Bar my_bar;
template<class T> // good, deduces whether T is const or non-const
static auto& get_bar_impl(T& t)
{ /* the complex logic around getting a possibly-const reference to my_bar */ }
};
Note: Don’t do large non-dependent work inside a template, which leads to code bloat. For example, a further improvement would be if all or part of
get_bar_impl can be non-dependent and factored out into a common non-template function, for a potentially big reduction in code size.
You might need to cast away
const when calling
const-incorrect functions.
Prefer to wrap such functions in inline
const-correct wrappers to encapsulate the cast in one place.
Sometimes, “cast away
const” is to allow the updating of some transient information of an otherwise immutable object.
Examples are caching, memoization, and precomputation.
Such examples are often handled as well or better using
mutable or an indirection than with a
const_cast.
Consider keeping previously computed results around for a costly operation:
int compute(int x); // compute a value for x; assume this to be costly
class Cache { // some type implementing a cache for an int->int operation
public:
pair<bool, int> find(int x) const; // is there a value for x?
void set(int x, int v); // make y the value for x
// ...
private:
// ...
};
class X {
public:
int get_val(int x)
{
auto p = cache.find(x);
if (p.first) return p.second;
int val = compute(x);
cache.set(x, val); // insert value for x
return val;
}
// ...
private:
Cache cache;
};
Here,
get_val() is logically constant, so we would like to make it a
const member.
To do this we still need to mutate
cache, so people sometimes resort to a
const_cast:
class X { // Suspicious solution based on casting
public:
int get_val(int x) const
{
auto p = cache.find(x);
if (p.first) return p.second;
int val = compute(x);
const_cast<Cache&>(cache).set(x, val); // ugly
return val;
}
// ...
private:
Cache cache;
};
Fortunately, there is a better solution:
State that
cache is mutable even for a
const object:
class X { // better solution
public:
int get_val(int x) const
{
auto p = cache.find(x);
if (p.first) return p.second;
int val = compute(x);
cache.set(x, val);
return val;
}
// ...
private:
mutable Cache cache;
};
An alternative solution would be to store a pointer to the
cache:
class X { // OK, but slightly messier solution
public:
int get_val(int x) const
{
auto p = cache->find(x);
if (p.first) return p.second;
int val = compute(x);
cache->set(x, val);
return val;
}
// ...
private:
unique_ptr<Cache> cache;
};
That solution is the most flexible, but requires explicit construction and destruction of
*cache
(most likely in the constructor and destructor of
X).
In any variant, we must guard against data races on the
cache in multi-threaded code, possibly using a
std::mutex.
const_casts.
Constructs that cannot overflow do not overflow (and usually run faster):
for (auto& x : v) // print all elements of v
cout << x << '\n';
auto p = find(v, x); // find x in v
Look for explicit range checks and heuristically suggest alternatives.
std::move() only when you need to explicitly move an object to another scope
We move, rather than copy, to avoid duplication and for improved performance.
A move typically leaves behind an empty object (C.64), which can be surprising or even dangerous, so we try to avoid moving from lvalues (they might be accessed later).
Moving is done implicitly when the source is an rvalue (e.g., value in a
return treatment or a function result), so don’t pointlessly complicate code in those cases by writing
move explicitly. Instead, write short functions that return values, and both the function’s return and the caller’s accepting of the return will be optimized naturally.
In general, following the guidelines in this document (including not making variables’ scopes needlessly large, writing short functions that return values, returning local variables) help eliminate most need for explicit
std::move.
Explicit
move is needed to explicitly move an object to another scope, notably to pass it to a “sink” function and in the implementations of the move operations themselves (move constructor, move assignment operator) and swap operations.
void sink(X&& x); // sink takes ownership of x
void user()
{
X x;
// error: cannot bind an lvalue to a rvalue reference
sink(x);
// OK: sink takes the contents of x, x must now be assumed to be empty
sink(std::move(x));
// ...
// probably a mistake
use(x);
}
Usually, a
std::move() is used as an argument to a
&& parameter.
And after you do that, assume the object has been moved from (see C.64) and don’t read its state again until you first set it to a new value.
void f()
{
string s1 = "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious";
string s2 = s1; // ok, takes a copy
assert(s1 == "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious"); // ok
// bad, if you want to keep using s1's value
string s3 = move(s1);
// bad, assert will likely fail, s1 likely changed
assert(s1 == "supercalifragilisticexpialidocious");
}
void sink(unique_ptr<widget> p); // pass ownership of p to sink()
void f()
{
auto w = make_unique<widget>();
// ...
sink(std::move(w)); // ok, give to sink()
// ...
sink(w); // Error: unique_ptr is carefully designed so that you cannot copy it
}
std::move() is a cast to
&& in disguise; it doesn’t itself move anything, but marks a named object as a candidate that can be moved from.
The language already knows the common cases where objects can be moved from, especially when returning values from functions, so don’t complicate code with redundant
std::move()’s.
Never write
std::move() just because you’ve heard “it’s more efficient.”
In general, don’t believe claims of “efficiency” without data (???).
In general, don’t complicate your code without reason (??).
Never write
std::move() on a const object, it is silently transformed into a copy (see Item 23 in Meyers15)
vector<int> make_vector()
{
vector<int> result;
// ... load result with data
return std::move(result); // bad; just write "return result;"
}
Never write
return move(local_variable);, because the language already knows the variable is a move candidate.
Writing
move in this code won’t help, and can actually be detrimental because on some compilers it interferes with RVO (the return value optimization) by creating an additional reference alias to the local variable.
vector<int> v = std::move(make_vector()); // bad; the std::move is entirely redundant
Never write
move on a returned value such as
x = move(f()); where
f returns by value.
The language already knows that a returned value is a temporary object that can be moved from.
void mover(X&& x)
{
call_something(std::move(x)); // ok
call_something(std::forward<X>(x)); // bad, don't std::forward an rvalue reference
call_something(x); // suspicious, why not std::move?
}
template<class T>
void forwarder(T&& t)
{
call_something(std::move(t)); // bad, don't std::move a forwarding reference
call_something(std::forward<T>(t)); // ok
call_something(t); // suspicious, why not std::forward?
}
std::move(x) where
x is an rvalue or the language will already treat it as an rvalue, including
return std::move(local_variable); and
std::move(f()) on a function that returns by value.
S&& parameter if there is no
const S& overload to take care of lvalues.
std::moves argument passed to a parameter, except when the parameter type is an
X&& rvalue reference or the type is move-only and the parameter is passed by value.
std::move is applied to a forwarding reference (
T&& where
T is a template parameter type). Use
std::forward instead.
std::move is applied to other than an rvalue reference to non-const. (More general case of the previous rule to cover the non-forwarding cases.)
std::forward is applied to an rvalue reference (
X&& where
X is a non-template parameter type). Use
std::move instead.
std::forward is applied to other than a forwarding reference. (More general case of the previous rule to cover the non-moving cases.)
const operation; there should first be an intervening non-
const operation, ideally assignment, to first reset the object’s value.
new and
delete outside resource management functions
Direct resource management in application code is error-prone and tedious.
This is also known as the rule of “No naked
new!”
void f(int n)
{
auto p = new X[n]; // n default constructed Xs
// ...
delete[] p;
}
There can be code in the
... part that causes the
delete never to happen.
See also: R: Resource management
Flag naked
news and naked
deletes.
delete[] and non-arrays using
delete
That’s what the language requires and mistakes can lead to resource release errors and/or memory corruption.
void f(int n)
{
auto p = new X[n]; // n default constructed Xs
// ...
delete p; // error: just delete the object p, rather than delete the array p[]
}
This example not only violates the no naked
new rule as in the previous example, it has many more problems.
new and the
delete are in the same scope, mistakes can be flagged.
new and the
delete are in a constructor/destructor pair, mistakes can be flagged.
The result of doing so is undefined.
void f()
{
int a1[7];
int a2[9];
if (&a1[5] < &a2[7]) {} // bad: undefined
if (0 < &a1[5] - &a2[7]) {} // bad: undefined
}
This example has many more problems.
???
Slicing – that is, copying only part of an object using assignment or initialization – most often leads to errors because the object was meant to be considered as a whole. In the rare cases where the slicing was deliberate the code can be surprising.
class Shape { /* ... */ };
class Circle : public Shape { /* ... */ Point c; int r; };
Circle c {{0, 0}, 42};
Shape s {c}; // copy construct only the Shape part of Circle
s = c; // or copy assign only the Shape part of Circle
void assign(const Shape& src, Shape& dest)
{
dest = src;
}
Circle c2 {{1, 1}, 43};
assign(c, c2); // oops, not the whole state is transferred
assert(c == c2); // if we supply copying, we should also provide comparison,
// but this will likely return false
The result will be meaningless because the center and radius will not be copied from
c into
s.
The first defense against this is to define the base class
Shape not to allow this.
If you mean to slice, define an explicit operation to do so. This saves readers from confusion. For example:
class Smiley : public Circle {
public:
Circle copy_circle();
// ...
};
Smiley sm { /* ... */ };
Circle c1 {sm}; // ideally prevented by the definition of Circle
Circle c2 {sm.copy_circle()};
Warn against slicing.
T{e}notation for construction
The
T{e} construction syntax makes it explicit that construction is desired.
The
T{e} construction syntax doesn’t allow narrowing.
T{e} is the only safe and general expression for constructing a value of type
T from an expression
e.
The casts notations
T(e) and
(T)e are neither safe nor general.
For built-in types, the construction notation protects against narrowing and reinterpretation
void use(char ch, int i, double d, char* p, long long lng)
{
int x1 = int{ch}; // OK, but redundant
int x2 = int{d}; // error: double->int narrowing; use a cast if you need to
int x3 = int{p}; // error: pointer to->int; use a reinterpret_cast if you really need to
int x4 = int{lng}; // error: long long->int narrowing; use a cast if you need to
int y1 = int(ch); // OK, but redundant
int y2 = int(d); // bad: double->int narrowing; use a cast if you need to
int y3 = int(p); // bad: pointer to->int; use a reinterpret_cast if you really need to
int y4 = int(lng); // bad: long long->int narrowing; use a cast if you need to
int z1 = (int)ch; // OK, but redundant
int z2 = (int)d; // bad: double->int narrowing; use a cast if you need to
int z3 = (int)p; // bad: pointer to->int; use a reinterpret_cast if you really need to
int z4 = (int)lng; // bad: long long->int narrowing; use a cast if you need to
}
The integer to/from pointer conversions are implementation defined when using the
T(e) or
(T)e notations, and non-portable
between platforms with different integer and pointer sizes.
Avoid casts (explicit type conversion) and if you must prefer named casts.
When unambiguous, the
T can be left out of
T{e}.
complex<double> f(complex<double>);
auto z = f({2*pi, 1});
The construction notation is the most general initializer notation.
std::vector and other containers were defined before we had
{} as a notation for construction.
Consider:
vector<string> vs {10}; // ten empty strings
vector<int> vi1 {1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10}; // ten elements 1..10
vector<int> vi2 {10}; // one element with the value 10
How do we get a
vector of 10 default initialized
ints?
vector<int> v3(10); // ten elements with value 0
The use of
() rather than
{} for number of elements is conventional (going back to the early 1980s), hard to change, but still
a design error: for a container where the element type can be confused with the number of elements, we have an ambiguity that
must be resolved.
The conventional resolution is to interpret
{10} as a list of one element and use
(10) to distinguish a size.
This mistake need not be repeated in new code. We can define a type to represent the number of elements:
struct Count { int n; };
template<typename T>
class Vector {
public:
Vector(Count n); // n default-initialized elements
Vector(initializer_list<T> init); // init.size() elements
// ...
};
Vector<int> v1{10};
Vector<int> v2{Count{10}};
Vector<Count> v3{Count{10}}; // yes, there is still a very minor problem
The main problem left is to find a suitable name for
Count.
Flag the C-style
(T)e and functional-style
T(e) casts.
Dereferencing an invalid pointer, such as
nullptr, is undefined behavior, typically leading to immediate crashes,
wrong results, or memory corruption.
This rule is an obvious and well-known language rule, but can be hard to follow. It takes good coding style, library support, and static analysis to eliminate violations without major overhead. This is a major part of the discussion of C++’s model for type- and resource-safety.
See also:
nullptr isn’t a possibility.
nullptr early.
void f()
{
int x = 0;
int* p = &x;
if (condition()) {
int y = 0;
p = &y;
} // invalidates p
*p = 42; // BAD, p might be invalid if the branch was taken
}
To resolve the problem, either extend the lifetime of the object the pointer is intended to refer to, or shorten the lifetime of the pointer (move the dereference to before the pointed-to object’s lifetime ends).
void f1()
{
int x = 0;
int* p = &x;
int y = 0;
if (condition()) {
p = &y;
}
*p = 42; // OK, p points to x or y and both are still in scope
}
Unfortunately, most invalid pointer problems are harder to spot and harder to fix.
void f(int* p)
{
int x = *p; // BAD: how do we know that p is valid?
}
There is a huge amount of such code.
Most works – after lots of testing – but in isolation it is impossible to tell whether
p could be the
nullptr.
Consequently, this is also a major source of errors.
There are many approaches to dealing with this potential problem:
void f1(int* p) // deal with nullptr
{
if (!p) {
// deal with nullptr (allocate, return, throw, make p point to something, whatever
}
int x = *p;
}
There are two potential problems with testing for
nullptr:
nullptr
void f2(int* p) // state that p is not supposed to be nullptr
{
assert(p);
int x = *p;
}
This would carry a cost only when the assertion checking was enabled and would give a compiler/analyzer useful information. This would work even better if/when C++ gets direct support for contracts:
void f3(int* p) // state that p is not supposed to be nullptr
[[expects: p]]
{
int x = *p;
}
Alternatively, we could use
gsl::not_null to ensure that
p is not the
nullptr.
void f(not_null<int*> p)
{
int x = *p;
}
These remedies take care of
nullptr only.
Remember that there are other ways of getting an invalid pointer.
void f(int* p) // old code, doesn't use owner
{
delete p;
}
void g() // old code: uses naked new
{
auto q = new int{7};
f(q);
int x = *q; // BAD: dereferences invalid pointer
}
void f()
{
vector<int> v(10);
int* p = &v[5];
v.push_back(99); // could reallocate v's elements
int x = *p; // BAD: dereferences potentially invalid pointer
}
This rule is part of the lifetime safety profile
nullptr
delete
Statements control the flow of control (except for function calls and exception throws, which are expressions).
switch-statement to an
if-statement when there is a choice
switch compares against constants and is usually better optimized than a series of tests in an
if-
then-
else chain.
switch enables some heuristic consistency checking. For example, have all values of an
enum been covered? If not, is there a
default?
void use(int n)
{
switch (n) { // good
case 0:
// ...
break;
case 7:
// ...
break;
default:
// ...
break;
}
}
rather than:
void use2(int n)
{
if (n == 0) // bad: if-then-else chain comparing against a set of constants
// ...
else if (n == 7)
// ...
}
Flag
if-
then-
else chains that check against constants (only).
for-statement to a
for-statement when there is a choice
Readability. Error prevention. Efficiency.
for (gsl::index i = 0; i < v.size(); ++i) // bad
cout << v[i] << '\n';
for (auto p = v.begin(); p != v.end(); ++p) // bad
cout << *p << '\n';
for (auto& x : v) // OK
cout << x << '\n';
for (gsl::index i = 1; i < v.size(); ++i) // touches two elements: can't be a range-for
cout << v[i] + v[i - 1] << '\n';
for (gsl::index i = 0; i < v.size(); ++i) // possible side effect: can't be a range-for
cout << f(v, &v[i]) << '\n';
for (gsl::index i = 0; i < v.size(); ++i) { // body messes with loop variable: can't be a range-for
if (i % 2 != 0)
cout << v[i] << '\n'; // output odd elements
}
A human or a good static analyzer might determine that there really isn’t a side effect on
v in
f(v, &v[i]) so that the loop can be rewritten.
“Messing with the loop variable” in the body of a loop is typically best avoided.
Don’t use expensive copies of the loop variable of a range-
for loop:
for (string s : vs) // ...
This will copy each elements of
vs into
s. Better:
for (string& s : vs) // ...
Better still, if the loop variable isn’t modified or copied:
for (const string& s : vs) // ...
Look at loops, if a traditional loop just looks at each element of a sequence, and there are no side effects on what it does with the elements, rewrite the loop to a ranged-
for loop.
for-statement to a
while-statement when there is an obvious loop variable
Readability: the complete logic of the loop is visible “up front”. The scope of the loop variable can be limited.
for (gsl::index i = 0; i < vec.size(); i++) {
// do work
}
int i = 0;
while (i < vec.size()) {
// do work
i++;
}
???
while-statement to a
for-statement when there is no obvious loop variable
Readability.
int events = 0;
for (; wait_for_event(); ++events) { // bad, confusing
// ...
}
The “event loop” is misleading because the
events counter has nothing to do with the loop condition (
wait_for_event()).
Better
int events = 0;
while (wait_for_event()) { // better
++events;
// ...
}
Flag actions in
for-initializers and
for-increments that do not relate to the
for-condition.
for-statement
Limit the loop variable visibility to the scope of the loop. Avoid using the loop variable for other purposes after the loop.
for (int i = 0; i < 100; ++i) { // GOOD: i var is visible only inside the loop
// ...
}
int j; // BAD: j is visible outside the loop
for (j = 0; j < 100; ++j) {
// ...
}
// j is still visible here and isn't needed
See also: Don’t use a variable for two unrelated purposes
for (string s; cin >> s; ) {
cout << s << '\n';
}
Warn when a variable modified inside the
for-statement is declared outside the loop and not being used outside the loop.
Discussion: Scoping the loop variable to the loop body also helps code optimizers greatly. Recognizing that the induction variable is only accessible in the loop body unblocks optimizations such as hoisting, strength reduction, loop-invariant code motion, etc.
do-statements
Readability, avoidance of errors. The termination condition is at the end (where it can be overlooked) and the condition is not checked the first time through.
int x;
do {
cin >> x;
// ...
} while (x < 0);
Yes, there are genuine examples where a
do-statement is a clear statement of a solution, but also many bugs.
Flag
do-statements.
goto
Readability, avoidance of errors. There are better control structures for humans;
goto is for machine generated code.
Breaking out of a nested loop. In that case, always jump forwards.
for (int i = 0; i < imax; ++i)
for (int j = 0; j < jmax; ++j) {
if (a[i][j] > elem_max) goto finished;
// ...
}
finished:
// ...
There is a fair amount of use of the C goto-exit idiom:
void f()
{
// ...
goto exit;
// ...
goto exit;
// ...
exit:
// ... common cleanup code ...
}
This is an ad-hoc simulation of destructors.
Declare your resources with handles with destructors that clean up.
If for some reason you cannot handle all cleanup with destructors for the variables used,
consider
gsl::finally() as a cleaner and more reliable alternative to
goto exit
goto. Better still flag all
gotos that do not jump from a nested loop to the statement immediately after a nest of loops.
break and
continue in loops
In a non-trivial loop body, it is easy to overlook a
break or a
continue.
A
break in a loop has a dramatically different meaning than a
break in a
switch-statement
(and you can have
switch-statement in a loop and a loop in a
switch-case).
switch(x) {
case 1 :
while (/* some condition */) {
//...
break;
} //Oops! break switch or break while intended?
case 2 :
//...
break;
}
Often, a loop that requires a
break is a good candidate for a function (algorithm), in which case the
break becomes a
return.
//Original code: break inside loop
void use1()
{
std::vector<T> vec = {/* initialized with some values */};
T value;
for (const T item : vec) {
if (/* some condition*/) {
value = item;
break;
}
}
/* then do something with value */
}
//BETTER: create a function and return inside loop
T search(const std::vector<T> &vec)
{
for (const T &item : vec) {
if (/* some condition*/) return item;
}
return T(); //default value
}
void use2()
{
std::vector<T> vec = {/* initialized with some values */};
T value = search(vec);
/* then do something with value */
}
Often, a loop that uses
continue can equivalently and as clearly be expressed by an
if-statement.
for (int item : vec) { //BAD
if (item%2 == 0) continue;
if (item == 5) continue;
if (item > 10) continue;
/* do something with item */
}
for (int item : vec) { //GOOD
if (item%2 != 0 && item != 5 && item <= 10) {
/* do something with item */
}
}
If you really need to break out a loop, a
break is typically better than alternatives such as modifying the loop variable or a
goto:
???
switch statements
Always end a non-empty
case with a
break. Accidentally leaving out a
break is a fairly common bug.
A deliberate fallthrough can be a maintenance hazard and should be rare and explicit.
switch (eventType) {
case Information:
update_status_bar();
break;
case Warning:
write_event_log();
// Bad - implicit fallthrough
case Error:
display_error_window();
break;
}
Multiple case labels of a single statement is OK:
switch (x) {
case 'a':
case 'b':
case 'f':
do_something(x);
break;
}
Return statements in a case label are also OK: switch (x) { case ‘a’: return 1; case ‘b’: return 2; case ‘c’: return 3; }
In rare cases if fallthrough is deemed appropriate, be explicit and use the
[[fallthrough]] annotation:
switch (eventType) {
case Information:
update_status_bar();
break;
case Warning:
write_event_log();
[[fallthrough]];
case Error:
display_error_window();
break;
}
Flag all implicit fallthroughs from non-empty
cases.
default to handle common cases (only)
Code clarity. Improved opportunities for error detection.
enum E { a, b, c , d };
void f1(E x)
{
switch (x) {
case a:
do_something();
break;
case b:
do_something_else();
break;
default:
take_the_default_action();
break;
}
}
Here it is clear that there is a default action and that cases
a and
b are special.
But what if there is no default action and you mean to handle only specific cases? In that case, have an empty default or else it is impossible to know if you meant to handle all cases:
void f2(E x)
{
switch (x) {
case a:
do_something();
break;
case b:
do_something_else();
break;
default:
// do nothing for the rest of the cases
break;
}
}
If you leave out the
default, a maintainer and/or a compiler might reasonably assume that you intended to handle all cases:
void f2(E x)
{
switch (x) {
case a:
do_something();
break;
case b:
case c:
do_something_else();
break;
}
}
Did you forget case
d or deliberately leave it out?
Forgetting a case typically happens when a case is added to an enumeration and the person doing so fails to add it to every
switch over the enumerators.
Flag
switch-statements over an enumeration that don’t handle all enumerators and do not have a
default.
This might yield too many false positives in some code bases; if so, flag only
switches that handle most but not all cases
(that was the strategy of the very first C++ compiler).
There is no such thing. What looks to a human like a variable without a name is to the compiler a statement consisting of a temporary that immediately goes out of scope.
void f()
{
lock<mutex>{mx}; // Bad
// ...
}
This declares an unnamed
lock object that immediately goes out of scope at the point of the semicolon.
This is not an uncommon mistake.
In particular, this particular example can lead to hard-to find race conditions.
Unnamed function arguments are fine.
Flag statements that are just a temporary.
Readability.
for (i = 0; i < max; ++i); // BAD: the empty statement is easily overlooked
v[i] = f(v[i]);
for (auto x : v) { // better
// nothing
}
v[i] = f(v[i]);
Flag empty statements that are not blocks and don’t contain comments.
The loop control up front should enable correct reasoning about what is happening inside the loop. Modifying loop counters in both the iteration-expression and inside the body of the loop is a perennial source of surprises and bugs.
for (int i = 0; i < 10; ++i) {
// no updates to i -- ok
}
for (int i = 0; i < 10; ++i) {
//
if (/* something */) ++i; // BAD
//
}
bool skip = false;
for (int i = 0; i < 10; ++i) {
if (skip) { skip = false; continue; }
//
if (/* something */) skip = true; // Better: using two variables for two concepts.
//
}
Flag variables that are potentially updated (have a non-
const use) in both the loop control iteration-expression and the loop body.
== or
!= to conditions
Doing so avoids verbosity and eliminates some opportunities for mistakes. Helps make style consistent and conventional.
By definition, a condition in an
if-statement,
while-statement, or a
for-statement selects between
true and
false.
A numeric value is compared to
0 and a pointer value to
nullptr.
// These all mean "if `p` is not `nullptr`"
if (p) { ... } // good
if (p != 0) { ... } // redundant `!=0`; bad: don't use 0 for pointers
if (p != nullptr) { ... } // redundant `!=nullptr`, not recommended
Often,
if (p) is read as “if
p is valid” which is a direct expression of the programmers intent,
whereas
if (p != nullptr) would be a long-winded workaround.
This rule is especially useful when a declaration is used as a condition
if (auto pc = dynamic_cast<Circle>(ps)) { ... } // execute if ps points to a kind of Circle, good
if (auto pc = dynamic_cast<Circle>(ps); pc != nullptr) { ... } // not recommended
Note that implicit conversions to bool are applied in conditions. For example:
for (string s; cin >> s; ) v.push_back(s);
This invokes
istream’s
operator bool().
Explicit comparison of an integer to
0 is in general not redundant.
The reason is that (as opposed to pointers and Booleans) an integer often has more than two reasonable values.
Furthermore
0 (zero) is often used to indicate success.
Consequently, it is best to be specific about the comparison.
void f(int i)
{
if (i) // suspect
// ...
if (i == success) // possibly better
// ...
}
Always remember that an integer can have more than two values.
It has been noted that
if(strcmp(p1, p2)) { ... } // are the two C-style strings equal? (mistake!)
is a common beginners error.
If you use C-style strings, you must know the
<cstring> functions well.
Being verbose and writing
if(strcmp(p1, p2) != 0) { ... } // are the two C-style strings equal? (mistake!)
would not in itself save you.
The opposite condition is most easily expressed using a negation:
// These all mean "if `p` is `nullptr`"
if (!p) { ... } // good
if (p == 0) { ... } // redundant `== 0`; bad: don't use `0` for pointers
if (p == nullptr) { ... } // redundant `== nullptr`, not recommended
Easy, just check for redundant use of
!= and
== in conditions.
Avoid wrong results.
int x = -3;
unsigned int y = 7;
cout << x - y << '\n'; // unsigned result, possibly 4294967286
cout << x + y << '\n'; // unsigned result: 4
cout << x * y << '\n'; // unsigned result, possibly 4294967275
It is harder to spot the problem in more realistic examples.
Unfortunately, C++ uses signed integers for array subscripts and the standard library uses unsigned integers for container subscripts.
This precludes consistency. Use
gsl::index for subscripts; see ES.107.
sizeof or a call to container
.size() and the other is
ptrdiff_t.
Unsigned types support bit manipulation without surprises from sign bits.
unsigned char x = 0b1010'1010;
unsigned char y = ~x; // y == 0b0101'0101;
Unsigned types can also be useful for modulo arithmetic. However, if you want modulo arithmetic add comments as necessary noting the reliance on wraparound behavior, as such code can be surprising for many programmers.
Because most arithmetic is assumed to be signed;
x - y yields a negative number when
y > x except in the rare cases where you really want modulo arithmetic.
Unsigned arithmetic can yield surprising results if you are not expecting it. This is even more true for mixed signed and unsigned arithmetic.
template<typename T, typename T2>
T subtract(T x, T2 y)
{
return x - y;
}
void test()
{
int s = 5;
unsigned int us = 5;
cout << subtract(s, 7) << '\n'; // -2
cout << subtract(us, 7u) << '\n'; // 4294967294
cout << subtract(s, 7u) << '\n'; // -2
cout << subtract(us, 7) << '\n'; // 4294967294
cout << subtract(s, us + 2) << '\n'; // -2
cout << subtract(us, s + 2) << '\n'; // 4294967294
}
Here we have been very explicit about what’s happening,
but if you had seen
us - (s + 2) or
s += 2; ...; us - s, would you reliably have suspected that the result would print as
4294967294?
Use unsigned types if you really want modulo arithmetic - add comments as necessary noting the reliance on overflow behavior, as such code is going to be surprising for many programmers.
The standard library uses unsigned types for subscripts. The built-in array uses signed types for subscripts. This makes surprises (and bugs) inevitable.
int a[10];
for (int i = 0; i < 10; ++i) a[i] = i;
vector<int> v(10);
// compares signed to unsigned; some compilers warn, but we should not
for (gsl::index i = 0; i < v.size(); ++i) v[i] = i;
int a2[-2]; // error: negative size
// OK, but the number of ints (4294967294) is so large that we should get an exception
vector<int> v2(-2);
Use
gsl::index for subscripts; see ES.107.
-2) used as container subscripts.
sizeof or a call to container
.size() and the other is
ptrdiff_t.
Overflow usually makes your numeric algorithm meaningless. Incrementing a value beyond a maximum value can lead to memory corruption and undefined behavior.
int a[10];
a[10] = 7; // bad, array bounds overflow
for (int n = 0; n <= 10; ++n)
a[n] = 9; // bad, array bounds overflow
int n = numeric_limits<int>::max();
int m = n + 1; // bad, numeric overflow
int area(int h, int w) { return h * w; }
auto a = area(10'000'000, 100'000'000); // bad, numeric overflow
Use unsigned types if you really want modulo arithmetic.
Alternative: For critical applications that can afford some overhead, use a range-checked integer and/or floating-point type.
???
Decrementing a value beyond a minimum value can lead to memory corruption and undefined behavior.
int a[10];
a[-2] = 7; // bad
int n = 101;
while (n--)
a[n - 1] = 9; // bad (twice)
Use unsigned types if you really want modulo arithmetic.
???
The result is undefined and probably a crash.
This also applies to
%.
int divide(int a, int b)
{
// BAD, should be checked (e.g., in a precondition)
return a / b;
}
int divide(int a, int b)
{
// good, address via precondition (and replace with contracts once C++ gets them)
Expects(b != 0);
return a / b;
}
double divide(double a, double b)
{
// good, address via using double instead
return a / b;
}
Alternative: For critical applications that can afford some overhead, use a range-checked integer and/or floating-point type.
unsigned
Choosing
unsigned implies many changes to the usual behavior of integers, including modulo arithmetic,
can suppress warnings related to overflow,
and opens the door for errors related to signed/unsigned mixes.
Using
unsigned doesn’t actually eliminate the possibility of negative values.
unsigned int u1 = -2; // Valid: the value of u1 is 4294967294
int i1 = -2;
unsigned int u2 = i1; // Valid: the value of u2 is 4294967294
int i2 = u2; // Valid: the value of i2 is -2
These problems with such (perfectly legal) constructs are hard to spot in real code and are the source of many real-world errors. Consider:
unsigned area(unsigned height, unsigned width) { return height*width; } // [see also](#Ri-expects)
// ...
int height;
cin >> height;
auto a = area(height, 2); // if the input is -2 a becomes 4294967292
Remember that
-1 when assigned to an
unsigned int becomes the largest
unsigned int.
Also, since unsigned arithmetic is modulo arithmetic the multiplication didn’t overflow, it wrapped around.
unsigned max = 100000; // "accidental typo", I mean to say 10'000
unsigned short x = 100;
while (x < max) x += 100; // infinite loop
Had
x been a signed
short, we could have warned about the undefined behavior upon overflow.
x >= 0
Assert(-1 < x)
For example
struct Positive {
int val;
Positive(int x) :val{x} { Assert(0 < x); }
operator int() { return val; }
};
int f(Positive arg) { return arg; }
int r1 = f(2);
int r2 = f(-2); // throws
???
See ES.100 Enforcements.
unsigned for subscripts, prefer
gsl::index
To avoid signed/unsigned confusion.
To enable better optimization.
To enable better error detection.
To avoid the pitfalls with
auto and
int.
vector<int> vec = /*...*/;
for (int i = 0; i < vec.size(); i += 2) // might not be big enough
cout << vec[i] << '\n';
for (unsigned i = 0; i < vec.size(); i += 2) // risk wraparound
cout << vec[i] << '\n';
for (auto i = 0; i < vec.size(); i += 2) // might not be big enough
cout << vec[i] << '\n';
for (vector<int>::size_type i = 0; i < vec.size(); i += 2) // verbose
cout << vec[i] << '\n';
for (auto i = vec.size()-1; i >= 0; i -= 2) // bug
cout << vec[i] << '\n';
for (int i = vec.size()-1; i >= 0; i -= 2) // might not be big enough
cout << vec[i] << '\n';
vector<int> vec = /*...*/;
for (gsl::index i = 0; i < vec.size(); i += 2) // ok
cout << vec[i] << '\n';
for (gsl::index i = vec.size()-1; i >= 0; i -= 2) // ok
cout << vec[i] << '\n';
The built-in array uses signed subscripts.
The standard-library containers use unsigned subscripts.
Thus, no perfect and fully compatible solution is possible (unless and until the standard-library containers change to use signed subscripts someday in the future).
Given the known problems with unsigned and signed/unsigned mixtures, better stick to (signed) integers of a sufficient size, which is guaranteed by
gsl::index.
template<typename T>
struct My_container {
public:
// ...
T& operator[](gsl::index i); // not unsigned
// ...
};
??? demonstrate improved code generation and potential for error detection ???
Alternatives for users
sizeof or a call to container
.size() and the other is
ptrdiff_t.
??? should this section be in the main guide???
This section contains rules for people who need high performance or low-latency. That is, these are rules that relate to how to use as little time and as few resources as possible to achieve a task in a predictably short time. The rules in this section are more restrictive and intrusive than what is needed for many (most) applications. Do not naïvely try to follow them in general code: achieving the goals of low latency requires extra work.
Performance rule summary:
If there is no need for optimization, the main result of the effort will be more errors and higher maintenance costs.
Some people optimize out of habit or because it’s fun.
???
Elaborately optimized code is usually larger and harder to change than unoptimized code.
???
Optimizing a non-performance-critical part of a program has no effect on system performance.
If your program spends most of its time waiting for the web or for a human, optimization of in-memory computation is probably useless.
Put another way: If your program spends 4% of its processing time doing computation A and 40% of its time doing computation B, a 50% improvement on A is only as impactful as a 5% improvement on B. (If you don’t even know how much time is spent on A or B, see Per.1 and Per.2.)
Simple code can be very fast. Optimizers sometimes do marvels with simple code
// clear expression of intent, fast execution
vector<uint8_t> v(100000);
for (auto& c : v)
c = ~c;
// intended to be faster, but is often slower
vector<uint8_t> v(100000);
for (size_t i = 0; i < v.size(); i += sizeof(uint64_t)) {
uint64_t& quad_word = *reinterpret_cast<uint64_t*>(&v[i]);
quad_word = ~quad_word;
}
???
???
Low-level code sometimes inhibits optimizations. Optimizers sometimes do marvels with high-level code.
???
???
The field of performance is littered with myth and bogus folklore. Modern hardware and optimizers defy naive assumptions; even experts are regularly surprised.
Getting good performance measurements can be hard and require specialized tools.
A few simple microbenchmarks using Unix
time or the standard-library
<chrono> can help dispel the most obvious myths.
If you can’t measure your complete system accurately, at least try to measure a few of your key operations and algorithms.
A profiler can help tell you which parts of your system are performance critical.
Often, you will be surprised.
???
Because we often need to optimize the initial design. Because a design that ignores the possibility of later improvement is hard to change.
From the C (and C++) standard:
void qsort (void* base, size_t num, size_t size, int (*compar)(const void*, const void*));
When did you even want to sort memory?
Really, we sort sequences of elements, typically stored in containers.
A call to
qsort throws away much useful information (e.g., the element type), forces the user to repeat information
already known (e.g., the element size), and forces the user to write extra code (e.g., a function to compare
doubles).
This implies added work for the programmer, is error-prone, and deprives the compiler of information needed for optimization.
double data[100];
// ... fill a ...
// 100 chunks of memory of sizeof(double) starting at
// address data using the order defined by compare_doubles
qsort(data, 100, sizeof(double), compare_doubles);
From the point of view of interface design,
qsort throws away useful information.
We can do better (in C++98)
template<typename Iter>
void sort(Iter b, Iter e); // sort [b:e)
sort(data, data + 100);
Here, we use the compiler’s knowledge about the size of the array, the type of elements, and how to compare
doubles.
With C++11 plus concepts, we can do better still
// Sortable specifies that c must be a
// random-access sequence of elements comparable with <
void sort(Sortable& c);
sort(c);
The key is to pass sufficient information for a good implementation to be chosen.
In this, the
sort interfaces shown here still have a weakness:
They implicitly rely on the element type having less-than (
<) defined.
To complete the interface, we need a second version that accepts a comparison criteria:
// compare elements of c using p
void sort(Sortable& c, Predicate<Value_type<Sortable>> p);
The standard-library specification of
sort offers those two versions,
but the semantics is expressed in English rather than code using concepts.
Premature optimization is said to be the root of all evil, but that’s not a reason to despise performance. It is never premature to consider what makes a design amenable to improvement, and improved performance is a commonly desired improvement. Aim to build a set of habits that by default results in efficient, maintainable, and optimizable code. In particular, when you write a function that is not a one-off implementation detail, consider
std::vector and access it in a systematic fashion.
If you think you need a linked structure, try to craft the interface so that this structure isn’t seen by users.
Consider:
template<class ForwardIterator, class T>
bool binary_search(ForwardIterator first, ForwardIterator last, const T& val);
binary_search(begin(c), end(c), 7) will tell you whether
7 is in
c or not.
However, it will not tell you where that
7 is or whether there are more than one
7.
Sometimes, just passing the minimal amount of information back (here,
true or
false) is sufficient, but a good interface passes
needed information back to the caller. Therefore, the standard library also offers
template<class ForwardIterator, class T>
ForwardIterator lower_bound(ForwardIterator first, ForwardIterator last, const T& val);
lower_bound returns an iterator to the first match if any, otherwise to the first element greater than
val, or
last if no such element is found.
However,
lower_bound still doesn’t return enough information for all uses, so the standard library also offers
template<class ForwardIterator, class T>
pair<ForwardIterator, ForwardIterator>
equal_range(ForwardIterator first, ForwardIterator last, const T& val);
equal_range returns a
pair of iterators specifying the first and one beyond last match.
auto r = equal_range(begin(c), end(c), 7);
for (auto p = r.first; p != r.second; ++p)
cout << *p << '\n';
Obviously, these three interfaces are implemented by the same basic code. They are simply three ways of presenting the basic binary search algorithm to users, ranging from the simplest (“make simple things simple!”) to returning complete, but not always needed, information (“don’t hide useful information”). Naturally, crafting such a set of interfaces requires experience and domain knowledge.
Do not simply craft the interface to match the first implementation and the first use case you think of. Once your first initial implementation is complete, review it; once you deploy it, mistakes will be hard to remedy.
A need for efficiency does not imply a need for low-level code. High-level code does not imply slow or bloated.
Things have costs. Don’t be paranoid about costs (modern computers really are very fast), but have a rough idea of the order of magnitude of cost of what you use. For example, have a rough idea of the cost of a memory access, a function call, a string comparison, a system call, a disk access, and a message through a network.
If you can only think of one implementation, you probably don’t have something for which you can devise a stable interface. Maybe, it is just an implementation detail - not every piece of code needs a stable interface - but pause and consider. One question that can be useful is “what interface would be needed if this operation should be implemented using multiple threads? be vectorized?”
This rule does not contradict the Don’t optimize prematurely rule. It complements it encouraging developers enable later - appropriate and non-premature - optimization, if and where needed.
Tricky.
Maybe looking for
void* function arguments will find examples of interfaces that hinder later optimization.
Type violations, weak types (e.g.
void*s), and low-level code (e.g., manipulation of sequences as individual bytes) make the job of the optimizer much harder. Simple code often optimizes better than hand-crafted complex code.
???
To decrease code size and run time. To avoid data races by using constants. To catch errors at compile time (and thus eliminate the need for error-handling code).
double square(double d) { return d*d; }
static double s2 = square(2); // old-style: dynamic initialization
constexpr double ntimes(double d, int n) // assume 0 <= n
{
double m = 1;
while (n--) m *= d;
return m;
}
constexpr double s3 {ntimes(2, 3)}; // modern-style: compile-time initialization
Code like the initialization of
s2 isn’t uncommon, especially for initialization that’s a bit more complicated than
square().
However, compared to the initialization of
s3 there are two problems:
s2 just might be accessed by another thread before the initialization happens.
Note: you can’t have a data race on a constant.
Consider a popular technique for providing a handle for storing small objects in the handle itself and larger ones on the heap.
constexpr int on_stack_max = 20;
template<typename T>
struct Scoped { // store a T in Scoped
// ...
T obj;
};
template<typename T>
struct On_heap { // store a T on the free store
// ...
T* objp;
};
template<typename T>
using Handle = typename std::conditional<(sizeof(T) <= on_stack_max),
Scoped<T>, // first alternative
On_heap<T> // second alternative
>::type;
void f()
{
Handle<double> v1; // the double goes on the stack
Handle<std::array<double, 200>> v2; // the array goes on the free store
// ...
}
Assume that
Scoped and
On_heap provide compatible user interfaces.
Here we compute the optimal type to use at compile time.
There are similar techniques for selecting the optimal function to call.
The ideal is not to try execute everything at compile time. Obviously, most computations depend on inputs so they can’t be moved to compile time, but beyond that logical constraint is the fact that complex compile-time computation can seriously increase compile times and complicate debugging. It is even possible to slow down code by compile-time computation. This is admittedly rare, but by factoring out a general computation into separate optimal sub-calculations it is possible to render the instruction cache less effective.
???
???
???
???
Performance is typically dominated by memory access times.
???
???
Performance is typically dominated by memory access times.
???
Performance is very sensitive to cache performance and cache algorithms favor simple (usually linear) access to adjacent data.
int matrix[rows][cols];
// bad
for (int c = 0; c < cols; ++c)
for (int r = 0; r < rows; ++r)
sum += matrix[r][c];
// good
for (int r = 0; r < rows; ++r)
for (int c = 0; c < cols; ++c)
sum += matrix[r][c];
???
We often want our computers to do many tasks at the same time (or at least appear to do them at the same time). The reasons for doing so vary (e.g., waiting for many events using only a single processor, processing many data streams simultaneously, or utilizing many hardware facilities) and so do the basic facilities for expressing concurrency and parallelism. Here, we articulate principles and rules for using the ISO standard C++ facilities for expressing basic concurrency and parallelism.
Threads are the machine-level foundation for concurrent and parallel programming.
Threads allow running multiple sections of a program independently, while sharing
the same memory. Concurrent programming is tricky,
because protecting shared data between threads is easier said than done.
Making existing single-threaded code execute concurrently can be
as trivial as adding
std::async or
std::thread strategically, or it can
necessitate a full rewrite, depending on whether the original code was written
in a thread-friendly way.
The concurrency/parallelism rules in this document are designed with three goals in mind:
It is also important to note that concurrency in C++ is an unfinished story. C++11 introduced many core concurrency primitives, C++14 and C++17 improved on them, and there is much interest in making the writing of concurrent programs in C++ even easier. We expect some of the library-related guidance here to change significantly over time.
This section needs a lot of work (obviously). Please note that we start with rules for relative non-experts. Real experts must wait a bit; contributions are welcome, but please think about the majority of programmers who are struggling to get their concurrent programs correct and performant.
Concurrency and parallelism rule summary:
volatile for synchronization
See also:
It’s hard to be certain that concurrency isn’t used now or won’t be used sometime in the future. Code gets reused. Libraries not using threads might be used from some other part of a program that does use threads. Note that this rule applies most urgently to library code and least urgently to stand-alone applications. However, over time, code fragments can turn up in unexpected places.
double cached_computation(int x)
{
// bad: these statics cause data races in multi-threaded usage
static int cached_x = 0.0;
static double cached_result = COMPUTATION_OF_ZERO;
if (cached_x != x) {
cached_x = x;
cached_result = computation(x);
}
return cached_result;
}
Although
cached_computation works perfectly in a single-threaded environment, in a multi-threaded environment the two
static variables result in data races and thus undefined behavior.
struct ComputationCache {
int cached_x = 0;
double cached_result = COMPUTATION_OF_ZERO;
double compute(int x) {
if (cached_x != x) {
cached_x = x;
cached_result = computation(x);
}
return cached_result;
}
};
Here the cache is stored as member data of a
ComputationCache object, rather than as shared static state.
This refactoring essentially delegates the concern upward to the caller: a single-threaded program
might still choose to have one global
ComputationCache, while a multi-threaded program might
have one
ComputationCache instance per thread, or one per “context” for any definition of “context.”
The refactored function no longer attempts to manage the allocation of
cached_x. In that sense,
this is an application of the Single Responsibility Principle.
In this specific example, refactoring for thread-safety also improved reusability in single-threaded
programs. It’s not hard to imagine that a single-threaded program might want two
ComputationCache instances
for use in different parts of the program, without having them overwrite each other’s cached data.
There are several other ways one might add thread-safety to code written for a standard multi-threaded environment
(that is, one where the only form of concurrency is
std::thread):
thread_local instead of
static.
static variables with a
static std::mutex.
Code that is never run in a multi-threaded environment.
Be careful: there are many examples where code that was “known” to never run in a multi-threaded program was run as part of a multi-threaded program, often years later. Typically, such programs lead to a painful effort to remove data races. Therefore, code that is never intended to run in a multi-threaded environment should be clearly labeled as such and ideally come with compile or run-time enforcement mechanisms to catch those usage bugs early.
Unless you do, nothing is guaranteed to work and subtle errors will persist.
In a nutshell, if two threads can access the same object concurrently (without synchronization), and at least one is a writer (performing a non-
const operation), you have a data race.
For further information of how to use synchronization well to eliminate data races, please consult a good book about concurrency.
There are many examples of data races that exist, some of which are running in production software at this very moment. One very simple example:
int get_id()
{
static int id = 1;
return id++;
}
The increment here is an example of a data race. This can go wrong in many ways, including:
id, the OS context switches A out for some
period, during which other threads create hundreds of IDs. Thread A is then
allowed to run again, and
id is written back to that location as A’s read of
id plus one.
id and increment it simultaneously. They both get the
same ID.
Local static variables are a common source of data races.
void f(fstream& fs, regex pattern)
{
array<double, max> buf;
int sz = read_vec(fs, buf, max); // read from fs into buf
gsl::span<double> s {buf};
// ...
auto h1 = async([&] { sort(std::execution::par, s); }); // spawn a task to sort
// ...
auto h2 = async([&] { return find_all(buf, sz, pattern); }); // spawn a task to find matches
// ...
}
Here, we have a (nasty) data race on the elements of
buf (
sort will both read and write).
All data races are nasty.
Here, we managed to get a data race on data on the stack.
Not all data races are as easy to spot as this one.
// code not controlled by a lock
unsigned val;
if (val < 5) {
// ... other thread can change val here ...
switch (val) {
case 0: // ...
case 1: // ...
case 2: // ...
case 3: // ...
case 4: // ...
}
}
Now, a compiler that does not know that
val can change will most likely implement that
switch using a jump table with five entries.
Then, a
val outside the
[0..4] range will cause a jump to an address that could be anywhere in the program, and execution would proceed there.
Really, “all bets are off” if you get a data race.
Actually, it can be worse still: by looking at the generated code you might be able to determine where the stray jump will go for a given value;
this can be a security risk.
Some is possible, do at least something. There are commercial and open-source tools that try to address this problem, but be aware that solutions have costs and blind spots. Static tools often have many false positives and run-time tools often have a significant cost. We hope for better tools. Using multiple tools can catch more problems than a single one.
There are other ways you can mitigate the chance of data races:
static variables
constexpr, and
const)
If you don’t share writable data, you can’t have a data race. The less sharing you do, the less chance you have to forget to synchronize access (and get data races). The less sharing you do, the less chance you have to wait on a lock (so performance can improve).
bool validate(const vector<Reading>&);
Graph<Temp_node> temperature_gradients(const vector<Reading>&);
Image altitude_map(const vector<Reading>&);
// ...
void process_readings(const vector<Reading>& surface_readings)
{
auto h1 = async([&] { if (!validate(surface_readings)) throw Invalid_data{}; });
auto h2 = async([&] { return temperature_gradients(surface_readings); });
auto h3 = async([&] { return altitude_map(surface_readings); });
// ...
h1.get();
auto v2 = h2.get();
auto v3 = h3.get();
// ...
}
Without those
consts, we would have to review every asynchronously invoked function for potential data races on
surface_readings.
Making
surface_readings be
const (with respect to this function) allow reasoning using only the function body.
Immutable data can be safely and efficiently shared. No locking is needed: You can’t have a data race on a constant. See also CP.mess: Message Passing and CP.31: prefer pass by value.
???
A
thread is an implementation concept, a way of thinking about the machine.
A task is an application notion, something you’d like to do, preferably concurrently with other tasks.
Application concepts are easier to reason about.
void some_fun(const std::string& msg)
{
std::thread publisher([=] { std::cout << msg; }); // bad: less expressive
// and more error-prone
auto pubtask = std::async([=] { std::cout << msg; }); // OK
// ...
publisher.join();
}
With the exception of
async(), the standard-library facilities are low-level, machine-oriented, threads-and-lock level.
This is a necessary foundation, but we have to try to raise the level of abstraction: for productivity, for reliability, and for performance.
This is a potent argument for using higher level, more applications-oriented libraries (if possible, built on top of standard-library facilities).
???
volatile for synchronization
In C++, unlike some other languages,
volatile does not provide atomicity, does not synchronize between threads,
and does not prevent instruction reordering (neither compiler nor hardware).
It simply has nothing to do with concurrency.
int free_slots = max_slots; // current source of memory for objects
Pool* use()
{
if (int n = free_slots--) return &pool[n];
}
Here we have a problem:
This is perfectly good code in a single-threaded program, but have two threads execute this and
there is a race condition on
free_slots so that two threads might get the same value and
free_slots.
That’s (obviously) a bad data race, so people trained in other languages might try to fix it like this:
volatile int free_slots = max_slots; // current source of memory for objects
Pool* use()
{
if (int n = free_slots--) return &pool[n];
}
This has no effect on synchronization: The data race is still there!
The C++ mechanism for this is
atomic types:
atomic<int> free_slots = max_slots; // current source of memory for objects
Pool* use()
{
if (int n = free_slots--) return &pool[n];
}
Now the
-- operation is atomic,
rather than a read-increment-write sequence where another thread might get in-between the individual operations.
Use
atomic types where you might have used
volatile in some other language.
Use a
mutex for more complicated examples.
(rare) proper uses of
volatile
Experience shows that concurrent code is exceptionally hard to get right and that compile-time checking, run-time checks, and testing are less effective at finding concurrency errors than they are at finding errors in sequential code. Subtle concurrency errors can have dramatically bad effects, including memory corruption, deadlocks, and security vulnerabilities.
???
Thread safety is challenging, often getting the better of experienced programmers: tooling is an important strategy to mitigate those risks. There are many tools “out there”, both commercial and open-source tools, both research and production tools. Unfortunately people’s needs and constraints differ so dramatically that we cannot make specific recommendations, but we can mention:
Static enforcement tools: both clang and some older versions of GCC have some support for static annotation of thread safety properties. Consistent use of this technique turns many classes of thread-safety errors into compile-time errors. The annotations are generally local (marking a particular member variable as guarded by a particular mutex), and are usually easy to learn. However, as with many static tools, it can often present false negatives; cases that should have been caught but were allowed.
dynamic enforcement tools: Clang’s Thread Sanitizer (aka TSAN) is a powerful example of dynamic tools: it changes the build and execution of your program to add bookkeeping on memory access, absolutely identifying data races in a given execution of your binary. The cost for this is both memory (5-10x in most cases) and CPU slowdown (2-20x). Dynamic tools like this are best when applied to integration tests, canary pushes, or unit tests that operate on multiple threads. Workload matters: When TSAN identifies a problem, it is effectively always an actual data race, but it can only identify races seen in a given execution.
It is up to an application builder to choose which support tools are valuable for a particular applications.
This section focuses on relatively ad-hoc uses of multiple threads communicating through shared data.
Concurrency rule summary:
lock()/
unlock()
std::lock() or
std::scoped_lock to acquire multiple
mutexes
thread as a scoped container
thread as a global container
gsl::joining_thread over
std::thread
detach() a thread
threads use
shared_ptr
wait without a condition
lock_guards and
unique_locks
mutex together with the data it guards. Use
synchronized_value<T> where possible
try_lock()
lock_guard over
unique_lock
new thread
lock()/
unlock()
Avoids nasty errors from unreleased locks.
mutex mtx;
void do_stuff()
{
mtx.lock();
// ... do stuff ...
mtx.unlock();
}
Sooner or later, someone will forget the
mtx.unlock(), place a
return in the
... do stuff ..., throw an exception, or something.
mutex mtx;
void do_stuff()
{
unique_lock<mutex> lck {mtx};
// ... do stuff ...
}
Flag calls of member
lock() and
unlock(). ???
std::lock() or
std::scoped_lock to acquire multiple
mutexes
To avoid deadlocks on multiple
mutexes.
This is asking for deadlock:
// thread 1
lock_guard<mutex> lck1(m1);
lock_guard<mutex> lck2(m2);
// thread 2
lock_guard<mutex> lck2(m2);
lock_guard<mutex> lck1(m1);
Instead, use
lock():
// thread 1
lock(m1, m2);
lock_guard<mutex> lck1(m1, adopt_lock);
lock_guard<mutex> lck2(m2, adopt_lock);
// thread 2
lock(m2, m1);
lock_guard<mutex> lck2(m2, adopt_lock);
lock_guard<mutex> lck1(m1, adopt_lock);
or (better, but C++17 only):
// thread 1
scoped_lock<mutex, mutex> lck1(m1, m2);
// thread 2
scoped_lock<mutex, mutex> lck2(m2, m1);
Here, the writers of
thread1 and
thread2 are still not agreeing on the order of the
mutexes, but order no longer matters.
In real code,
mutexes are rarely named to conveniently remind the programmer of an intended relation and intended order of acquisition.
In real code,
mutexes are not always conveniently acquired on consecutive lines.
In C++17 it’s possible to write plain
lock_guard lck1(m1, adopt_lock);
and have the
mutex type deduced.
Detect the acquisition of multiple
mutexes.
This is undecidable in general, but catching common simple examples (like the one above) is easy.
If you don’t know what a piece of code does, you are risking deadlock.
void do_this(Foo* p)
{
lock_guard<mutex> lck {my_mutex};
// ... do something ...
p->act(my_data);
// ...
}
If you don’t know what
Foo::act does (maybe it is a virtual function invoking a derived class member of a class not yet written),
it might call
do_this (recursively) and cause a deadlock on
my_mutex.
Maybe it will lock on a different mutex and not return in a reasonable time, causing delays to any code calling
do_this.
A common example of the “calling unknown code” problem is a call to a function that tries to gain locked access to the same object.
Such problem can often be solved by using a
recursive_mutex. For example:
recursive_mutex my_mutex;
template<typename Action>
void do_something(Action f)
{
unique_lock<recursive_mutex> lck {my_mutex};
// ... do something ...
f(this); // f will do something to *this
// ...
}
If, as it is likely,
f() invokes operations on
*this, we must make sure that the object’s invariant holds before the call.
mutex held
mutex held
thread as a scoped container
To maintain pointer safety and avoid leaks, we need to consider what pointers are used by a
thread.
If a
thread joins, we can safely pass pointers to objects in the scope of the
thread and its enclosing scopes.
void f(int* p)
{
// ...
*p = 99;
// ...
}
int glob = 33;
void some_fct(int* p)
{
int x = 77;
joining_thread t0(f, &x); // OK
joining_thread t1(f, p); // OK
joining_thread t2(f, &glob); // OK
auto q = make_unique<int>(99);
joining_thread t3(f, q.get()); // OK
// ...
}
A
gsl::joining_thread is a
std::thread with a destructor that joins and that cannot be
detached().
By “OK” we mean that the object will be in scope (“live”) for as long as a
thread can use the pointer to it.
The fact that
threads run concurrently doesn’t affect the lifetime or ownership issues here;
these
threads can be seen as just a function object called from
some_fct.
Ensure that
joining_threads don’t
detach().
After that, the usual lifetime and ownership (for local objects) enforcement applies.
thread as a global container
To maintain pointer safety and avoid leaks, we need to consider what pointers are used by a
thread.
If a
thread is detached, we can safely pass pointers to static and free store objects (only).
void f(int* p)
{
// ...
*p = 99;
// ...
}
int glob = 33;
void some_fct(int* p)
{
int x = 77;
std::thread t0(f, &x); // bad
std::thread t1(f, p); // bad
std::thread t2(f, &glob); // OK
auto q = make_unique<int>(99);
std::thread t3(f, q.get()); // bad
// ...
t0.detach();
t1.detach();
t2.detach();
t3.detach();
// ...
}
By “OK” we mean that the object will be in scope (“live”) for as long as a
thread can use the pointers to it.
By “bad” we mean that a
thread might use a pointer after the pointed-to object is destroyed.
The fact that
threads run concurrently doesn’t affect the lifetime or ownership issues here;
these
threads can be seen as just a function object called from
some_fct.
Even objects with static storage duration can be problematic if used from detached threads: if the thread continues until the end of the program, it might be running concurrently with the destruction of objects with static storage duration, and thus accesses to such objects might race.
This rule is redundant if you don’t
detach() and use
gsl::joining_thread.
However, converting code to follow those guidelines could be difficult and even impossible for third-party libraries.
In such cases, the rule becomes essential for lifetime safety and type safety.
In general, it is undecidable whether a
detach() is executed for a
thread, but simple common cases are easily detected.
If we cannot prove that a
thread does not
detach(), we must assume that it does and that it outlives the scope in which it was constructed;
After that, the usual lifetime and ownership (for global objects) enforcement applies.
Flag attempts to pass local variables to a thread that might
detach().
gsl::joining_thread over
std::thread
A
joining_thread is a thread that joins at the end of its scope.
Detached threads are hard to monitor.
It is harder to ensure absence of errors in detached threads (and potentially detached threads).
void f() { std::cout << "Hello "; }
struct F {
void operator()() const { std::cout << "parallel world "; }
};
int main()
{
std::thread t1{f}; // f() executes in separate thread
std::thread t2{F()}; // F()() executes in separate thread
} // spot the bugs
void f() { std::cout << "Hello "; }
struct F {
void operator()() const { std::cout << "parallel world "; }
};
int main()
{
std::thread t1{f}; // f() executes in separate thread
std::thread t2{F()}; // F()() executes in separate thread
t1.join();
t2.join();
} // one bad bug left
Make “immortal threads” globals, put them in an enclosing scope, or put them on the free store rather than
detach().
Don’t
detach.
Because of old code and third party libraries using
std::thread, this rule can be hard to introduce.
Flag uses of
std::thread:
gsl::joining_thread or C++20
std::jthread.
detach() a thread
Often, the need to outlive the scope of its creation is inherent in the
threads task,
but implementing that idea by
detach makes it harder to monitor and communicate with the detached thread.
In particular, it is harder (though not impossible) to ensure that the thread completed as expected or lives for as long as expected.
void heartbeat();
void use()
{
std::thread t(heartbeat); // don't join; heartbeat is meant to run forever
t.detach();
// ...
}
This is a reasonable use of a thread, for which
detach() is commonly used.
There are problems, though.
How do we monitor the detached thread to see if it is alive?
Something might go wrong with the heartbeat, and losing a heartbeat can be very serious in a system for which it is needed.
So, we need to communicate with the heartbeat thread
(e.g., through a stream of messages or notification events using a
condition_variable).
An alternative, and usually superior solution is to control its lifetime by placing it in a scope outside its point of creation (or activation). For example:
void heartbeat();
gsl::joining_thread t(heartbeat); // heartbeat is meant to run "forever"
This heartbeat will (barring error, hardware problems, etc.) run for as long as the program does.
Sometimes, we need to separate the point of creation from the point of ownership:
void heartbeat();
unique_ptr<gsl::joining_thread> tick_tock {nullptr};
void use()
{
// heartbeat is meant to run as long as tick_tock lives
tick_tock = make_unique<gsl::joining_thread>(heartbeat);
// ...
}
Flag
detach().
A small amount of data is cheaper to copy and access than to share it using some locking mechanism. Copying naturally gives unique ownership (simplifies code) and eliminates the possibility of data races.
Defining “small amount” precisely is impossible.
string modify1(string);
void modify2(string&);
void fct(string& s)
{
auto res = async(modify1, s);
async(modify2, s);
}
The call of
modify1 involves copying two
string values; the call of
modify2 does not.
On the other hand, the implementation of
modify1 is exactly as we would have written it for single-threaded code,
whereas the implementation of
modify2 will need some form of locking to avoid data races.
If the string is short (say 10 characters), the call of
modify1 can be surprisingly fast;
essentially all the cost is in the
thread switch. If the string is long (say 1,000,000 characters), copying it twice
is probably not a good idea.
Note that this argument has nothing to do with
async as such. It applies equally to considerations about whether to use
message passing or shared memory.
???
threads use
shared_ptr
If threads are unrelated (that is, not known to be in the same scope or one within the lifetime of the other)
and they need to share free store memory that needs to be deleted, a
shared_ptr (or equivalent) is the only
safe way to ensure proper deletion.
???
???
Context switches are expensive.
???
???
Thread creation is expensive.
void worker(Message m)
{
// process
}
void dispatcher(istream& is)
{
for (Message m; is >> m; )
run_list.push_back(new thread(worker, m));
}
This spawns a
thread per message, and the
run_list is presumably managed to destroy those tasks once they are finished.
Instead, we could have a set of pre-created worker threads processing the messages
Sync_queue<Message> work;
void dispatcher(istream& is)
{
for (Message m; is >> m; )
work.put(m);
}
void worker()
{
for (Message m; m = work.get(); ) {
// process
}
}
void workers() // set up worker threads (specifically 4 worker threads)
{
joining_thread w1 {worker};
joining_thread w2 {worker};
joining_thread w3 {worker};
joining_thread w4 {worker};
}
If your system has a good thread pool, use it. If your system has a good message queue, use it.
???
wait without a condition
A
wait without a condition can miss a wakeup or wake up simply to find that there is no work to do.
std::condition_variable cv;
std::mutex mx;
void thread1()
{
while (true) {
// do some work ...
std::unique_lock<std::mutex> lock(mx);
cv.notify_one(); // wake other thread
}
}
void thread2()
{
while (true) {
std::unique_lock<std::mutex> lock(mx);
cv.wait(lock); // might block forever
// do work ...
}
}
Here, if some other
thread consumes
thread1’s notification,
thread2 can wait forever.
template<typename T>
class Sync_queue {
public:
void put(const T& val);
void put(T&& val);
void get(T& val);
private:
mutex mtx;
condition_variable cond; // this controls access
list<T> q;
};
template<typename T>
void Sync_queue<T>::put(const T& val)
{
lock_guard<mutex> lck(mtx);
q.push_back(val);
cond.notify_one();
}
template<typename T>
void Sync_queue<T>::get(T& val)
{
unique_lock<mutex> lck(mtx);
cond.wait(lck, [this] { return !q.empty(); }); // prevent spurious wakeup
val = q.front();
q.pop_front();
}
Now if the queue is empty when a thread executing
get() wakes up (e.g., because another thread has gotten to
get() before it),
it will immediately go back to sleep, waiting.
Flag all
waits without conditions.
The less time is spent with a
mutex taken, the less chance that another
thread has to wait,
and
thread suspension and resumption are expensive.
void do_something() // bad
{
unique_lock<mutex> lck(my_lock);
do0(); // preparation: does not need lock
do1(); // transaction: needs locking
do2(); // cleanup: does not need locking
}
Here, we are holding the lock for longer than necessary: We should not have taken the lock before we needed it and should have released it again before starting the cleanup. We could rewrite this to
void do_something() // bad
{
do0(); // preparation: does not need lock
my_lock.lock();
do1(); // transaction: needs locking
my_lock.unlock();
do2(); // cleanup: does not need locking
}
But that compromises safety and violates the use RAII rule. Instead, add a block for the critical section:
void do_something() // OK
{
do0(); // preparation: does not need lock
{
unique_lock<mutex> lck(my_lock);
do1(); // transaction: needs locking
}
do2(); // cleanup: does not need locking
}
Impossible in general.
Flag “naked”
lock() and
unlock().
lock_guards and
unique_locks
An unnamed local objects is a temporary that immediately goes out of scope.
unique_lock<mutex>(m1);
lock_guard<mutex> {m2};
lock(m1, m2);
This looks innocent enough, but it isn’t.
Flag all unnamed
lock_guards and
unique_locks.
mutex together with the data it guards. Use
synchronized_value<T> where possible
It should be obvious to a reader that the data is to be guarded and how. This decreases the chance of the wrong mutex being locked, or the mutex not being locked.
Using a
synchronized_value<T> ensures that the data has a mutex, and the right mutex is locked when the data is accessed.
See the WG21 proposal to add
synchronized_value to a future TS or revision of the C++ standard.
struct Record {
std::mutex m; // take this mutex before accessing other members
// ...
};
class MyClass {
struct DataRecord {
// ...
};
synchronized_value<DataRecord> data; // Protect the data with a mutex
};
??? Possible?
This section focuses on uses of coroutines.
Coroutine rule summary:
Usage patterns that are correct with normal lambdas are hazardous with coroutine lambdas. The obvious pattern of capturing variables will result in accessing freed memory after the first suspension point, even for refcounted smart pointers and copyable types.
A lambda results in a closure object with storage, often on the stack, that will go out of scope at some point. When the closure object goes out of scope the captures will also go out of scope. Normal lambdas will have finished executing by this time so it is not a problem. Coroutine lambdas may resume from suspension after the closure object has destructed and at that point all captures will be use-after-free memory access.
int value = get_value();
std::shared_ptr<Foo> sharedFoo = get_foo();
{
const auto lambda = [value, sharedFoo]() -> std::future<void>
{
co_await something();
// "sharedFoo" and "value" have already been destroyed
// the "shared" pointer didn't accomplish anything
};
lambda();
} // the lambda closure object has now gone out of scope
int value = get_value();
std::shared_ptr<Foo> sharedFoo = get_foo();
{
// take as by-value parameter instead of as a capture
const auto lambda = [](auto sharedFoo, auto value) -> std::future<void>
{
co_await something();
// sharedFoo and value are still valid at this point
};
lambda(sharedFoo, value);
} // the lambda closure object has now gone out of scope
Use a function for coroutines.
std::future<void> Class::do_something(int value, std::shared_ptr<Foo> sharedFoo)
{
co_await something();
// sharedFoo and value are still valid at this point
}
void SomeOtherFunction()
{
int value = get_value();
std::shared_ptr<Foo> sharedFoo = get_foo();
do_something(value, sharedFoo);
}
Flag a lambda that is a coroutine and has a non-empty capture list.
This pattern creates a significant risk of deadlocks. Some types of waits will allow the current thread to perform additional work until the asynchronous operation has completed. If the thread holding the lock performs work that requires the same lock then it will deadlock because it is trying to acquire a lock that it is already holding.
If the coroutine completes on a different thread from the thread that acquired the lock then that is undefined behavior. Even with an explicit return to the original thread an exception might be thrown before coroutine resumes and the result will be that the lock guard is not destructed.
std::mutex g_lock;
std::future<void> Class::do_something()
{
std::lock_guard<std::mutex> guard(g_lock);
co_await something(); // DANGER: coroutine has suspended execution while holding a lock
co_await somethingElse();
}
std::mutex g_lock;
std::future<void> Class::do_something()
{
{
std::lock_guard<std::mutex> guard(g_lock);
// modify data protected by lock
}
co_await something(); // OK: lock has been released before coroutine suspends
co_await somethingElse();
}
This pattern is also bad for performance. When a suspension point is reached, such as co_await, execution of the current function stops and other code begins to run. It may be a long period of time before the coroutine resumes. For that entire duration the lock will be held and cannot be acquired by other threads to perform work.
Flag all lock guards that are not destructed before a coroutine suspends.
Once a coroutine reaches the first suspension point, such as a co_await, the synchronous portion returns. After that point any parameters passed by reference are dangling. Any usage beyond that is undefined behavior which may include writing to freed memory.
std::future<int> Class::do_something(const std::shared_ptr<int>& input)
{
co_await something();
// DANGER: the reference to input may no longer be valid and may be freed memory
co_return *input + 1;
}
std::future<int> Class::do_something(std::shared_ptr<int> input)
{
co_await something();
co_return *input + 1; // input is a copy that is still valid here
}
This problem does not apply to reference parameters that are only accessed before the first suspension point. Subsequent changes to the function may add or move suspension points which would reintroduce this class of bug. Some types of coroutines have the suspension point before the first line of code in the coroutine executes, in which case reference parameters are always unsafe. It is safer to always pass by value because the copied parameter will live in the coroutine frame that is safe to access throughout the coroutine.
The same danger applies to output parameters. F.20: For “out” output values, prefer return values to output parameters discourages output parameters. Coroutines should avoid them entirely.
Flag all reference parameters to a coroutine.
By “parallelism” we refer to performing a task (more or less) simultaneously (“in parallel with”) on many data items.
Parallelism rule summary:
The standard-library facilities are quite low-level, focused on the needs of close-to the hardware critical programming using
threads,
mutexes,
atomic types, etc.
Most people shouldn’t work at this level: it’s error-prone and development is slow.
If possible, use a higher level facility: messaging libraries, parallel algorithms, and vectorization.
This section looks at passing messages so that a programmer doesn’t have to do explicit synchronization.
Message passing rules summary:
future to return a value from a concurrent task
async() to spawn concurrent tasks
???? should there be a “use X rather than
std::async” where X is something that would use a better specified thread pool?
??? Is
std::async worth using in light of future (and even existing, as libraries) parallelism facilities? What should the guidelines recommend if someone wants to parallelize, e.g.,
std::accumulate (with the additional precondition of commutativity), or merge sort?
future to return a value from a concurrent task
A
future preserves the usual function call return semantics for asynchronous tasks.
There is no explicit locking and both correct (value) return and error (exception) return are handled simply.
???
???
???
async() to spawn concurrent tasks
Similar to R.12, which tells you to avoid raw owning pointers, you should
also avoid raw threads and raw promises where possible. Use a factory function such as
std::async,
which handles spawning or reusing a thread without exposing raw threads to your own code.
int read_value(const std::string& filename)
{
std::ifstream in(filename);
in.exceptions(std::ifstream::failbit);
int value;
in >> value;
return value;
}
void async_example()
{
try {
std::future<int> f1 = std::async(read_value, "v1.txt");
std::future<int> f2 = std::async(read_value, "v2.txt");
std::cout << f1.get() + f2.get() << '\n';
} catch (const std::ios_base::failure& fail) {
// handle exception here
}
}
Unfortunately,
std::async is not perfect. For example, it doesn’t use a thread pool,
which means that it might fail due to resource exhaustion, rather than queuing up your tasks
to be executed later. However, even if you cannot use
std::async, you should prefer to
write your own
future-returning factory function, rather than using raw promises.
This example shows two different ways to succeed at using
std::future, but to fail
at avoiding raw
std::thread management.
void async_example()
{
std::promise<int> p1;
std::future<int> f1 = p1.get_future();
std::thread t1([p1 = std::move(p1)]() mutable {
p1.set_value(read_value("v1.txt"));
});
t1.detach(); // evil
std::packaged_task<int()> pt2(read_value, "v2.txt");
std::future<int> f2 = pt2.get_future();
std::thread(std::move(pt2)).detach();
std::cout << f1.get() + f2.get() << '\n';
}
This example shows one way you could follow the general pattern set by
std::async, in a context where
std::async itself was unacceptable for
use in production.
void async_example(WorkQueue& wq)
{
std::future<int> f1 = wq.enqueue([]() {
return read_value("v1.txt");
});
std::future<int> f2 = wq.enqueue([]() {
return read_value("v2.txt");
});
std::cout << f1.get() + f2.get() << '\n';
}
Any threads spawned to execute the code of
read_value are hidden behind
the call to
WorkQueue::enqueue. The user code deals only with
future
objects, never with raw
thread,
promise, or
packaged_task objects.
???
Vectorization is a technique for executing a number of tasks concurrently without introducing explicit synchronization. An operation is simply applied to elements of a data structure (a vector, an array, etc.) in parallel. Vectorization has the interesting property of often requiring no non-local changes to a program. However, vectorization works best with simple data structures and with algorithms specifically crafted to enable it.
Vectorization rule summary:
Synchronization using
mutexes and
condition_variables can be relatively expensive.
Furthermore, it can lead to deadlock.
For performance and to eliminate the possibility of deadlock, we sometimes have to use the tricky low-level “lock-free” facilities
that rely on briefly gaining exclusive (“atomic”) access to memory.
Lock-free programming is also used to implement higher-level concurrency mechanisms, such as
threads and
mutexes.
Lock-free programming rule summary:
It’s error-prone and requires expert level knowledge of language features, machine architecture, and data structures.
extern atomic<Link*> head; // the shared head of a linked list
Link* nh = new Link(data, nullptr); // make a link ready for insertion
Link* h = head.load(); // read the shared head of the list
do {
if (h->data <= data) break; // if so, insert elsewhere
nh->next = h; // next element is the previous head
} while (!head.compare_exchange_weak(h, nh)); // write nh to head or to h
Spot the bug. It would be really hard to find through testing. Read up on the ABA problem.
Atomic variables can be used simply and safely, as long as you are using the sequentially consistent memory model (memory_order_seq_cst), which is the default.
Higher-level concurrency mechanisms, such as
threads and
mutexes are implemented using lock-free programming.
Alternative: Use lock-free data structures implemented by others as part of some library.
The low-level hardware interfaces used by lock-free programming are among the hardest to implement well and among the areas where the most subtle portability problems occur. If you are doing lock-free programming for performance, you need to check for regressions.
Instruction reordering (static and dynamic) makes it hard for us to think effectively at this level (especially if you use relaxed memory models). Experience, (semi)formal models and model checking can be useful. Testing - often to an extreme extent - is essential. “Don’t fly too close to the sun.”
Have strong rules for re-testing in place that covers any change in hardware, operating system, compiler, and libraries.
With the exception of atomics and a few other standard patterns, lock-free programming is really an expert-only topic. Become an expert before shipping lock-free code for others to use.
Since C++11, static local variables are now initialized in a thread-safe way. When combined with the RAII pattern, static local variables can replace the need for writing your own double-checked locking for initialization. std::call_once can also achieve the same purpose. Use either static local variables of C++11 or std::call_once instead of writing your own double-checked locking for initialization.
Example with std::call_once.
void f()
{
static std::once_flag my_once_flag;
std::call_once(my_once_flag, []()
{
// do this only once
});
// ...
}
Example with thread-safe static local variables of C++11.
void f()
{
// Assuming the compiler is compliant with C++11
static My_class my_object; // Constructor called only once
// ...
}
class My_class
{
public:
My_class()
{
// do this only once
}
};
??? Is it possible to detect the idiom?
Double-checked locking is easy to mess up. If you really need to write your own double-checked locking, in spite of the rules CP.110: Do not write your own double-checked locking for initialization and CP.100: Don’t use lock-free programming unless you absolutely have to, then do it in a conventional pattern.
The uses of the double-checked locking pattern that are not in violation of CP.110: Do not write your own double-checked locking for initialization arise when a non-thread-safe action is both hard and rare, and there exists a fast thread-safe test that can be used to guarantee that the action is not needed, but cannot be used to guarantee the converse.
The use of volatile does not make the first check thread-safe, see also CP.200: Use
volatile only to talk to non-C++ memory
mutex action_mutex;
volatile bool action_needed;
if (action_needed) {
std::lock_guard<std::mutex> lock(action_mutex);
if (action_needed) {
take_action();
action_needed = false;
}
}
mutex action_mutex;
atomic<bool> action_needed;
if (action_needed) {
std::lock_guard<std::mutex> lock(action_mutex);
if (action_needed) {
take_action();
action_needed = false;
}
}
Fine-tuned memory order might be beneficial where acquire load is more efficient than sequentially-consistent load
mutex action_mutex;
atomic<bool> action_needed;
if (action_needed.load(memory_order_acquire)) {
lock_guard<std::mutex> lock(action_mutex);
if (action_needed.load(memory_order_relaxed)) {
take_action();
action_needed.store(false, memory_order_release);
}
}
??? Is it possible to detect the idiom?
These rules defy simple categorization:
volatile only to talk to non-C++ memory
volatile is used to refer to objects that are shared with “non-C++” code or hardware that does not follow the C++ memory model.
const volatile long clock;
This describes a register constantly updated by a clock circuit.
clock is
volatile because its value will change without any action from the C++ program that uses it.
For example, reading
clock twice will often yield two different values, so the optimizer had better not optimize away the second read in this code:
long t1 = clock;
// ... no use of clock here ...
long t2 = clock;
clock is
const because the program should not try to write to
clock.
Unless you are writing the lowest level code manipulating hardware directly, consider
volatile an esoteric feature that is best avoided.
Usually C++ code receives
volatile memory that is owned elsewhere (hardware or another language):
int volatile* vi = get_hardware_memory_location();
// note: we get a pointer to someone else's memory here
// volatile says "treat this with extra respect"
Sometimes C++ code allocates the
volatile memory and shares it with “elsewhere” (hardware or another language) by deliberately escaping a pointer:
static volatile long vl;
please_use_this(&vl); // escape a reference to this to "elsewhere" (not C++)
volatile local variables are nearly always wrong – how can they be shared with other languages or hardware if they’re ephemeral?
The same applies almost as strongly to member variables, for the same reason.
void f()
{
volatile int i = 0; // bad, volatile local variable
// etc.
}
class My_type {
volatile int i = 0; // suspicious, volatile member variable
// etc.
};
In C++, unlike in some other languages,
volatile has nothing to do with synchronization.
volatile T local and member variables; almost certainly you intended to use
atomic<T> instead.
???UNIX signal handling???. Might be worth reminding how little is async-signal-safe, and how to communicate with a signal handler (best is probably “not at all”)
Error handling involves:
It is not possible to recover from all errors. If recovery from an error is not possible, it is important to quickly “get out” in a well-defined way. A strategy for error handling must be simple, or it becomes a source of even worse errors. Untested and rarely executed error-handling code is itself the source of many bugs.
The rules are designed to help avoid several kinds of errors:
unions and casts)
deleted)
Error-handling rule summary:
noexcept when exiting a function because of a
throw is impossible or unacceptable
swap must never fail
try/
catch
E.19: Use a
final_action object to express cleanup if no suitable resource handle is available
E.28: Avoid error handling based on global state (e.g.
errno)
catch-clauses
A consistent and complete strategy for handling errors and resource leaks is hard to retrofit into a system.
To make error handling systematic, robust, and non-repetitive.
struct Foo {
vector<Thing> v;
File_handle f;
string s;
};
void use()
{
Foo bar {{Thing{1}, Thing{2}, Thing{monkey}}, {"my_file", "r"}, "Here we go!"};
// ...
}
Here,
vector and
strings constructors might not be able to allocate sufficient memory for their elements,
vectors constructor might not be able copy the
Things in its initializer list, and
File_handle might not be able to open the required file.
In each case, they throw an exception for
use()’s caller to handle.
If
use() could handle the failure to construct
bar it can take control using
try/
catch.
In either case,
Foo’s constructor correctly destroys constructed members before passing control to whatever tried to create a
Foo.
Note that there is no return value that could contain an error code.
The
File_handle constructor might be defined like this:
File_handle::File_handle(const string& name, const string& mode)
: f{fopen(name.c_str(), mode.c_str())}
{
if (!f)
throw runtime_error{"File_handle: could not open " + name + " as " + mode};
}
It is often said that exceptions are meant to signal exceptional events and failures. However, that’s a bit circular because “what is exceptional?” Examples:
v[v.size()] = 7)
In contrast, termination of an ordinary loop is not exceptional. Unless the loop was meant to be infinite, termination is normal and expected.
Don’t use a
throw as simply an alternative way of returning a value from a function.
Some systems, such as hard-real-time systems require a guarantee that an action is taken in a (typically short) constant maximum time known before execution starts. Such systems can use exceptions only if there is tool support for accurately predicting the maximum time to recover from a
throw.
See also: RAII
See also: discussion
Before deciding that you cannot afford or don’t like exception-based error handling, have a look at the alternatives; they have their own complexities and problems. Also, as far as possible, measure before making claims about efficiency.
To keep error handling separated from “ordinary code.” C++ implementations tend to be optimized based on the assumption that exceptions are rare.
// don't: exception not used for error handling
int find_index(vector<string>& vec, const string& x)
{
try {
for (gsl::index i = 0; i < vec.size(); ++i)
if (vec[i] == x) throw i; // found x
}
catch (int i) {
return i;
}
return -1; // not found
}
This is more complicated and most likely runs much slower than the obvious alternative.
There is nothing exceptional about finding a value in a
vector.
Would need to be heuristic.
Look for exception values “leaked” out of
catch clauses.
To use an object it must be in a valid state (defined formally or informally by an invariant) and to recover from an error every object not destroyed must be in a valid state.
An invariant is a logical condition for the members of an object that a constructor must establish for the public member functions to assume.
???
Leaving an object without its invariant established is asking for trouble. Not all member functions can be called.
class Vector { // very simplified vector of doubles
// if elem != nullptr then elem points to sz doubles
public:
Vector() : elem{nullptr}, sz{0}{}
Vector(int s) : elem{new double[s]}, sz{s} { /* initialize elements */ }
~Vector() { delete [] elem; }
double& operator[](int s) { return elem[s]; }
// ...
private:
owner<double*> elem;
int sz;
};
The class invariant - here stated as a comment - is established by the constructors.
new throws if it cannot allocate the required memory.
The operators, notably the subscript operator, relies on the invariant.
See also: If a constructor cannot construct a valid object, throw an exception
Flag classes with
private state without a constructor (public, protected, or private).
Leaks are typically unacceptable. Manual resource release is error-prone. RAII (“Resource Acquisition Is Initialization”) is the simplest, most systematic way of preventing leaks.
void f1(int i) // Bad: possible leak
{
int* p = new int[12];
// ...
if (i < 17) throw Bad{"in f()", i};
// ...
}
We could carefully release the resource before the throw:
void f2(int i) // Clumsy and error-prone: explicit release
{
int* p = new int[12];
// ...
if (i < 17) {
delete[] p;
throw Bad{"in f()", i};
}
// ...
}
This is verbose. In larger code with multiple possible
throws explicit releases become repetitive and error-prone.
void f3(int i) // OK: resource management done by a handle (but see below)
{
auto p = make_unique<int[]>(12);
// ...
if (i < 17) throw Bad{"in f()", i};
// ...
}
Note that this works even when the
throw is implicit because it happened in a called function:
void f4(int i) // OK: resource management done by a handle (but see below)
{
auto p = make_unique<int[]>(12);
// ...
helper(i); // might throw
// ...
}
Unless you really need pointer semantics, use a local resource object:
void f5(int i) // OK: resource management done by local object
{
vector<int> v(12);
// ...
helper(i); // might throw
// ...
}
That’s even simpler and safer, and often more efficient.
If there is no obvious resource handle and for some reason defining a proper RAII object/handle is infeasible,
as a last resort, cleanup actions can be represented by a
final_action object.
But what do we do if we are writing a program where exceptions cannot be used? First challenge that assumption; there are many anti-exceptions myths around. We know of only a few good reasons:
Only the first of these reasons is fundamental, so whenever possible, use exceptions to implement RAII, or design your RAII objects to never fail.
When exceptions cannot be used, simulate RAII.
That is, systematically check that objects are valid after construction and still release all resources in the destructor.
One strategy is to add a
valid() operation to every resource handle:
void f()
{
vector<string> vs(100); // not std::vector: valid() added
if (!vs.valid()) {
// handle error or exit
}
ifstream fs("foo"); // not std::ifstream: valid() added
if (!fs.valid()) {
// handle error or exit
}
// ...
} // destructors clean up as usual
Obviously, this increases the size of the code, doesn’t allow for implicit propagation of “exceptions” (
valid() checks), and
valid() checks can be forgotten.
Prefer to use exceptions.
See also: Use of
noexcept
???
To avoid interface errors.
See also: precondition rule
To avoid interface errors.
See also: postcondition rule
noexcept when exiting a function because of a
throw is impossible or unacceptable
To make error handling systematic, robust, and efficient.
double compute(double d) noexcept
{
return log(sqrt(d <= 0 ? 1 : d));
}
Here, we know that
compute will not throw because it is composed out of operations that don’t throw.
By declaring
compute to be
noexcept, we give the compiler and human readers information that can make it easier for them to understand and manipulate
compute.
Many standard-library functions are
noexcept including all the standard-library functions “inherited” from the C Standard Library.
vector<double> munge(const vector<double>& v) noexcept
{
vector<double> v2(v.size());
// ... do something ...
}
The
noexcept here states that I am not willing or able to handle the situation where I cannot construct the local
vector.
That is, I consider memory exhaustion a serious design error (on par with hardware failures) so that I’m willing to crash the program if it happens.
Do not use traditional exception-specifications.
That would be a leak.
void leak(int x) // don't: might leak
{
auto p = new int{7};
if (x < 0) throw Get_me_out_of_here{}; // might leak *p
// ...
delete p; // we might never get here
}
One way of avoiding such problems is to use resource handles consistently:
void no_leak(int x)
{
auto p = make_unique<int>(7);
if (x < 0) throw Get_me_out_of_here{}; // will delete *p if necessary
// ...
// no need for delete p
}
Another solution (often better) would be to use a local variable to eliminate explicit use of pointers:
void no_leak_simplified(int x)
{
vector<int> v(7);
// ...
}
If you have a local “thing” that requires cleanup, but is not represented by an object with a destructor, such cleanup must
also be done before a
throw.
Sometimes,
finally() can make such unsystematic cleanup a bit more manageable.
A user-defined type is unlikely to clash with other people’s exceptions.
void my_code()
{
// ...
throw Moonphase_error{};
// ...
}
void your_code()
{
try {
// ...
my_code();
// ...
}
catch(const Bufferpool_exhausted&) {
// ...
}
}
void my_code() // Don't
{
// ...
throw 7; // 7 means "moon in the 4th quarter"
// ...
}
void your_code() // Don't
{
try {
// ...
my_code();
// ...
}
catch(int i) { // i == 7 means "input buffer too small"
// ...
}
}
The standard-library classes derived from
exception should be used only as base classes or for exceptions that require only “generic” handling. Like built-in types, their use could clash with other people’s use of them.
void my_code() // Don't
{
// ...
throw runtime_error{"moon in the 4th quarter"};
// ...
}
void your_code() // Don't
{
try {
// ...
my_code();
// ...
}
catch(const runtime_error&) { // runtime_error means "input buffer too small"
// ...
}
}
See also: Discussion
Catch
throw and
catch of a built-in type. Maybe warn about
throw and
catch using a standard-library
exception type. Obviously, exceptions derived from the
std::exception hierarchy are fine.
To prevent slicing.
void f()
{
try {
// ...
}
catch (exception e) { // don't: might slice
// ...
}
}
Instead, use a reference:
catch (exception& e) { /* ... */ }
or - typically better still - a
const reference:
catch (const exception& e) { /* ... */ }
Most handlers do not modify their exception and in general we recommend use of
const.
To rethrow a caught exception use
throw; not
throw e;. Using
throw e; would throw a new copy of
e (sliced to the static type
std::exception) instead of rethrowing the original exception of type
std::runtime_error. (But keep Don’t try to catch every exception in every function and Minimize the use of explicit
try/
catch in mind.)
Flag by-value exceptions if their types are part of a hierarchy (could require whole-program analysis to be perfect).
swap must never fail
We don’t know how to write reliable programs if a destructor, a swap, or a memory deallocation fails; that is, if it exits by an exception or simply doesn’t perform its required action.
class Connection {
// ...
public:
~Connection() // Don't: very bad destructor
{
if (cannot_disconnect()) throw I_give_up{information};
// ...
}
};
Many have tried to write reliable code violating this rule for examples, such as a network connection that “refuses to close”. To the best of our knowledge nobody has found a general way of doing this. Occasionally, for very specific examples, you can get away with setting some state for future cleanup. For example, we might put a socket that does not want to close on a “bad socket” list, to be examined by a regular sweep of the system state. Every example we have seen of this is error-prone, specialized, and often buggy.
The standard library assumes that destructors, deallocation functions (e.g.,
operator delete), and
swap do not throw. If they do, basic standard-library invariants are broken.
Deallocation functions, including
operator delete, must be
noexcept.
swap functions must be
noexcept.
Most destructors are implicitly
noexcept by default.
Also, make move operations
noexcept.
Catch destructors, deallocation operations, and
swaps that
throw.
Catch such operations that are not
noexcept.
See also: discussion
Catching an exception in a function that cannot take a meaningful recovery action leads to complexity and waste. Let an exception propagate until it reaches a function that can handle it. Let cleanup actions on the unwinding path be handled by RAII.
void f() // bad
{
try {
// ...
}
catch (...) {
// no action
throw; // propagate exception
}
}
try/
catch
try/
catch is verbose and non-trivial uses are error-prone.
try/
catch can be a sign of unsystematic and/or low-level resource management or error handling.
void f(zstring s)
{
Gadget* p;
try {
p = new Gadget(s);
// ...
delete p;
}
catch (Gadget_construction_failure) {
delete p;
throw;
}
}
This code is messy.
There could be a leak from the naked pointer in the
try block.
Not all exceptions are handled.
deleting an object that failed to construct is almost certainly a mistake.
Better:
void f2(zstring s)
{
Gadget g {s};
}
??? hard, needs a heuristic
final_action object to express cleanup if no suitable resource handle is available
finally is less verbose and harder to get wrong than
try/
catch.
void f(int n)
{
void* p = malloc(n);
auto _ = finally([p] { free(p); });
// ...
}
finally is not as messy as
try/
catch, but it is still ad-hoc.
Prefer proper resource management objects.
Consider
finally a last resort.
Use of
finally is a systematic and reasonably clean alternative to the old
goto exit; technique
for dealing with cleanup where resource management is not systematic.
Heuristic: Detect
goto exit;
Even without exceptions, RAII is usually the best and most systematic way of dealing with resources.
Error handling using exceptions is the only complete and systematic way of handling non-local errors in C++. In particular, non-intrusively signaling failure to construct an object requires an exception. Signaling errors in a way that cannot be ignored requires exceptions. If you can’t use exceptions, simulate their use as best you can.
A lot of fear of exceptions is misguided. When used for exceptional circumstances in code that is not littered with pointers and complicated control structures, exception handling is almost always affordable (in time and space) and almost always leads to better code. This, of course, assumes a good implementation of the exception handling mechanisms, which is not available on all systems. There are also cases where the problems above do not apply, but exceptions cannot be used for other reasons. Some hard-real-time systems are an example: An operation has to be completed within a fixed time with an error or a correct answer. In the absence of appropriate time estimation tools, this is hard to guarantee for exceptions. Such systems (e.g. flight control software) typically also ban the use of dynamic (heap) memory.
So, the primary guideline for error handling is “use exceptions and RAII.” This section deals with the cases where you either do not have an efficient implementation of exceptions, or have such a rat’s nest of old-style code (e.g., lots of pointers, ill-defined ownership, and lots of unsystematic error handling based on tests of error codes) that it is infeasible to introduce simple and systematic exception handling.
Before condemning exceptions or complaining too much about their cost, consider examples of the use of error codes. Consider the cost and complexity of the use of error codes. If performance is your worry, measure.
Assume you wanted to write
void func(zstring arg)
{
Gadget g {arg};
// ...
}
If the
gadget isn’t correctly constructed,
func exits with an exception.
If we cannot throw an exception, we can simulate this RAII style of resource handling by adding a
valid() member function to
Gadget:
error_indicator func(zstring arg)
{
Gadget g {arg};
if (!g.valid()) return gadget_construction_error;
// ...
return 0; // zero indicates "good"
}
The problem is of course that the caller now has to remember to test the return value. To encourage doing so, consider adding a
[[nodiscard]].
See also: Discussion
Possible (only) for specific versions of this idea: e.g., test for systematic test of
valid() after resource handle construction
If you can’t do a good job at recovering, at least you can get out before too much consequential damage is done.
See also: Simulating RAII
If you cannot be systematic about error handling, consider “crashing” as a response to any error that cannot be handled locally.
That is, if you cannot recover from an error in the context of the function that detected it, call
abort(),
quick_exit(),
or a similar function that will trigger some sort of system restart.
In systems where you have lots of processes and/or lots of computers, you need to expect and handle fatal crashes anyway, say from hardware failures. In such cases, “crashing” is simply leaving error handling to the next level of the system.
void f(int n)
{
// ...
p = static_cast<X*>(malloc(n * sizeof(X)));
if (!p) abort(); // abort if memory is exhausted
// ...
}
Most programs cannot handle memory exhaustion gracefully anyway. This is roughly equivalent to
void f(int n)
{
// ...
p = new X[n]; // throw if memory is exhausted (by default, terminate)
// ...
}
Typically, it is a good idea to log the reason for the “crash” before exiting.
Awkward
Systematic use of any error-handling strategy minimizes the chance of forgetting to handle an error.
See also: Simulating RAII
There are several issues to be addressed:
In general, returning an error indicator implies returning two values: The result and an error indicator.
The error indicator can be part of the object, e.g. an object can have a
valid() indicator
or a pair of values can be returned.
Gadget make_gadget(int n)
{
// ...
}
void user()
{
Gadget g = make_gadget(17);
if (!g.valid()) {
// error handling
}
// ...
}
This approach fits with simulated RAII resource management.
The
valid() function could return an
error_indicator (e.g. a member of an
error_indicator enumeration).
What if we cannot or do not want to modify the
Gadget type?
In that case, we must return a pair of values.
For example:
std::pair<Gadget, error_indicator> make_gadget(int n)
{
// ...
}
void user()
{
auto r = make_gadget(17);
if (!r.second) {
// error handling
}
Gadget& g = r.first;
// ...
}
As shown,
std::pair is a possible return type.
Some people prefer a specific type.
For example:
Gval make_gadget(int n)
{
// ...
}
void user()
{
auto r = make_gadget(17);
if (!r.err) {
// error handling
}
Gadget& g = r.val;
// ...
}
One reason to prefer a specific return type is to have names for its members, rather than the somewhat cryptic
first and
second
and to avoid confusion with other uses of
std::pair.
In general, you must clean up before an error exit. This can be messy:
std::pair<int, error_indicator> user()
{
Gadget g1 = make_gadget(17);
if (!g1.valid()) {
return {0, g1_error};
}
Gadget g2 = make_gadget(31);
if (!g2.valid()) {
cleanup(g1);
return {0, g2_error};
}
// ...
if (all_foobar(g1, g2)) {
cleanup(g2);
cleanup(g1);
return {0, foobar_error};
}
// ...
cleanup(g2);
cleanup(g1);
return {res, 0};
}
Simulating RAII can be non-trivial, especially in functions with multiple resources and multiple possible errors.
A not uncommon technique is to gather cleanup at the end of the function to avoid repetition (note that the extra scope around
g2 is undesirable but necessary to make the
goto version compile):
std::pair<int, error_indicator> user()
{
error_indicator err = 0;
int res = 0;
Gadget g1 = make_gadget(17);
if (!g1.valid()) {
err = g1_error;
goto g1_exit;
}
{
Gadget g2 = make_gadget(31);
if (!g2.valid()) {
err = g2_error;
goto g2_exit;
}
if (all_foobar(g1, g2)) {
err = foobar_error;
goto g2_exit;
}
// ...
g2_exit:
if (g2.valid()) cleanup(g2);
}
g1_exit:
if (g1.valid()) cleanup(g1);
return {res, err};
}
The larger the function, the more tempting this technique becomes.
finally can ease the pain a bit.
Also, the larger the program becomes the harder it is to apply an error-indicator-based error-handling strategy systematically.
We prefer exception-based error handling and recommend keeping functions short.
See also: Discussion
See also: Returning multiple values
Awkward.
errno)
Global state is hard to manage and it is easy to forget to check it.
When did you last test the return value of
printf()?
See also: Simulating RAII
int last_err;
void f(int n)
{
// ...
p = static_cast<X*>(malloc(n * sizeof(X)));
if (!p) last_err = -1; // error if memory is exhausted
// ...
}
C-style error handling is based on the global variable
errno, so it is essentially impossible to avoid this style completely.
Awkward.
Exception specifications make error handling brittle, impose a run-time cost, and have been removed from the C++ standard.
int use(int arg)
throw(X, Y)
{
// ...
auto x = f(arg);
// ...
}
If
f() throws an exception different from
X and
Y the unexpected handler is invoked, which by default terminates.
That’s OK, but say that we have checked that this cannot happen and
f is changed to throw a new exception
Z,
we now have a crash on our hands unless we change
use() (and re-test everything).
The snag is that
f() might be in a library we do not control and the new exception is not anything that
use() can do
anything about or is in any way interested in.
We can change
use() to pass
Z through, but now
use()’s callers probably need to be modified.
This quickly becomes unmanageable.
Alternatively, we can add a
try-
catch to
use() to map
Z into an acceptable exception.
This too, quickly becomes unmanageable.
Note that changes to the set of exceptions often happens at the lowest level of a system
(e.g., because of changes to a network library or some middleware), so changes “bubble up” through long call chains.
In a large code base, this could mean that nobody could update to a new version of a library until the last user was modified.
If
use() is part of a library, it might not be possible to update it because a change could affect unknown clients.
The policy of letting exceptions propagate until they reach a function that potentially can handle it has proven itself over the years.
No. This would not be any better had exception specifications been statically enforced. For example, see Stroustrup94.
If no exception can be thrown, use
noexcept.
Flag every exception specification.
catch-clauses
catch-clauses are evaluated in the order they appear and one clause can hide another.
void f()
{
// ...
try {
// ...
}
catch (Base& b) { /* ... */ }
catch (Derived& d) { /* ... */ }
catch (...) { /* ... */ }
catch (std::exception& e) { /* ... */ }
}
If
Derivedis derived from
Base the
Derived-handler will never be invoked.
The “catch everything” handler ensured that the
std::exception-handler will never be invoked.
Flag all “hiding handlers”.
You can’t have a race condition on a constant. It is easier to reason about a program when many of the objects cannot change their values. Interfaces that promises “no change” of objects passed as arguments greatly increase readability.
Constant rule summary:
const
consts
const to define objects with values that do not change after construction
constexpr for values that can be computed at compile time
Immutable objects are easier to reason about, so make objects non-
const only when there is a need to change their value.
Prevents accidental or hard-to-notice change of value.
for (const int i : c) cout << i << '\n'; // just reading: const
for (int i : c) cout << i << '\n'; // BAD: just reading
Function parameters passed by value are rarely mutated, but also rarely declared
const.
To avoid confusion and lots of false positives, don’t enforce this rule for function parameters.
void f(const char* const p); // pedantic
void g(const int i) { ... } // pedantic
Note that a function parameter is a local variable so changes to it are local.
const variables that are not modified (except for parameters to avoid many false positives)
const
A member function should be marked
const unless it changes the object’s observable state.
This gives a more precise statement of design intent, better readability, more errors caught by the compiler, and sometimes more optimization opportunities.
class Point {
int x, y;
public:
int getx() { return x; } // BAD, should be const as it doesn't modify the object's state
// ...
};
void f(const Point& pt)
{
int x = pt.getx(); // ERROR, doesn't compile because getx was not marked const
}
It is not inherently bad to pass a pointer or reference to non-
const,
but that should be done only when the called function is supposed to modify the object.
A reader of code must assume that a function that takes a “plain”
T* or
T& will modify the object referred to.
If it doesn’t now, it might do so later without forcing recompilation.
There are code/libraries that offer functions that declare a
T* even though
those functions do not modify that
T.
This is a problem for people modernizing code.
You can
const-correct; preferred long-term solution
const”; best avoided
Example:
void f(int* p); // old code: f() does not modify `*p`
void f(const int* p) { f(const_cast<int*>(p)); } // wrapper
Note that this wrapper solution is a patch that should be used only when the declaration of
f() cannot be modified,
e.g. because it is in a library that you cannot modify.
A
const member function can modify the value of an object that is
mutable or accessed through a pointer member.
A common use is to maintain a cache rather than repeatedly do a complicated computation.
For example, here is a
Date that caches (memoizes) its string representation to simplify repeated uses:
class Date {
public:
// ...
const string& string_ref() const
{
if (string_val == "") compute_string_rep();
return string_val;
}
// ...
private:
void compute_string_rep() const; // compute string representation and place it in string_val
mutable string string_val;
// ...
};
Another way of saying this is that
constness is not transitive.
It is possible for a
const member function to change the value of
mutable members and the value of objects accessed
through non-
const pointers.
It is the job of the class to ensure such mutation is done only when it makes sense according to the semantics (invariants)
it offers to its users.
See also: Pimpl
const, but that does not perform a non-
const operation on any member variable.
consts
To avoid a called function unexpectedly changing the value. It’s far easier to reason about programs when called functions don’t modify state.
void f(char* p); // does f modify *p? (assume it does)
void g(const char* p); // g does not modify *p
It is not inherently bad to pass a pointer or reference to non-
const,
but that should be done only when the called function is supposed to modify the object.
const
const
const to define objects with values that do not change after construction
Prevent surprises from unexpectedly changed object values.
void f()
{
int x = 7;
const int y = 9;
for (;;) {
// ...
}
// ...
}
As
x is not
const, we must assume that it is modified somewhere in the loop.
const variables.
constexpr for values that can be computed at compile time
Better performance, better compile-time checking, guaranteed compile-time evaluation, no possibility of race conditions.
double x = f(2); // possible run-time evaluation
const double y = f(2); // possible run-time evaluation
constexpr double z = f(2); // error unless f(2) can be evaluated at compile time
See F.4.
const definitions with constant expression initializers.
Generic programming is programming using types and algorithms parameterized by types, values, and algorithms.
In C++, generic programming is supported by the
template language mechanisms.
Arguments to generic functions are characterized by sets of requirements on the argument types and values involved. In C++, these requirements are expressed by compile-time predicates called concepts.
Templates can also be used for meta-programming; that is, programs that compose code at compile time.
A central notion in generic programming is “concepts”; that is, requirements on template arguments presented as compile-time predicates. “Concepts” are defined in an ISO Technical Specification: concepts. A draft of a set of standard-library concepts can be found in another ISO TS: ranges. Concepts are supported in GCC 6.1 and later. Consequently, we comment out uses of concepts in examples; that is, we use them as formalized comments only. If you use GCC 6.1 or later, you can uncomment them.
Template use rule summary:
Concept use rule summary:
auto for local variables
Concept definition rule summary:
!C<T>) sparingly to express a minor difference
C1<T> || C2<T>) sparingly to express alternatives
Template interface rule summary:
using over
typedef for defining aliases
enable_if
Template definition rule summary:
{} rather than
() within templates to avoid ambiguities
Template and hierarchy rule summary:
Variadic template rule summary:
Metaprogramming rule summary:
constexpr functions to compute values at compile time
Other template rules summary:
static_assert
Generic programming is programming using types and algorithms parameterized by types, values, and algorithms.
Generality. Reuse. Efficiency. Encourages consistent definition of user types.
Conceptually, the following requirements are wrong because what we want of
T is more than just the very low-level concepts of “can be incremented” or “can be added”:
template<typename T>
// requires Incrementable<T>
T sum1(vector<T>& v, T s)
{
for (auto x : v) s += x;
return s;
}
template<typename T>
// requires Simple_number<T>
T sum2(vector<T>& v, T s)
{
for (auto x : v) s = s + x;
return s;
}
Assuming that
Incrementable does not support
+ and
Simple_number does not support
+=, we have overconstrained implementers of
sum1 and
sum2.
And, in this case, missed an opportunity for a generalization.
template<typename T>
// requires Arithmetic<T>
T sum(vector<T>& v, T s)
{
for (auto x : v) s += x;
return s;
}
Assuming that
Arithmetic requires both
+ and
+=, we have constrained the user of
sum to provide a complete arithmetic type.
That is not a minimal requirement, but it gives the implementer of algorithms much needed freedom and ensures that any
Arithmetic type
can be used for a wide variety of algorithms.
For additional generality and reusability, we could also use a more general
Container or
Range concept instead of committing to only one container,
vector.
If we define a template to require exactly the operations required for a single implementation of a single algorithm
(e.g., requiring just
+= rather than also
= and
+) and only those, we have overconstrained maintainers.
We aim to minimize requirements on template arguments, but the absolutely minimal requirements of an implementation is rarely a meaningful concept.
Templates can be used to express essentially everything (they are Turing complete), but the aim of generic programming (as expressed using templates) is to efficiently generalize operations/algorithms over a set of types with similar semantic properties.
The
requires in the comments are uses of
concepts.
“Concepts” are defined in an ISO Technical Specification: concepts.
Concepts are supported in GCC 6.1 and later.
Consequently, we comment out uses of concepts in examples; that is, we use them as formalized comments only.
If you use GCC 6.1 or later, you can uncomment them.
Generality. Minimizing the amount of source code. Interoperability. Reuse.
That’s the foundation of the STL. A single
find algorithm easily works with any kind of input range:
template<typename Iter, typename Val>
// requires Input_iterator<Iter>
// && Equality_comparable<Value_type<Iter>, Val>
Iter find(Iter b, Iter e, Val v)
{
// ...
}
Don’t use a template unless you have a realistic need for more than one template argument type. Don’t overabstract.
??? tough, probably needs a human
Containers need an element type, and expressing that as a template argument is general, reusable, and type safe. It also avoids brittle or inefficient workarounds. Convention: That’s the way the STL does it.
template<typename T>
// requires Regular<T>
class Vector {
// ...
T* elem; // points to sz Ts
int sz;
};
Vector<double> v(10);
v[7] = 9.9;
class Container {
// ...
void* elem; // points to size elements of some type
int sz;
};
Container c(10, sizeof(double));
((double*) c.elem)[7] = 9.9;
This doesn’t directly express the intent of the programmer and hides the structure of the program from the type system and optimizer.
Hiding the
void* behind macros simply obscures the problems and introduces new opportunities for confusion.
Exceptions: If you need an ABI-stable interface, you might have to provide a base implementation and express the (type-safe) template in terms of that. See Stable base.
void*s and casts outside low-level implementation code
???
???
Exceptions: ???
Generic and OO techniques are complementary.
Static helps dynamic: Use static polymorphism to implement dynamically polymorphic interfaces.
class Command {
// pure virtual functions
};
// implementations
template</*...*/>
class ConcreteCommand : public Command {
// implement virtuals
};
Dynamic helps static: Offer a generic, comfortable, statically bound interface, but internally dispatch dynamically, so you offer a uniform object layout.
Examples include type erasure as with
std::shared_ptr’s deleter (but don’t overuse type erasure).
#include <memory>
class Object {
public:
template<typename T>
Object(T&& obj)
: concept_(std::make_shared<ConcreteCommand<T>>(std::forward<T>(obj))) {}
int get_id() const { return concept_->get_id(); }
private:
struct Command {
virtual ~Command() {}
virtual int get_id() const = 0;
};
template<typename T>
struct ConcreteCommand final : Command {
ConcreteCommand(T&& obj) noexcept : object_(std::forward<T>(obj)) {}
int get_id() const final { return object_.get_id(); }
private:
T object_;
};
std::shared_ptr<Command> concept_;
};
class Bar {
public:
int get_id() const { return 1; }
};
struct Foo {
public:
int get_id() const { return 2; }
};
Object o(Bar{});
Object o2(Foo{});
In a class template, non-virtual functions are only instantiated if they’re used – but virtual functions are instantiated every time. This can bloat code size, and might overconstrain a generic type by instantiating functionality that is never needed. Avoid this, even though the standard-library facets made this mistake.
See the reference to more specific rules.
Concepts is a facility for specifying requirements for template arguments. It is an ISO Technical Specification, but currently supported only by GCC. Concepts are, however, crucial in the thinking about generic programming and the basis of much work on future C++ libraries (standard and other).
This section assumes concept support
Concept use rule summary:
auto
Concept definition rule summary:
Correctness and readability. The assumed meaning (syntax and semantics) of a template argument is fundamental to the interface of a template. A concept dramatically improves documentation and error handling for the template. Specifying concepts for template arguments is a powerful design tool.
template<typename Iter, typename Val>
// requires Input_iterator<Iter>
// && Equality_comparable<Value_type<Iter>, Val>
Iter find(Iter b, Iter e, Val v)
{
// ...
}
or equivalently and more succinctly:
template<Input_iterator Iter, typename Val>
// requires Equality_comparable<Value_type<Iter>, Val>
Iter find(Iter b, Iter e, Val v)
{
// ...
}
“Concepts” are defined in an ISO Technical Specification: concepts. A draft of a set of standard-library concepts can be found in another ISO TS: ranges. Concepts are supported in GCC 6.1 and later. Consequently, we comment out uses of concepts in examples; that is, we use them as formalized comments only. If you use GCC 6.1 or later, you can uncomment them:
template<typename Iter, typename Val>
requires Input_iterator<Iter>
&& Equality_comparable<Value_type<Iter>, Val>
Iter find(Iter b, Iter e, Val v)
{
// ...
}
Plain
typename (or
auto) is the least constraining concept.
It should be used only rarely when nothing more than “it’s a type” can be assumed.
This is typically only needed when (as part of template metaprogramming code) we manipulate pure expression trees, postponing type checking.
References: TC++PL4, Palo Alto TR, Sutton
Flag template type arguments without concepts
“Standard” concepts (as provided by the GSL and the Ranges TS, and hopefully soon the ISO standard itself) save us the work of thinking up our own concepts, are better thought out than we can manage to do in a hurry, and improve interoperability.
Unless you are creating a new generic library, most of the concepts you need will already be defined by the standard library.
template<typename T>
// don't define this: Sortable is in the GSL
concept Ordered_container = Sequence<T> && Random_access<Iterator<T>> && Ordered<Value_type<T>>;
void sort(Ordered_container& s);
This
Ordered_container is quite plausible, but it is very similar to the
Sortable concept in the GSL (and the Range TS).
Is it better? Is it right? Does it accurately reflect the standard’s requirements for
sort?
It is better and simpler just to use
Sortable:
void sort(Sortable& s); // better
The set of “standard” concepts is evolving as we approach an ISO standard including concepts.
Designing a useful concept is challenging.
Hard.
auto for local variables
auto is the weakest concept. Concept names convey more meaning than just
auto.
vector<string> v{ "abc", "xyz" };
auto& x = v.front(); // bad
String& s = v.front(); // good (String is a GSL concept)
Readability. Direct expression of an idea.
To say “
T is
Sortable”:
template<typename T> // Correct but verbose: "The parameter is
// requires Sortable<T> // of type T which is the name of a type
void sort(T&); // that is Sortable"
template<Sortable T> // Better (assuming support for concepts): "The parameter is of type T
void sort(T&); // which is Sortable"
void sort(Sortable&); // Best (assuming support for concepts): "The parameter is Sortable"
The shorter versions better match the way we speak. Note that many templates don’t need to use the
template keyword.
“Concepts” are defined in an ISO Technical Specification: concepts.
A draft of a set of standard-library concepts can be found in another ISO TS: ranges.
Concepts are supported in GCC 6.1 and later.
Consequently, we comment out uses of concepts in examples; that is, we use them as formalized comments only.
If you use a compiler that supports concepts (e.g., GCC 6.1 or later), you can remove the
//.
<typename T> and
<class T> notation.
Defining good concepts is non-trivial. Concepts are meant to represent fundamental concepts in an application domain (hence the name “concepts”). Similarly throwing together a set of syntactic constraints to be used for the arguments for a single class or algorithm is not what concepts were designed for and will not give the full benefits of the mechanism.
Obviously, defining concepts will be most useful for code that can use an implementation (e.g., GCC 6.1 or later), but defining concepts is in itself a useful design technique and help catch conceptual errors and clean up the concepts (sic!) of an implementation.
Concepts are meant to express semantic notions, such as “a number”, “a range” of elements, and “totally ordered.”
Simple constraints, such as “has a
+ operator” and “has a
> operator” cannot be meaningfully specified in isolation
and should be used only as building blocks for meaningful concepts, rather than in user code.
template<typename T>
concept Addable = has_plus<T>; // bad; insufficient
template<Addable N> auto algo(const N& a, const N& b) // use two numbers
{
// ...
return a + b;
}
int x = 7;
int y = 9;
auto z = algo(x, y); // z = 16
string xx = "7";
string yy = "9";
auto zz = algo(xx, yy); // zz = "79"
Maybe the concatenation was expected. More likely, it was an accident. Defining minus equivalently would give dramatically different sets of accepted types.
This
Addable violates the mathematical rule that addition is supposed to be commutative:
a+b == b+a.
The ability to specify meaningful semantics is a defining characteristic of a true concept, as opposed to a syntactic constraint.
template<typename T>
// The operators +, -, *, and / for a number are assumed to follow the usual mathematical rules
concept Number = has_plus<T>
&& has_minus<T>
&& has_multiply<T>
&& has_divide<T>;
template<Number N> auto algo(const N& a, const N& b)
{
// ...
return a + b;
}
int x = 7;
int y = 9;
auto z = algo(x, y); // z = 16
string xx = "7";
string yy = "9";
auto zz = algo(xx, yy); // error: string is not a Number
Concepts with multiple operations have far lower chance of accidentally matching a type than a single-operation concept.
concepts when used outside the definition of other
concepts.
enable_if that appear to simulate single-operation
concepts.
Ease of comprehension. Improved interoperability. Helps implementers and maintainers.
This is a specific variant of the general rule that a concept must make semantic sense.
template<typename T> concept Subtractable = requires(T a, T, b) { a-b; };
This makes no semantic sense.
You need at least
+ to make
- meaningful and useful.
Examples of complete sets are
Arithmetic:
+,
-,
*,
/,
+=,
-=,
*=,
/=
Comparable:
<,
>,
<=,
>=,
==,
!=
This rule applies whether we use direct language support for concepts or not. It is a general design rule that even applies to non-templates:
class Minimal {
// ...
};
bool operator==(const Minimal&, const Minimal&);
bool operator<(const Minimal&, const Minimal&);
Minimal operator+(const Minimal&, const Minimal&);
// no other operators
void f(const Minimal& x, const Minimal& y)
{
if (!(x == y)) { /* ... */ } // OK
if (x != y) { /* ... */ } // surprise! error
while (!(x < y)) { /* ... */ } // OK
while (x >= y) { /* ... */ } // surprise! error
x = x + y; // OK
x += y; // surprise! error
}
This is minimal, but surprising and constraining for users. It could even be less efficient.
The rule supports the view that a concept should reflect a (mathematically) coherent set of operations.
class Convenient {
// ...
};
bool operator==(const Convenient&, const Convenient&);
bool operator<(const Convenient&, const Convenient&);
// ... and the other comparison operators ...
Minimal operator+(const Convenient&, const Convenient&);
// .. and the other arithmetic operators ...
void f(const Convenient& x, const Convenient& y)
{
if (!(x == y)) { /* ... */ } // OK
if (x != y) { /* ... */ } // OK
while (!(x < y)) { /* ... */ } // OK
while (x >= y) { /* ... */ } // OK
x = x + y; // OK
x += y; // OK
}
It can be a nuisance to define all operators, but not hard. Ideally, that rule should be language supported by giving you comparison operators by default.
== but not
!= or
+ but not
-.
Yes,
std::string is “odd”, but it’s too late to change that.
A meaningful/useful concept has a semantic meaning. Expressing these semantics in an informal, semi-formal, or formal way makes the concept comprehensible to readers and the effort to express it can catch conceptual errors. Specifying semantics is a powerful design tool.
template<typename T>
// The operators +, -, *, and / for a number are assumed to follow the usual mathematical rules
// axiom(T a, T b) { a + b == b + a; a - a == 0; a * (b + c) == a * b + a * c; /*...*/ }
concept Number = requires(T a, T b) {
{a + b} -> T; // the result of a + b is convertible to T
{a - b} -> T;
{a * b} -> T;
{a / b} -> T;
}
This is an axiom in the mathematical sense: something that can be assumed without proof. In general, axioms are not provable, and when they are the proof is often beyond the capability of a compiler. An axiom might not be general, but the template writer can assume that it holds for all inputs actually used (similar to a precondition).
In this context axioms are Boolean expressions.
See the Palo Alto TR for examples.
Currently, C++ does not support axioms (even the ISO Concepts TS), so we have to make do with comments for a longish while.
Once language support is available, the
// in front of the axiom can be removed
The GSL concepts have well-defined semantics; see the Palo Alto TR and the Ranges TS.
Early versions of a new “concept” still under development will often just define simple sets of constraints without a well-specified semantics. Finding good semantics can take effort and time. An incomplete set of constraints can still be very useful:
// balancer for a generic binary tree
template<typename Node> concept bool Balancer = requires(Node* p) {
add_fixup(p);
touch(p);
detach(p);
}
So a
Balancer must supply at least these operations on a tree
Node,
but we are not yet ready to specify detailed semantics because a new kind of balanced tree might require more operations
and the precise general semantics for all nodes is hard to pin down in the early stages of design.
A “concept” that is incomplete or without a well-specified semantics can still be useful. For example, it allows for some checking during initial experimentation. However, it should not be assumed to be stable. Each new use case might require such an incomplete concept to be improved.
Otherwise they cannot be distinguished automatically by the compiler.
template<typename I>
concept bool Input_iter = requires(I iter) { ++iter; };
template<typename I>
concept bool Fwd_iter = Input_iter<I> && requires(I iter) { iter++; }
The compiler can determine refinement based on the sets of required operations (here, suffix
++).
This decreases the burden on implementers of these types since
they do not need any special declarations to “hook into the concept”.
If two concepts have exactly the same requirements, they are logically equivalent (there is no refinement).
Two concepts requiring the same syntax but having different semantics leads to ambiguity unless the programmer differentiates them.
template<typename I> // iterator providing random access
concept bool RA_iter = ...;
template<typename I> // iterator providing random access to contiguous data
concept bool Contiguous_iter =
RA_iter<I> && is_contiguous<I>::value; // using is_contiguous trait
The programmer (in a library) must define
is_contiguous (a trait) appropriately.
Wrapping a tag class into a concept leads to a simpler expression of this idea:
template<typename I> concept Contiguous = is_contiguous<I>::value;
template<typename I>
concept bool Contiguous_iter = RA_iter<I> && Contiguous<I>;
The programmer (in a library) must define
is_contiguous (a trait) appropriately.
Traits can be trait classes or type traits. These can be user-defined or standard-library ones. Prefer the standard-library ones.
Clarity. Maintainability. Functions with complementary requirements expressed using negation are brittle.
Initially, people will try to define functions with complementary requirements:
template<typename T>
requires !C<T> // bad
void f();
template<typename T>
requires C<T>
void f();
This is better:
template<typename T> // general template
void f();
template<typename T> // specialization by concept
requires C<T>
void f();
The compiler will choose the unconstrained template only when
C<T> is
unsatisfied. If you do not want to (or cannot) define an unconstrained
version of
f(), then delete it.
template<typename T>
void f() = delete;
The compiler will select the overload, or emit an appropriate error.
Complementary constraints are unfortunately common in
enable_if code:
template<typename T>
enable_if<!C<T>, void> // bad
f();
template<typename T>
enable_if<C<T>, void>
f();
Complementary requirements on one requirement is sometimes (wrongly) considered manageable. However, for two or more requirements the number of definitions needs can go up exponentially (2,4,8,16,…):
C1<T> && C2<T>
!C1<T> && C2<T>
C1<T> && !C2<T>
!C1<T> && !C2<T>
Now the opportunities for errors multiply.
C<T> and
!C<T> constraints
The definition is more readable and corresponds directly to what a user has to write. Conversions are taken into account. You don’t have to remember the names of all the type traits.
You might be tempted to define a concept
Equality like this:
template<typename T> concept Equality = has_equal<T> && has_not_equal<T>;
Obviously, it would be better and easier just to use the standard
EqualityComparable,
but - just as an example - if you had to define such a concept, prefer:
template<typename T> concept Equality = requires(T a, T b) {
bool == { a == b }
bool == { a != b }
// axiom { !(a == b) == (a != b) }
// axiom { a = b; => a == b } // => means "implies"
}
as opposed to defining two meaningless concepts
has_equal and
has_not_equal just as helpers in the definition of
Equality.
By “meaningless” we mean that we cannot specify the semantics of
has_equal in isolation.
???
Over the years, programming with templates have suffered from a weak distinction between the interface of a template and its implementation. Before concepts, that distinction had no direct language support. However, the interface to a template is a critical concept - a contract between a user and an implementer - and should be carefully designed.
Function objects can carry more information through an interface than a “plain” pointer to function. In general, passing function objects gives better performance than passing pointers to functions.
bool greater(double x, double y) { return x > y; }
sort(v, greater); // pointer to function: potentially slow
sort(v, [](double x, double y) { return x > y; }); // function object
sort(v, std::greater<>); // function object
bool greater_than_7(double x) { return x > 7; }
auto x = find_if(v, greater_than_7); // pointer to function: inflexible
auto y = find_if(v, [](double x) { return x > 7; }); // function object: carries the needed data
auto z = find_if(v, Greater_than<double>(7)); // function object: carries the needed data
You can, of course, generalize those functions using
auto or (when and where available) concepts. For example:
auto y1 = find_if(v, [](Ordered x) { return x > 7; }); // require an ordered type
auto z1 = find_if(v, [](auto x) { return x > 7; }); // hope that the type has a >
Lambdas generate function objects.
The performance argument depends on compiler and optimizer technology.
Keep interfaces simple and stable.
Consider, a
sort instrumented with (oversimplified) simple debug support:
void sort(Sortable& s) // sort sequence s
{
if (debug) cerr << "enter sort( " << s << ")\n";
// ...
if (debug) cerr << "exit sort( " << s << ")\n";
}
Should this be rewritten to:
template<Sortable S>
requires Streamable<S>
void sort(S& s) // sort sequence s
{
if (debug) cerr << "enter sort( " << s << ")\n";
// ...
if (debug) cerr << "exit sort( " << s << ")\n";
}
After all, there is nothing in
Sortable that requires
iostream support.
On the other hand, there is nothing in the fundamental idea of sorting that says anything about debugging.
If we require every operation used to be listed among the requirements, the interface becomes unstable: Every time we change the debug facilities, the usage data gathering, testing support, error reporting, etc., the definition of the template would need change and every use of the template would have to be recompiled. This is cumbersome, and in some environments infeasible.
Conversely, if we use an operation in the implementation that is not guaranteed by concept checking, we might get a late compile-time error.
By not using concept checking for properties of a template argument that is not considered essential, we delay checking until instantiation time. We consider this a worthwhile tradeoff.
Note that using non-local, non-dependent names (such as
debug and
cerr) also introduces context dependencies that might lead to “mysterious” errors.
It can be hard to decide which properties of a type are essential and which are not.
???
Improved readability. Implementation hiding. Note that template aliases replace many uses of traits to compute a type. They can also be used to wrap a trait.
template<typename T, size_t N>
class Matrix {
// ...
using Iterator = typename std::vector<T>::iterator;
// ...
};
This saves the user of
Matrix from having to know that its elements are stored in a
vector and also saves the user from repeatedly typing
typename std::vector<T>::.
template<typename T>
void user(T& c)
{
// ...
typename container_traits<T>::value_type x; // bad, verbose
// ...
}
template<typename T>
using Value_type = typename container_traits<T>::value_type;
This saves the user of
Value_type from having to know the technique used to implement
value_types.
template<typename T>
void user2(T& c)
{
// ...
Value_type<T> x;
// ...
}
A simple, common use could be expressed: “Wrap traits!”
typename as a disambiguator outside
using declarations.
using over
typedef for defining aliases
Improved readability: With
using, the new name comes first rather than being embedded somewhere in a declaration.
Generality:
using can be used for template aliases, whereas
typedefs can’t easily be templates.
Uniformity:
using is syntactically similar to
auto.
typedef int (*PFI)(int); // OK, but convoluted
using PFI2 = int (*)(int); // OK, preferred
template<typename T>
typedef int (*PFT)(T); // error
template<typename T>
using PFT2 = int (*)(T); // OK
typedef. This will give a lot of “hits” :-(
Writing the template argument types explicitly can be tedious and unnecessarily verbose.
tuple<int, string, double> t1 = {1, "Hamlet", 3.14}; // explicit type
auto t2 = make_tuple(1, "Ophelia"s, 3.14); // better; deduced type
Note the use of the
s suffix to ensure that the string is a
std::string, rather than a C-style string.
Since you can trivially write a
make_T function, so could the compiler. Thus,
make_T functions might become redundant in the future.
Sometimes there isn’t a good way of getting the template arguments deduced and sometimes, you want to specify the arguments explicitly:
vector<double> v = { 1, 2, 3, 7.9, 15.99 };
list<Record*> lst;
Note that C++17 will make this rule redundant by allowing the template arguments to be deduced directly from constructor arguments: Template parameter deduction for constructors (Rev. 3). For example:
tuple t1 = {1, "Hamlet"s, 3.14}; // deduced: tuple<int, string, double>
Flag uses where an explicitly specialized type exactly matches the types of the arguments used.
Readability. Preventing surprises and errors. Most uses support that anyway.
class X {
public:
explicit X(int);
X(const X&); // copy
X operator=(const X&);
X(X&&) noexcept; // move
X& operator=(X&&) noexcept;
~X();
// ... no more constructors ...
};
X x {1}; // fine
X y = x; // fine
std::vector<X> v(10); // error: no default constructor
Semiregular requires default constructible.
An unconstrained template argument is a perfect match for anything so such a template can be preferred over more specific types that require minor conversions. This is particularly annoying/dangerous when ADL is used. Common names make this problem more likely.
namespace Bad {
struct S { int m; };
template<typename T1, typename T2>
bool operator==(T1, T2) { cout << "Bad\n"; return true; }
}
namespace T0 {
bool operator==(int, Bad::S) { cout << "T0\n"; return true; } // compare to int
void test()
{
Bad::S bad{ 1 };
vector<int> v(10);
bool b = 1 == bad;
bool b2 = v.size() == bad;
}
}
This prints
T0 and
Bad.
Now the
== in
Bad was designed to cause trouble, but would you have spotted the problem in real code?
The problem is that
v.size() returns an
unsigned integer so that a conversion is needed to call the local
==;
the
== in
Bad requires no conversions.
Realistic types, such as the standard-library iterators can be made to exhibit similar anti-social tendencies.
If an unconstrained template is defined in the same namespace as a type, that unconstrained template can be found by ADL (as happened in the example). That is, it is highly visible.
This rule should not be necessary, but the committee cannot agree to exclude unconstrained templates from ADL.
Unfortunately this will get many false positives; the standard library violates this widely, by putting many unconstrained templates and types into the single namespace
std.
Flag templates defined in a namespace where concrete types are also defined (maybe not feasible until we have concepts).
enable_if
Because that’s the best we can do without direct concept support.
enable_if can be used to conditionally define functions and to select among a set of functions.
template<typename T>
enable_if_t<is_integral_v<T>>
f(T v)
{
// ...
}
// Equivalent to:
template<Integral T>
void f(T v)
{
// ...
}
Beware of complementary constraints.
Faking concept overloading using
enable_if sometimes forces us to use that error-prone design technique.
???
Type erasure incurs an extra level of indirection by hiding type information behind a separate compilation boundary.
???
Exceptions: Type erasure is sometimes appropriate, such as for
std::function.
???
A template definition (class or function) can contain arbitrary code, so only a comprehensive review of C++ programming techniques would cover this topic. However, this section focuses on what is specific to template implementation. In particular, it focuses on a template definition’s dependence on its context.
Eases understanding. Minimizes errors from unexpected dependencies. Eases tool creation.
template<typename C>
void sort(C& c)
{
std::sort(begin(c), end(c)); // necessary and useful dependency
}
template<typename Iter>
Iter algo(Iter first, Iter last)
{
for (; first != last; ++first) {
auto x = sqrt(*first); // potentially surprising dependency: which sqrt()?
helper(first, x); // potentially surprising dependency:
// helper is chosen based on first and x
TT var = 7; // potentially surprising dependency: which TT?
}
}
Templates typically appear in header files so their context dependencies are more vulnerable to
#include order dependencies than functions in
.cpp files.
Having a template operate only on its arguments would be one way of reducing the number of dependencies to a minimum, but that would generally be unmanageable. For example, algorithms usually use other algorithms and invoke operations that do not exclusively operate on arguments. And don’t get us started on macros!
See also: T.69
??? Tricky
A member that does not depend on a template parameter cannot be used except for a specific template argument. This limits use and typically increases code size.
template<typename T, typename A = std::allocator<T>>
// requires Regular<T> && Allocator<A>
class List {
public:
struct Link { // does not depend on A
T elem;
Link* pre;
Link* suc;
};
using iterator = Link*;
iterator first() const { return head; }
// ...
private:
Link* head;
};
List<int> lst1;
List<int, My_allocator> lst2;
This looks innocent enough, but now
Link formally depends on the allocator (even though it doesn’t use the allocator). This forces redundant instantiations that can be surprisingly costly in some real-world scenarios.
Typically, the solution is to make what would have been a nested class non-local, with its own minimal set of template parameters.
template<typename T>
struct Link {
T elem;
Link* pre;
Link* suc;
};
template<typename T, typename A = std::allocator<T>>
// requires Regular<T> && Allocator<A>
class List2 {
public:
using iterator = Link<T>*;
iterator first() const { return head; }
// ...
private:
Link<T>* head;
};
List2<int> lst1;
List2<int, My_allocator> lst2;
Some people found the idea that the
Link no longer was hidden inside the list scary, so we named the technique
SCARY. From that academic paper:
“The acronym SCARY describes assignments and initializations that are Seemingly erroneous (appearing Constrained by conflicting generic parameters), but Actually work with the Right implementation (unconstrained bY the conflict due to minimized dependencies).”
This also applies to lambdas that don’t depend on all of the template parameters.
Allow the base class members to be used without specifying template arguments and without template instantiation.
template<typename T>
class Foo {
public:
enum { v1, v2 };
// ...
};
???
struct Foo_base {
enum { v1, v2 };
// ...
};
template<typename T>
class Foo : public Foo_base {
public:
// ...
};
A more general version of this rule would be “If a class template member depends on only N template parameters out of M, place it in a base class with only N parameters.” For N == 1, we have a choice of a base class of a class in the surrounding scope as in T.61.
??? What about constants? class statics?
A template defines a general interface. Specialization offers a powerful mechanism for providing alternative implementations of that interface.
??? string specialization (==)
??? representation specialization ?
???
???
This is a simplified version of
std::copy (ignoring the possibility of non-contiguous sequences)
struct pod_tag {};
struct non_pod_tag {};
template<class T> struct copy_trait { using tag = non_pod_tag; }; // T is not "plain old data"
template<> struct copy_trait<int> { using tag = pod_tag; }; // int is "plain old data"
template<class Iter>
Out copy_helper(Iter first, Iter last, Iter out, pod_tag)
{
// use memmove
}
template<class Iter>
Out copy_helper(Iter first, Iter last, Iter out, non_pod_tag)
{
// use loop calling copy constructors
}
template<class Iter>
Out copy(Iter first, Iter last, Iter out)
{
return copy_helper(first, last, out, typename copy_trait<Iter>::tag{})
}
void use(vector<int>& vi, vector<int>& vi2, vector<string>& vs, vector<string>& vs2)
{
copy(vi.begin(), vi.end(), vi2.begin()); // uses memmove
copy(vs.begin(), vs.end(), vs2.begin()); // uses a loop calling copy constructors
}
This is a general and powerful technique for compile-time algorithm selection.
When
concepts become widely available such alternatives can be distinguished directly:
template<class Iter>
requires Pod<Value_type<iter>>
Out copy_helper(In, first, In last, Out out)
{
// use memmove
}
template<class Iter>
Out copy_helper(In, first, In last, Out out)
{
// use loop calling copy constructors
}
???
???
???
???
{} rather than
() within templates to avoid ambiguities
() is vulnerable to grammar ambiguities.
template<typename T, typename U>
void f(T t, U u)
{
T v1(T(u)); // mistake: oops, v1 is a function not a variable
T v2{u}; // clear: obviously a variable
auto x = T(u); // unclear: construction or cast?
}
f(1, "asdf"); // bad: cast from const char* to int
() initializers
There are three major ways to let calling code customize a template.
template<class T>
// Call a member function
void test1(T t)
{
t.f(); // require T to provide f()
}
template<class T>
void test2(T t)
// Call a non-member function without qualification
{
f(t); // require f(/*T*/) be available in caller's scope or in T's namespace
}
template<class T>
void test3(T t)
// Invoke a "trait"
{
test_traits<T>::f(t); // require customizing test_traits<>
// to get non-default functions/types
}
A trait is usually a type alias to compute a type,
a
constexpr function to compute a value,
or a traditional traits template to be specialized on the user’s type.
If you intend to call your own helper function
helper(t) with a value
t that depends on a template type parameter,
put it in a
::detail namespace and qualify the call as
detail::helper(t);.
An unqualified call becomes a customization point where any function
helper in the namespace of
t’s type can be invoked;
this can cause problems like unintentionally invoking unconstrained function templates.
Templates are the backbone of C++’s support for generic programming and class hierarchies the backbone of its support for object-oriented programming. The two language mechanisms can be used effectively in combination, but a few design pitfalls must be avoided.
Templating a class hierarchy that has many functions, especially many virtual functions, can lead to code bloat.
template<typename T>
struct Container { // an interface
virtual T* get(int i);
virtual T* first();
virtual T* next();
virtual void sort();
};
template<typename T>
class Vector : public Container<T> {
public:
// ...
};
Vector<int> vi;
Vector<string> vs;
It is probably a bad idea to define a
sort as a member function of a container, but it is not unheard of and it makes a good example of what not to do.
Given this, the compiler cannot know if
vector<int>::sort() is called, so it must generate code for it.
Similar for
vector<string>::sort().
Unless those two functions are called that’s code bloat.
Imagine what this would do to a class hierarchy with dozens of member functions and dozens of derived classes with many instantiations.
In many cases you can provide a stable interface by not parameterizing a base; see “stable base” and OO and GP
An array of derived classes can implicitly “decay” to a pointer to a base class with potential disastrous results.
Assume that
Apple and
Pear are two kinds of
Fruits.
void maul(Fruit* p)
{
*p = Pear{}; // put a Pear into *p
p[1] = Pear{}; // put a Pear into p[1]
}
Apple aa [] = { an_apple, another_apple }; // aa contains Apples (obviously!)
maul(aa);
Apple& a0 = &aa[0]; // a Pear?
Apple& a1 = &aa[1]; // a Pear?
Probably,
aa[0] will be a
Pear (without the use of a cast!).
If
sizeof(Apple) != sizeof(Pear) the access to
aa[1] will not be aligned to the proper start of an object in the array.
We have a type violation and possibly (probably) a memory corruption.
Never write such code.
Note that
maul() violates the a
T* points to an individual object rule.
Alternative: Use a proper (templatized) container:
void maul2(Fruit* p)
{
*p = Pear{}; // put a Pear into *p
}
vector<Apple> va = { an_apple, another_apple }; // va contains Apples (obviously!)
maul2(va); // error: cannot convert a vector<Apple> to a Fruit*
maul2(&va[0]); // you asked for it
Apple& a0 = &va[0]; // a Pear?
Note that the assignment in
maul2() violated the no-slicing rule.
???
???
???
C++ does not support that. If it did, vtbls could not be generated until link time. And in general, implementations must deal with dynamic linking.
class Shape {
// ...
template<class T>
virtual bool intersect(T* p); // error: template cannot be virtual
};
We need a rule because people keep asking about this
Double dispatch, visitors, calculate which function to call
The compiler handles that.
Improve stability of code. Avoid code bloat.
It could be a base class:
struct Link_base { // stable
Link_base* suc;
Link_base* pre;
};
template<typename T> // templated wrapper to add type safety
struct Link : Link_base {
T val;
};
struct List_base {
Link_base* first; // first element (if any)
int sz; // number of elements
void add_front(Link_base* p);
// ...
};
template<typename T>
class List : List_base {
public:
void put_front(const T& e) { add_front(new Link<T>{e}); } // implicit cast to Link_base
T& front() { static_cast<Link<T>*>(first).val; } // explicit cast back to Link<T>
// ...
};
List<int> li;
List<string> ls;
Now there is only one copy of the operations linking and unlinking elements of a
List.
The
Link and
List classes do nothing but type manipulation.
Instead of using a separate “base” type, another common technique is to specialize for
void or
void* and have the general template for
T be just the safely-encapsulated casts to and from the core
void implementation.
Alternative: Use a Pimpl implementation.
???
???
Variadic templates is the most general mechanism for that, and is both efficient and type-safe. Don’t use C varargs.
??? printf
va_arg in user code.
???
??? beware of move-only and reference arguments
???
???
??? forwarding, type checking, references
???
There are more precise ways of specifying a homogeneous sequence, such as an
initializer_list.
???
???
Templates provide a general mechanism for compile-time programming.
Metaprogramming is programming where at least one input or one result is a type. Templates offer Turing-complete (modulo memory capacity) duck typing at compile time. The syntax and techniques needed are pretty horrendous.
Template metaprogramming is hard to get right, slows down compilation, and is often very hard to maintain. However, there are real-world examples where template metaprogramming provides better performance than any alternative short of expert-level assembly code. Also, there are real-world examples where template metaprogramming expresses the fundamental ideas better than run-time code. For example, if you really need AST manipulation at compile time (e.g., for optional matrix operation folding) there might be no other way in C++.
???
enable_if
Instead, use concepts. But see How to emulate concepts if you don’t have language support.
??? good
Alternative: If the result is a value, rather than a type, use a
constexpr function.
If you feel the need to hide your template metaprogramming in macros, you have probably gone too far.
Until concepts become generally available, we need to emulate them using TMP. Use cases that require concepts (e.g. overloading based on concepts) are among the most common (and simple) uses of TMP.
template<typename Iter>
/*requires*/ enable_if<random_access_iterator<Iter>, void>
advance(Iter p, int n) { p += n; }
template<typename Iter>
/*requires*/ enable_if<forward_iterator<Iter>, void>
advance(Iter p, int n) { assert(n >= 0); while (n--) ++p;}
Such code is much simpler using concepts:
void advance(RandomAccessIterator p, int n) { p += n; }
void advance(ForwardIterator p, int n) { assert(n >= 0); while (n--) ++p;}
???
Template metaprogramming is the only directly supported and half-way principled way of generating types at compile time.
“Traits” techniques are mostly replaced by template aliases to compute types and
constexpr functions to compute values.
??? big object / small object optimization
???
constexpr functions to compute values at compile time
A function is the most obvious and conventional way of expressing the computation of a value.
Often a
constexpr function implies less compile-time overhead than alternatives.
“Traits” techniques are mostly replaced by template aliases to compute types and
constexpr functions to compute values.
template<typename T>
// requires Number<T>
constexpr T pow(T v, int n) // power/exponential
{
T res = 1;
while (n--) res *= v;
return res;
}
constexpr auto f7 = pow(pi, 7);
constexpr functions.
Facilities defined in the standard, such as
conditional,
enable_if, and
tuple, are portable and can be assumed to be known.
???
???
Getting advanced TMP facilities is not easy and using a library makes you part of a (hopefully supportive) community. Write your own “advanced TMP support” only if you really have to.
???
???
Documentation, readability, opportunity for reuse.
struct Rec {
string name;
string addr;
int id; // unique identifier
};
bool same(const Rec& a, const Rec& b)
{
return a.id == b.id;
}
vector<Rec*> find_id(const string& name); // find all records for "name"
auto x = find_if(vr.begin(), vr.end(),
[&](Rec& r) {
if (r.name.size() != n.size()) return false; // name to compare to is in n
for (int i = 0; i < r.name.size(); ++i)
if (tolower(r.name[i]) != tolower(n[i])) return false;
return true;
}
);
There is a useful function lurking here (case insensitive string comparison), as there often is when lambda arguments get large.
bool compare_insensitive(const string& a, const string& b)
{
if (a.size() != b.size()) return false;
for (int i = 0; i < a.size(); ++i) if (tolower(a[i]) != tolower(b[i])) return false;
return true;
}
auto x = find_if(vr.begin(), vr.end(),
[&](Rec& r) { compare_insensitive(r.name, n); }
);
Or maybe (if you prefer to avoid the implicit name binding to n):
auto cmp_to_n = [&n](const string& a) { return compare_insensitive(a, n); };
auto x = find_if(vr.begin(), vr.end(),
[](const Rec& r) { return cmp_to_n(r.name); }
);
whether functions, lambdas, or operators.
for_each and similar control flow algorithms.
That makes the code concise and gives better locality than alternatives.
auto earlyUsersEnd = std::remove_if(users.begin(), users.end(),
[](const User &a) { return a.id > 100; });
Naming a lambda can be useful for clarity even if it is used only once.
Improved readability.
???
???
Generality. Reusability. Don’t gratuitously commit to details; use the most general facilities available.
Use
!= instead of
< to compare iterators;
!= works for more objects because it doesn’t rely on ordering.
for (auto i = first; i < last; ++i) { // less generic
// ...
}
for (auto i = first; i != last; ++i) { // good; more generic
// ...
}
Of course, range-
for is better still where it does what you want.
Use the least-derived class that has the functionality you need.
class Base {
public:
Bar f();
Bar g();
};
class Derived1 : public Base {
public:
Bar h();
};
class Derived2 : public Base {
public:
Bar j();
};
// bad, unless there is a specific reason for limiting to Derived1 objects only
void my_func(Derived1& param)
{
use(param.f());
use(param.g());
}
// good, uses only Base interface so only commit to that
void my_func(Base& param)
{
use(param.f());
use(param.g());
}
< instead of
!=.
x.size() == 0 when
x.empty() or
x.is_empty() is available. Emptiness works for more containers than size(), because some containers don’t know their size or are conceptually of unbounded size.
You can’t partially specialize a function template per language rules. You can fully specialize a function template but you almost certainly want to overload instead – because function template specializations don’t participate in overloading, they don’t act as you probably wanted. Rarely, you should actually specialize by delegating to a class template that you can specialize properly.
???
Exceptions: If you do have a valid reason to specialize a function template, just write a single function template that delegates to a class template, then specialize the class template (including the ability to write partial specializations).
static_assert
If you intend for a class to match a concept, verifying that early saves users pain.
class X {
public:
X() = delete;
X(const X&) = default;
X(X&&) = default;
X& operator=(const X&) = default;
// ...
};
Somewhere, possibly in an implementation file, let the compiler check the desired properties of
X:
static_assert(Default_constructible<X>); // error: X has no default constructor
static_assert(Copyable<X>); // error: we forgot to define X's move constructor
Not feasible.
C and C++ are closely related languages. They both originate in “Classic C” from 1978 and have evolved in ISO committees since then. Many attempts have been made to keep them compatible, but neither is a subset of the other.
C rule summary:
C++ provides better type checking and more notational support. It provides better support for high-level programming and often generates faster code.
char ch = 7;
void* pv = &ch;
int* pi = pv; // not C++
*pi = 999; // overwrite sizeof(int) bytes near &ch
The rules for implicit casting to and from
void* in C are subtle and unenforced.
In particular, this example violates a rule against converting to a type with stricter alignment.
Use a C++ compiler.
That subset can be compiled with both C and C++ compilers, and when compiled as C++ is better type checked than “pure C.”
int* p1 = malloc(10 * sizeof(int)); // not C++
int* p2 = static_cast<int*>(malloc(10 * sizeof(int))); // not C, C-style C++
int* p3 = new int[10]; // not C
int* p4 = (int*) malloc(10 * sizeof(int)); // both C and C++
Flag if using a build mode that compiles code as C.
C++ is more expressive than C and offers better support for many types of programming.
For example, to use a 3rd party C library or C systems interface, define the low-level interface in the common subset of C and C++ for better type checking. Whenever possible encapsulate the low-level interface in an interface that follows the C++ guidelines (for better abstraction, memory safety, and resource safety) and use that C++ interface in C++ code.
You can call C from C++:
// in C:
double sqrt(double);
// in C++:
extern "C" double sqrt(double);
sqrt(2);
You can call C++ from C:
// in C:
X call_f(struct Y*, int);
// in C++:
extern "C" X call_f(Y* p, int i)
{
return p->f(i); // possibly a virtual function call
}
None needed
Distinguish between declarations (used as interfaces) and definitions (used as implementations). Use header files to represent interfaces and to emphasize logical structure.
Source file rule summary:
.cpp suffix for code files and
.h for interface files if your project doesn’t already follow another convention
.h file must not contain object definitions or non-inline function definitions
.h files for all declarations used in multiple source files
.h files before other declarations in a file
.cpp file must include the
.h file(s) that defines its interface
using namespace directives for transition, for foundation libraries (such as
std), or within a local scope (only)
using namespace at global scope in a header file
#include guards for all
.h files
#included names
SF.12: Prefer the quoted form of
#include for files relative to the including file and the angle bracket form everywhere else
namespaces to express logical structure
.cpp suffix for code files and
.h for interface files if your project doesn’t already follow another convention
It’s a longstanding convention. But consistency is more important, so if your project uses something else, follow that.
This convention reflects a common use pattern:
Headers are more often shared with C to compile as both C++ and C, which typically uses
.h,
and it’s easier to name all headers
.h instead of having different extensions for just those headers that are intended to be shared with C.
On the other hand, implementation files are rarely shared with C and so should typically be distinguished from
.c files,
so it’s normally best to name all C++ implementation files something else (such as
.cpp).
The specific names
.h and
.cpp are not required (just recommended as a default) and other names are in widespread use.
Examples are
.hh,
.C, and
.cxx. Use such names equivalently.
In this document, we refer to
.h and
.cpp as a shorthand for header and implementation files,
even though the actual extension might be different.
Your IDE (if you use one) might have strong opinions about suffixes.
// foo.h:
extern int a; // a declaration
extern void foo();
// foo.cpp:
int a; // a definition
void foo() { ++a; }
foo.h provides the interface to
foo.cpp. Global variables are best avoided.
// foo.h:
int a; // a definition
void foo() { ++a; }
#include <foo.h> twice in a program and you get a linker error for two one-definition-rule violations.
.h and
.cpp (and equivalents) follow the rules below.
.h file must not contain object definitions or non-inline function definitions
Including entities subject to the one-definition rule leads to linkage errors.
// file.h:
namespace Foo {
int x = 7;
int xx() { return x+x; }
}
// file1.cpp:
#include <file.h>
// ... more ...
// file2.cpp:
#include <file.h>
// ... more ...
Linking
file1.cpp and
file2.cpp will give two linker errors.
Alternative formulation: A
.h file must contain only:
#includes of other
.h files (possibly with include guards)
extern declarations
inline function definitions
constexpr definitions
const definitions
using alias definitions
Check the positive list above.
.h files for all declarations used in multiple source files
Maintainability. Readability.
// bar.cpp:
void bar() { cout << "bar\n"; }
// foo.cpp:
extern void bar();
void foo() { bar(); }
A maintainer of
bar cannot find all declarations of
bar if its type needs changing.
The user of
bar cannot know if the interface used is complete and correct. At best, error messages come (late) from the linker.
.h.
.h files before other declarations in a file
Minimize context dependencies and increase readability.
#include <vector>
#include <algorithm>
#include <string>
// ... my code here ...
#include <vector>
// ... my code here ...
#include <algorithm>
#include <string>
This applies to both
.h and
.cpp files.
There is an argument for insulating code from declarations and macros in header files by
#including headers after the code we want to protect
(as in the example labeled “bad”).
However
See also:
Easy.
.cpp file must include the
.h file(s) that defines its interface
This enables the compiler to do an early consistency check.
// foo.h:
void foo(int);
int bar(long);
int foobar(int);
// foo.cpp:
void foo(int) { /* ... */ }
int bar(double) { /* ... */ }
double foobar(int);
The errors will not be caught until link time for a program calling
bar or
foobar.
// foo.h:
void foo(int);
int bar(long);
int foobar(int);
// foo.cpp:
#include <foo.h>
void foo(int) { /* ... */ }
int bar(double) { /* ... */ }
double foobar(int); // error: wrong return type
The return-type error for
foobar is now caught immediately when
foo.cpp is compiled.
The argument-type error for
bar cannot be caught until link time because of the possibility of overloading, but systematic use of
.h files increases the likelihood that it is caught earlier by the programmer.
???
using namespace directives for transition, for foundation libraries (such as
std), or within a local scope (only)
using namespace can lead to name clashes, so it should be used sparingly.
However, it is not always possible to qualify every name from a namespace in user code (e.g., during transition)
and sometimes a namespace is so fundamental and prevalent in a code base, that consistent qualification would be verbose and distracting.
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <algorithm>
using namespace std;
// ...
Here (obviously), the standard library is used pervasively and apparently no other library is used, so requiring
std:: everywhere
could be distracting.
The use of
using namespace std; leaves the programmer open to a name clash with a name from the standard library
#include <cmath>
using namespace std;
int g(int x)
{
int sqrt = 7;
// ...
return sqrt(x); // error
}
However, this is not particularly likely to lead to a resolution that is not an error and
people who use
using namespace std are supposed to know about
std and about this risk.
A
.cpp file is a form of local scope.
There is little difference in the opportunities for name clashes in an N-line
.cpp containing a
using namespace X,
an N-line function containing a
using namespace X,
and M functions each containing a
using namespace Xwith N lines of code in total.
Don’t write
using namespace at global scope in a header file.
Flag multiple
using namespace directives for different namespaces in a single source file.
using namespace at global scope in a header file
Doing so takes away an
#includer’s ability to effectively disambiguate and to use alternatives. It also makes
#included headers order-dependent as they might have different meaning when included in different orders.
// bad.h
#include <iostream>
using namespace std; // bad
// user.cpp
#include "bad.h"
bool copy(/*... some parameters ...*/); // some function that happens to be named copy
int main()
{
copy(/*...*/); // now overloads local ::copy and std::copy, could be ambiguous
}
An exception is
using namespace std::literals;. This is necessary to use string literals
in header files and given the rules - users are required
to name their own UDLs
operator""_x - they will not collide with the standard library.
Flag
using namespace at global scope in a header file.
#include guards for all
.h files
To avoid files being
#included several times.
In order to avoid include guard collisions, do not just name the guard after the filename. Be sure to also include a key and good differentiator, such as the name of library or component the header file is part of.
// file foobar.h:
#ifndef LIBRARY_FOOBAR_H
#define LIBRARY_FOOBAR_H
// ... declarations ...
#endif // LIBRARY_FOOBAR_H
Flag
.h files without
#include guards.
Some implementations offer vendor extensions like
#pragma once as alternative to include guards.
It is not standard and it is not portable. It injects the hosting machine’s filesystem semantics
into your program, in addition to locking you down to a vendor.
Our recommendation is to write in ISO C++: See rule P.2.
Cycles complicate comprehension and slow down compilation. They also complicate conversion to use language-supported modules (when they become available).
Eliminate cycles; don’t just break them with
#include guards.
// file1.h:
#include "file2.h"
// file2.h:
#include "file3.h"
// file3.h:
#include "file1.h"
Flag all cycles.
#included names
Avoid surprises.
Avoid having to change
#includes if an
#included header changes.
Avoid accidentally becoming dependent on implementation details and logically separate entities included in a header.
#include <iostream>
using namespace std;
void use()
{
string s;
cin >> s; // fine
getline(cin, s); // error: getline() not defined
if (s == "surprise") { // error == not defined
// ...
}
}
<iostream> exposes the definition of
std::string (“why?” makes for a fun trivia question),
but it is not required to do so by transitively including the entire
<string> header,
resulting in the popular beginner question “why doesn’t
getline(cin,s); work?”
or even an occasional “
strings cannot be compared with
==”).
The solution is to explicitly
#include <string>:
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
using namespace std;
void use()
{
string s;
cin >> s; // fine
getline(cin, s); // fine
if (s == "surprise") { // fine
// ...
}
}
Some headers exist exactly to collect a set of consistent declarations from a variety of headers. For example:
// basic_std_lib.h:
#include <string>
#include <map>
#include <iostream>
#include <random>
#include <vector>
a user can now get that set of declarations with a single
#include”
#include "basic_std_lib.h"
This rule against implicit inclusion is not meant to prevent such deliberate aggregation.
Enforcement would require some knowledge about what in a header is meant to be “exported” to users and what is there to enable implementation. No really good solution is possible until we have modules.
Usability, headers should be simple to use and work when included on their own. Headers should encapsulate the functionality they provide. Avoid clients of a header having to manage that header’s dependencies.
#include "helpers.h"
// helpers.h depends on std::string and includes <string>
Failing to follow this results in difficult to diagnose errors for clients of a header.
A header should include all its dependencies. Be careful about using relative paths because C++ implementations diverge on their meaning.
A test should verify that the header file itself compiles or that a cpp file which only includes the header file compiles.
#include for files relative to the including file and the angle bracket form everywhere else
The standard provides flexibility for compilers to implement
the two forms of
#include selected using the angle (
<>) or quoted (
"") syntax. Vendors take
advantage of this and use different search algorithms and methods for specifying the include path.
Nevertheless, the guidance is to use the quoted form for including files that exist at a relative path to the file containing the
#include statement (from within the same component or project) and to use the angle bracket form everywhere else, where possible. This encourages being clear about the locality of the file relative to files that include it, or scenarios where the different search algorithm is required. It makes it easy to understand at a glance whether a header is being included from a local relative file versus a standard library header or a header from the alternate search path (e.g. a header from another library or a common set of includes).
// foo.cpp:
#include <string> // From the standard library, requires the <> form
#include <some_library/common.h> // A file that is not locally relative, included from another library; use the <> form
#include "foo.h" // A file locally relative to foo.cpp in the same project, use the "" form
#include "foo_utils/utils.h" // A file locally relative to foo.cpp in the same project, use the "" form
#include <component_b/bar.h> // A file in the same project located via a search path, use the <> form
Failing to follow this results in difficult to diagnose errors due to picking up the wrong file by incorrectly specifying the scope when it is included. For example, in a typical case where the
#include "" search algorithm might search for a file existing at a local relative path first, then using this form to refer to a file that is not locally relative could mean that if a file ever comes into existence at the local relative path (e.g. the including file is moved to a new location), it will now be found ahead of the previous include file and the set of includes will have been changed in an unexpected way.
Library creators should put their headers in a folder and have clients include those files using the relative path
#include <some_library/common.h>
A test should identify whether headers referenced via
"" could be referenced with
<>.
namespaces to express logical structure
???
???
???
It is almost always a bug to mention an unnamed namespace in a header file.
???
Nothing external can depend on an entity in a nested unnamed namespace. Consider putting every definition in an implementation source file in an unnamed namespace unless that is defining an “external/exported” entity.
static int f();
int g();
static bool h();
int k();
namespace {
int f();
bool h();
}
int g();
int k();
An API class and its members can’t live in an unnamed namespace; but any “helper” class or function that is defined in an implementation source file should be at an unnamed namespace scope.
???
Using only the bare language, every task is tedious (in any language). Using a suitable library any task can be reasonably simple.
The standard library has steadily grown over the years. Its description in the standard is now larger than that of the language features. So, it is likely that this library section of the guidelines will eventually grow in size to equal or exceed all the rest.
« ??? We need another level of rule numbering ??? »
C++ Standard Library component summary:
Standard-library rule summary:
std
Save time. Don’t re-invent the wheel. Don’t replicate the work of others. Benefit from other people’s work when they make improvements. Help other people when you make improvements.
More people know the standard library. It is more likely to be stable, well-maintained, and widely available than your own code or most other libraries.
std
Adding to
std might change the meaning of otherwise standards conforming code.
Additions to
std might clash with future versions of the standard.
???
Possible, but messy and likely to cause problems with platforms.
Because, obviously, breaking this rule can lead to undefined behavior, memory corruption, and all kinds of other bad errors.
This is a semi-philosophical meta-rule, which needs many supporting concrete rules. We need it as an umbrella for the more specific rules.
Summary of more specific rules:
???
Container rule summary:
array or
vector instead of a C array
vector by default unless you have a reason to use a different container
memset or
memcpy for arguments that are not trivially-copyable
array or
vector instead of a C array
C arrays are less safe, and have no advantages over
array and
vector.
For a fixed-length array, use
std::array, which does not degenerate to a pointer when passed to a function and does know its size.
Also, like a built-in array, a stack-allocated
std::array keeps its elements on the stack.
For a variable-length array, use
std::vector, which additionally can change its size and handles memory allocation.
int v[SIZE]; // BAD
std::array<int, SIZE> w; // ok
int* v = new int[initial_size]; // BAD, owning raw pointer
delete[] v; // BAD, manual delete
std::vector<int> w(initial_size); // ok
Use
gsl::span for non-owning references into a container.
Comparing the performance of a fixed-sized array allocated on the stack against a
vector with its elements on the free store is bogus.
You could just as well compare a
std::array on the stack against the result of a
malloc() accessed through a pointer.
For most code, even the difference between stack allocation and free-store allocation doesn’t matter, but the convenience and safety of
vector does.
People working with code for which that difference matters are quite capable of choosing between
array and
vector.
std::array.
vector by default unless you have a reason to use a different container
vector and
array are the only standard containers that offer the following advantages:
Usually you need to add and remove elements from the container, so use
vector by default; if you don’t need to modify the container’s size, use
array.
Even when other containers seem more suited, such as
map for O(log N) lookup performance or a
list for efficient insertion in the middle, a
vector will usually still perform better for containers up to a few KB in size.
string should not be used as a container of individual characters. A
string is a textual string; if you want a container of characters, use
vector</*char_type*/> or
array</*char_type*/> instead.
If you have a good reason to use another container, use that instead. For example:
If
vector suits your needs but you don’t need the container to be variable size, use
array instead.
If you want a dictionary-style lookup container that guarantees O(K) or O(log N) lookups, the container will be larger (more than a few KB) and you perform frequent inserts so that the overhead of maintaining a sorted
vector is infeasible, go ahead and use an
unordered_map or
map instead.
To initialize a vector with a number of elements, use
()-initialization.
To initialize a vector with a list of elements, use
{}-initialization.
vector<int> v1(20); // v1 has 20 elements with the value 0 (vector<int>{})
vector<int> v2 {20}; // v2 has 1 element with the value 20
Prefer the {}-initializer syntax.
vector whose size never changes after construction (such as because it’s
const or because no non-
const functions are called on it). To fix: Use an
array instead.
Read or write beyond an allocated range of elements typically leads to bad errors, wrong results, crashes, and security violations.
The standard-library functions that apply to ranges of elements all have (or could have) bounds-safe overloads that take
span.
Standard types such as
vector can be modified to perform bounds-checks under the bounds profile (in a compatible way, such as by adding contracts), or used with
at().
Ideally, the in-bounds guarantee should be statically enforced. For example:
for cannot loop beyond the range of the container to which it is applied
v.begin(),v.end() is easily determined to be bounds safe
Such loops are as fast as any unchecked/unsafe equivalent.
Often a simple pre-check can eliminate the need for checking of individual indices. For example
v.begin(),v.begin()+i the
i can easily be checked against
v.size()
Such loops can be much faster than individually checked element accesses.
void f()
{
array<int, 10> a, b;
memset(a.data(), 0, 10); // BAD, and contains a length error (length = 10 * sizeof(int))
memcmp(a.data(), b.data(), 10); // BAD, and contains a length error (length = 10 * sizeof(int))
}
Also,
std::array<>::fill() or
std::fill() or even an empty initializer are better candidates than
memset().